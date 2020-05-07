MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group 2020 Q1 Flash Report (Presentation) 0 05/07/2020 | 04:44am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 7 MAY 2020 DISCLAIMER "THIS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSOCIATED SLIDES AND DISCUSSION CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS ARE NATURALLY SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTY AND CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES. THOSE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THOSE REGARDING CAPITAL EMPLOYED, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, CASH FLOWS, COSTS, SAVINGS, DEBT, DEMAND, DEPRECIATION, DISPOSALS, DIVIDENDS, EARNINGS, EFFICIENCY, GEARING, GROWTH, IMPROVEMENTS, INVESTMENTS, MARGINS, PERFORMANCE, PRICES, PRODUCTION, PRODUCTIVITY, PROFITS, RESERVES, RETURNS, SALES, SHARE BUY BACKS, SPECIAL AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS, STRATEGY, SYNERGIES, TAX RATES, TRENDS, VALUE, VOLUMES, AND THE EFFECTS OF MOL MERGER AND ACQUISITION ACTIVITIES. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS, WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO DEVELOPMENTS IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES, CRUDE OIL AND GAS PRICES, CRACK SPREADS, POLITICAL STABILITY, ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE COMPLETION OF ON-GOING TRANSACTIONS. MANY OF THESE FACTORS ARE BEYOND THE COMPANY'S ABILITY TO CONTROL OR PREDICT. GIVEN THESE AND OTHER UNCERTAINTIES, YOU ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON ANY OF THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN OR OTHERWISE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO RELEASE PUBLICLY ANY REVISIONS TO THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF) TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER THE DATE HEREOF OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS, EXCEPT AS MAYBE REQUIRED UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS. STATEMENTS AND DATA CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSOCIATED SLIDES AND DISCUSSIONS, WHICH RELATE TO THE PERFORMANCE OF MOL IN THIS AND FUTURE YEARS, REPRESENT PLANS, TARGETS OR PROJECTIONS." 2 AGENDA 1 2 3 4 5 7 HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS DOWNSTREAM QUARTERLY RESULTS CONSUMER SERVICES QUARTERLY RESULTS UPSTREAM QUARTERLY RESULTS SUPPORTING SLIDES 4 10 17 21 25 31 3 HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER Q1 2020: HOLDING UP; 2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN/REVISED WITH THE ESSENTIAL FUNDAMENTAL BUILDING BLOCKS IN PLACE RESILIENT INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE SYSTEMATIC SAFETY & EFFICIENCY HIGH-QUALITY LOW-COST ASSET BASE MOL 2030: BUILD ON EXISTING STRENGTHS GROUP CLEAN CCS EBITDA GROUP CAPEX (ORGANIC) SIMPLIFIED FCF* DS 2022 OIL & GAS PRODUCTION** NET DEBT/EBITDA HSE - TRIR*** 2019 USD 2.44 BN USD 2.08 BN USD 0.36 BN USD 40 MN; 3 FIDS 111 MBOEPD 0.81X 1.43 Q1 2020 USD 622 MN USD 294 MN USD 328 MN N.A. 111 MBOEPD 0.90X 0.88 2020 TARGETS GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN UP TO USD 1.5 BN N.A. N.A. 115-120 MBOEPD N.A. <1.4 Clean CCS EBITDA less Organic capex ** Including JVs and associates 5 *** Total Recordable Injury Rate SOLID, CONSISTENT EBITDA GENERATION (UNTIL MID-MARCH) RESILIENT INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL IN A HIGHLY VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT* VS MOL CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD MN) 100% 800 85% 600 70% 55% 400 40% 200 25% 10% 0 Q1 12 Q2 12 Q3 12 Q4 12 Q1 13 Q2 13 Q3 13 Q4 13 Q1 14 Q2 14 Q3 14 Q4 14 Q1 15 Q2 15 Q3 15 Q4 15 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Clean CCS EBITDA (r.s.) MOL Group Refining Margin Integrated Petchem Margin Brent crude The quarterly % values of the Refinery Margin, Petchem Margin and Brent price are measured against their respective maximum values (100%) in the period of Q1 2012 - Q1 2020

100% equals to the following values: MOL Group Refining Margin: 7.3 USD/bbl; MOL Group Petrochemicals margin: 654 EUR/t; Brent crude: 119 USD/bbl 6 Q1 2020: ROBUST CCS EBITDA IN Q1, TOUGH TIMES AHEAD FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Clean CCS EBITDA increased by 21% in Q1 2020 to USD 622mn, as the coronavirus pandemic had limited impact yet on operations Simplified FCF was USD 328mn in Q1, materially higher YoY due to the stronger EBITDA, as organic capex was broadly flat Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 185mn in Q1 reflecting sharply lower oil and gas prices Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA jumped to USD 295mn in Q1 from a low base, supported by doubling refinery margins Consumer Services EBITDA grew by 4% in Q1 YoY in local currency terms (flat in USD-terms at USD 88mn), as the lockdown in the last 2-3 weeks of March wiped out much of the strong growth experienced earlier in Q1 both in fuel and non-fuel margins USD 152mn net loss reported for Q1 on the back of large inventory and FX losses Net Debt/EBITDA slightly rose to 0.90x, net debt and gearing was unchanged in Q1; financial headroom remains at around USD 2.0-2.5bn 2020 EBITDA guidance was withdrawn, organic capex guidance was cut by more than 25% to "up to USD 1.5bn" (from USD 1.9-2.1bn) As part of its crisis management measures, the Board decided at the AGM to allocate all after-tax profit of 2019 to retained earnings. Retained earnings may be used for cash dividend distribution once the situation normalizes. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Oil & gas production rose 1% QoQ in Q1 2020 to 110.6 mboepd on higher volumes in Hungary MOL successfully closed the acquisition of Chevron's non-operated interests in Azerbaijan, including a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag- Gunashli ("ACG") oil field and an effective 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan ("BTC") pipeline MOL, as an operator, made an oil and gas discovery offshore Norway (820S license) with a preliminary estimate of recoverable resources between 12-71 mmboe with light oil at gravity API 40 The polyol project reached 60% completion at the end of Q1. Civil and steel structure erection works are ongoing and major pre-fabricated equipment is either en route or have already reached the site. The pandemic affects the project's supply chain and makes workforce mobilization increasingly difficult. Its full impact on the project schedule is not yet possible to assess, but delays are expected. 7 APRIL OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR APRIL Upstream Liquids offtake issues constrain production in Pakistan in April, TAL block is currently producing at around 50% of capacity ACG acquisition completed; net entitlement production can be in a wide range of 20-30 mbpd at oil prices of USD 30-60/bbl (due to PSA) Opex, capex measures swiftly brought down portfolio level cash break-even in 2020 to around USD25/bbl oil price New 2020 production guidance of 115-120 mboepd including ACG contribution from 16 April Downstream Refineries were running at 70-75%, steam crackers at 90% capacity in April; utilization may improve in May with the relaxation measures All main logistics routes and systems are operational Refinery margin was USD 9/bbl in April, but declined materially recently; petchem margin has been at EUR 500-600/t since mid-March Consumer Services Fuel volumes were down in April by around 35-40% across our network, but sales have started to slowly improve recently Non-fuel sales and margin initially nose-dived, but grocery sales jumped in the last few weeks, assortment was widened (~300 new SKUs) and recent non-fuel performance is only 10-20% below last year's level With current activity level and the opex, capex measures, EBITDA and FCF generation remain comfortably positive in April EARLIER ANNOUNCED MEASURES AND CHANGES IN THE 2020 GUIDANCE 2020 EBITDA guidance (and any related KPI guidance) was withdrawn on 8 April 2020 organic capex guidance was cut to "up to USD 1.5bn" from USD 1.9-2.1bn, strong committment to continue strategic projects' execution A compehensive opex review began with meaningful cost reduction expected already in 2020 All 2019 earnings were allocated to retained earnings, no dividend distribution for now. This may be revisited once the situation normalizes. All measures target achieving cash flow neutrality and retaining financial flexibility in 2020 even during the ongoing crisis 8 FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC; LOWERING OUR ESG RISK PROFILE FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC The coronovirus affects all business lines and all countries of operations, but to a varying degree and with different local rules, regulations and measures MOL has been working on preventive measures since early March to protect its employees, customers and partners and set up Crisis Management Teams in each country of operation Elevated hygienic measures were introduced, work-shifts got reorganized, physical presence was reduced on the sites, 90%+ of office workers are in home office since 16 March Continuous supply of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves) ensured across all operating units Continuous testing carried out since late-March (13,000+ tests in Hungary with 4 positive cases; 5,000+ tests in Slovakia with no infection and 400+ tests in Pakistan with one case), mass infection successfully avoided so far A lubricant production line was converted in March to produce hand and surface sanitizers. 1mn+ liters of sanitizers have since been distributed to strategic institutions, communities and are now being marketed at our service stations. ESG RISK PROFILE Key results of the latest Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating Report on MOL: 5thlowest risk among 274 global O&G peers (industry group): 2ndpercentile (Top 2%) 2ndlowest risk among 45 global integrated O&G peers (subindustry): 3rdpercentile (Top 3%) Strong management of ESG risks, 2030 strategy and high level of transparency cited as main strengths ESG REPORTING: 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Key ESG highlights of 2019 Sustainability Report : Data Library with 650+ individual ESG data points More accurate estimate of GHG emissions Scope 3 and first time ever plastic footprint estimate Expansion of SASB metrics and industries; GRI Reporting covering all 162 indicators All data/narrative subject to external assurance 9 KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS CLEAN CCS EBITDA ROSE 21% YOY IN Q1 FROM A LOW BASE VERY STRONG DOWNSTREAM CONTRIBUTION MORE THAN OFFSETS WEAKER UPSTREAM SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn) 686 +21% 689 +4% 634 598 622 514 185 264 283 295 191 138 89 104 88 66 71 71 -17 -62 -31 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 COMMENTS Upstream Lower oil and gas prices, production in line with plan and guidance, strong cost control Downstream Stronger refining and petchem margins, no material pandemic-related volumes impact yet in Q1 Consumer Services Flat EBITDA YoY as activity plunged in the last two-three weeks of March due to the pandemic-related lockdown, wiping out strong growth experienced earlier in the year Gas Midstream Higher volumes and lower opex supported Q1 EBITDA US DS CS GM C&O (incl. inters) 11 SEASONALLY LOWER ORGANIC CAPEX IN Q1, FLAT YOY TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn) +3% -66% 862 153 613 111 513 580 440 296 287 2 86 77 165 74 168 24 19 1 20 12 60 27 3 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Inorganic Organic US Organic DS