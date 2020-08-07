MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group 2020 H1 and Q2 Flash Report (Presentation)

Log in
08/07/2020 | 04:24am EDT

SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

7 AUGUST 2020

DISCLAIMER

"THIS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSOCIATED SLIDES AND DISCUSSION CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS ARE NATURALLY SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTY AND CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES. THOSE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THOSE REGARDING CAPITAL EMPLOYED, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, CASH FLOWS, COSTS, SAVINGS, DEBT, DEMAND, DEPRECIATION, DISPOSALS, DIVIDENDS, EARNINGS, EFFICIENCY, GEARING, GROWTH, IMPROVEMENTS, INVESTMENTS, MARGINS, PERFORMANCE, PRICES, PRODUCTION, PRODUCTIVITY, PROFITS, RESERVES, RETURNS, SALES, SHARE BUY BACKS, SPECIAL AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS, STRATEGY, SYNERGIES, TAX RATES, TRENDS, VALUE, VOLUMES, AND THE EFFECTS OF MOL MERGER AND ACQUISITION ACTIVITIES. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS, WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO DEVELOPMENTS IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES, CRUDE OIL AND GAS PRICES, CRACK SPREADS, POLITICAL STABILITY, ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE COMPLETION OF ON-GOING TRANSACTIONS. MANY OF THESE FACTORS ARE BEYOND THE COMPANY'S ABILITY TO CONTROL OR PREDICT. GIVEN THESE AND OTHER UNCERTAINTIES, YOU ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON ANY OF THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN OR OTHERWISE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO RELEASE PUBLICLY ANY REVISIONS TO THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF) TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER THE DATE HEREOF OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS, EXCEPT AS MAYBE REQUIRED UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.

STATEMENTS AND DATA CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSOCIATED SLIDES AND DISCUSSIONS, WHICH RELATE TO THE PERFORMANCE OF MOL IN THIS AND FUTURE YEARS, REPRESENT PLANS, TARGETS OR PROJECTIONS."

2

AGENDA

1

2

3

4

5

7

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER

KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS

DOWNSTREAM QUARTERLY RESULTS

CONSUMER SERVICES QUARTERLY RESULTS

UPSTREAM QUARTERLY RESULTS

SUPPORTING SLIDES

4

9

16

20

24

30

3

HIGHLIGHTS

OF THE QUARTER

GENERATING POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF AMIDST THE CRISIS

NEW EBITDA TARGET FOR 2020 IMPLIES SUSTAINED SIMPLIFIED FCF GENERATION

RESILIENT

INTEGRATED

BUSINESS

MODEL

FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

SYSTEMATIC

SAFETY & EFFICIENCY

HIGH-QUALITY

LOW-COST

ASSET BASE

MOL 2030: BUILD ON EXISTING STRENGTHS

GROUP CLEAN

CCS EBITDA

GROUP CAPEX

(ORGANIC)

SIMPLIFIED FCF*

OIL & GAS

PRODUCTION**

NET DEBT/EBITDA

HSE - TRIR***

2019

USD 2.44 BN

USD 2.08 BN

USD 0.36 BN

111 MBOEPD

0.81X

1.43

H1 2020

USD 975 MN

USD 619 MN

USD 356 MN

114 MBOEPD

1.63X

1.02

2020

TARGETS

USD 1.7-1.9 BN

UP TO USD 1.5 BN

USD 0.2-0.4BN

115-120 MBOEPD

<2.0X

<1.4

  • Clean CCS EBITDA less Organic capex

**

Including JVs and associates

5

***

Total Recordable Injury Rate

TWO KEY COMMODITY DRIVERS NOSEDIVED IN Q2, ONE HELD UP

RESILIENT INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL FAILS TO WORK FULLY UNDER EXTREME MARKET STRESS

EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT* VS MOL CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD MN)

100%

800

85%

600

70%

55%

400

40%

200

25%

10%

0

Q1 12 Q2 12 Q3 12 Q4 12 Q1 13 Q2 13 Q3 13 Q4 13 Q1 14 Q2 14 Q3 14 Q4 14 Q1 15 Q2 15 Q3 15 Q4 15 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20

Clean CCS EBITDA (r.s.)

MOL Group Refining Margin

Integrated Petchem Margin

Brent crude

  • The quarterly % values of the Refinery Margin, Petchem Margin and Brent price are measured against their respective maximum values (100%) in the period of Q1 2012 - Q2 2020
    100% equals to the following values:

MOL Group Refining Margin: 7.3 USD/bbl; MOL Group Petrochemicals margin: 654 EUR/t; Brent crude: 119 USD/bbl

6

Q2 2020: CHALLENGING ON MANY FRONTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Clean CCS EBITDA declined by 44% in Q2 2020 to USD 353mn, bringing H1 Clean CCS EBITDA to USD 975mn, 15% lower YoY

Simplified FCF remained positive in Q2 and was almost unchanged in H1 YoY at USD 356mn, as sustain capex was cut back as a reaction to the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis; all segments generated positive simplified FCF in H1 2020

Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 112mn in Q2, affected by the collapsing oil and gas prices

Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA also fell materially to USD 110mn in Q2, as refinery margins turned negative from mid-May

Consumer Services EBITDA was around flat in local currency terms (-6% in USD-terms at USD 110mn in Q2) as cost savings almost fully offset the pandemic-related fallout of fuel and non-fuel margins

Net Debt/EBITDA rose to 1.63x and gearing to 29% to reflect the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG transaction; positive FCF and a sizeable NWC release mitigated the increase in net debt

A new 2020 EBITDA guidance of USD 1.7-1.9bn was established, reflecting challenging trading conditions likely prevailing in H2. The 2020 capex guidance of up to USD 1.5bn was confirmed, implying sustained simplified FCF generation in 2020.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Oil & gas production increased by 6% QoQ in Q2 2020 to 117.3 mboepd, as the contribution of ACG more than offset lower volumes in the UK and Pakistan; production averaged at aroud 130 mboepd in July

MOL, as an operator, made a gas and condensate discovery in the TAL Block, Pakistan, where the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well flowed gas and condensate at a rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively) upon testing

The polyol project reached 65% overall completion at the end of Q2. All major prefabricated equipment have reached the site and the transportation of all oversize equipment via river/sea have been completed.

