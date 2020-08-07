MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group 2020 H1 and Q2 Flash Report (Presentation) - 0 08/07/2020 | 04:24am EDT Send by mail :

"THIS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSOCIATED SLIDES AND DISCUSSION CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS ARE NATURALLY SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTY AND CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES. THOSE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THOSE REGARDING CAPITAL EMPLOYED, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, CASH FLOWS, COSTS, SAVINGS, DEBT, DEMAND, DEPRECIATION, DISPOSALS, DIVIDENDS, EARNINGS, EFFICIENCY, GEARING, GROWTH, IMPROVEMENTS, INVESTMENTS, MARGINS, PERFORMANCE, PRICES, PRODUCTION, PRODUCTIVITY, PROFITS, RESERVES, RETURNS, SALES, SHARE BUY BACKS, SPECIAL AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS, STRATEGY, SYNERGIES, TAX RATES, TRENDS, VALUE, VOLUMES, AND THE EFFECTS OF MOL MERGER AND ACQUISITION ACTIVITIES. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS, WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO DEVELOPMENTS IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES, CRUDE OIL AND GAS PRICES, CRACK SPREADS, POLITICAL STABILITY, ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE COMPLETION OF ON-GOING TRANSACTIONS. MANY OF THESE FACTORS ARE BEYOND THE COMPANY'S ABILITY TO CONTROL OR PREDICT. GIVEN THESE AND OTHER UNCERTAINTIES, YOU ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON ANY OF THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN OR OTHERWISE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO RELEASE PUBLICLY ANY REVISIONS TO THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF) TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER THE DATE HEREOF OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS, EXCEPT AS MAYBE REQUIRED UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS. STATEMENTS AND DATA CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSOCIATED SLIDES AND DISCUSSIONS, WHICH RELATE TO THE PERFORMANCE OF MOL IN THIS AND FUTURE YEARS, REPRESENT PLANS, TARGETS OR PROJECTIONS." 2 AGENDA 1 2 3 4 5 7 HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS DOWNSTREAM QUARTERLY RESULTS CONSUMER SERVICES QUARTERLY RESULTS UPSTREAM QUARTERLY RESULTS SUPPORTING SLIDES 4 9 16 20 24 30 3

100% equals to the following values: MOL Group Refining Margin: 7.3 USD/bbl; MOL Group Petrochemicals margin: 654 EUR/t; Brent crude: 119 USD/bbl 6 Q2 2020: CHALLENGING ON MANY FRONTS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Clean CCS EBITDA declined by 44% in Q2 2020 to USD 353mn, bringing H1 Clean CCS EBITDA to USD 975mn, 15% lower YoY Simplified FCF remained positive in Q2 and was almost unchanged in H1 YoY at USD 356mn, as sustain capex was cut back as a reaction to the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis; all segments generated positive simplified FCF in H1 2020 Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 112mn in Q2, affected by the collapsing oil and gas prices Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA also fell materially to USD 110mn in Q2, as refinery margins turned negative from mid-May Consumer Services EBITDA was around flat in local currency terms (-6% in USD-terms at USD 110mn in Q2) as cost savings almost fully offset the pandemic-related fallout of fuel and non-fuel margins Net Debt/EBITDA rose to 1.63x and gearing to 29% to reflect the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG transaction; positive FCF and a sizeable NWC release mitigated the increase in net debt A new 2020 EBITDA guidance of USD 1.7-1.9bn was established, reflecting challenging trading conditions likely prevailing in H2. The 2020 capex guidance of up to USD 1.5bn was confirmed, implying sustained simplified FCF generation in 2020. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Oil & gas production increased by 6% QoQ in Q2 2020 to 117.3 mboepd, as the contribution of ACG more than offset lower volumes in the UK and Pakistan; production averaged at aroud 130 mboepd in July MOL, as an operator, made a gas and condensate discovery in the TAL Block, Pakistan, where the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well flowed gas and condensate at a rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively) upon testing The polyol project reached 65% overall completion at the end of Q2. All major prefabricated equipment have reached the site and the transportation of all oversize equipment via river/sea have been completed. 7 ESG/SUSTAINABILITY: A QUARTER MARKED BY COVID-19 SAFETY, RELIABILITY, CONTINIUTY Focus during H1 2020 to secure health & safety of staff and contractors during the spread of COVID-19 Protecting measures deployed, including PPE, installation of plexiglass protection screens in service stations Office staff switched to home office, field staff in key areas continued to work from usual workplaces Hygiene measures including disinfectants, distribution of masks/gloves, COVID-19 tests available for employees Windshield washer production shifted towards hand and surface sanitizers (MOL Hygi) Sanitizer supplied to hospitals, law enforcement agencies, schools, public institutions, organizations working with homeless and marginalized people TOTAL INJURIES Total recordable injuries decreased by 40% in H1 2020 As a result TRIR came at 1.02 (below 1.40 FY20 target) Decline due to reduced presence of staff on sites, postponed activities due to lockdowns, higher risk awareness, growing HSE culture ESG RECOGNITION MOL remained a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series following the June 2020 index review FTSE4Good index series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices 8 KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS CLEAN CCS EBITDA DECLINED IN Q2 BY 40%+ BOTH YOY AND QOQ TRADITIONAL OIL BUSINESSES SUFFERED; CONSUMER SERVICES WERE RESILIENT; GAS MIDSTREAM STOOD OUT SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn) COMMENTS 689 -44% -43% 634 622 598 514 269 185 265 295 118 88 71 23 -17 -41 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 US DS CS GM C&O (incl. inters) 353 112 110 111 45 -26 Q2 2020 Upstream Significantly lower oil and gas prices, strong cost discipline, higher production helped by ACG Downstream A double-faced H1: a very strong Q1 was followed by major operational challenges in Q2 with unprecedented price and margin movements Consumer Services Around flat EBITDA YoY despite COVID-19, as somewhat lower fuel and non-fuel margins are offset by lower opex Gas Midstream SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA YTD (USD mn) -15% 1,148 Higher capacity bookings and lower opex boosted EBITDA in H1 975 553 297 403 405 207 199 89 116 -102 -42 H1 2019 H1 2020 US DS CS GM 10 C&O (incl. inters) ORGANIC CAPEX MATERIALLY LOWER YOY ON MEASURES ACG COMPLETION ADDED TO INORGANIC CAPEX SPENDING IN Q2 TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn) TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn) 1,824 1,824 862 862 153 580 1,498 580 1,498 513 513 0 6 83 493 317 296 287 289 296 287 2 71 3 2 361 77 190 203 167 189 326 168 263 218 216 18 19 26 126 136 38 5 81 5 27 3 34 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Inorganic Organic US Organic DS Organic CS Organic GM Organic C&O (incl. intersegment) Transformational CAPEX Sustain CAPEX Inorganic CAPEX TOTAL GROUP CAPEX IN H1 2020 (USD mn) COMMENTS 2.120 800 169 1.500 148 526 357 31 46 58 8 6 61 H1 2019 H1 2020 Inorganic Organic DS Organic GM Organic US Organic CS Organic C&O (incl. intersegment) 2.120 800 10 1.500 492 357 298 262 H1 2019 H1 2020 Transformational CAPEX Inorganic CAPEX Sustain CAPEX Organic capex was significantly lower (-36% YoY) in Q2 at USD 326mn, already reflecting the measures taken to balance cash flows. This brought total H1 organic capex to USD 619mn, 22% lower than a year ago. USD 136mn was spent on transformational projects in Q2, slightly up QoQ, but lower than a year ago (the largest item remained the new polyol 619 plant with USD 101mn, while USD 22mn was spent on the Rijeka DCU) Sustain capex was USD 190mn in Q2, 34% down YoY, reflecting the capex review initiated due to COVID-19 ACG was completed on 16 April, total consideration was USD 1.5bn 11 SIMPLIFIED FCF REMAINED POSITIVE IN Q2 AND WAS FLAT IN H1 YOY ALL SEGMENTS GENERATED POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF IN H1 2020 DESPITE COVID-19 SIMPLIFIED FCF* (USD mn) -78% -92% 328 128 107 231 186 127 28 109 69 41 85 79 69 39 18 -43 -96 -78 -59 -111 -60 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 US DS CS GM C&O (incl. inters) SIMPLIFIED FCF* YTD (USD mn) -1% COMMENTS Group-level simplified FCF (Clean CCS EBITDA less organic capex) remained positive in Q2 at USD 28mn, although declined both YoY and QoQ on the weaker EBITDA This brought the ytd simplified FCF to USD 356mn in H1, around flat YoY despite COVID-19 Upstream Upstream FCF fell substantially on the back of lower hydrocarbon prices Downstream Downstream FCF turned negative in Q2 on the depressed EBITDA, but was positive in H1 2020, improving YoY Consumer Services 358 384 148 82 -123 -133 H1 2019 356 149 49 153 108 -103 H1 2020 Consumer Services FCF improved slightly in both Q2 and H1 amidst the pandemic and became the largest contributor to the group Gas Midstream Gas Midstream's FCF improved considerably YoY along with the higher EBITDA US DS CS GM C&O (incl. inters) 12 * Simplified Free Cash Flow = Clean CCS EBITDA - total organic CAPEX FX LOSS (Q1), CCS LOSS (Q1), IMPAIRMENTS (Q2) HIT THE BOTTOM LINE H1 2020 EARNINGS (USD mn) - BELOW THE EBITDA LINE ITEMS Q1: 214mn negative 975 Q2: 31mn positive Includes USD 66mn Other 74 183 CCS modification Upstream impairment in Q2 199 Consumer Services 0 Includes USD 258mn FX loss, o/w Downstream 405 732 Q1: USD 271mn FX loss 792 Q2: USD 13mn FX gain Includes USD 50mn Upstream JV impairment in Q2 Cash tax: USD 32mn Deferred tax: USD 72mn Upstream 297 61 297 278 295 41 104 87 Clean CCS CCS EBITDA excl. Special items DD&A and Profit from Total finance Income from Profit before Income tax Non-Controlling Profit for EBITDA Modifications spec. Items (EBITDA) impairments operation expense/gain, associates tax expense Interests the period to net equity holders of the parent EPS (HUF) 150 129 200 191 180 105 112 111 150 100 86 69 84 52 100 50 50 0 0 -50 -50 -100 -68 -58 -100 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 -150 -126 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 COMMENTS USD 214mn negative CCS modification in Q1 and USD 31mn positive CCS impact in Q2 on oil price changes DD&A includes USD 66mn impairment of Upstream assets in Q2 No special items in H1 affecting EBITDA Financial items: unrealized (mostly technical) FX loss of USD 271mn in Q1, followed by small FX gain of USD 13mn in Q2; lower net interest expenses YoY Associates: includes USD 50mn impairment of Upstream JVs and positive Pearl contribution EPS: remained negative in Q2 on impairments, lower EBITDA Taxes: low cash tax (at some subsidiaries, including ACG) + deferred tax expenses 13 STRONG OPERATING CASH FLOW HELPED BY LARGE DECLINE IN NWC OPERATING CASH FLOW COVERED ORGANIC CAPEX IN H1 DESPITE THE CRISIS OPERATING CASH FLOW IN H1 2020 (USD mn) 771 250 619 521 92 157 USD 275mn NWC build in Q1 USD 525mn NWC release in Q2 732 -277 Profit Before Tax DD&A Income tax paid Other Operating CF before WC Change in WC Operating CF Organic CAPEX COMMENTS Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital declined substantially YoY, more than halving to USD 521mn in H1 2020 A USD 250mn Net Working Capital release supported cash flows in H1 2020, as the seasonal build in Q1 was followed by a huge USD 500mn+ decline in NWC in Q2 also to reflect the lower price environment As a result, Operating Cash Flow after NWC changes declined by only 9% to USD 771mn in H1 2020, broadly in line with the CCS EBITDA trend. Operating cash flows thus comfortably covered organic capex in H1 2020. 