Organic CS Organic GM Organic C&O (incl. intersegment) TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn) +3% -66% 862 216 613 580 101 513 218 263 493 287 296 476 81 126 203 289 317 167 153 37 3 6 0 2 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Transformational CAPEX Sustain CAPEX Inorganic CAPEX COMMENTS Organic capex was marginally, 3% higher in Q1 YoY and amounted to USD 294mn USD 126mn was spent on transformational projects in Q1, more than a year ago, but less than in the previous quarter (the largest items being the new polyol plant with USD 111mn and the investment in alternative crude processing) Sustain capex was USD 167mn in Q1, declining by 18% YoY from a high base that was boosted by major turnarounds in There was no material M&A spending in Q1 12 SIMPLIFIED FCF INCREASED YOY, IN LINE WITH EBITDA GROWTH ALL FOUR SEGMENTS GENERATED MEANINGFUL POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF IN Q1 SIMPLIFIED FCF* (USD mn) +42% N.A. 328 231 107 198 127 128 153 109 109 69 69 30 64 47 69 -27 -43 -74 -249 -91 -111 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 US DS CS GM C&O (incl. inters) COMMENTS Group-level simplified FCF (Clean CCS EBITDA less organic capex) rose substantially YoY to USD 329mn on higher EBITDA and flat capex Upstream Upstream FCF declined along with the lower EBITDA on lower oil and gas prices Downstream Downstream FCF turned positive in Q1 on very strong refinery margins Consumer Services Consumer Services FCF remained stable Gas Midstream Gas Midstream's FCF was slightly higher YoY 13 * Simplified Free Cash Flow = Clean CCS EBITDA - total organic CAPEX LARGE NET LOSS IN Q1 ON INVENTORY AND FX LOSSES AS A PRECURSOR OF THE COMING CRISIS Q1 2020 EARNINGS (USD mn) - BELOW THE EBITDA LINE ITEMS 622 Other 55 Consumer Services 88 214 0 Downstream 295 318 408 Cash tax: USD 8mn Upstream 185 Deferred tax: USD 10mn 90 288 152 190 2 18 66 Clean CCS CCS EBITDA excl. Special items DD&A and Profit from Total finance Income from Profit before Income tax Non-Controlling Profit for EBITDA Modifications spec. Items (EBITDA) impairments operation expense/gain, associates tax expense Interests the period to net equity holders of the parent EPS (HUF) 150 129 112 -198% -230% 86 105 111 84 100 69 52 50 0 -50 -100 -68 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 EPS: FX and inventory losses drove EPS negative in Q1 COMMENTS USD 214mn negative CCS modification in Q1 due to large inventory holding losses and end-of-period NRV adjustment, only partly offset by some hedging gains DD&A was broadly at normalized levels in Q1 No special items in Q1 Financial items: significant, mostly unrealized FX loss of USD 271mn in Q1 on the sharply weaker HUF; materially smaller net interest expenses YoY Associates: no booking for Pearl in Q1 (to be booked in Q2) Taxes: very low cash tax (at some subsidiaries), some deferred tax expense 14 OPERATING CASH FLOW ALSO HIT BY INCREASE IN NWC OPERATING CASH FLOW IN Q1 2020 (USD mn) 404 293 275 331 129 45 318 -200 Profit Before Tax DD&A Income tax paid Other Operating CF before WC Change in WC Operating CF Organic CAPEX COMMENTS Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital declined by 29% YoY to USD 404mn in Q1 2020 There was a significant, USD 275mn build in Net Working Capital in Q1 2020 driven by a large decline in payables (to some extent related to capex- seasonality), much larger than that in inventories and receivables, mostly due to timing differences. This may at least partly reverse in the rest of the year. As result, Operating Cash Flow after NWC changes declined materially to USD 129mn in Q1 2020 and was not enough to fund organic capex in the period 15 NO MATERIAL CHANGE IN DEBT IN Q1, SLIGHT INCREASE IN LEVERAGE SIMPLIFIED FCF MOSTLY FUNDED AN INCREASE IN NWC NET DEBT TO EBITDA (x) 2.0 1.5 1.44 1.38 1.31 1.0 0.97 0.90 0.79 0.74 0.82 0.65 0.5 0.41 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 CHANGES IN NET DEBT IN Q1 2020 (USD mn) 1,895 7 1,835 328 275 Net debt Q4 19 Simplified FCF Change in WC M&A & Other* Net debt Q1 20 GEARING (%) 30 28 25 25 25 20 21 19 20 19 16 17 15 12 10 5 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 COMMENTS Net debt/EBITDA rose slightly to 0.90x on lower reported EBITDA, while net debt and net gearing were broadly unchanged in Q1 2020, as the simplified FCF was eaten up by an increase in NWC MOL continues to have considerable financial headroom and liquidity of around USD 2.0-2.5bn currently in form of cash and equivalents and long-term undrawn facilities. There is no material maturity of these in 2020-21. Investment grade credit rating has recently been reconfirmed with stable outlook at all major rating agencies 16 * Other includes: funding cost, taxes, FX adjustments and differences between cash capex and performed work on investments DOWNSTREAM Q1 2020 RESULTS VERY STRONG DOWNSTREAM EBITDA IN Q1, AHEAD OF THE CRISIS SUPPORTED BY AN OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN REFINING ON STRONG MARGINS QUARTERLY CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn) Petchem R&M +114% +54% 295 265 272 51 241 191 17 138 244 94 174 44 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY Ch % FY 2019 EBITDA 157 81 119 (47) 771 EBITDA excl. spec. 182 81 119 (47) 796 Clean CCS EBITDA 191 295 138 53 866 o/w Petchem 17 51 94 (84) 288 EBIT -22 -32 12 137 278 EBIT excl. spec. 45 -32 12 137 346 Clean CCS EBIT 54 181 31 83 416 TOTAL PRODUCT SALES (kt) Total petrochemicals products Total refined products -5% -18% 5,018 5,492 5,103 4,967 4,419 279 4,177 385 362 4,034 4,824 3,815 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 COMMENTS Clean CCS EBITDA more than doubled YoY to USD 295mn from a low base, driven by the very strong refining pricing environment as refinery margins doubled YoY and sales margins also widened temporarily Petchem