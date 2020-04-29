Mojave Jane Brands Announces Management Changes

Cam Birge Appointed Interim CEO

Strategic Review Initiated

Financial Results Filed

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Mojave Jane (CSE: JANE) (OTCQB: HHPHF) (FSE: OHCN) today announced that, effective immediately, Mr. Cam Birge, current Chairman of the Board, will replace Gary Latham as CEO on an interim basis. Mr. Latham has also resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also announced it has filed its financial results for the quarter ended February 29, 2020 on SEDAR. Additionally, the Mojave Jane Board of Directors announced it is initiating a strategic review.

Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO Cam Birge comments:

"We have come to a point where the Company is faced with a number of critical decisions. The extreme correction in the cannabis sector followed by the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has made obtaining the financing required to execute on various initiatives impossible. Consequently, there have been drastic changes to the way the Company is run, as well as the need to suspend or terminate certain initiatives such as the intended acquisition of Pacific Crest 4 (Adelanto), in order to preserve shareholder value and continue as a going concern. We are currently holding a strategic review of our assets and liabilities, and are developing our go forward plan. The success of this plan is dependent upon successful negotiations with previous partners and creditors, which are underway. At this point, no guarantees can be made as to the outcome of this process."

Stock Exchanges

Mojave Jane trades in Canada, ticker symbol JANE on the CSE, in the U.S. on the OTCQB, ticker symbol HHPHF, and in Europe on the FSE, ticker symbol OHCN. Neither the CSE, the OTCQB, nor the FSE have approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the OTCQB, nor the FSE accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marijuana Industry Involvement

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate. Marijuana is legal in certain states however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Mojave Jane's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations.

For more information about Mojave Jane, please contact:

Marc Lakmaaker

Email: info@mojavejane.com

Phone: (647) 289-6640

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mojave Jane Brands Inc.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the intention of the parties to complete the Acquisition and certain ancillary transactions contemplated thereby. These transactions are subject to a number of material risks, and there is no assurance that they will be completed on the terms or within the timeframes currently contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

All monetary references herein refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55190