14 INCREASE IN DEBT AND LEVERAGE REFLECT THE ACG TRANSACTION THE POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF AND THE NWC RELEASE MITIGATED THE INCREASE IN NET DEBT NET DEBT TO EBITDA (x) GEARING (%) 2.0 30 28 29 1.63 25 25 25 1.5 1.44 1.38 21 1.31 20 19 20 19 17 16 0.97 1.0 0.90 15 0.79 0.82 12 0.74 0.65 10 0.5 0.41 5 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 H1 2020 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 H1 2020 CHANGES IN NET DEBT IN H1 2020 (USD mn) 3,103 320 1,895 1,500 356 257 Net debt Q4 19 Simplified FCF Change in WC M&A Other Net debt H1 20 COMMENTS Net debt/EBITDA rose to 1.63x and net gearing to 29% on the back of the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG acquisition in Q2. The increase in debt was mitigated by positive FCF generation and net working capital release in H1 2020. Current indebtedness is well within the comfort zone. MOL continues to have considerable financial headroom and liquidity of around USD 2.0-2.5bn currently in form of cash and equivalents and long-term undrawn facilities. There is no material maturity of these in 2020-21. MOL's smooth access to external financing was reconfirmed in June by the EUR 210m increase of 2019 RCF at unchanged margin 15 * Other includes: funding cost, taxes, FX adjustments and differences between cash capex and performed work on investments DOWNSTREAM Q2 2020 RESULTS DOWNSTREAM EBITDA DOWN IN Q2 ON WEAK REFINING PETCHEM CONTRIBUTION REMAINED RESILIENT QUARTERLY CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn) Petchem R&M -58% -63% 295 265 272 51 105 191 138 244 110 160 93 17 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Ch % H1 2020 H1 2019 YoY Ch % EBITDA 141.6 265.8 (47) 222.8 384.9 (42) EBITDA excl. spec. 141.6 265.8 (47) 222.8 384.9 (42) Clean CCS EBITDA 110.5 264.7 (58) 405.3 402.7 1 o/w Petchem 93.1 104.9 (11) 143.9 198.6 (28) EBIT 28.6 162.9 (82) -3.8 175.0 (102) EBIT excl. spec. 28.6 162.9 (82) -3.8 175.0 (102) Clean CCS EBIT -2.5 161.8 (102) 178.7 192.8 (7) TOTAL PRODUCT SALES (kt) Total petrochemicals products Total refined products -10% +7% 5,492 5,103 4,967 4,419 350 4,450 4,176 372 362 4,617 3,8144,078 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 COMMENTS Clean CCS EBITDA more than halved both YoY and QoQ to USD 110mn due to collapsing refining profitability (negative margins from mid-May); despite the weak Q2, EBITDA was still slightly up in H1 2020 at USD 405mn Refined products sales volumes dropped 12% YoY in Q2 on the back of the lower demand during the lockdown Refinery throughput increased 8% YoY from a low base (Q2 2019 was affected by shutdowns) and supported by outstanding asset reliability; third-party sales were cut back materially (around 1mn tons lower YoY) Petchem contribution remained resilient, as both margins and volumes held up reasonably well during the pandemic Strategic projects (polyol, propylene splitter, DCU) continued to progress well during the quarter 17 NEGATIVE REFINERY MARGINS IN MAY-JUNE; URALS AT A PREMIUM PETCHEM MARGINS REMAINED SUPPORTIVE IN Q2 REFINING MARGIN1 (USD/bbl) Total MOL Group refinery margin 8.0 Complex refinery margin (MOL+SN) 8 7.1 7.0 7.0 6.7 6.7 -23% 6.9 7 6.5 6.4 7.3 6.4 6.3 6.2 6.3 6.5 5.8 5.8 5.7 5.7 6 6.6 6.4 5.3 5.5 5.6 5.3 5 5.8 5.7 4.9 4.5 4.7 3.8 4.3 4 3.5 3.1 3.2 3 2.7 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 INTEGRATED PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t) NEW MOL Group petrochemicals margin 650 586 600 608 550 573 537 500 533 429 +2% 450 476 459 438 400 416 368 415 422 431 350 384 362 370 300 0 281 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 COMMENTS Refining margins collapsed in May, averaged at an unprecedented negative level in June and remained depressed in July. Motor fuel cracks are under pressure and the Urals crude trades at a premium to Brent, hurting MOL's Urals-based refinery margins The integrated petchem margin have been gradually declining during Q2 (from a very high March-April level) as the oil price has been on the rise, but the margin overall remained at a supportive level in both Q2 and July BRENT-URAL DIFFERENTIAL (USD/bbl) 2.5 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.5 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 TURNAROUNDS IN 2020 Only smaller-scale maintenance works are planned for the rest of the year 18 (1) MOL Group and Complex refinery margins both capture the Brent-Ural differential OPERATIONALLY AND FINANCIALLY CHALLENGING Q2 NEGATIVE REFINERY MARGINS FROM MID-MAY HAVE SEVERELY AFFECTED REFINING PROFITABILITY DOWNSTREAM CLEAN CCS EBITDA YoY, Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 (USD mn) 265 Petchem 105 80 42 142 10 31 22 110 R&M 160 93 17 Clean CCS R&M price Petchem price Volumes Other Clean CCS CCS modification EBITDA Q2 2020 EBITDA Q2 2019 & margin & margin EBITDA Q2 2020 & one-off COMMENTS Due to the operationally challenging period and the extreme price and margin movements during Q2, the predictive power of headline margins was significantly lower than usual R&M price and margin impact was the largest negative driver, as margins turned negative in May-June (when volumes were stronger), sales margins also moderated The volumes impact was relatively small despite lower demand due to higher refinery throughput YoY and strong petchem volumes Other includes accounting change for