contribution remained weaker YoY on lower margins, but improved materially from the Q4 lows on recovering volumes The coronavirus pandemic had limited impact yet on downstream operations in Q1, although demand significantly slowed in the second half of March CCS modification (mostly inventory losses) reduced reported results by USD 214mn 18 MARGINS JUMPED IN MARCH ON COLLAPSING CRUDE PRICES FOLLOWING FAIRLY SUPPORTIVE REFINERY MARGIN LEVELS SEEN IN JANUARY-FEBRUARY REFINING MARGIN1(USD/bbl) COMMENTS Total MOL Group refinery margin Refining margins were fairly strong in January-February, then skyrocketed Complex refinery margin (MOL+SN) 9.8 from mid-March to double-digit levels driven by lower crude prices, the 10 widening Brent-Ural differential and strong middle distillates cracks 9.1 9 8.0 +100% Refinery margins have again been moderating lately and the Brent-Ural 8 7.1 7.0 7.0 6.9 spread narrowed to zero recently 7 6.4 6.4 6.5 6.7 6.7 6.3 7.3 6.2 6.3 6.5 5.8 5.8 5.7 6 6.6 5.7 5.3 5.5 5.6 The integrated petchem margin on average was still down in Q1 YoY, but 5.3 6.4 4.9 more than doubled since mid-March and has been hovering above EUR 5 5.8 5.7 4.5 3.8 4.3 500/t since then 4 4.7 3.1 3.5 0 BRENT-URAL DIFFERENTIAL (USD/bbl) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Apr 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 3.0 2.9 INTEGRATED PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t) 2.5 1.9 1.8 2.12.2 2.1 2.1 1.8 1.8 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.3 NEW MOL Group petrochemicals margin 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.9 1.0 0.5 0.9 0.6 0.5 650 0.5 0.5 0.3 586 -0.1 0.0 600 0.0 608 550 577 573 -0.5 500 533 537 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Apr 450 476 429 -8% 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 20 459 438 400 416 368 415 422 TURNAROUNDS IN 2020 350 384 362 370 300 Only smaller-scale maintenance works are planned for the rest of the 0 281 year and even some of these works may be rescheduled Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Apr 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 19 (1) MOL Group and Complex refinery margins both capture the Brent-Ural differential REFINING PRICING/MARGIN ENVIRONMENT DRIVES DS EBITDA IN Q1 PETCHEM PERFORMING WEAKER YOY BUT RECOVERING FROM THE Q4 LOWS CLEAN CCS EBITDA YoY, Q1 2020 VS. Q1 2019 (USD mn) 42 21 12 295 231 51 214 138 244 Petchem 94 81 R&M 44 Clean CCS R&M price Petchem price Volumes Other Clean CCS CCS modification EBITDA Q1 2020 EBITDA Q1 2019 & margin & margin EBITDA Q1 2020 & one-off COMMENTS R&M price and margin impact added more than USD 200mn to EBITDA YoY, driven by 1) more than doubling MOL Group refinery margins (+USD 3.2/bbl YoY), 2) temporarily significantly widening sales margins when prices were falling fast; 3) lower energy costs and favorable FX; and 4) a base effect, as Q1 2019 was affected by non-recurring items Petchem margins were slightly weaker YoY Small negative volume already reflects somewhat weaker demand in March CCS modification (mostly inventory losses) reduced reported results by USD 214mn DOWNSTREAM EBITDA QoQ, Q1 2020 VS. Q4 2019 (USD mn) 295 22 63 51 12 75 191 Petchem 17 214 244 R&M 174 81 Clean CCS R&M price Petchem price Volumes Other Clean CCS CCS modification EBITDA Q1 2020 EBITDA Q4 2019 & margin & margin EBITDA Q1 2020 & one-off Notes: price & margin includes FX impact COMMENTS R&M price and margin impact was positive as the refinery margin rose by USD 2.1/bbl QoQ Small negative price impact in petchem was driven by slightly lower sales margins, while the integrated margin was flat QoQ Small volume impact reflects stronger petchem volumes more than offset by lower refining volumes (Rijeka turnaround) Other: the improvement QoQ is mostly due to seasonally higher fixed opex in Q4 20 CONSUMER SERVICES Q1 2020 RESULTS FLAT EBITDA IN Q1 YOY SEVERE TRADING CONDITIONS FROM MID-MARCH WIPED OUT STRONG GROWTH SEEN EARLIER IN Q1 QUARTERLY EBITDA (USD mn) -1% 161 118 104 84 89 88 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 EBITDA YoY, Q1 2020 VS. Q1 2019 (USD mn) +4% 89 7 3 7 92 88 4 EBITDA Q1 2019 Fuel volume Non-fuel margin Other EBITDA Q1 2020 FX EBITDA Q1 2020 (Reported) & margin (Constant FX) (Reported) KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY % FY 2019 EBITDA 104 88 89 (1) 471 EBIT 71 47 62 (24) 352 CAPEX and 74 19 20 (3) 175 Investments COMMENTS Both fuel and non-fuel margin continued to grow in Q1 2020 YoY despite severe trading conditions prevailing in the last two-three weeks of the period Other items reflect higher OPEX, primarily related to the wage pressure still persistent in CEE countries in Q1 2020 EBITDA increased by 4% in Q1 2020 YoY in local currency terms, or on a "constant-FX basis" (USD-based EBITDA was down 1%, as the weaker local currencies eroded USD-based earnings) Simplified FCF remained materially positive and was unchanged YoY 22 FUEL SALES WERE UNCHANGED YOY IN Q1 STRONG VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH MID-MARCH WAS OFFSET BY THE PANDEMIC-RELATED DECLINE TOTAL VOLUMES SOLD (mn litres) 0.1% 1 689 1 412 1 507 1 482 1 299 1 300 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 COMMENTS Total sales volumes of MOL were practically flat in Q1 2020 YoY, as strong volumes growth experienced until mid-March was wiped out by sharply falling volumes in the pandemic-related lockdown in CEE Sales performance was broadly in line with the market The network grew to 1,933 sites (10 new sites in Q1), driven by smaller additions across the region FUEL THROUGHPUT/SITE (mn litres) 0.710.70 0.68 0.630.65 4Y CAGR: +3% Q1 2016 Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 COMMENTS 4-year CAGR for fuel throughput/site (mn litres/site) stands at 3%, as growth came to a halt in 2020 amidst the fight against coronavirus pandemic 23 