7

ESG/SUSTAINABILITY: A QUARTER MARKED BY COVID-19

SAFETY, RELIABILITY, CONTINIUTY

Focus during H1 2020 to secure health & safety of staff and

contractors during the spread of COVID-19

Protecting measures deployed, including PPE, installation of plexiglass protection screens in service stations

Office staff switched to home office, field staff in key areas

continued to work from usual workplaces

Hygiene measures including disinfectants, distribution of masks/gloves, COVID-19 tests available for employees

Windshield washer production shifted towards hand and

surface sanitizers (MOL Hygi)

Sanitizer supplied to hospitals, law enforcement agencies, schools, public institutions, organizations working with homeless and marginalized people

TOTAL INJURIES

Total recordable injuries decreased by 40% in H1 2020

As a result TRIR came at 1.02 (below 1.40 FY20 target)

Decline due to reduced presence of staff on sites, postponed activities due to lockdowns, higher risk awareness, growing HSE culture

ESG RECOGNITION

MOL remained a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series following the June 2020 index review

FTSE4Good index series is designed to

measure the performance of companies

demonstrating strong ESG practices

8

KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS

CLEAN CCS EBITDA DECLINED IN Q2 BY 40%+ BOTH YOY AND QOQ

TRADITIONAL OIL BUSINESSES SUFFERED; CONSUMER SERVICES WERE RESILIENT; GAS MIDSTREAM STOOD OUT

SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)

COMMENTS

689

-44%

-43%

634

622

598

514

269

185

265

295

118

88

71

23

-17

-41

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

US

DS

CS

GM

C&O (incl. inters)

353

112

110

111

45

-26

Q2 2020

Upstream

Significantly lower oil and gas prices, strong cost discipline, higher production helped by ACG

Downstream

A double-faced H1: a very strong Q1 was followed by major operational challenges in Q2 with unprecedented price and margin movements

Consumer Services

Around flat EBITDA YoY despite COVID-19, as somewhat lower fuel and non-fuel margins are offset by lower opex

Gas Midstream

SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA YTD (USD mn)

-15%

1,148

Higher capacity bookings and lower opex boosted EBITDA in H1

975

553

297

403

405

207

199

89

116

-102

-42

H1 2019

H1 2020

US

DS

CS

GM

10

C&O (incl. inters)

ORGANIC CAPEX MATERIALLY LOWER YOY ON MEASURES

ACG COMPLETION ADDED TO INORGANIC CAPEX SPENDING IN Q2

TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)

TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)

1,824

1,824

862

862

153

580

1,498

580

1,498

513

513

0

6

83

493

317

296

287

289

296

287

2

71

3

2

361

77

190

203

167

189

326

168

263

218

216

18

19

26

126

136

38

5

81

5

27

3

34

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Inorganic

Organic US

Organic DS

Organic CS

Organic GM

Organic C&O (incl. intersegment)

Transformational CAPEX

Sustain CAPEX

Inorganic CAPEX

TOTAL GROUP CAPEX IN H1 2020 (USD mn)

COMMENTS

2.120

800

169

1.500

148

526

357

31

46

58

8

6

61

H1 2019

H1 2020

Inorganic

Organic DS

Organic GM

Organic US

Organic CS

Organic C&O (incl. intersegment)

2.120

800

10

1.500

492

357

298

262

H1 2019

H1 2020

Transformational CAPEX

Inorganic CAPEX

Sustain CAPEX

Organic capex was significantly lower (-36% YoY) in Q2 at USD 326mn, already reflecting the measures taken to balance cash flows. This brought total H1 organic capex to USD 619mn, 22% lower than a year ago.

USD 136mn was spent on transformational projects in Q2, slightly up QoQ, but lower than a year ago (the largest item remained the new polyol

619 plant with USD 101mn, while USD 22mn was spent on the Rijeka DCU)

Sustain capex was USD 190mn in Q2, 34% down YoY, reflecting the capex review initiated due to COVID-19

ACG was completed on 16 April, total consideration was USD 1.5bn

11

SIMPLIFIED FCF REMAINED POSITIVE IN Q2 AND WAS FLAT IN H1 YOY

ALL SEGMENTS GENERATED POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF IN H1 2020 DESPITE COVID-19

SIMPLIFIED FCF* (USD mn)

-78%

-92%

328

128

107

231

186

127

28

109

69

41

85

79

69

39

18

-43

-96

-78

-59

-111

-60

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

US

DS

CS

GM

C&O (incl. inters)

SIMPLIFIED FCF* YTD (USD mn)

-1%

COMMENTS

Group-level simplified FCF (Clean CCS EBITDA less organic capex) remained positive in Q2 at USD 28mn, although declined both YoY and QoQ on the weaker EBITDA

This brought the ytd simplified FCF to USD 356mn in H1, around flat YoY despite COVID-19

Upstream

Upstream FCF fell substantially on the back of lower hydrocarbon prices

Downstream

Downstream FCF turned negative in Q2 on the depressed EBITDA, but was positive in H1 2020, improving YoY

Consumer Services

358

384

148

82

-123

-133

H1 2019

356

149

49

153

108

-103

H1 2020

Consumer Services FCF improved slightly in both Q2 and H1 amidst the pandemic and became the largest contributor to the group

Gas Midstream

Gas Midstream's FCF improved considerably YoY along with the higher EBITDA

US DS CS GM C&O (incl. inters)

12

* Simplified Free Cash Flow = Clean CCS EBITDA - total organic CAPEX

FX LOSS (Q1), CCS LOSS (Q1), IMPAIRMENTS (Q2) HIT THE BOTTOM LINE

H1 2020 EARNINGS (USD mn) - BELOW THE EBITDA LINE ITEMS

Q1: 214mn negative

975

Q2: 31mn positive

Includes USD 66mn

Other

74

183

CCS modification

Upstream impairment in Q2

199

Consumer Services

0

Includes USD 258mn FX loss, o/w

Downstream

405

732

Q1: USD 271mn FX loss

792

Q2: USD 13mn FX gain

Includes USD 50mn Upstream JV impairment in Q2

Cash tax: USD 32mn

Deferred tax: USD 72mn

Upstream

297

61

297

278

295

41

104

87

Clean CCS

CCS

EBITDA excl.

Special items

DD&A and

Profit from

Total finance

Income from

Profit before

Income tax

Non-Controlling

Profit for

EBITDA

Modifications

spec. Items

(EBITDA)

impairments

operation

expense/gain,

associates

tax

expense

Interests

the period to

net

equity holders

of the parent

EPS (HUF)

150

129

200

191

180

105

112

111

150

100

86

69

84

52

100

50

50

0

0

-50

-50

-100

-68

-58

-100

Q1 Q2

Q3 Q4 Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Q2

-150

-126

2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

COMMENTS

USD 214mn negative CCS modification in Q1 and USD 31mn positive CCS impact in Q2 on oil price changes

DD&A includes USD 66mn impairment of Upstream assets in Q2

No special items in H1 affecting EBITDA

Financial items: unrealized (mostly technical) FX loss of USD 271mn in Q1, followed by small FX gain of USD 13mn in Q2; lower net interest expenses YoY

Associates: includes USD 50mn impairment of Upstream JVs and positive Pearl contribution

EPS: remained negative in Q2 on impairments, lower EBITDA

Taxes: low cash tax (at some subsidiaries, including ACG) + deferred tax

expenses

13

STRONG OPERATING CASH FLOW HELPED BY LARGE DECLINE IN NWC

OPERATING CASH FLOW COVERED ORGANIC CAPEX IN H1 DESPITE THE CRISIS

OPERATING CASH FLOW IN H1 2020 (USD mn)

771

250

619

521

92

157

USD 275mn NWC build in Q1

USD 525mn NWC release in Q2

732

-277

Profit Before Tax

DD&A

Income tax paid

Other

Operating CF before WC

Change in WC

Operating CF

Organic CAPEX

COMMENTS

Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital declined substantially YoY, more than halving to USD 521mn in H1 2020

A USD 250mn Net Working Capital release supported cash flows in H1 2020, as the seasonal build in Q1 was followed by a huge USD 500mn+ decline in NWC in Q2 also to reflect the lower price environment

As a result, Operating Cash Flow after NWC changes declined by only 9% to USD 771mn in H1 2020, broadly in line with the CCS EBITDA trend. Operating cash flows thus comfortably covered organic capex in H1 2020.