GHG emissions and several smaller items DOWNSTREAM CLEAN CCS EBITDA YTD, H1 2020 VS. H1 2019 (USD mn) COMMENTS 84 160 41 403 405 33 Petchem 199 144 183 223 R&M 204 261 Clean CCS R&M price & margin Petchem price Volumes Other Clean CCS CCS modification EBITDA H1 2020 EBITDA H1 2019 & margin EBITDA H1 2020 & one-off R&M price and margin impact was still positive in H1 (due to the large positive impact from Q1) Petchem margins were lower YoY Volumes were affected by lower demand (already in March in Q1) 19 Notes: price & margin includes FX impact CONSUMER SERVICES Q2 2020 RESULTS RESILIENT EBITDA, HIGHER FCF IN Q2 YOY COST SAVINGS ALMOST FULLY OFFSET THE FUEL AND NON-FUEL MARGIN LOSS QUARTERLY EBITDA (USD mn) -6% 161 118 104 111 89 88 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 EBITDA YoY, Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 (USD mn) -1% 118 117 111 9 12 6 5 EBITDA Q2 2019 Fuel volume Non-fuel margin Other EBITDA Q2 2020 FX EBITDA Q2 2020 (Reported) & margin (Constant FX) (Reported) KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY % H1 2020 H1 2019 YTD % EBITDA 110.8 117.7 (6) 199.2 206.6 (4) EBIT 82.4 86.4 (5) 129.6 148.5 (13) CAPEX and 26.4 38.3 (31) 45.7 58.3 (22) Investments EBITDA was nearly flat (-1%) YoY in Q2 2020 in local currency terms, or on a "constant-FX basis" (USD-based EBITDA was down 6%, as the weaker local currencies eroded USD-based earnings) Simplified FCF even improved YoY, as capex fell faster than the EBITDA during the pandemic EBITDA YTD, H1 2020 VS. H1 2019 (USD mn) +1% 207 6 209 199 2 2 10 EBITDA H1 2019 Fuel volume Non-fuel margin Other EBITDA H1 2020 FX EBITDA H1 2020 (Reported) & margin (Constant FX) (Reported) Both fuel and non-fuel margin contracted slightly in Q2 due to the lockdown Other items reflect significant network-wide cost saving measures 21 FUEL SALES FELL MATERIALLY IN Q2 DUE TO THE LOCKDOWN FUEL CONSUMPTION WAS GRADUALLY RECOVERING WITHIN THE QUARTER FROM ITS APRIL BOTTOM TOTAL VOLUMES SOLD (mn litres) FUEL THROUGHPUT/SITE (mn litres) -21.6% 1 689 1 507 1 482 1 299 1 300 1 182 0.74 0.800.82 0.76 0.64 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2016 Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 COMMENTS COMMENTS Total sales volumes declined significantly, by nearly 22% YoY in Q2 as a result of the region-wide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic MOL sales were slightly ahead of the market, resulting in some market share gain Unit margins improved in a low pump price environment, offsetting partly the fallout of volumes The network was unchanged at 1,933 sites in Q2 Fuel throughput/site (mn litres/site) has also been materially affected in Q2, as the pandemic-related lockdown wiped out several years of growth, at least temporarily 22 NON-FUEL MARGIN DECLINED IN Q2, AS GASTRO WAS HIT IN APRIL NON-FUEL SALES SHOWED STRONG RECOVERY FROM APRIL NON-FUEL MARGIN (USD MN) NON-FUEL MARGIN / SITE ('000 USD) -11% 37.4 35.3 32.8 25.2 81.2 22.1 68.6 68.7 60.9 56.1 56.6 4Y CAGR: +10% Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 27.7 28.7 28.9 29.8 27.9 28.5 X Non-fuel margin share of total (%) Q2 2016 Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 COMMENTS Non-fuel margin decreased by 7% in 2Q YoY in local currency terms (- 11% in USD), and its share within total margin was only marginally lower YoY (at 28.5%) than a year ago The lower margin was driven almost entirely by the gastro segment (severely hit by hygienic restrictions), while grocery and non-food sales were up YoY COMMENTS The number of reconstructed sites with Fresh Corners rose to 895 in Q2 from 888 at the end of Q1 2020; the pandemic slowed down construction activities across the region Non-fuel margin/site ('000 USD) still shows double-digit CARG in the past four years (10% annual average growth) despite the decline suffered in 2020 as a result of the crisis 23 UPSTREAM Q2 2020 RESULTS EBITDA DOWN ON COLLAPSING PRICES, FCF STILL POSITIVE QUARTERLY EBITDA (ex-spec) (USD mn) -58% -39% 283 269 235 264 185 112 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 QUARTERLY SIMPLIFIED FCF (USD mn) -78% -62% 198 186 156 153 107 41 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 REALIZED HYDROCARBON PRICES 80 74.4 75.3 75 68.8 70 66.8 67.8 65 68.8 63.2 61.9 63.3 66.8 60 64.6 64.8 53.5 55 60.7 51.3 52.1 60.2 58.8 48.2 58.4 50.3 47.3 50 47.5 45.2 43.4 45 49.6 38.0 40 35.5 35.0 36.2 37.9 33.0 29.4 35 29.2 30 27.2 25.8 24.3 23.7 25 24.2 20 15.2 15 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Crude oil and condensate price (USD/bbl) Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe) Average realized gas price (USD/boe) Brent dated (USD/bbl) KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY % H12020 H1 2019 YoY % EBITDA 112 269 (58) 297 567 (48) EBITDA excl. spec. 112 269 (58) 297 553 (46) EBIT (129) 112 (215) (76) 268 (129) EBIT excl. spec (64) 112 (157) (11) 254 (104) COMMENTS EBITDA ex-spec fell 39% QoQ and more than halved YoY to USD 112mn in Q2 2020 on the back of the collapsing oil and gas prices Simplified free cash flow also decreased materially, but remained positive at USD 41mn (or USD 5/boe) in Q2 2020 even at rock-bottom Brent crude price of USD 29/bbl Brent USD 66mn impairment charges added to DD&A and USD 50mn to Income from associates (on JVs/Associates) on revised long-term oil price assumptions (USD 50/bbl, real) 25 Notes: consolidated figures, unless otherwise indicated POSITIVE UNIT FREE CASH FLOW AT ROCK-BOTTOM PRICES CONFIRMING SUCCESSFULLY LOWERING CASH BREAKEVEN TO AROUND USD 25/BBL OIL PRICE IN 2020 QUARTERLY PRICE REALIZATION, EBITDA, FCF (USD/boe) 70 69 63 63 62 60 50 47 48 43 45 50 40 38 30 28 28 29 30 25 24 20 20 11 10 21 19 17 16 11 5 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Brent price Realized HC price Unit EBITDA Unit FCF* ANNUAL PRICE