Mojave Jane Brands Inc.

MOJAVE JANE BRANDS INC.

(JANE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/01 10:06:38 am
0.01 CAD   -50.00%
09:55aCSE BULLETIN : Reinstatement - Mojave Jane Brands Inc. (JANE)
NE
09:38aMOJAVE JANE BRANDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - JANE
AQ
04/29Mojave Jane Brands Announces Management Changes
NE
News 
News

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Mojave Jane Brands Inc. (JANE)

05/01/2020 | 09:55am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 mai/May 2020) - Effective immediately Mojave Jane Brands Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

En vigueur immédiatement, Mojave Jane Brands Inc. sera rétabli aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date: Le 1 mai/May 2020
Symbol/Symbole: JANE

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or Email: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
