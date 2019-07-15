Mojave Janes California Cannabis Plan -- CFN Media

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing Mojave Jane (CSE: JANE) (formerly known as High Hampton Holdings).

When it comes to building brands in the cannabis space, it often pays to be ahead of the curve. Mojave Jane is a California-centric family of companies that includes CaliGold edibles and vaporizer pens. The name change is reflective of the firm's belief that California is where the top brands are established - if you can make it in the world's biggest cannabis market, you can make it anywhere.

CFN Media recently spoke with Mojave Jane CEO Gary Latham and COO Tom Baird to learn more about the company's recent transition and how they plan to dominate the California scene and beyond.

CFN: You recently rebranded after your acquisition of Mojave Jane. Why did you decide to make the switch?

Gary Latham: All of our business is conducted in the state of California. We focused on California for obvious reasons. It's the largest cannabis market, I believe, in the world, certainly the largest in the US. We have built a business that is focused around being able to build products and brands for the consumer market. We see a lot of value in being a California brand or a collection of California brands that we can take out to the market.

We have, from an engine standpoint, we have all the pieces put together to be able to cultivate, manufacture, package, produce edibles, and essentially produce any type of product that the market wants. On top of that, we also have the capability to get those products out to market, both as a distributor and also through a delivery partnership. We are big, big advocates of delivery in the California space and in the US space.

We believe that the future of retail lies in delivery. Delivery does something else for us that's very important, as it sort of completes our picture in that it gives a lot of detailed access to consumer information and allows to understand what consumers are buying. That, in turn, allows us to produce products and brands that meet that consumer demand no matter what the demographic may be. It may be for female consumers, it may be Hispanic consumers, it may be for the wellness market, or the senior market.

CFN: Tell us what you have on deck in terms of product development?

GL: The market right now really is focused on extracts and concentrates. The opportunities in the marketplace for growth dictates that, but we really focus our business on the manufacturing capacity that we have and maximizing and expanding that capacity fully, releasing a variety of different kinds of extracts and concentrates while upping the value and capacity of that overall. We will be very focused on that.





Extraction Equipment

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/46263_5d878760d46b5b15_001full.jpg

CFN: What makes Mojave Jane an interesting opportunity for investors?

GL: That's a great question. Right now all of us are seeing that the market for Canadian cannabis is down across the board. It's interesting because we are a US company that's sitting on the Canadian Exchange, so we are very much affected by what does on in the Canadian market even though we are a US operator. We have a kind of interesting situation right now where our stock is valued fairly low and our overall market cap is low relative to the opportunity that we have and to comparable businesses in the states. It's a great time to invest in Mojave Jane. There's a lot of grown ahead of us.

We see multiples that are very, very effective for revenue producing companies. We are just hitting that place in our evolution where we are going to begin to produce revenue. We expect our picture fairly substantially in the third quarter.

CFN: Where do you think the cannabis industry is going overall?

Tom Baird: When Gary and I moved in to High Hampton right after the acquisition of Mojave Jane, we took a deep look at the company's current strategy and we tweaked it based on what we've been seeing in the market. I hate to use the term "commoditized," but ultimately over time I think it will be. We refocused ourselves on developing value-added brands and extractions.

Looking at the market, specifically the California market, cultivation is going to become a product that's reasonably commoditized. We think having control of the production cycle and, I'll use the term "soil to oil," but the ability to derive, and produce our own genetics all the way through in product with distillate is one of the keys to success in the California market. You've got to cut out the margin-takers at all the steps along the way in order to make money in this business.

GL: I would add one other thing that's a great description, by the way. One of the big trends that we're going to see is a move to get consumers out of the black market and into the legal market. Right now, California's market is right at about 20% of the market being legal and licensed. Roughly 80% belongs to the black market.

There's a reason for that. All of the enforcement in the world isn't going to change that. What's going to change that is education of consumers, they need to understand the value and the benefit of buying a legal, licensed product much in the same way they understand the value of buying organic produce, for example. They're willing to pay a higher price for that because there's a certainty associated with those products in their quality. We need to get consumers to understand that when they're buying off the black market, they don't get any of those assurances. Mojave Jane is always a really strong quality, pesticide-free, contaminant-free material.

CFN: What else should our readers know about Mojave Jane?

GL: Really, they should know this is a good time to come in. We have got a good deal stretched out ahead of us here for the balance of 2019 and on into 2020 in terms of strategic relationships, and in terms of starting down the path with actual revenue and results. We planned in the fact that we are fully completed with our license profile.

One really interesting fact that is worth understanding as an investor in California cannabis company is that there's a whole segment of the market that is absolutely reliant and cannot be conducted without a licensed manufacturer like Mojave Jane. That part of the market has to do with any type of cannabis product that is ingestible. That extends to CBD and THC products. If there is a CBD-based or THC product to be made and sold in California, it has to be made and sold out of a licensed manufacturer. That is unique to California and positions a company like Mojave Jane and it's really stellar manufacturing capability in a very good place.

Additionally, one of the primary parts of our culture is that we are big believers in getting the cannabis tide to rise in general. We don't spend a whole lot of time thinking about who our specific competitors might be in the legal cannabis space because the market is bigger than all the competitors put together right now. As a result, we look to see everybody succeed in this business. What we should be doing as legal operators is unifying to educate the market to get away from the black market and expand the overall market opportunity for all of us who are legitimate operators.

TB: I would also suggest to the readers that there's a lot going on here and that we haven't really been on the radar for a while and that we should definitely be on the radar because we're doing stuff. It will become apparent over the next six months as we start rolling out announcements and complete some things that we're working on.

*This interview has been edited for clarity