REALIZATION, EBITDA, FCF (USD/boe) 80 71 70 64 60 52 54 51 46 50 41 44 39 40 40 33 33 28 31 30 23 19 17 15 20 10 25 18 14 7 8 0 1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD Brent price Realized HC price Unit EBITDA Unit FCF* 26 * Based on: Simplified FCF = EBITDA Excl. Special Items - Organic CAPEX PRICES REMAIN THE MAJOR EARNINGS DRIVER IN Q2, ACG HELPS UPSTREAM EBITDA QoQ, Q2 2020 VS. Q1 2020 (USD mn) 185 99 1 112 6 5 27 176 COMMENTS Large negative price impact was driven by collapsing oil and gas prices (Brent crude - 42%; realized gas prices -35%) Positive volumes impact as ACG more than offset the COVID-related production curtailments Higher lifting costs reflect higher volumes -64 EBITDA ex- Prices & FX Volumes Exploration Lifting cost Other EBITDA ex- Depreciation EBIT ex-oneoff oneoff Q1 2020 Expenses oneoff Q2 2020 ex-oneoff Q2 2020 UPSTREAM EBITDA YTD (USD mn) 553 265 297 1 8 11 13 308 -11 EBITDA ex- Prices & FX Volumes Exploration Lifting cost Other EBITDA ex- Depreciation EBIT ex-oneoff oneoff H1 2019 Expenses oneoff H1 2020 ex-oneoff H1 2020 COMMENTS H1 2020 EBITDA was clearly driven by the huge negative price impact on the back of the significantly lower oil and gas prices; all other factors were minor contributors to ytd earnings changes 27 Notes: consolidated figures, unless otherwise indicated PRODUCTION ROSE TO 117 MBOEPD IN Q2 2020, BOOSTED BY ACG ACG CONTRIBUTION MORE THAN OFFSET LOWER PRODUCTION IN UK AND PAKISTAN QUARTERLY PRODUCTION BY COUNTRY (mboepd) COMMENTS Q2 2020 QoQ (vs. Q1 2020): Associated 115.5 companies* 9.7 Other 2.3 2.9 KRI UK 18.6 Pakistan 8.3 Croatia 33.5 111.8 107.5 109.4 110.6 9.4 9.1 8.7 8.9 2.4 2.4 2.3 3.1 2.4 3.9 3.6 3.8 17.7 21.6 16.6 21.9 8.3 7.9 8.1 8.3 ~130.0 117.3 8.5 3.7 2.3 16.8 5.8 16.3 Azerbaijan ACG added 16.3 mboepd to production (consolidated from 16 April) COVID-19:-3.8 mboepd due to production curtailments in Hungary, Pakistan, Kurdistan and Russia UK: -4.8 mboepd due to unplanned outage at Catcher and lower volumes at Scolty & Crathes Q2 2020 YoY: ACG added 16.3 mboepd to production (consolidated from 16 April) CEE: -7.0 mboepd primarily on natural decline, 31.9 30.929.729.2 28.1 but also affected by COVID-19 Pakistan: -2.5 mboepd due to COVID-19-related production curtailments Hungary 40.3 38.9 37.0 35.0 36.2 35.7 UK: -0.9 mboepd, Catcher outage almost fully offset by higher Scolty & Crathes production (pipeline replacement) July 2020: Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 July estimate Production increased further due to significantly higher net entitlement at ACG and also normalizing production in Pakistan and the UK 28 * Associated companies include Baitex (Russia) and Pearl (KRI); Q2 2020 production of Baitex was 4.4 mboepd, Pearl 4.1 mboepd UNIT OPEX FALLS 11% IN Q2 2020 ON ACG INCLUSION UNIT OPEX (USD/boe) 9 Group (incl. JVs/associates) -11% 8 Fully consolidated subs. 7.9 7.5 7.1 6.8 7.0 6.9 7.0 7 6.8 6.7 6.8 6.4 6.4 6.3 6.4 6.1 6.1 6.1 6.2 5.8 6 5.7 5 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 UNIT OPEX YTD (USD/boe) COMMENTS Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates, fell by 11% both YoY and QoQ to USDD 5.7/boe due to the contribution of the low-cost ACG field to group operations Excluding ACG, unit opex would have remained broadly stable, as the negative impact of lower volumes was mostly offset by reduced costs and favourable FX GROUP (INCL. JVS/ASSOC.) -2% 6.1 6.0 H1 2019 H1 2020 FULLY CONSOLIDATED SUBS. -3% 6.7 6.5 H1 2019 H1 2020 Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates declined slightly in H1 2020 to USD 6.0/boe CAPEX (USD mn) -12% 169 148 27 0 15 0 96 88 46 45 H1 2019 H1 2020 Other M&A Development Exploration Organic capex declined by 12% YoY in H1 2020 to USD 148mn, driven by lower development spending, as the ACG-related capex was more than offset by decline across the rest of the portfolio Only USD 8mn was spent on equity consolidated operations in H1 2020 (Baitugan, FED, Pearl, BTC accounted for among "JVs and associates"), less than half of the year ago level 29 SUPPORTING SLIDES UPSTREAM & DOWNSTREAM EBITDA CHANGES UPSTREAM EBITDA YoY Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 (USD mn) 269 177 112 5 8 6 13 176 -64 EBITDA ex- Prices & FX Volumes Exploration Lifting cost Other EBITDA ex- Depreciation EBIT ex-oneoff oneoff Q2 2019 Expenses oneoff Q2 2020 ex-oneoff Q2 2020 DOWNSTREAM EBITDA QoQ Q2 2020 VS. Q1 2020 (USD mn) 295 Petchem 51 289 142 R&M 244 3 110 31 89 93 12 17 Clean CCS R&M price Petchem price Volumes Other Clean CCS CCS modification EBITDA Q2 2020 EBITDA Q1 2020 & margin & margin EBITDA Q2 2020 & one-off COMMENTS Key drivers in Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 Huge negative price impact as both Brent crude and European natural gas prices more than halved YoY Small positive volumes impact, driven by ACG Lower exploration expenses Other: positive impact YoY as Q2 2020 was not burdened by non-recurring expenses COMMENTS Key drivers in Q2 2020 QoQ (vs. Q1 2020) Collapsing refinery margins (in particular motor fuel crack spreads) in May-June in a volumes-heavy period Petchem margins rose by EUR 47/t QoQ Positive volumes impact reflects seasonality (7% higher sales QoQ despite COVID-19 and 9% higher refinery throughput) 31 UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (1) Hungary Exploration: Sub-commercial hydrocarbon discovery was confirmed in the Sülysáp-ÉK-1 & Do-Ny-1 wells Drilling of Tótkomlós unconventional vertical pilot well was finished, data evaluation is ongoing The shallow gas exploration program continued with 5 new wells, of which 4 were completed and all confirmed gas discovery, while data evaluation is ongoing at the fifth well Field development: Földes-24 and Bike-33 wells were successfully drilled and tied-in in Q2. Both wells are producing in line with the expectations Intensive production optimization program continued in 2020. In H1 2020, 34 wells started to produce after interventions, while preparation for next phase continued Croatia Exploration: Work programs were submitted for 3 blocks awarded in 3rd onshore bid round. 