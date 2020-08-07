MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group 2020 H1 and Q2 Flash Report (Presentation) -
SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
7 AUGUST 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
OF THE QUARTER
GENERATING POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF AMIDST THE CRISIS
NEW EBITDA TARGET FOR 2020 IMPLIES SUSTAINED SIMPLIFIED FCF GENERATION
RESILIENT
INTEGRATED
BUSINESS
MODEL
FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE
SYSTEMATIC
SAFETY & EFFICIENCY
HIGH-QUALITY
LOW-COST
ASSET BASE
MOL 2030: BUILD ON EXISTING STRENGTHS
GROUP CLEAN
CCS EBITDA
GROUP CAPEX
(ORGANIC)
SIMPLIFIED FCF*
OIL & GAS
PRODUCTION**
NET DEBT/EBITDA
HSE - TRIR***
2019
USD 2.44 BN
USD 2.08 BN
USD 0.36 BN
111 MBOEPD
0.81X
1.43
H1 2020
USD 975 MN
USD 619 MN
USD 356 MN
114 MBOEPD
1.63X
1.02
2020
TARGETS
USD 1.7-1.9 BN
UP TO USD 1.5 BN
USD 0.2-0.4BN
115-120 MBOEPD
<2.0X
<1.4
Clean CCS EBITDA less Organic capex
**
Including JVs and associates
5
***
Total Recordable Injury Rate
TWO KEY COMMODITY DRIVERS NOSEDIVED IN Q2, ONE HELD UP
RESILIENT INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL FAILS TO WORK FULLY UNDER EXTREME MARKET STRESS
EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT* VS MOL CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD MN)
The quarterly % values of the Refinery Margin, Petchem Margin and Brent price are measured against their respective maximum values (100%) in the period of Q1 2012 - Q2 2020
100% equals to the following values:
MOL Group Refining Margin: 7.3 USD/bbl; MOL Group Petrochemicals margin: 654 EUR/t; Brent crude: 119 USD/bbl
6
Q2 2020: CHALLENGING ON MANY FRONTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Clean CCS EBITDA declined by 44% in Q2 2020 to USD 353mn, bringing H1 Clean CCS EBITDA to USD 975mn, 15% lower YoY
Simplified FCF remained positive in Q2 and was almost unchanged in H1 YoY at USD 356mn, as sustain capex was cut back as a reaction to the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis; all segments generated positive simplified FCF in H1 2020
Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 112mn in Q2, affected by the collapsing oil and gas prices
Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA also fell materially to USD 110mn in Q2, as refinery margins turned negative from mid-May
Consumer Services EBITDA was around flat in local currency terms (-6% in USD-terms at USD 110mn in Q2) as cost savings almost fully offset the pandemic-related fallout of fuel and non-fuel margins
Net Debt/EBITDA rose to 1.63x and gearing to 29% to reflect the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG transaction; positive FCF and a sizeable NWC release mitigated the increase in net debt
A new 2020 EBITDA guidance of USD 1.7-1.9bn was established, reflecting challenging trading conditions likely prevailing in H2. The 2020 capex guidance of up to USD 1.5bn was confirmed, implying sustained simplified FCF generation in 2020.
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Oil & gas production increased by 6% QoQ in Q2 2020 to 117.3 mboepd, as the contribution of ACG more than offset lower volumes in the UK and Pakistan; production averaged at aroud 130 mboepd in July
MOL, as an operator, made a gas and condensate discovery in the TAL Block, Pakistan, where the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well flowed gas and condensate at a rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively) upon testing
The polyol project reached 65% overall completion at the end of Q2. All major prefabricated equipment have reached the site and the transportation of all oversize equipment via river/sea have been completed.