14

INCREASE IN DEBT AND LEVERAGE REFLECT THE ACG TRANSACTION

THE POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF AND THE NWC RELEASE MITIGATED THE INCREASE IN NET DEBT

NET DEBT TO EBITDA (x)

GEARING (%)

2.0

30

28

29

1.63

25

25

25

1.5

1.44

1.38

21

1.31

20

19

20

19

17

16

0.97

1.0

0.90

15

0.79

0.82

12

0.74

0.65

10

0.5

0.41

5

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

H1 2020

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

H1 2020

CHANGES IN NET DEBT IN H1 2020 (USD mn)

3,103

320

1,895

1,500

356

257

Net debt Q4 19

Simplified FCF

Change in WC

M&A

Other

Net debt H1 20

COMMENTS

Net debt/EBITDA rose to 1.63x and net gearing to 29% on the back of the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG acquisition in Q2. The increase in debt was mitigated by positive FCF generation and net working capital release in H1 2020. Current indebtedness is well within the comfort zone.

MOL continues to have considerable financial headroom and liquidity of around USD 2.0-2.5bn currently in form of cash and equivalents and long-term undrawn facilities. There is no material maturity of these in 2020-21.

MOL's smooth access to external financing was reconfirmed in June by

the EUR 210m increase of 2019 RCF at unchanged margin

15

* Other includes: funding cost, taxes, FX adjustments and differences between cash capex and performed work on investments

DOWNSTREAM Q2 2020 RESULTS

DOWNSTREAM EBITDA DOWN IN Q2 ON WEAK REFINING

PETCHEM CONTRIBUTION REMAINED RESILIENT

QUARTERLY CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)

Petchem

R&M

-58%

-63%

295

265

272

51

105

191

138

244

110

160

93

17

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY Ch %

H1 2020

H1 2019

YoY Ch %

EBITDA

141.6

265.8

(47)

222.8

384.9

(42)

EBITDA excl. spec.

141.6

265.8

(47)

222.8

384.9

(42)

Clean CCS EBITDA

110.5

264.7

(58)

405.3

402.7

1

o/w Petchem

93.1

104.9

(11)

143.9

198.6

(28)

EBIT

28.6

162.9

(82)

-3.8

175.0

(102)

EBIT excl. spec.

28.6

162.9

(82)

-3.8

175.0

(102)

Clean CCS EBIT

-2.5

161.8

(102)

178.7

192.8

(7)

TOTAL PRODUCT SALES (kt)

Total petrochemicals products

Total refined products

-10%

+7%

5,492

5,103

4,967

4,419

350

4,450

4,176

372

362

4,617

3,8144,078

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

COMMENTS

Clean CCS EBITDA more than halved both YoY and QoQ to USD 110mn due to collapsing refining profitability (negative margins from mid-May); despite the weak Q2, EBITDA was still slightly up in H1 2020 at USD 405mn

Refined products sales volumes dropped 12% YoY in Q2 on the back of the lower demand during the lockdown

Refinery throughput increased 8% YoY from a low base (Q2 2019 was affected by shutdowns) and supported by outstanding asset reliability; third-party sales were cut back materially (around 1mn tons lower YoY)

Petchem contribution remained resilient, as both margins and volumes held up reasonably well during the pandemic

Strategic projects (polyol, propylene splitter, DCU) continued to progress

well during the quarter

17

NEGATIVE REFINERY MARGINS IN MAY-JUNE; URALS AT A PREMIUM

PETCHEM MARGINS REMAINED SUPPORTIVE IN Q2

REFINING MARGIN1 (USD/bbl)

Total MOL Group refinery margin

8.0 Complex refinery margin (MOL+SN)

8

7.1

7.0

7.0

6.7

6.7

-23%

6.9

7

6.5

6.4

7.3

6.4

6.3

6.2

6.3

6.5

5.8

5.8

5.7

5.7

6

6.6

6.4

5.3

5.5

5.6

5.3

5

5.8

5.7

4.9

4.5

4.7

3.8

4.3

4

3.5

3.1

3.2

3

2.7

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2016

2016

2016

2016

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

INTEGRATED PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t)

NEW MOL Group petrochemicals margin

650

586

600

608

550

573

537

500

533

429

+2%

450

476

459

438

400

416

368

415

422

431

350

384

362

370

300

0

281

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2016

2016

2016

2016

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

COMMENTS

Refining margins collapsed in May, averaged at an unprecedented negative level in June and remained depressed in July. Motor fuel cracks are under pressure and the Urals crude trades at a premium to Brent, hurting MOL's Urals-based refinery margins

The integrated petchem margin have been gradually declining during Q2 (from a very high March-April level) as the oil price has been on the rise, but the margin overall remained at a supportive level in both Q2 and July

BRENT-URAL DIFFERENTIAL (USD/bbl)

2.5

2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1

2.2

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.8 1.8

1.6

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.3

1.2

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.9

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.1

-0.5

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

TURNAROUNDS IN 2020

Only smaller-scale maintenance works are planned for the rest of the year

18

(1) MOL Group and Complex refinery margins both capture the Brent-Ural differential

OPERATIONALLY AND FINANCIALLY CHALLENGING Q2

NEGATIVE REFINERY MARGINS FROM MID-MAY HAVE SEVERELY AFFECTED REFINING PROFITABILITY

DOWNSTREAM CLEAN CCS EBITDA YoY, Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 (USD mn)

265

Petchem

105

80

42

142

10

31

22

110

R&M

160

93

17

Clean CCS

R&M price

Petchem price

Volumes

Other

Clean CCS

CCS modification

EBITDA Q2 2020

EBITDA Q2 2019

& margin

& margin

EBITDA Q2 2020

& one-off

COMMENTS

Due to the operationally challenging period and the extreme price and margin movements during Q2, the predictive power of headline margins was significantly lower than usual