NON-FUEL MARGIN GROWTH SLOWED CONSIDERABLY IN Q1 AS NON-FUEL MARGIN INITIALLY STARTED TO FALL FASTER THAN FUEL AMIDST HYGIENIC MEASURES NON-FUEL MARGIN (USD MN) NON-FUEL MARGIN / SITE ('000 USD) +1% 30.6 30.6 28.4 81.2 17.8 19.1 62.7 68.6 68.7 56.1 56.6 4Y CAGR: +14% Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 28.8 27.7 28.7 28.9 29.8 27.9 X Non-fuel margin share of total (%) Q1 2016 Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 COMMENTS Non-fuel margin grew substantially until mid-March, but was sharply down in the last two-three weeks of the quarter on the back of preventive measures and regulations (closure of restaurant area, ban on fresh food sales etc.) Non-fuel margin thus rose by only 5% YoY for the full quarter in local currency terms (flat in USD), and its share within total margin was only marginally higher YoY (at 27.9%) COMMENTS The number of reconstructed sites with Fresh Corners rose to 888 in Q1 from 877 at the end of 2019 Non-fuel margin/site ('000 USD) growth came to a halt in Q1 2020 amidst the coronavirus crisis, but still shows double-digit CARG in the past four years (14% annual average growth) 24 UPSTREAM Q1 2020 RESULTS FALLING OIL PRICES HIT E&P EBITDA IN Q1 QUARTERLY EBITDA (ex-spec) (USD mn) -35% -30% 339 283 269 235 264 185 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 QUARTERLY SIMPLIFIED FCF (USD mn) -46% -30% 238 198 186 156 153 107 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 REALIZED HYDROCARBON PRICES 80 74.4 75.3 75 70 66.8 67.8 68.8 65 61.4 68.8 63.2 61.9 63.3 66.8 60 64.6 64.8 53.3 53.5 55 60.7 51.3 52.1 58.8 58.4 60.2 50.3 48.2 47.3 47.5 50 45.2 43.3 43.4 45 49.1 40 35.2 35.5 35.0 38.0 36.2 38.0 33.0 35 30 27.2 24.3 25.8 23.7 25 20 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Crude oil and condensate price (USD/bbl) Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe) Average realized gas price (USD/boe) Brent dated (USD/bbl) KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY % FY 2019 restated EBITDA 264 185 297 (38) 1,065 EBITDA excl. spec. 264 185 283 (35) 1,052 EBIT 104 53 156 (66) 473 EBIT excl. spec 131 53 142 (63) 486 COMMENTS EBITDA ex-spec fell 30% QoQ and 35% YoY to USD 185mn in Q1 2020 mostly due to the 21% lower crude prices Simplified free cash flow also decreased materially, but remained comfortably positive at USD 107mn (or USD 11/boe) in Q1 2020 even at USD 50/bbl Brent crude price 26 Notes: consolidated figures, unless otherwise indicated STRONG UNIT FREE CASH FLOW DESPITE MUCH LOWER PRICES EXISTING BARRELS GENERATE SUBSTANTIAL CASH AND VALUE QUARTERLY PRICE REALIZATION, EBITDA, FCF (USD/boe) 70 68 69 63 63 62 60 52 48 50 50 47 43 45 40 34 38 30 28 28 30 25 20 20 10 23 21 19 17 16 11 0 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Brent price Realized HC price Unit EBITDA Unit FCF* ANNUAL PRICE REALIZATION, EBITDA, FCF (USD/boe) 100 99 90 80 62 71 70 64 Brent price 60 54 51 52 46 50 41 44 39 Realized HC price 33 33 40 33 23 28 30 Unit EBITDA 19 17 20 Unit FCF* 25 10 14 18 8 7 0 1 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 27 * Based on: Simplified FCF = EBITDA Excl. Special Items - Organic CAPEX NEGATIVE PRICE ENVIRONMENT IN THE DRIVING SEAT ALREADY IN Q1 UPSTREAM EBITDA QoQ, Q1 2020 VS. Q4 2019 (USD mn) 264 60 22 4 9 10 185 132 53 EBITDA ex- Prices & FX Volumes Exploration Lifting cost Other EBITDA ex- Depreciation EBIT ex-oneoff oneoff Q4 2019 Expenses oneoff Q1 2020 ex-oneoff Q1 2020 COMMENTS Large negative price impact was driven by Brent crude price dropping 21% (-13 USD/bbl) QoQ and realized gas prices also sinking further (-8%) Negative volumes impact due to lower sales volumes and different lifting schedules (UK) Lower lifting costs QoQ from the seasonally high Q4 level UPSTREAM EBITDA YoY, Q1 2020 VS. Q1 2019 (USD mn) 283 80 4 0 5 10 185 132 53 EBITDA ex- Prices & FX Volumes Exploration Lifting cost Other EBITDA ex- Depreciation EBIT ex-oneoff oneoff Q1 2019 Expenses oneoff Q1 2020 ex-oneoff Q1 2020 Notes: consolidated figures, unless otherwise indicated COMMENTS Large negative price impact was driven by Brent crude price dropping 21% (-13 USD/bbl) and realized gas prices plunging by nearly 30% YoY Small volumes impact reflect lower CEE production was only partly offset by more UK barrels Slightly higher lifting costs YoY 28 PRODUCTION EDGED UP IN Q1 2020 TO 111 MBOEPD THE SLIGHTLY INCREASE QOQ WAS DRIVEN BY RECOVERING VOLUMES IN HUNGARY 114.9 Associated 8.9 companies* 2.1 Other 3.2 KRI 17.5 UK Pakistan 8.2 Croatia 33.6 Hungary 41.3 QUARTERLY PRODUCTION BY COUNTRY (mboepd) 115.5 111.8 109.4 110.6 110.0 9.7 107.5 9.4 9.1 2.3 8.7 8.9 2.9 2.4 2.4 2.3 3.1 18.6 3.8 2.4 3.6 3.9 17.7 16.6 21.6 21.9 8.3 8.3 7.9 8.1 8.3 33.5 31.9 30.9 29.7 29.2 40.3 38.9 37.0 35.0 36.2 COMMENTS Q1 2020 QoQ (vs. Q4 2019): CEE: +0.7 mboepd, as a combination of successful decline mitigation and no maintenance-related outage in Hungary (+1.2m boepd QoQ) and a small sequential decline in Croatia (-0.5 mboepd) Q1 2020 YoY: UK: +3.0 mboepd primarily on much higher Scolty & Crathes production after the successful pipeline replacement CEE: -8.4 mboepd on natural decline in both Hungary and Croatia April 2020: Lower production in Pakistan due to limited refinery offtake and also in the UK (on Catcher) Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 April estimate April includes half-month production of ACG 29 * Associated companies include Baitex (Russia) and Pearl (KRI); Q1 2020 production of Baitex was 4.6 mboepd, Pearl 4.5 mboepd UNIT OPEX REMAINED AT VERY COMPETITIVE LEVEL IN Q1 UNIT OPEX (USD/boe) 9 Group (incl. JVs/associates) Fully consolidated subs. 8 7.5 7.9 7.5 7.1 7 6.8 6.8 6.7 6.8 7.0 6.9 7.0 6.4 6.4 6.3 6.4 6.7 6.1 6.1 6.2 5.8 6 5 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 COMMENTS Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates, increased 10% YoY to USD 6.4/boe, but was substantially lower than the seasonal high of Q4. The YoY increase was driven by lower volumes and higher unit cost in the UK (composition effect). UNIT OPEX YTD (USD/boe) GROUP (INCL. JVS/ASSOC.) 