3D seismic acquisition procurement on Drava-03 is ongoing. G&G study preparations of SZH-01 and DI-14 blocks are ongoing. The testing of the Jankovac-1 well was postponed to Q3. Preparations for Phase 2 drilling activities are ongoing. Production optimization: 3 well workovers were performed in Q2 CO2 injection continued on Ivanić and Žutica fields United Kingdom UK production stood at 16.8 mboepd in Q2 2020, 22% lower QoQ and 5% down YoY. The decline compared to the previous quarter was primarily related to the temporary shutdown of the Catcher field. Catcher (MOL 20% WI, non-operated): production dropped to 9.7 mboepd in Q2 2020 (net to MOL), affected by an unplanned 20-day outage due to gas release Scolty & Crathes (MOL 50% WI, non-operated): production was substantially higher in Q2 YoY following the successful pipeline replacement in 2019, but was lower QoQ Azerbaijan The acquisition of a 9.57% stake in ACG and a 8.9% stake in the BTC pipeline was completed on 16 April 2020 As part of the global OPEC+ curtailment commitments, the Republic of Azerbaijan has taken a commitment to decrease its oil production for the period between May 2020 and April 2022 Gross production of ACG averaged at 475,000 bpd, the decline vs previous periods attributable to the OPEC-related cut in production in May-June 32 UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (2) Norway Russia Acquisition started for new 3D study over PL820 license and the appraisal phase of the PL820S discovery has also begun, as preparation of feasibility studies have been initiated Pakistan Production (net to MOL) was at 5.8 mboepd in Q2 2020, 30% lower both YoY and QoQ due to production curtailment in TAL block fields as a result of COVID-19 lockdown (triggering reduced refinery intake) TAL block gross production was 59 mboepd in Q2 2020 (MOL 8.421%, Dev. WI; 10.5% Expl. WI, operated) TAL block development continued and exploration activities also continued in TAL, Margala, Karak and DG Khan blocks. The preparatory works on two non-operated wells, namely Surghar X-1 in Karak Block and DGK-1 in DG Khan Block are in progress. The Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well made a gas and condensate discovery (the 10th in the TAL block and the 13th in Pakistan).The well reached a total depth of 4,939m and flowed gas and condensate upon testing from the Lockhart and Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively). In Q2 2020, production at Baitugan field was 4.4 mboepd (MOL 51% WI, operated), 6% lower QoQ and 12% lower than a year ago, as a result of strong base production decline and reduction of drilling program 2 wells were drilled and completed and 12 workovers were performed in Q2 Kurdistan Region of Iraq Shaikan production reached 3.7 mboepd in Q2 2020 (net to MOL) Drilling operations are suspended since March due to COVID-19 Payments from KRG are being received since March 2020. Payments for invoices from November 2019 to February 2020 are still outstanding. Pearl: average production reached 4.1 mboepd in Q2 2020 due to continuously high facility uptime and plant debottlenecking Kazakhstan Production Contract Amendment #5 of Work Program has successfully passed all internal, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economics reviews, and is recommended for signing upon incorporation of proposed technical changes Front End Engineering Design Tender Package preparation is finalized 33 UPSTREAM CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (USD mn) HUN CRO KRI PAK UK NOR AZE OTHER Total - H1 2020 Total - H1 2019 EXP 20.7 2.2 0.0 2.6 0.0 18.8 0.0 0.5 44.8 45.6 DEV 19.6 8.8 8.4 0.0 9.2 0.0 34.8 7.6 88.5 96.5 M&A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other 3.6 7.9 0.6 0.2 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 14.9 27.0 Total -H1 2020 43.9 19.0 9.0 2.8 11.1 19.2 35.0 8.1 148.1 Total - H1 2019 45.4 31.1 15.0 2.1 32.8 27.2 n.a. 15.4 169.1 CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (HUF bn) HUN CRO KRI PAK UK NOR AZE OTHER Total - H1 2020 Total - H1 2019 EXP 6.5 0.7 0.0 0.8 0.0 5.7 0.0 0.2 13.9 12.9 DEV 6.1 2.8 2.6 0.0 2.9 0.0 11.0 2.4 27.8 27.4 M&A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other 1.1 2.5 0.2 0.1 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 4.6 7.7 Total - H1 2020 13.8 5.9 2.8 0.9 3.5 5.8 11.1 2.6 46.3 Total - H1 2019 12.9 8.8 4.2 0.6 9.3 7.7 n.a. 4.4 48.0 34 GAS MIDSTREAM: KEY FINANCIALS EBITDA (USD mn) +93% -37% 65.5 70.8 71.2 44.7 23.1 27.1 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Ch H1 2020 H1 2019 YoY Ch (%) (%) EBITDA 44.7 23.1 93 115.8 88.6 31 EBITDA excl. spec. 44.7 23.1 93 115.8 88.6 31 items Operating 32.8 11.3 190 91.8 65.5 40 profit/(loss) Operating profit 32.8 11.3 190 91.8 65.5 40 excl. spec. items CAPEX and 5.3 5.1 4 7.8 6.2 25 investments ORGANIC CAPEX (USD mn) 24 14 5 5 1 3 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 COMMENTS EBITDA almost doubled YoY to USD 45mn in Q2, as a result of increasing demand for cross-border capacity bookings and hence significantly higher transmission services revenues and also significantly lower opex Domestic transmission volumes fell YoY due to the mild winter and fully loaded storage (lower injected gas storage volumes). Export transmission volumes (Ukraine, Romania and Croatia) rose by 26% in Q2 and 33% in H1. Revenues from non-regulated transit were 28% lower in Q2 and H1 2020, due to lower realized transmission volumes and lower contracted prices Operating expenses fell by 29% YoY in Q2 and 19% in H1 2020, as gas consumption costs (fuel