R&M price and margin impact was the largest negative driver, as margins turned negative in May-June (when volumes were stronger), sales margins also moderated

The volumes impact was relatively small despite lower demand due to higher refinery throughput YoY and strong petchem volumes

Other includes accounting change for GHG emissions and several smaller items

DOWNSTREAM CLEAN CCS EBITDA YTD, H1 2020 VS. H1 2019 (USD mn)

COMMENTS

84

160

41

403

405

33

Petchem

199

144

183

223

R&M

204

261

Clean CCS

R&M price & margin Petchem price

Volumes

Other

Clean CCS

CCS modification

EBITDA H1 2020

EBITDA H1 2019

& margin

EBITDA H1 2020

& one-off

R&M price and margin impact was still positive in H1 (due to the large positive impact from Q1)

Petchem margins were lower YoY

Volumes were affected by lower demand (already in March in Q1)

19

Notes: price & margin includes FX impact

CONSUMER SERVICES Q2 2020 RESULTS

RESILIENT EBITDA, HIGHER FCF IN Q2 YOY

COST SAVINGS ALMOST FULLY OFFSET THE FUEL AND NON-FUEL MARGIN LOSS

QUARTERLY EBITDA (USD mn)

-6%

161

118

104

111

89

88

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

EBITDA YoY, Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 (USD mn)

-1%

118

117

111

9

12

6

5

EBITDA Q2 2019

Fuel volume Non-fuel margin

Other

EBITDA Q2 2020

FX

EBITDA Q2 2020

(Reported)

& margin

(Constant FX)

(Reported)

KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY %

H1 2020

H1 2019

YTD %

EBITDA

110.8

117.7

(6)

199.2

206.6

(4)

EBIT

82.4

86.4

(5)

129.6

148.5

(13)

CAPEX and

26.4

38.3

(31)

45.7

58.3

(22)

Investments

EBITDA was nearly flat (-1%) YoY in Q2 2020 in local currency terms, or on a "constant-FX basis" (USD-based EBITDA was down 6%, as the weaker local currencies eroded USD-based earnings)

Simplified FCF even improved YoY, as capex fell faster than the EBITDA during the pandemic

EBITDA YTD, H1 2020 VS. H1 2019 (USD mn)

+1%

207

6

209

199

2

2

10

EBITDA H1 2019

Fuel volume Non-fuel margin

Other

EBITDA H1 2020

FX

EBITDA H1 2020

(Reported)

& margin

(Constant FX)

(Reported)

Both fuel and non-fuel margin contracted slightly in Q2 due to the lockdown

Other items reflect significant network-wide cost saving measures

21

FUEL SALES FELL MATERIALLY IN Q2 DUE TO THE LOCKDOWN

FUEL CONSUMPTION WAS GRADUALLY RECOVERING WITHIN THE QUARTER FROM ITS APRIL BOTTOM

TOTAL VOLUMES SOLD (mn litres)

FUEL THROUGHPUT/SITE (mn litres)

-21.6%

1 689

1 507

1 482

1 299

1 300

1 182

0.74

0.800.82

0.76

0.64

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2016

Q2 2017

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

COMMENTS

COMMENTS

Total sales volumes declined significantly, by nearly 22% YoY in Q2 as a result of the region-wide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic

MOL sales were slightly ahead of the market, resulting in some market share gain

Unit margins improved in a low pump price environment, offsetting partly the fallout of volumes

The network was unchanged at 1,933 sites in Q2

Fuel throughput/site (mn litres/site) has also been materially affected in Q2, as the pandemic-related lockdown wiped out several years of growth, at least temporarily

22

NON-FUEL MARGIN DECLINED IN Q2, AS GASTRO WAS HIT IN APRIL

NON-FUEL SALES SHOWED STRONG RECOVERY FROM APRIL

NON-FUEL MARGIN (USD MN)

NON-FUEL MARGIN / SITE ('000 USD)

-11%

37.4

35.3

32.8

25.2

81.2

22.1

68.6

68.7

60.9

56.1

56.6

4Y CAGR:

+10%

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

27.7

28.7

28.9

29.8

27.9

28.5

X

Non-fuel margin share of total (%)

Q2 2016

Q2 2017

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

COMMENTS

Non-fuel margin decreased by 7% in 2Q YoY in local currency terms (- 11% in USD), and its share within total margin was only marginally lower YoY (at 28.5%) than a year ago

The lower margin was driven almost entirely by the gastro segment (severely hit by hygienic restrictions), while grocery and non-food sales were up YoY

COMMENTS

The number of reconstructed sites with Fresh Corners rose to 895 in Q2 from 888 at the end of Q1 2020; the pandemic slowed down construction activities across the region

Non-fuel margin/site ('000 USD) still shows double-digit CARG in the past four years (10% annual average growth) despite the decline suffered in 2020 as a result of the crisis

23

UPSTREAM

Q2 2020 RESULTS

EBITDA DOWN ON COLLAPSING PRICES, FCF STILL POSITIVE

QUARTERLY EBITDA (ex-spec) (USD mn)

-58%

-39%

283

269

235

264

185

112

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

QUARTERLY SIMPLIFIED FCF (USD mn)

-78%

-62%

198

186

156

153

107

41

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

REALIZED HYDROCARBON PRICES

80

74.4

75.3

75

68.8

70

66.8

67.8

65

68.8

63.2

61.9

63.3

66.8

60

64.6

64.8

53.5

55

60.7

51.3

52.1

60.2

58.8

48.2

58.4

50.3

47.3

50

47.5

45.2

43.4

45

49.6

38.0

40

35.5

35.0

36.2

37.9

33.0

29.4

35

29.2

30

27.2

25.8

24.3

23.7

25

24.2

20

15.2

15

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Crude oil and condensate price (USD/bbl)

Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe)

Average realized gas price (USD/boe)

Brent dated (USD/bbl)

KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY %

H12020

H1 2019

YoY %

EBITDA

112

269

(58)

297

567

(48)

EBITDA excl. spec.