10% 5.8 6.4 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 FULLY CONSOLIDATED SUBS. 10% 6.4 7.0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates of USD 6.4/boe remains a highly competitive level CAPEX (USD mn) -10% 86 77 16 6 0 0 50 36 20 36 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Other M&A Development Exploration Organic capex declined by 10% YoY in Q1 2020 to USD 77mn. Exploration capex increased on the back of the operated discovery well drilled in Norway, but this was more than offset by a decline in development and other capex. USD 14mn was spent on equity consolidated operations in Q1 2020 (Baitugan, FED, Pearl, accounted for among "JVs and associates"), higher than a year ago, driven by the increased development spending at Pearl 30 SUPPORTING SLIDES UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (1) Hungary United Kingdom Exploration: Drilling of Sülysáp-ÉK-1 & Do-Ny-1 wells and the Tótkomlós unconventional vertical pilot were finished, evaluations are ongoing 2020 shallow gas exploration program started with the drillings of Tör-6 and Hbag-K-2 wells Field development: Földes-24 and Bike-33 wells were successfully drilled, well-tests and completions were complete. For both wells a tie-in decision was made, which will be executed in Q2 Intensive production optimization program continued in 2020. In Q1 2020, 18 wells started to produce after interventions, meanwhile the preparation works of the next phase were developed UK production stood at 21.6 mboepd in Q1 2020, marginally lower QoQ and still 16% higher YoY, driven by the strong performance of Scolty & Crathes after the pipeline replacement Catcher (MOL 20% WI, non-operated): sustained production around nameplate capacity with very high uptime (12.5 mboepd net to MOL in Q1, slightly lower YoY, but higher QoQ) Scolty & Crathes (MOL 50% WI, non-operated): production increased substantially in Q1 YoY and remained close to the Q4 2019 level following the successful completion of the pipeline replacement last year Scott: production was continuous in Q1, very similar to the Q4 2019 level and higher YoY Croatia Exploration: Production Sharing Agreements were signed for 3 blocks awarded in the 3rd Croatia onshore bid round (DR-03,SZH-01 and DI-14) Within the frame of Drava-02 exploration program, the testing of the Jankovac-1 well was postponed to late Q2. The 2020 work program for the second exploration phase has been submitted to the Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency Production optimization: 12 well workovers were performed in Q1 on onshore fields; EOR project: CO2 injection was extended to the Žutica South field with 2 wells Norway MOL Norge is pursuing a core area-based exploration strategy, focusing on three areas in the Norwegian North Sea (Central Graben South, South Viking Graben and Northern North Sea). The current license portfolio consists of 11 licenses, of which six are operated. Oil and gas discovery have been announced on MOL's operated well PL820S. Preliminary discovery shows recoverable resources between 12 - 71 mmboe with light oil at API 40 gravity. 32 UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (2) Pakistan Production (net to MOL) was at 8.3 mboepd in Q1 2020, flat YoY and 3% higher QoQ. However, from April production had to be curtailed due to the limited refinery offtake of the liquids production as a result of plunging local demand on the back of the coronavirus pandemic. TAL block gross production increased QoQ to 89 mboepd in Q1 2019 (MOL 8.421%, Dev. WI; 10.5% Expl. WI, operated) Exploration activities continued in TAL, Margala, Karak and DG Khan blocks. Drilling of Mamikhel South exploratory well continued and reached a depth of 4,992m by end of Q1. The preparatory works on two non-operated wells, namely Surghar X-1 in Karak Block and DGK-1 in DG Khan Block are in progress. . TAL block development activities continued, while successfully conducted production optimization jobs resulted in realized production gain of 1,610 boepd (gross) from the Makori East-5 and 6 wells Russia Kurdistan Region of Iraq Shaikan production reached 3.9 mboepd in Q1 2020 (net to MOL) While Shaikan was on-track to achieve the 55,000 boepd production capacity in Q3 2020, all further expansion activity was stopped mid-March until circumstances improve Pearl: average production reached 4.5 mboepd in Q1 2020 due to continuously high facility uptime and plant debottlenecking Kazakhstan Production Contract Amendment of Work Program has successfully passed all internal, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economics reviews and is recommended for signing upon incorporation of proposed technical changes Front End Engineering Design Tender Package preparation is ongoing In Q4 2019, production at Baitugan field was 4.6 mboepd (MOL 51% WI, operated), 2% lower QoQ and 7% lower than a year ago, as the base production decline was partly offset by new wells and workovers 3 wells were drilled and 26 workovers (14 commingling, 12 regular acid treatments) were executed in Q1 33 UPSTREAM CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (USD mn) HUN CRO KRI PAK UK NOR OTHER Total - Q1 2020 Total - Q1 2019 EXP 12.9 1.9 0.0 1.1 0.0 19.9 0.1 35.8 20.4 DEV 12.0 6.6 7.1 0.0 4.8 0.0 5.0 35.6 49.6 M&A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other 1.2 2.2 0.5 0.2 1.4 0.1 0.0 5.7 15.7 Total - Q1 2020 26.1 10.7 7.6 1.3 6.2 20.0 5.0 77.0 Total - Q1 2019 25.7 15.0 9.7 0.2 18.9 8.7 7.6 85.8 CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (HUF bn) HUN CRO KRI PAK UK NOR OTHER Total - Q1 2020 Total - Q1 2019 EXP 4.0 0.6 0.0 0.3 0.0 6.1 0.0 11.0 5.7 