gas and network loss) decreased and natural gas purchase prices were significantly lower YoY 35 SUSTAINABILITY INDICATORS CO under ETS (mn t) HC Spill above 1bbl(m3) 2 2.0 +5% 300 254.9 1.6 1.5 1.7 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 200 1.0 100 82.8 0.5 36.4 22.2 7.3 37.3 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Tier1 PSE 5 5.0 4.0 4.0 4 3.0 3 2.0 2.0 2 1 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Total workforce 27,000 -4% -1% 26,453 26,391 26,392 26,000 26,032 25,799 25,449 25,000 24,000 23,000 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Donations (mn HUF) Turnover rate (%) 15 11.8 12.1 12.7 13.3 13.4 12.6 10 5 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 No of ethical reports Leavers (12M rolling) 4,000 0% -7% 3,353 3,452 3,463 3,218 3,202 3,113 3,000 2,000 1,000 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Ethical misconducts +545% 0% +25% 12 12 12 1,200 1,000 859 800 600 425 400 168 129 148 200 66 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 40 36 34 30 20 26 20 20 16 10 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 9 4 3 2 2 2 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 36 MACRO INDICATORS BRENT (USD/bbl) MOL REFINERY MARGIN (USD/bbl) 120 10 MOL Group 100 8 Complex 80 6 60 4 40 2 20 0 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 BRENT URAL SPREAD (USD/bbl) MOL PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t) 2.5 800 2.0 600 1.5 1.0 400 0.5 200 0.0 0 -0.5 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 CRACK SPREADS (USD/bbl) PREMIUM UNLEADED GASOLINE GAS OIL 25 25 20 20 15 15 10 10 5 5 0 0 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 HUF/USD (Q avg.) 320 300 280 260 240 220 200 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 HUF/EUR (Q avg.) 360 340 320 300 280 260 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 FUEL OIL 0 -5-10-15-20-25 -30 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 37 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Income Statement (HUF mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 1,119,510 823,889 1,341,046 (39) Net sales 1,943,399 2,483,427 (22) 66,747 (11,298) 4,126 n.a. Other operating income 55,449 7,412 648 1,186,257 812,591 1,345,172 (40) Total operating income 1,998,848 2,490,839 (20) 890,620 561,365 1,073,424 (48) Raw material and consumables used 1,451,985 1,947,437 (25) 66,990 67,662 70,971 (5) Personnel expenses 134,652 137,545 (2) 98,070 130,913 93,386 40 Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment 228,983 178,673 28 58,031 24,538 (26,212) n.a. Change in inventory of finished goods & work in progress 82,569 (17,967) n.a. (13,065) (12,262) (24,340) (50) Work performed by the enterprise and capitalized (25,327) (40,912) (38) 59,591 48,441 68,565 (29) Other operating expenses 108,032 139,395 (22) 1,160,237 820,657 1,255,794 (35) Total operating expenses 1,980,894 2,344,171 (15) 26,020 (8,066) 89,378 n.a. Profit / (loss) from operation 17,954 146,668 (88) 42,032 38,462 20,648 86 Finance income 80,494 42,696 89 130,862 40,289 22,644 78 Finance expense 171,151 48,856 250 (88,830) (1,827) (1,996) (8) Total finance gain / (expense), net (90,657) (6,160) n.a. (697) (11,639) 3,427 n.a. Income from associates (12,336) 4,327 n.a. (63,507) (21,532) 90,809 n.a. Profit / (loss) before tax (85,039) 144,835 n.a. 5,409 26,813 12,646 112 Income tax expense 32,222 19,570 65 (68,916) (48,345) 78,163 n.a. PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (117,261) 125,265 n.a. Attributable to: (48,424) (41,532) 77,795 n.a. Equity holders of the parent (89,956) 126,436 n.a. (20,492) (6,813) 368 n.a. Non-controlling interests (27,305) (1,171) n.a. (68) (58) 111 n.a. Basicearnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (HUF) (126) 180 n.a. (68) (58) 110 n.a. Diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (HUF) (6) (126) 178 n.a. 38 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION BalanceSheet(HUF mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec Ch % 2020 2019 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,358,789 2,685,969 25 Intangible assets 293,168 207,964 41 Investments in associated companies and joint 217,309 206,077 5 ventures Other non-current financial assets 153,464 137,691 11 Deferred tax asset 111,614 123,805 (10) Other non-current assets 96,885 90,372 7 Total non-current assets 4,231,229 3,451,878 23 Current assets Inventories 462,651 517,060 (11) Trade and other receivables 545,510 610,335 (11) Securities 14,602 24,275 (40) Other current financial assets 34,014 104,145 (67) Income tax receivable 49,200 30,724 60 Cash and cash equivalents 353,247 326,108 8 Other current assets 72,005 67,477 7 Assets classified as held for sale 291 285 2 Total current assets 1,531,520 1,680,409 (9) Total assets 5,762,749 5,132,287 12 Equity and Liabilities Shareholders' equity Share capital 79,427 79,408 0 Reserves 2,189,567 1,848,763 18 Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders (89,956) 223,214 n.a. of the parent Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 2,179,038 2,151,385 1 Non-controlling interest 288,120 299,984 (4) Total equity 2,467,158 2,451,369 1 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,087,563 582,417 87 Other non-current financial liabilities 74,489 3,138 n.a. Provisions - long term 596,374 545,276 9 Deferred tax liabilities 160,438 59,952 168 Other non-current liabilities 31,240 26,624 17 Total non-current liabilities 1,950,104 1,217,407 60 Current liabilities Short-term debt 268,824 326,622 (18) Trade and other payables 548,208 624,164 (12) Other current financial liabilities 227,291 252,606 (10) Provisions - short term 24,453 36,052 (32) Income tax payable 14,751 6,929 113 Other current liabilities 261,960 217,138 21 Total current liabilities 1,345,487 1,463,511 (8) Total equity and liabilities 5,762,749 5,132,287 12 39 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Cash Flow(HUF mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % (63,507) (21,532) 90,809 n.a. Profit / (loss) before tax (85,039) 144,835 n.a. Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash provided by operating activities 98,070 130,913 93,392 40 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 228,983 178,679 28 (975) (13,321) (20,399) (35) Increase / (decrease) in provisions (14,296) (21,415) (33) (64) (8) (248) (97) Net (gain) / loss on asset disposal and divestments (72) (390) (82) 3,876 6,594 6,555 1 Net interest expense / (income) 10,470 13,524 (23) 84,954 (4,767) (4,558) 5 Other finance expense / (income) 80,187 (7,364) n.a. 697 11,639 (3,427) n.a. Share of net profit of associates and joint venture 12,336 (4,327) n.a. 14,671 (59,621) 16,263 n.a. Other adjustment item (44,950) 34,357 n.a. (14,096) (14,570) (5,748) 153 Income taxes paid (28,666) (5,470) 424 123,626 35,327 172,639 (80) Operating cash flowbefore changes in workingcapital 158,953 332,429 (52) (85,414) 170,910 (29,755) n.a. Totalchange in workingcapitalo/w: 85,496 (89,333) n.a. 39,870 42,279 7,064 499 (Increase) / decrease in inventories 82,149 (30,610) n.a. 25,927 19,463 (100,707) n.a. (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables 45,390 (182,099) n.a. (161,416) 43,928 31,147 41 Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables (117,488) 55,320 n.a. 10,205 65,240 32,741 99 Increase / decrease in other assets and liabilities 75,445 68,056 11 38,212 206,237 142,884 44 Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities 244,449 243,096 1 (114,050) (99,830) (126,313) (21) Capital expenditures (213,880) (226,143) (5) 354 580 701 (17) Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets 934 990 (6) (708) (473,104) (1,964) n.a. Acquisition of businesses (net of cash) (473,812) (2,024) n.a. - 172 - n.a. Proceeds from disposal of businesses (net of cash) 172 - n.a. 44,543 52,439 (3,782) n.a. Increase / decrease in other financial assets 96,982 (61,412) n.a. 4,534 1,141 3,600 (68) Dividends received 5,675 5,199 9 3,971 1,515 1,967 (23) Interest received and other financial income 5,486 4,251 29 (61,356) (517,087) (125,791) 311 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (578,443) (279,139) 107 - - - n.a. Issuance of long-term notes - - n.a. - - - n.a. Repayment of long-term notes - - n.a. 740,111 248,926 245,249 1 Proceeds from loans and borrowings received 989,037 401,601 146 (360,868) (331,252) (230,912) 43 Repayments of loans and borrowings (692,120) (426,131) 62 3,630 (12,828) (8,142) 58 Interest paid and other financial costs (9,198) (13,947) (34) (1) - (97,057) (100) Dividends paid to shareholders (1) (97,057) (100) (3) (263) (297) (11) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (266) (302) (12) (125) - - n.a. Transactions with non-controlling interest (125) - n.a. - 1,427 - n.a. Other changes in equity 1,427 - n.a. 382,744 (93,990) (91,159) 3 Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities 288,754 (135,836) n.a. 82,664 (5,750) 113 n.a. Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 76,914 5,902 n.a. 442,264 (410,590) (73,953) 455 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31,674 (165,977) n.a. 326,108 766,479 292,390 162 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 326,108 383,511 (15) 766,479 353,247 218,223 62 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 353,247 218,223 62 40 EXTERNAL PARAMETERS Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Macrofigures (average) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 50.1 29.2 68.8 (58) Brent dated (USD/bbl) 40.1 66.0 (39) 48.4 31.4 68.1 (54) Ural Blend (USD/bbl)(11) 39.9 65.8 (39) 2.2 (0.1) 0.3 n.a. Brent Ural spread (USD/bbl)(14) 1.1 0.1 710 10.7 6.7 15.5 (57) CEGH gas price (EUR/MWh) 8.7 17.4 (50) 466 269 681 (61) Premium unleaded gasoline 10 ppm (USD/t)(12) 371 614 (40) 467 278 609 (54) Gas oil - ULSD 10 ppm (USD/t)(12) 376 599 (37) 379 201 504 (60) Naphtha (USD/t)(13) 294 488 (40) 224 145 382 (62) Fuel oil 3.5 (USD/t)(13) 186 377 (51) 87 48 161 (70) Crack spread - premium unleaded (USD/t)(12) 68 115 (41) 88 57 88 (35) Crack spread - gas oil (USD/t)(12) 73 100 (27) 0 (19) (17) 18 Crack spread - naphtha (USD/t)(13) (9) (11) (19) (155) (76) (139) (45) Crack spread - fuel oil 3.5 (USD/t)(13) (117) (61) 91 6.0 3.1 13.0 (76) Crack spread - premium unleaded (USD/bbl)(12) 4.5 7.8 (42) 12.6 8.1 12.9 (37) Crack spread - gas oil (USD/bbl)(12) 10.3 14.4 (28) (7.5) (6.6) (12.2) (46) Crack spread - naphtha (USD/bbl)(13) (7.0) (11.1) (37) (14.7) (6.3) (8.5) (25) Crack spread - fuel oil 3.5 (USD/bbl)(13) (10.5) (6.4) 63 6.3 2.7 3.5 (23) MOL Group refinery margin (USD/bbl) 4.5 3.3 35 6.9 3.2 4.5 (29) Complex refinery margin (MOL + Slovnaft) (USD/bbl) 5.0 4.1 22 953 673 1,065 (37) Ethylene (EUR/t) 813 1,030 (21) 381 210 451 (53) Butadiene-naphtha spread (EUR/t) 296 450 (34) 384 431 422 2 MOL Group petrochemicals margin (EUR/t) 407 419 (3) 307.5 319.4 287.6 11 HUF/USD average 313.3 283.7 10 339.1 351.6 323.1 9 HUF/EUR average 345.2 320.6 8 45.3 46.4 43.6 6 HUF/HRK average 45.8 43.2 6 6.8 6.9 6.6 4 HRK/USD average 6.8 6.6 4 1.5 0.6 2.5 (76) 3m USD LIBOR (%) 0.6 2.6 (77) (0.4) (0.3) (0.3) (4) 3m EURIBOR (%) (0.3) (0.3) (3) 0.4 1.0 0.2 428 3m BUBOR (%) 1.0 0.2 491 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Macrofigures (closing) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 17.7 41.8 64.1 (35) Brent dated closing (USD/bbl) 41.8 64.1 (35) 327.1 317.8 284.1 12 HUF/USD closing 317.8 284.1 12 359.1 356.6 323.5 10 HUF/EUR closing 356.6 323.5 10 47.1 47.1 43.7 8 HUF/HRK closing 47.1 43.7 8 6.9 6.7 6.5 4 HRK/USD closing 6.7 6.5 4 1,930.0 1,858.0 3,152.0 (41) MOL share price closing (HUF) 1,858.0 3,152.0 (41) 41 Attachments Original document