112

269

(58)

297

553

(46)

EBIT

(129)

112

(215)

(76)

268

(129)

EBIT excl. spec

(64)

112

(157)

(11)

254

(104)

COMMENTS

EBITDA ex-spec fell 39% QoQ and more than halved YoY to USD 112mn in Q2 2020 on the back of the collapsing oil and gas prices

Simplified free cash flow also decreased materially, but remained positive at USD 41mn (or USD 5/boe) in Q2 2020 even at rock-bottom Brent crude price of USD 29/bbl Brent

USD 66mn impairment charges added to DD&A and USD 50mn to Income

from associates (on JVs/Associates) on revised long-term oil price

assumptions (USD 50/bbl, real)

25

Notes: consolidated figures, unless otherwise indicated

POSITIVE UNIT FREE CASH FLOW AT ROCK-BOTTOM PRICES

CONFIRMING SUCCESSFULLY LOWERING CASH BREAKEVEN TO AROUND USD 25/BBL OIL PRICE IN 2020

QUARTERLY PRICE REALIZATION, EBITDA, FCF (USD/boe)

70

69

63

63

62

60

50

47

48

43

45

50

40

38

30

28

28

29

30

25

24

20

20

11

10

21

19

17

16

11

5

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Brent price

Realized HC price

Unit EBITDA

Unit FCF*

ANNUAL PRICE REALIZATION, EBITDA, FCF (USD/boe)

80

71

70

64

60

52

54

51

46

50

41

44

39

40

40

33

33

28

31

30

23

19

17

15

20

10

25

18

14

7

8

0

1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

Brent price

Realized HC price

Unit EBITDA

Unit FCF*

26

* Based on: Simplified FCF = EBITDA Excl. Special Items - Organic CAPEX

PRICES REMAIN THE MAJOR EARNINGS DRIVER IN Q2, ACG HELPS

UPSTREAM EBITDA QoQ, Q2 2020 VS. Q1 2020 (USD mn)

185

99

1

112

6

5

27

176

COMMENTS

Large negative price impact was driven by collapsing oil and gas prices (Brent crude - 42%; realized gas prices -35%)

Positive volumes impact as ACG more than offset the COVID-related production curtailments

Higher lifting costs reflect higher volumes

-64

EBITDA ex-

Prices & FX

Volumes

Exploration

Lifting cost

Other

EBITDA ex-

Depreciation

EBIT ex-oneoff

oneoff Q1 2020

Expenses

oneoff Q2 2020

ex-oneoff

Q2 2020

UPSTREAM EBITDA YTD (USD mn)

553

265

297

1

8

11

13

308

-11

EBITDA ex-

Prices & FX

Volumes

Exploration

Lifting cost

Other

EBITDA ex-

Depreciation

EBIT ex-oneoff

oneoff H1 2019

Expenses

oneoff H1 2020

ex-oneoff

H1 2020

COMMENTS

H1 2020 EBITDA was clearly driven by the huge negative price impact on the back of the significantly lower oil and gas prices; all other factors were minor contributors to ytd earnings changes

27

Notes: consolidated figures, unless otherwise indicated

PRODUCTION ROSE TO 117 MBOEPD IN Q2 2020, BOOSTED BY ACG

ACG CONTRIBUTION MORE THAN OFFSET LOWER PRODUCTION IN UK AND PAKISTAN

QUARTERLY PRODUCTION BY COUNTRY (mboepd)

COMMENTS

Q2 2020 QoQ (vs. Q1 2020):

Associated

115.5

companies*

9.7

Other

2.3

2.9

KRI

UK

18.6

Pakistan

8.3

Croatia

33.5

111.8

107.5

109.4

110.6

9.4

9.1

8.7

8.9

2.4

2.4

2.3

3.1

2.4

3.9

3.6

3.8

17.7

21.6

16.6

21.9

8.3

7.9

8.1

8.3

~130.0

117.3

8.5

3.7

2.3

16.8

5.8

16.3

Azerbaijan

ACG added 16.3 mboepd to production (consolidated from 16 April)

COVID-19:-3.8 mboepd due to production curtailments in Hungary, Pakistan, Kurdistan and Russia

UK: -4.8 mboepd due to unplanned outage at Catcher and lower volumes at Scolty & Crathes

Q2 2020 YoY:

ACG added 16.3 mboepd to production (consolidated from 16 April)

CEE: -7.0 mboepd primarily on natural decline,

31.9

30.929.729.2

28.1

but also affected by COVID-19

Pakistan: -2.5 mboepd due to COVID-19-related production curtailments

Hungary 40.3

38.9

37.0

35.0

36.2

35.7

UK: -0.9 mboepd, Catcher outage almost fully offset by higher Scolty & Crathes production (pipeline replacement)

July 2020:

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

July estimate

Production increased further due to significantly higher net entitlement at ACG and also normalizing production in Pakistan and the UK

28

* Associated companies include Baitex (Russia) and Pearl (KRI); Q2 2020 production of Baitex was 4.4 mboepd, Pearl 4.1 mboepd

UNIT OPEX FALLS 11% IN Q2 2020 ON ACG INCLUSION

UNIT OPEX (USD/boe)

9

Group (incl. JVs/associates)

-11%

8

Fully consolidated subs.

7.9

7.5

7.1

6.8

7.0

6.9

7.0

7

6.8

6.7

6.8

6.4

6.4

6.3

6.4

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.2

5.8

6

5.7

5

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

UNIT OPEX YTD (USD/boe)

COMMENTS

Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates, fell by 11% both YoY and QoQ to USDD 5.7/boe due to the contribution of the low-cost ACG field to group operations

Excluding ACG, unit opex would have remained broadly stable, as the negative impact of lower volumes was mostly offset by reduced costs and favourable FX

GROUP (INCL. JVS/ASSOC.)

-2%

6.1

6.0

H1 2019

H1 2020

FULLY CONSOLIDATED SUBS.

-3%

6.7

6.5

H1 2019

H1 2020

Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates declined slightly in H1 2020 to USD 6.0/boe

CAPEX (USD mn)

-12%

169

148

27

0

15

0

96

88

46

45

H1 2019

H1 2020

Other M&A

Development

Exploration

Organic capex declined by 12% YoY in H1 2020 to USD 148mn, driven by lower development spending, as the ACG-related capex was more than offset by decline across the rest of the portfolio

Only USD 8mn was spent on equity consolidated operations in H1 2020 (Baitugan, FED, Pearl, BTC accounted for among "JVs and associates"), less than half of the year ago level

29

SUPPORTING SLIDES

UPSTREAM & DOWNSTREAM EBITDA CHANGES

UPSTREAM EBITDA YoY Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 (USD mn)

269

177

112

5

8

6

13

176

-64

EBITDA ex-

Prices & FX

Volumes

Exploration

Lifting cost

Other

EBITDA ex-

Depreciation

EBIT ex-oneoff

oneoff Q2 2019

Expenses

oneoff Q2 2020

ex-oneoff

Q2 2020

DOWNSTREAM EBITDA QoQ Q2 2020 VS. Q1 2020 (USD mn)

295

Petchem

51

289

142

R&M

244

3

110

31

89

93

12

17

Clean CCS

R&M price

Petchem price

Volumes

Other

Clean CCS

CCS modification

EBITDA Q2 2020

EBITDA Q1 2020

& margin

& margin

EBITDA Q2 2020

& one-off

COMMENTS

Key drivers in Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

Huge negative price impact as both Brent crude and European natural gas prices more than halved YoY

Small positive volumes impact, driven by

ACG

Lower exploration expenses

Other: positive impact YoY as Q2 2020 was not burdened by non-recurring expenses

COMMENTS

Key drivers in Q2 2020 QoQ (vs. Q1 2020)