7
ESG/SUSTAINABILITY: A QUARTER MARKED BY COVID-19
SAFETY, RELIABILITY, CONTINIUTY
Focus during H1 2020 to secure health & safety of staff and
contractors during the spread of COVID-19
Protecting measures deployed, including PPE, installation of plexiglass protection screens in service stations
Office staff switched to home office, field staff in key areas
continued to work from usual workplaces
Hygiene measures including disinfectants, distribution of masks/gloves, COVID-19 tests available for employees
Windshield washer production shifted towards hand and
surface sanitizers (MOL Hygi)
Sanitizer supplied to hospitals, law enforcement agencies, schools, public institutions, organizations working with homeless and marginalized people
TOTAL INJURIES
Total recordable injuries decreased by 40% in H1 2020
As a result TRIR came at 1.02 (below 1.40 FY20 target)
Decline due to reduced presence of staff on sites, postponed activities due to lockdowns, higher risk awareness, growing HSE culture
ESG RECOGNITION
MOL remained a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series following the June 2020 index review
FTSE4Good index series is designed to
measure the performance of companies
demonstrating strong ESG practices
8
KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS
CLEAN CCS EBITDA DECLINED IN Q2 BY 40%+ BOTH YOY AND QOQ
TRADITIONAL OIL BUSINESSES SUFFERED; CONSUMER SERVICES WERE RESILIENT; GAS MIDSTREAM STOOD OUT
SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)
COMMENTS
689
-44%
-43%
634
622
598
514
269
185
265
295
118
88
71
23
-17
-41
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
US
DS
CS
GM
C&O (incl. inters)
353
112
110
111
45
-26
Q2 2020
Upstream
Significantly lower oil and gas prices, strong cost discipline, higher production helped by ACG
Downstream
A double-faced H1: a very strong Q1 was followed by major operational challenges in Q2 with unprecedented price and margin movements
Consumer Services
Around flat EBITDA YoY despite COVID-19, as somewhat lower fuel and non-fuel margins are offset by lower opex
Gas Midstream
SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA YTD (USD mn)
-15%
1,148
Higher capacity bookings and lower opex boosted EBITDA in H1
975
553
297
403
405
207
199
89
116
-102
-42
H1 2019
H1 2020
US
DS
CS
GM
10
C&O (incl. inters)
ORGANIC CAPEX MATERIALLY LOWER YOY ON MEASURES
ACG COMPLETION ADDED TO INORGANIC CAPEX SPENDING IN Q2
TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)
TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)
1,824
1,824
862
862
153
580
1,498
580
1,498
513
513
0
6
83
493
317
296
287
289
296
287
2
71
3
2
361
77
190
203
167
189
326
168
263
218
216
18
19
26
126
136
38
5
81
5
27
3
34
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Inorganic
Organic US
Organic DS
Organic CS
Organic GM
Organic C&O (incl. intersegment)
Transformational CAPEX
Sustain CAPEX
Inorganic CAPEX
TOTAL GROUP CAPEX IN H1 2020 (USD mn)
COMMENTS
2.120
800
169
1.500
148
526
357
31
46
58
8
6
61
H1 2019
H1 2020
Inorganic
Organic DS
Organic GM
Organic US
Organic CS
Organic C&O (incl. intersegment)
2.120
800
10
1.500
492
357
298
262
H1 2019
H1 2020
Transformational CAPEX
Inorganic CAPEX
Sustain CAPEX
Organic capex was significantly lower (-36% YoY) in Q2 at USD 326mn, already reflecting the measures taken to balance cash flows. This brought total H1 organic capex to USD 619mn, 22% lower than a year ago.