DEV 3.7 2.0 2.2 0.0 1.5 0.0 1.6 11.0 13.9 M&A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 1.7 4.4 Total - Q1 2020 8.1 3.3 2.4 0.4 1.9 6.1 1.6 23.7 Total - Q1 2019 7.2 4.2 2.7 0.0 5.3 2.4 2.1 24.0 34 GAS MIDSTREAM: KEY FINANCIALS EBITDA (USD mn) +9% +1% 65.5 70.8 71.2 47.7 23.1 27.1 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY% FY2019 EBITDA 71 71 66 9 187 EBITDA excl. spec. 71 71 66 9 187 items Operating profit/(loss) 57 59 54 9 138 Operating profit excl. 57 59 54 9 138 spec. items CAPEX and 144 3 1 117 163 investments ORGANIC CAPEX (USD mn) 24 18 14 5 1 3 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 COMMENTS EBITDA grew by 9% in Q1 YoY to USD 71mn driven by higher volumes and lower opex Revenues from domestic (regulated) transmission rose by 28% in Q1, broadly in line with capacity demand and export transmission to neighbouring countries (under regulated conditions) increased significantly. The tariff changes (from October 2019) and the acquisition of MGT Ltd. also added slightly to EBITDA YoY Domestic transmission volumes were flat while export transmission volumes rose by 39% in Q1 OPEX decreased on lower gas consumption cost, in line with lower gas purchase prices 35 SUSTAINABILITY INDICATORS CO under ETS (mn t) HC Spill above 1bbl(m3) 2 2.0 1.7 -1% 1.7 300 254.9 1.6 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.5 200 1.0 100 0.5 23.7 36.4 22.2 7.3 38.8 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Tier1 PSE 5 5.0 4.0 4 3.0 3 2.0 2.0 2 1 0.0 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Total workforce -2%-1% 27,00026,26426,391 26,392 26,45326,032 25,799 26,000 25,000 24,000 23,000 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Donations (mn HUF) 1,200 1,099 -12% 1,000 859 800 600 400 168 148 200 66 129 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Turnover rate (%) 15 11.8 12.1 12.7 13.3 13.4 11.7 10 5 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Noof ethical reports -56% -53% 40 36 34 30 25 26 20 20 16 10 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Leavers (12M rolling) +11% 0% 4,000 3,113 3,202 3,353 3,452 3,463 3,070 3,000 2,000 1,000 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Ethical misconducts 12 12 12 10 9 9 8 6 4 2 3 2 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 36 MACRO INDICATORS BRENT (USD/bbl) 120 100 80 60 40 20 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 REFINERY MARGIN (USD/bbl) 10 MOL Group 8 Complex 6 4 2 0 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 HUF/USD (Q avg.) 320 300 280 260 240 220 200 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 BRENT URAL SPREAD (USD/bbl) 2.5 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 -0.5 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t) 800 Integrated petrochemical margin 600 400 200 0 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 HUF/EUR (Q avg.) 340 330 320 310 300 290 280 270 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 PREMIUM UNLEADED GASOLINE 25 20 15 10 5 0 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 CRACK SPREADS (USD/bbl) GAS OIL 25 20 15 10 5 0 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 FUEL OIL 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 -25 -30 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20 37 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY Income Statement (HUF mn) FY 2019 Ch % 1,383,340 1,119,510 1,142,381 (2) Net sales 5,266,735 17,902 66,747 3,286 n.a. Other operating income 30,471 1,401,242 1,186,257 1,145,667 4 Totaloperating income 5,297,206 1,087,310 890,620 874,013 2 Raw material and consumables used 4,111,960 80,023 66,990 66,574 1 Personnel expenses 285,153 124,636 98,070 85,287 15 Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment 391,010 (14,424) 58,031 8,245 604 Change in inventory of finished goods & work in progress 1,378 (22,300) (13,065) (16,572) (21) Work performed by the enterprise and capitalized (85,928) 101,226 59,591 70,830 (16) Other operating expenses 299,574 1,356,471 1,160,237 1,088,377 7 Totaloperating expenses 5,003,147 44,771 26,020 57,290 (55) Profit / (loss) fromoperation 294,059 41,639 42,032 22,048 91 Finance income 103,790 36,206 130,862 26,212 399 Finance expense 121,188 5,433 (88,830) (4,164) n.a. Totalfinance gain / (expense),net (17,398) (4,693) (697) 900 n.a. Income from associates (962) 45,511 (63,507) 54,026 n.a. Profit / (loss) before tax 275,699 11,021 5,409 6,926 (22) Income tax expense 47,318 34,490 (68,916) 47,102 n.a. PROFIT / (LOSS)FOR THE PERIOD 228,381 Attributable to: 37,021 (48,424) 48,641 n.a. Equity holdersof the parent 223,214 (2,531) (20,492) (1,539) n.a. Non-controlling interests 5,167 52 (68) 69 n.a. Basic earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (HUF) 317 52 (68) 69 n.a. Diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent(HUF) (6) 314 38 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Balance Sheet (HUF mn) 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 Ch % Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,790,152 2,685,969 4 Intangible assets 230,915 207,964 11 Investments in associated companies and joint ventures 218,120 206,077 6 Other non-current financial assets 149,867 137,691 9 Deferred tax asset 134,405 123,805 9 Other non-current assets 99,087 90,372 10 Totalnon-current assets 3,622,546 3,451,878 5 Currentassets Inventories 421,612 517,060 (18) Trade and other receivables 611,456 610,335 0 Securities 19,472 24,275 (20) Other current financial assets 135,145 104,145 30 Income tax receivable 42,620 30,724 39 Cash and cash equivalents 766,479 326,108 135 Other current assets 96,870 67,477 44 Assets classified as held for sale 293 285 3 Totalcurrent assets 2,093,947 1,680,409 25 Totalassets 5,716,493 5,132,287 11 Equity and Liabilities Shareholders' equity Share capital 79,408 79,408 0 Reserves 2,209,583 