Collapsing refinery margins (in particular motor fuel crack spreads) in May-June in a volumes-heavy period

Petchem margins rose by EUR 47/t QoQ

Positive volumes impact reflects seasonality (7% higher sales QoQ despite COVID-19 and 9% higher refinery throughput)

31

UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (1)

Hungary

Exploration:

Sub-commercial hydrocarbon discovery was confirmed in the Sülysáp-ÉK-1 & Do-Ny-1 wells

Drilling of Tótkomlós unconventional vertical pilot well was finished, data evaluation is ongoing

The shallow gas exploration program continued with 5 new wells, of which 4 were completed and all confirmed gas discovery, while data evaluation is ongoing at the fifth well

Field development:

Földes-24 and Bike-33 wells were successfully drilled and tied-in in Q2. Both wells are producing in line with the expectations

Intensive production optimization program continued in 2020. In H1 2020, 34 wells started to produce after interventions, while preparation for next phase continued

Croatia

Exploration:

Work programs were submitted for 3 blocks awarded in 3rd onshore bid round. 3D seismic acquisition procurement on Drava-03 is ongoing. G&G study preparations of SZH-01 and DI-14 blocks are ongoing.

The testing of the Jankovac-1 well was postponed to Q3. Preparations for Phase 2 drilling activities are ongoing.

Production optimization:

3 well workovers were performed in Q2 CO2 injection continued on Ivanić and Žutica fields

United Kingdom

UK production stood at 16.8 mboepd in Q2 2020, 22% lower QoQ and 5% down YoY. The decline compared to the previous quarter was primarily related to the temporary shutdown of the Catcher field.

Catcher (MOL 20% WI, non-operated): production dropped to 9.7 mboepd in Q2 2020 (net to MOL), affected by an unplanned 20-day outage due to gas release

Scolty & Crathes (MOL 50% WI, non-operated): production was substantially higher in Q2 YoY following the successful pipeline replacement in 2019, but was lower QoQ

Azerbaijan

The acquisition of a 9.57% stake in ACG and a 8.9% stake in the BTC pipeline was completed on 16 April 2020

As part of the global OPEC+ curtailment commitments, the Republic of Azerbaijan has taken a commitment to decrease its oil production for the period between May 2020 and April 2022

Gross production of ACG averaged at 475,000 bpd, the decline vs previous periods attributable to the OPEC-related cut in production in May-June

32

UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (2)

Norway

Russia

Acquisition started for new 3D study over PL820 license and the appraisal phase of the PL820S discovery has also begun, as preparation of feasibility studies have been initiated

Pakistan

Production (net to MOL) was at 5.8 mboepd in Q2 2020, 30% lower both YoY and QoQ due to production curtailment in TAL block fields as a result of COVID-19 lockdown (triggering reduced refinery intake)

TAL block gross production was 59 mboepd in Q2 2020 (MOL 8.421%, Dev. WI; 10.5% Expl. WI, operated)

TAL block development continued and exploration activities also continued in TAL, Margala, Karak and DG Khan blocks. The preparatory works on two non-operated wells, namely Surghar X-1 in Karak Block and DGK-1 in DG Khan Block are in progress.

The Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well made a gas and condensate discovery (the 10th in the TAL block and the 13th in Pakistan).The well reached a total depth of 4,939m and flowed gas and condensate upon testing from the Lockhart and Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively).

In Q2 2020, production at Baitugan field was 4.4 mboepd (MOL 51% WI, operated), 6% lower QoQ and 12% lower than a year ago, as a result of strong base production decline and reduction of drilling program

2 wells were drilled and completed and 12 workovers were performed in Q2

Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Shaikan production reached 3.7 mboepd in Q2 2020 (net to MOL)

Drilling operations are suspended since March due to COVID-19

Payments from KRG are being received since March 2020. Payments for invoices from November 2019 to February 2020 are still outstanding.

Pearl: average production reached 4.1 mboepd in Q2 2020 due to continuously high facility uptime and plant debottlenecking

Kazakhstan

Production Contract Amendment #5 of Work Program has successfully passed all internal, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economics reviews, and is recommended for signing upon incorporation of proposed technical changes

Front End Engineering Design Tender Package preparation is finalized

33

UPSTREAM CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE

CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (USD mn)

HUN

CRO

KRI

PAK

UK

NOR

AZE

OTHER

Total - H1 2020

Total - H1 2019

EXP

20.7

2.2

0.0

2.6

0.0

18.8

0.0

0.5

44.8

45.6

DEV

19.6

8.8

8.4

0.0

9.2

0.0

34.8

7.6

88.5

96.5

M&A

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

3.6

7.9

0.6

0.2

1.9

0.4

0.2

0.0

14.9

27.0

Total -H1 2020

43.9

19.0

9.0

2.8

11.1

19.2

35.0

8.1

148.1

Total - H1 2019

45.4

31.1

15.0

2.1

32.8

27.2

n.a.

15.4

169.1

CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (HUF bn)

HUN

CRO

KRI

PAK

UK

NOR

AZE

OTHER

Total - H1 2020

Total - H1 2019

EXP

6.5

0.7

0.0

0.8

0.0

5.7

0.0

0.2

13.9

12.9

DEV

6.1

2.8

2.6

0.0

2.9

0.0

11.0

2.4

27.8

27.4

M&A

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

1.1

2.5

0.2

0.1

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.0

4.6

7.7

Total - H1 2020

13.8

5.9

2.8

0.9

3.5

5.8

11.1

2.6

46.3

Total - H1 2019

12.9

8.8

4.2

0.6

9.3

7.7

n.a.

4.4

48.0

34

GAS MIDSTREAM: KEY FINANCIALS

EBITDA (USD mn)

+93%

-37%

65.5

70.8

71.2

44.7

23.1

27.1

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY Ch

H1 2020

H1 2019

YoY Ch

(%)

(%)

EBITDA

44.7

23.1

93

115.8

88.6

31

EBITDA excl. spec.

44.7

23.1

93

115.8

88.6

31

items

Operating

32.8

11.3

190

91.8

65.5

40

profit/(loss)

Operating profit

32.8

11.3

190

91.8

65.5

40

excl. spec. items

CAPEX and

5.3

5.1

4

7.8

6.2

25

investments

ORGANIC CAPEX (USD mn)

24

14

5

5

1

3

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

COMMENTS

EBITDA almost doubled YoY to USD 45mn in Q2, as a result of increasing demand for cross-border capacity bookings and hence significantly higher transmission services revenues and also significantly lower opex

Domestic transmission volumes fell YoY due to the mild winter and fully loaded storage (lower injected gas storage volumes). Export transmission volumes (Ukraine, Romania and Croatia) rose by 26% in Q2 and 33% in H1.