USD 136mn was spent on transformational projects in Q2, slightly up QoQ, but lower than a year ago (the largest item remained the new polyol
619 plant with USD 101mn, while USD 22mn was spent on the Rijeka DCU)
Sustain capex was USD 190mn in Q2, 34% down YoY, reflecting the capex review initiated due to COVID-19
ACG was completed on 16 April, total consideration was USD 1.5bn
11
SIMPLIFIED FCF REMAINED POSITIVE IN Q2 AND WAS FLAT IN H1 YOY
ALL SEGMENTS GENERATED POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF IN H1 2020 DESPITE COVID-19
SIMPLIFIED FCF* (USD mn)
-78%
-92%
328
128
107
231
186
127
28
109
69
41
85
79
69
39
18
-43
-96
-78
-59
-111
-60
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
US
DS
CS
GM
C&O (incl. inters)
SIMPLIFIED FCF* YTD (USD mn)
-1%
COMMENTS
Group-level simplified FCF (Clean CCS EBITDA less organic capex) remained positive in Q2 at USD 28mn, although declined both YoY and QoQ on the weaker EBITDA
This brought the ytd simplified FCF to USD 356mn in H1, around flat YoY despite COVID-19
Upstream
Upstream FCF fell substantially on the back of lower hydrocarbon prices
Downstream
Downstream FCF turned negative in Q2 on the depressed EBITDA, but was positive in H1 2020, improving YoY
Consumer Services
358
384
148
82
-123
-133
H1 2019
356
149
49
153
108
-103
H1 2020
Consumer Services FCF improved slightly in both Q2 and H1 amidst the pandemic and became the largest contributor to the group
Gas Midstream
Gas Midstream's FCF improved considerably YoY along with the higher EBITDA
FX LOSS (Q1), CCS LOSS (Q1), IMPAIRMENTS (Q2) HIT THE BOTTOM LINE
H1 2020 EARNINGS (USD mn) - BELOW THE EBITDA LINE ITEMS
Q1: 214mn negative
975
Q2: 31mn positive
Includes USD 66mn
Other
74
183
CCS modification
Upstream impairment in Q2
199
Consumer Services
0
Includes USD 258mn FX loss, o/w
Downstream
405
732
Q1: USD 271mn FX loss
792
Q2: USD 13mn FX gain
Includes USD 50mn Upstream JV impairment in Q2
Cash tax: USD 32mn
Deferred tax: USD 72mn
Upstream
297
61
297
278
295
41
104
87
Clean CCS
CCS
EBITDA excl.
Special items
DD&A and
Profit from
Total finance
Income from
Profit before
Income tax
Non-Controlling
Profit for
EBITDA
Modifications
spec. Items
(EBITDA)
impairments
operation
expense/gain,
associates
tax
expense
Interests
the period to
net
equity holders
of the parent
EPS (HUF)
150
129
200
191
180
105
112
111
150
100
86
69
84
52
100
50
50
0
0
-50
-50
-100
-68
-58
-100
Q1 Q2
Q3 Q4 Q1
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1
Q2
-150
-126
2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2020
COMMENTS
USD 214mn negative CCS modification in Q1 and USD 31mn positive CCS impact in Q2 on oil price changes
DD&A includes USD 66mn impairment of Upstream assets in Q2
No special items in H1 affecting EBITDA
Financial items: unrealized (mostly technical) FX loss of USD 271mn in Q1, followed by small FX gain of USD 13mn in Q2; lower net interest expenses YoY
Associates: includes USD 50mn impairment of Upstream JVs and positive Pearl contribution
EPS: remained negative in Q2 on impairments, lower EBITDA
Taxes: low cash tax (at some subsidiaries, including ACG) + deferred tax
expenses
13
STRONG OPERATING CASH FLOW HELPED BY LARGE DECLINE IN NWC
OPERATING CASH FLOW COVERED ORGANIC CAPEX IN H1 DESPITE THE CRISIS
OPERATING CASH FLOW IN H1 2020 (USD mn)
771
250
619
521
92
157
USD 275mn NWC build in Q1
USD 525mn NWC release in Q2
732
-277
Profit Before Tax
DD&A
Income tax paid
Other
Operating CF before WC
Change in WC
Operating CF
Organic CAPEX
COMMENTS
Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital declined substantially YoY, more than halving to USD 521mn in H1 2020
A USD 250mn Net Working Capital release supported cash flows in H1 2020, as the seasonal build in Q1 was followed by a huge USD 500mn+ decline in NWC in Q2 also to reflect the lower price environment
As a result, Operating Cash Flow after NWC changes declined by only 9% to USD 771mn in H1 2020, broadly in line with the CCS EBITDA trend. Operating cash flows thus comfortably covered organic capex in H1 2020.