1,848,763 20 Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders (48,424) 223,214 n.a. of the parent Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 2,240,567 2,151,385 4 Non-controlling interest 295,364 299,984 (2) Totalequity 2,535,931 2,451,369 3 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,054,029 582,417 81 Other non-current financial liabilities 9,683 3,138 209 Provisions - long term 569,970 545,276 5 Deferred tax liabilities 64,784 59,952 8 Other non-current liabilities 30,276 26,624 14 Totalnon-current liabilities 1,728,742 1,217,407 42 Currentliabilities Short-term debt 331,534 326,622 2 Trade and other payables 521,142 624,164 (17) Other current financial liabilities 313,375 252,606 24 Provisions - short term 37,167 36,052 3 Income tax payable 8,065 6,929 16 Other current liabilities 240,537 217,138 11 Totalcurrent liabilities 1,451,820 1,463,511 (1) Totalequity and liabilities 5,716,493 5,132,287 11 39 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoYCh % Cash Flow(HUF mn) FY 2019 45,511 (63,507) 54,026 n.a. Profit / (loss) before tax 275,699 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash provided by operating activities 124,636 98,070 85,287 15 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 391,015 26,010 (975) (1,016) (4) Increase / (decrease) in provisions 5,409 (1,709) (64) (142) (55) Net (gain) / loss on asset disposal and divestments (2,450) 3,077 3,876 6,969 (44) Net interest expense / (income) 23,782 (8,424) 84,954 (2,806) n.a. Other finance expense / (income) (6,297) 4,693 697 (901) n.a. Share of net profit of associates and joint venture 962 11,496 14,671 18,095 (19) Other adjustment item 43,311 (3,973) (14,096) 278 n.a. Income taxes paid (19,753) 201,317 123,626 159,790 (23) Operating cash flowbefore changes in workingcapital 711,678 88,669 (85,414) (59,579) 43 Totalchange in workingcapitalo/w: (7,437) 5,846 39,870 (37,674) n.a. (Increase) / decrease in inventories (17,891) 50,166 25,927 (81,392) n.a. (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables (188,556) 68,413 (161,416) 24,173 n.a. Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables 137,353 (35,756) 10,205 35,314 (71) Increase / decrease in other assets and liabilities 61,657 289,986 38,212 100,212 (62) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities 704,241 (225,142) (114,050) (99,830) 14 Capital expenditures (596,380) 874 354 289 22 Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets 2,608 (45,660) (708) (60) n.a. Acquisition of businesses (net of cash) (47,684) - - - n.a. Proceeds from disposal of businesses (net of cash) 33 (47,052) 44,543 (57,630) n.a. Increase / decrease in other financial assets (107,637) 9,788 4,534 1,599 184 Dividends received 18,159 2,270 3,970 2,284 74 Interest received and other financial income 9,075 (304,922) (61,357) (153,348) (60) Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (721,826) - - - n.a. Issuance of long-term notes 28,400 - - - n.a. Repayment of long-term notes (150,607) 491,543 740,111 156,352 373 Proceeds from loans and borrowings received 1,234,405 (303,056) (360,868) (195,219) 85 Repayments of loans and borrowings (1,009,499) (4,582) 3,630 (5,805) n.a. Interest paid and other financial costs (22,978) (47) (1) (0) 251 Dividends paid to shareholders (97,553) (6) (3) (5) (30) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (28,372) (7,427) (125) - n.a. Transactions with non-controlling interest (8,310) 176,425 382,744 (44,677) n.a. Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities (54,514) (7,429) 82,665 5,789 n.a. Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 12,013 154,060 442,264 (92,024) n.a. Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (60,086) 170,926 326,108 383,511 (15) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 383,511 326,108 766,479 292,390 162 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 326,108 40 EXTERNAL PARAMETERS Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY Macrofigures (average) FY 2019 Ch % 63.3 50.1 63.2 (21) Brent dated (USD/bbl) 64.2 63.3 63.5 63.5 0 Ural Blend (USD/bbl)(11) 64.3 0.9 2.2 (0.0) n.a. Brent Ural spread (USD/bbl)(14) 0.4 13.1 10.7 19.4 (45) CEGH gas price (EUR/MWh) 14.8 602 466 548 (15) Premium unleaded gasoline 10 ppm (USD/t)(12) 613 588 467 589 (21) Gas oil - ULSD 10 ppm (USD/t)(12) 591 488 379 473 (20) Naphtha (USD/t)(13) 481 223 224 372 (40) Fuel oil 3.5 (USD/t)(13) 324 124 87 70 25 Crack spread - premium unleaded (USD/t)(12) 128 109 88 111 (20) Crack spread - gas oil (USD/t)(12) 105 10 0 (5) n.a. Crack spread - naphtha (USD/t)(13) (5) (256) (155) (106) 46 Crack spread - fuel oil 3.5 (USD/t)(13) (162) 9.1 6.0 2.6 127 Crack spread - premium unleaded (USD/bbl)(12) 9.4 15.6 12.6 15.9 (21) Crack spread - gas oil (USD/bbl)(12) 15.1 (8.4) (7.5) (10.1) (26) Crack spread - naphtha (USD/bbl)(13) (10.3) (28.1) (14.7) (4.4) 233 Crack spread - fuel oil 3.5 (USD/bbl)(13) (13.0) 4.3 6.3 3.1 100 MOL Group refinery margin (USD/bbl) 4.2 5.6 6.9 3.8 83 Complex refinery margin (MOL + Slovnaft) (USD/bbl) 5.1 973 953 995 (4) Ethylene (EUR/t) 1,007 299 381 449 (15) Butadiene-naphtha spread (EUR/t) 394 281 384 415 (8) MOL Group petrochemicals margin (EUR/t) 372 300.1 307.5 280.0 10 HUF/USD average 290.7 332.2 339.1 318.1 7 HUF/EUR average 325.4 44.7 45.3 42.9 6 HUF/HRK average 43.9 6.7 6.8 6.5 4 HRK/USD average 6.6 1.9 2.7 2.7 0 3m USD LIBOR (%) 1.9 (0.4) (0.3) (0.3) 0 3m EURIBOR (%) (0.4) 0.2 0.1 0.1 0 3m BUBOR (%) 0.2 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY Macrofigures (closing) FY 2019 Ch % 66.8 17.7 68.0 (74) Brent dated closing (USD/bbl) 66.8 294.7 327.1 286.1 14 HUF/USD closing 294.7 330.5 359.1 320.8 12 HUF/EUR closing 330.5 44.4 47.1 43.2 9 HUF/HRK closing 44.4 6.6 6.9 6.6 5 HRK/USD closing 6.6 2,940.0 1,930.0 3,278.0 (41) MOL share price closing (HUF) 2,940.0 41 Attachments Original document