Revenues from non-regulated transit were 28% lower in Q2 and H1 2020, due to lower realized transmission volumes and lower contracted prices

Operating expenses fell by 29% YoY in Q2 and 19% in H1 2020, as gas consumption costs (fuel gas and network loss) decreased and natural gas purchase prices were significantly lower YoY

35

SUSTAINABILITY INDICATORS

CO under ETS (mn t)

HC Spill above 1bbl(m3)

2

2.0

+5%

300

254.9

1.6

1.5

1.7

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.4

200

1.0

100

82.8

0.5

36.4

22.2

7.3

37.3

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Tier1 PSE

5

5.0

4.0

4.0

4

3.0

3

2.0

2.0

2

1

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Total workforce

27,000

-4%

-1%

26,453

26,391

26,392

26,000

26,032

25,799

25,449

25,000

24,000

23,000

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

Donations (mn HUF)

Turnover rate (%)

15

11.8

12.1

12.7

13.3

13.4

12.6

10

5

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

No of ethical reports

Leavers (12M rolling)

4,000

0%

-7%

3,353

3,452

3,463

3,218

3,202

3,113

3,000

2,000

1,000

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

Ethical misconducts

+545%

0%

+25%

12

12 12

1,200

1,000

859

800

600

425

400

168

129

148

200

66

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

40

36

34

30

20

26

20

20

16

10

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

  1. 9

4

3

2

2

2

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

36

MACRO INDICATORS

BRENT (USD/bbl)

MOL REFINERY MARGIN (USD/bbl)

120

10

MOL Group

100

8

Complex

80

6

60

4

40

2

20

0

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

BRENT URAL SPREAD (USD/bbl)

MOL PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t)

2.5

800

2.0

600

1.5

1.0

400

0.5

200

0.0

0

-0.5

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

CRACK SPREADS (USD/bbl)

PREMIUM UNLEADED GASOLINE

GAS OIL

25

25

20

20

15

15

10

10

5

5

0

0

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4 Q2

Q4

Q2

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

Q4

Q2

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

HUF/USD (Q avg.)

320

300

280

260

240

220

200

Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

HUF/EUR (Q avg.)

360

340

320

300

280

260

Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

FUEL OIL

0 -5-10-15-20-25

-30

Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2 Q4 Q2

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

37

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Income Statement (HUF mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

1,119,510

823,889

1,341,046

(39)

Net sales

1,943,399

2,483,427

(22)

66,747

(11,298)

4,126

n.a.

Other operating income

55,449

7,412

648

1,186,257

812,591

1,345,172

(40)

Total operating income

1,998,848

2,490,839

(20)

890,620

561,365

1,073,424

(48)

Raw material and consumables used

1,451,985

1,947,437

(25)

66,990

67,662

70,971

(5)

Personnel expenses

134,652

137,545

(2)

98,070

130,913

93,386

40

Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment

228,983

178,673

28

58,031

24,538

(26,212)

n.a.

Change in inventory of finished goods & work in progress

82,569

(17,967)

n.a.

(13,065)

(12,262)

(24,340)

(50)

Work performed by the enterprise and capitalized

(25,327)

(40,912)

(38)

59,591

48,441

68,565

(29)

Other operating expenses

108,032

139,395

(22)

1,160,237

820,657

1,255,794

(35)

Total operating expenses

1,980,894

2,344,171

(15)

26,020

(8,066)

89,378

n.a.

Profit / (loss) from operation

17,954

146,668

(88)

42,032

38,462

20,648

86

Finance income

80,494

42,696

89

130,862

40,289

22,644

78

Finance expense

171,151

48,856

250

(88,830)

(1,827)

(1,996)

(8)

Total finance gain / (expense), net

(90,657)

(6,160)

n.a.

(697)

(11,639)

3,427

n.a.

Income from associates

(12,336)

4,327

n.a.

(63,507)

(21,532)

90,809

n.a.

Profit / (loss) before tax

(85,039)

144,835

n.a.

5,409

26,813

12,646

112

Income tax expense

32,222

19,570

65

(68,916)

(48,345)

78,163

n.a.

PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

(117,261)

125,265

n.a.

Attributable to:

(48,424)

(41,532)

77,795

n.a.

Equity holders of the parent

(89,956)

126,436

n.a.

(20,492)

(6,813)

368

n.a.

Non-controlling interests

(27,305)

(1,171)

n.a.

(68)

(58)

111

n.a.

Basicearnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (HUF)

(126)

180

n.a.

(68)

(58)

110

n.a.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (HUF) (6)

(126)

178

n.a.

38

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

BalanceSheet(HUF mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec

Ch %

2020

2019

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,358,789

2,685,969

25

Intangible assets

293,168

207,964

41

Investments in associated companies and joint

217,309

206,077

5

ventures

Other non-current financial assets

153,464

137,691

11

Deferred tax asset

111,614

123,805

(10)

Other non-current assets

96,885

90,372

7

Total non-current assets

4,231,229

3,451,878

23

Current assets

Inventories

462,651

517,060

(11)

Trade and other receivables

545,510

610,335

(11)

Securities

14,602

24,275

(40)

Other current financial assets

34,014

104,145

(67)

Income tax receivable

49,200

30,724

60

Cash and cash equivalents

353,247

326,108

8

Other current assets

72,005

67,477

7

Assets classified as held for sale

291

285

2

Total current assets

1,531,520

1,680,409

(9)

Total assets

5,762,749

5,132,287

12

Equity and Liabilities

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

79,427

79,408

0

Reserves

2,189,567

1,848,763

18

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders

(89,956)

223,214

n.a.

of the parent

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

2,179,038

2,151,385

1

Non-controlling interest

288,120

299,984

(4)

Total equity

2,467,158

2,451,369

1

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

1,087,563

582,417

87

Other non-current financial liabilities

74,489

3,138

n.a.

Provisions - long term

596,374

545,276

9

Deferred tax liabilities

160,438

59,952

168

Other non-current liabilities

31,240

26,624

17

Total non-current liabilities

1,950,104

1,217,407

60

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

268,824

326,622

(18)

Trade and other payables

548,208

624,164

(12)

Other current financial liabilities

227,291

252,606

(10)

Provisions - short term

24,453

36,052

(32)

Income tax payable

14,751

6,929

113

Other current liabilities

261,960

217,138

21

Total current liabilities

1,345,487

1,463,511

(8)

Total equity and liabilities

5,762,749

5,132,287

12

39

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Cash Flow(HUF mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

(63,507)

(21,532)

90,809

n.a.

Profit / (loss) before tax

(85,039)

144,835

n.a.

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash provided by operating activities

98,070

130,913

93,392

40

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

228,983

178,679

28

(975)

(13,321)

(20,399)

(35)

Increase / (decrease) in provisions

(14,296)

(21,415)

(33)

(64)

(8)

(248)

(97)

Net (gain) / loss on asset disposal and divestments

(72)

(390)

(82)

3,876

6,594

6,555

1

Net interest expense / (income)

10,470

13,524

(23)

84,954

(4,767)

(4,558)

5

Other finance expense / (income)

80,187

(7,364)

n.a.