14
INCREASE IN DEBT AND LEVERAGE REFLECT THE ACG TRANSACTION
THE POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF AND THE NWC RELEASE MITIGATED THE INCREASE IN NET DEBT
NET DEBT TO EBITDA (x)
GEARING (%)
2.0
30
28
29
1.63
25
25
25
1.5
1.44
1.38
21
1.31
20
19
20
19
17
16
0.97
1.0
0.90
15
0.79
0.82
12
0.74
0.65
10
0.5
0.41
5
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
H1 2020
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
H1 2020
CHANGES IN NET DEBT IN H1 2020 (USD mn)
3,103
320
1,895
1,500
356
257
Net debt Q4 19
Simplified FCF
Change in WC
M&A
Other
Net debt H1 20
COMMENTS
Net debt/EBITDA rose to 1.63x and net gearing to 29% on the back of the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG acquisition in Q2. The increase in debt was mitigated by positive FCF generation and net working capital release in H1 2020. Current indebtedness is well within the comfort zone.
MOL continues to have considerable financial headroom and liquidity of around USD 2.0-2.5bn currently in form of cash and equivalents and long-term undrawn facilities. There is no material maturity of these in 2020-21.
MOL's smooth access to external financing was reconfirmed in June by
the EUR 210m increase of 2019 RCF at unchanged margin
15
* Other includes: funding cost, taxes, FX adjustments and differences between cash capex and performed work on investments
DOWNSTREAM Q2 2020 RESULTS
DOWNSTREAM EBITDA DOWN IN Q2 ON WEAK REFINING
PETCHEM CONTRIBUTION REMAINED RESILIENT
QUARTERLY CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)
Petchem
R&M
-58%
-63%
295
265
272
51
105
191
138
244
110
160
93
17
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YoY Ch %
H1 2020
H1 2019
YoY Ch %
EBITDA
141.6
265.8
(47)
222.8
384.9
(42)
EBITDA excl. spec.
141.6
265.8
(47)
222.8
384.9
(42)
Clean CCS EBITDA
110.5
264.7
(58)
405.3
402.7
1
o/w Petchem
93.1
104.9
(11)
143.9
198.6
(28)
EBIT
28.6
162.9
(82)
-3.8
175.0
(102)
EBIT excl. spec.
28.6
162.9
(82)
-3.8
175.0
(102)
Clean CCS EBIT
-2.5
161.8
(102)
178.7
192.8
(7)
TOTAL PRODUCT SALES (kt)
Total petrochemicals products
Total refined products
-10%
+7%
5,492
5,103
4,967
4,419
350
4,450
4,176
372
362
4,617
3,8144,078
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
COMMENTS
Clean CCS EBITDA more than halved both YoY and QoQ to USD 110mn due to collapsing refining profitability (negative margins from mid-May); despite the weak Q2, EBITDA was still slightly up in H1 2020 at USD 405mn
Refined products sales volumes dropped 12% YoY in Q2 on the back of the lower demand during the lockdown
Refinery throughput increased 8% YoY from a low base (Q2 2019 was affected by shutdowns) and supported by outstanding asset reliability; third-party sales were cut back materially (around 1mn tons lower YoY)
Petchem contribution remained resilient, as both margins and volumes held up reasonably well during the pandemic
Strategic projects (polyol, propylene splitter, DCU) continued to progress
well during the quarter
17
NEGATIVE REFINERY MARGINS IN MAY-JUNE; URALS AT A PREMIUM
PETCHEM MARGINS REMAINED SUPPORTIVE IN Q2
REFINING MARGIN1 (USD/bbl)
Total MOL Group refinery margin
8.0 Complex refinery margin (MOL+SN)
8
7.1
7.0
7.0
6.7
6.7
-23%
6.9
7
6.5
6.4
7.3
6.4
6.3
6.2
6.3
6.5
5.8
5.8
5.7
5.7
6
6.6
6.4
5.3
5.5
5.6
5.3
5
5.8
5.7
4.9
4.5
4.7
3.8
4.3
4
3.5
3.1
3.2
3
2.7
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2016
2016
2016
2016
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
INTEGRATED PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t)
NEW MOL Group petrochemicals margin
650
586
600
608
550
573
537
500
533
429
+2%
450
476
459
438
400
416
368
415
422
431
350
384
362
370
300
0
281
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2016
2016
2016
2016
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
COMMENTS