697

11,639

(3,427)

n.a.

Share of net profit of associates and joint venture

12,336

(4,327)

n.a.

14,671

(59,621)

16,263

n.a.

Other adjustment item

(44,950)

34,357

n.a.

(14,096)

(14,570)

(5,748)

153

Income taxes paid

(28,666)

(5,470)

424

123,626

35,327

172,639

(80)

Operating cash flowbefore changes in workingcapital

158,953

332,429

(52)

(85,414)

170,910

(29,755)

n.a.

Totalchange in workingcapitalo/w:

85,496

(89,333)

n.a.

39,870

42,279

7,064

499

(Increase) / decrease in inventories

82,149

(30,610)

n.a.

25,927

19,463

(100,707)

n.a.

(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables

45,390

(182,099)

n.a.

(161,416)

43,928

31,147

41

Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables

(117,488)

55,320

n.a.

10,205

65,240

32,741

99

Increase / decrease in other assets and liabilities

75,445

68,056

11

38,212

206,237

142,884

44

Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities

244,449

243,096

1

(114,050)

(99,830)

(126,313)

(21)

Capital expenditures

(213,880)

(226,143)

(5)

354

580

701

(17)

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets

934

990

(6)

(708)

(473,104)

(1,964)

n.a.

Acquisition of businesses (net of cash)

(473,812)

(2,024)

n.a.

-

172

-

n.a.

Proceeds from disposal of businesses (net of cash)

172

-

n.a.

44,543

52,439

(3,782)

n.a.

Increase / decrease in other financial assets

96,982

(61,412)

n.a.

4,534

1,141

3,600

(68)

Dividends received

5,675

5,199

9

3,971

1,515

1,967

(23)

Interest received and other financial income

5,486

4,251

29

(61,356)

(517,087)

(125,791)

311

Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities

(578,443)

(279,139)

107

-

-

-

n.a.

Issuance of long-term notes

-

-

n.a.

-

-

-

n.a.

Repayment of long-term notes

-

-

n.a.

740,111

248,926

245,249

1

Proceeds from loans and borrowings received

989,037

401,601

146

(360,868)

(331,252)

(230,912)

43

Repayments of loans and borrowings

(692,120)

(426,131)

62

3,630

(12,828)

(8,142)

58

Interest paid and other financial costs

(9,198)

(13,947)

(34)

(1)

-

(97,057)

(100)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(1)

(97,057)

(100)

(3)

(263)

(297)

(11)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(266)

(302)

(12)

(125)

-

-

n.a.

Transactions with non-controlling interest

(125)

-

n.a.

-

1,427

-

n.a.

Other changes in equity

1,427

-

n.a.

382,744

(93,990)

(91,159)

3

Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities

288,754

(135,836)

n.a.

82,664

(5,750)

113

n.a.

Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents

76,914

5,902

n.a.

442,264

(410,590)

(73,953)

455

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

31,674

(165,977)

n.a.

326,108

766,479

292,390

162

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

326,108

383,511

(15)

766,479

353,247

218,223

62

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

353,247

218,223

62

40

EXTERNAL PARAMETERS

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Macrofigures (average)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

50.1

29.2

68.8

(58)

Brent dated (USD/bbl)

40.1

66.0

(39)

48.4

31.4

68.1

(54)

Ural Blend (USD/bbl)(11)

39.9

65.8

(39)

2.2

(0.1)

0.3

n.a.

Brent Ural spread (USD/bbl)(14)

1.1

0.1

710

10.7

6.7

15.5

(57)

CEGH gas price (EUR/MWh)

8.7

17.4

(50)

466

269

681

(61)

Premium unleaded gasoline 10 ppm (USD/t)(12)

371

614

(40)

467

278

609

(54)

Gas oil - ULSD 10 ppm (USD/t)(12)

376

599

(37)

379

201

504

(60)

Naphtha (USD/t)(13)

294

488

(40)

224

145

382

(62)

Fuel oil 3.5 (USD/t)(13)

186

377

(51)

87

48

161

(70)

Crack spread - premium unleaded (USD/t)(12)

68

115

(41)

88

57

88

(35)

Crack spread - gas oil (USD/t)(12)

73

100

(27)

0

(19)

(17)

18

Crack spread - naphtha (USD/t)(13)

(9)

(11)

(19)

(155)

(76)

(139)

(45)

Crack spread - fuel oil 3.5 (USD/t)(13)

(117)

(61)

91

6.0

3.1

13.0

(76)

Crack spread - premium unleaded (USD/bbl)(12)

4.5

7.8

(42)

12.6

8.1

12.9

(37)

Crack spread - gas oil (USD/bbl)(12)

10.3

14.4

(28)

(7.5)

(6.6)

(12.2)

(46)

Crack spread - naphtha (USD/bbl)(13)

(7.0)

(11.1)

(37)

(14.7)

(6.3)

(8.5)

(25)

Crack spread - fuel oil 3.5 (USD/bbl)(13)

(10.5)

(6.4)

63

6.3

2.7

3.5

(23)

MOL Group refinery margin (USD/bbl)

4.5

3.3

35

6.9

3.2

4.5

(29)

Complex refinery margin (MOL + Slovnaft) (USD/bbl)

5.0

4.1

22

953

673

1,065

(37)

Ethylene (EUR/t)

813

1,030

(21)

381

210

451

(53)

Butadiene-naphtha spread (EUR/t)

296

450

(34)

384

431

422

2

MOL Group petrochemicals margin (EUR/t)

407

419

(3)

307.5

319.4

287.6

11

HUF/USD average

313.3

283.7

10

339.1

351.6

323.1

9

HUF/EUR average

345.2

320.6

8

45.3

46.4

43.6

6

HUF/HRK average

45.8

43.2

6

6.8

6.9

6.6

4

HRK/USD average

6.8

6.6

4

1.5

0.6

2.5

(76)

3m USD LIBOR (%)

0.6

2.6

(77)

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(4)

3m EURIBOR (%)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(3)

0.4

1.0

0.2

428

3m BUBOR (%)

1.0

0.2

491

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Macrofigures (closing)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

17.7

41.8

64.1

(35)

Brent dated closing (USD/bbl)

41.8

64.1

(35)

327.1

317.8

284.1

12

HUF/USD closing

317.8

284.1

12

359.1

356.6

323.5

10

HUF/EUR closing

356.6

323.5

10

47.1

47.1

43.7

8

HUF/HRK closing

47.1

43.7

8

6.9

6.7

6.5

4

HRK/USD closing

6.7

6.5

4

1,930.0

1,858.0

3,152.0

(41)

MOL share price closing (HUF)

1,858.0

3,152.0

(41)

41

Disclaimer

MOL - Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Rt. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:23:21 UTC