Refining margins collapsed in May, averaged at an unprecedented negative level in June and remained depressed in July. Motor fuel cracks are under pressure and the Urals crude trades at a premium to Brent, hurting MOL's Urals-based refinery margins
The integrated petchem margin have been gradually declining during Q2 (from a very high March-April level) as the oil price has been on the rise, but the margin overall remained at a supportive level in both Q2 and July
BRENT-URAL DIFFERENTIAL (USD/bbl)
2.5
2.1 2.22.12.1
2.2
1.9
2.0
2.0
1.8
1.8 1.8
1.6
1.5
1.4
1.4
1.5
1.3
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.1
1.1
1.0
0.9
0.9
0.9
1.0
0.9
0.7
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.0
-0.1
-0.1
-0.5
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
12
12
13
13
14
14
15
15
16
16
17
17
18
18
19
19
20
TURNAROUNDS IN 2020
Only smaller-scale maintenance works are planned for the rest of the year
18
(1) MOL Group and Complex refinery margins both capture the Brent-Ural differential
OPERATIONALLY AND FINANCIALLY CHALLENGING Q2
NEGATIVE REFINERY MARGINS FROM MID-MAY HAVE SEVERELY AFFECTED REFINING PROFITABILITY
Sub-commercial hydrocarbon discovery was confirmed in the Sülysáp-ÉK-1 & Do-Ny-1 wells
Drilling of Tótkomlós unconventional vertical pilot well was finished, data evaluation is ongoing
The shallow gas exploration program continued with 5 new wells, of which 4 were completed and all confirmed gas discovery, while data evaluation is ongoing at the fifth well
Field development:
Földes-24 and Bike-33 wells were successfully drilled and tied-in in Q2. Both wells are producing in line with the expectations
Intensive production optimization program continued in 2020. In H1 2020, 34 wells started to produce after interventions, while preparation for next phase continued
Croatia
Exploration:
Work programs were submitted for 3 blocks awarded in 3rd onshore bid round. 3D seismic acquisition procurement on Drava-03 is ongoing. G&G study preparations of SZH-01 and DI-14 blocks are ongoing.
The testing of the Jankovac-1 well was postponed to Q3. Preparations for Phase 2 drilling activities are ongoing.
Production optimization:
3 well workovers were performed in Q2 CO2 injection continued on Ivanić and Žutica fields
United Kingdom
UK production stood at 16.8 mboepd in Q2 2020, 22% lower QoQ and 5% down YoY. The decline compared to the previous quarter was primarily related to the temporary shutdown of the Catcher field.
Catcher (MOL 20% WI, non-operated): production dropped to 9.7 mboepd in Q2 2020 (net to MOL), affected by an unplanned 20-day outage due to gas release
Scolty & Crathes (MOL 50% WI, non-operated): production was substantially higher in Q2 YoY following the successful pipeline replacement in 2019, but was lower QoQ
Azerbaijan
The acquisition of a 9.57% stake in ACG and a 8.9% stake in the BTC pipeline was completed on 16 April 2020
As part of the global OPEC+ curtailment commitments, the Republic of Azerbaijan has taken a commitment to decrease its oil production for the period between May 2020 and April 2022
Gross production of ACG averaged at 475,000 bpd, the decline vs previous periods attributable to the OPEC-related cut in production in May-June
32
UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (2)
Norway
Russia
Acquisition started for new 3D study over PL820 license and the appraisal phase of the PL820S discovery has also begun, as preparation of feasibility studies have been initiated
Pakistan
Production (net to MOL) was at 5.8 mboepd in Q2 2020, 30% lower both YoY and QoQ due to production curtailment in TAL block fields as a result of COVID-19 lockdown (triggering reduced refinery intake)
TAL block gross production was 59 mboepd in Q2 2020 (MOL 8.421%, Dev. WI; 10.5% Expl. WI, operated)
TAL block development continued and exploration activities also continued in TAL, Margala, Karak and DG Khan blocks. The preparatory works on two non-operated wells, namely Surghar X-1 in Karak Block and DGK-1 in DG Khan Block are in progress.
The Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well made a gas and condensate discovery (the 10th in the TAL block and the 13th in Pakistan).The well reached a total depth of 4,939m and flowed gas and condensate upon testing from the Lockhart and Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively).
In Q2 2020, production at Baitugan field was 4.4 mboepd (MOL 51% WI, operated), 6% lower QoQ and 12% lower than a year ago, as a result of strong base production decline and reduction of drilling program
2 wells were drilled and completed and 12 workovers were performed in Q2
Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Shaikan production reached 3.7 mboepd in Q2 2020 (net to MOL)
Drilling operations are suspended since March due to COVID-19
Payments from KRG are being received since March 2020. Payments for invoices from November 2019 to February 2020 are still outstanding.
Pearl: average production reached 4.1 mboepd in Q2 2020 due to continuously high facility uptime and plant debottlenecking
Kazakhstan
Production Contract Amendment #5 of Work Program has successfully passed all internal, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economics reviews, and is recommended for signing upon incorporation of proposed technical changes
Front End Engineering Design Tender Package preparation is finalized
33
UPSTREAM CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE
CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (USD mn)
HUN
CRO
KRI
PAK
UK
NOR
AZE
OTHER
Total - H1 2020
Total - H1 2019
EXP
20.7
2.2
0.0
2.6
0.0
18.8
0.0
0.5
44.8
45.6
DEV
19.6
8.8
8.4
0.0
9.2
0.0
34.8
7.6
88.5
96.5
M&A
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
3.6
7.9
0.6
0.2
1.9
0.4
0.2
0.0
14.9
27.0
Total -H1 2020
43.9
19.0
9.0
2.8
11.1
19.2
35.0
8.1
148.1
Total - H1 2019
45.4
31.1
15.0
2.1
32.8
27.2
n.a.
15.4
169.1
CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (HUF bn)
HUN
CRO
KRI
PAK
UK
NOR
AZE
OTHER
Total - H1 2020
Total - H1 2019
EXP
6.5
0.7
0.0
0.8
0.0
5.7
0.0
0.2
13.9
12.9
DEV
6.1
2.8
2.6
0.0
2.9
0.0
11.0
2.4
27.8
27.4
M&A
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
1.1
2.5
0.2
0.1
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.0
4.6
7.7
Total - H1 2020
13.8
5.9
2.8
0.9
3.5
5.8
11.1
2.6
46.3
Total - H1 2019
12.9
8.8
4.2
0.6
9.3
7.7
n.a.
4.4
48.0
34
GAS MIDSTREAM: KEY FINANCIALS
EBITDA (USD mn)
+93%
-37%
65.5
70.8
71.2
44.7
23.1
27.1
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YoY Ch
H1 2020
H1 2019
YoY Ch
(%)
(%)
EBITDA
44.7
23.1
93
115.8
88.6
31
EBITDA excl. spec.
44.7
23.1
93
115.8
88.6
31
items
Operating
32.8
11.3
190
91.8
65.5
40
profit/(loss)
Operating profit
32.8
11.3
190
91.8
65.5
40
excl. spec. items
CAPEX and
5.3
5.1
4
7.8
6.2
25
investments
ORGANIC CAPEX (USD mn)
24
14
5
5
1
3
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
COMMENTS
EBITDA almost doubled YoY to USD 45mn in Q2, as a result of increasing demand for cross-border capacity bookings and hence significantly higher transmission services revenues and also significantly lower opex
Domestic transmission volumes fell YoY due to the mild winter and fully loaded storage (lower injected gas storage volumes). Export transmission volumes (Ukraine, Romania and Croatia) rose by 26% in Q2 and 33% in H1.
Revenues from non-regulated transit were 28% lower in Q2 and H1 2020, due to lower realized transmission volumes and lower contracted prices
Operating expenses fell by 29% YoY in Q2 and 19% in H1 2020, as gas consumption costs (fuel gas and network loss) decreased and natural gas purchase prices were significantly lower YoY
