Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN

(MOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group 2020 Q1 Flash Report (Presentation)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 04:44am EDT

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

7 MAY 2020

DISCLAIMER

"THIS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSOCIATED SLIDES AND DISCUSSION CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS ARE NATURALLY SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTY AND CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES. THOSE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THOSE REGARDING CAPITAL EMPLOYED, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, CASH FLOWS, COSTS, SAVINGS, DEBT, DEMAND, DEPRECIATION, DISPOSALS, DIVIDENDS, EARNINGS, EFFICIENCY, GEARING, GROWTH, IMPROVEMENTS, INVESTMENTS, MARGINS, PERFORMANCE, PRICES, PRODUCTION, PRODUCTIVITY, PROFITS, RESERVES, RETURNS, SALES, SHARE BUY BACKS, SPECIAL AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS, STRATEGY, SYNERGIES, TAX RATES, TRENDS, VALUE, VOLUMES, AND THE EFFECTS OF MOL MERGER AND ACQUISITION ACTIVITIES. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS, WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO DEVELOPMENTS IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES, CRUDE OIL AND GAS PRICES, CRACK SPREADS, POLITICAL STABILITY, ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE COMPLETION OF ON-GOING TRANSACTIONS. MANY OF THESE FACTORS ARE BEYOND THE COMPANY'S ABILITY TO CONTROL OR PREDICT. GIVEN THESE AND OTHER UNCERTAINTIES, YOU ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON ANY OF THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN OR OTHERWISE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO RELEASE PUBLICLY ANY REVISIONS TO THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF) TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER THE DATE HEREOF OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS, EXCEPT AS MAYBE REQUIRED UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.

STATEMENTS AND DATA CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSOCIATED SLIDES AND DISCUSSIONS, WHICH RELATE TO THE PERFORMANCE OF MOL IN THIS AND FUTURE YEARS, REPRESENT PLANS, TARGETS OR PROJECTIONS."

2

AGENDA

1

2

3

4

5

7

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER

KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS

DOWNSTREAM QUARTERLY RESULTS

CONSUMER SERVICES QUARTERLY RESULTS

UPSTREAM QUARTERLY RESULTS

SUPPORTING SLIDES

4

10

17

21

25

31

3

HIGHLIGHTS

OF THE QUARTER

Q1 2020: HOLDING UP; 2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN/REVISED

WITH THE ESSENTIAL FUNDAMENTAL BUILDING BLOCKS IN PLACE

RESILIENT

INTEGRATED

BUSINESS

MODEL

FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

SYSTEMATIC

SAFETY & EFFICIENCY

HIGH-QUALITY

LOW-COST

ASSET BASE

MOL 2030: BUILD ON EXISTING STRENGTHS

GROUP CLEAN

CCS EBITDA

GROUP CAPEX

(ORGANIC)

SIMPLIFIED FCF*

DS 2022

OIL & GAS

PRODUCTION**

NET DEBT/EBITDA

HSE - TRIR***

2019

USD 2.44 BN

USD 2.08 BN

USD 0.36 BN

USD 40 MN;

3 FIDS

111 MBOEPD

0.81X

1.43

Q1 2020

USD 622 MN

USD 294 MN

USD 328 MN

N.A.

111 MBOEPD

0.90X

0.88

2020

TARGETS

GUIDANCE

WITHDRAWN

UP TO USD 1.5 BN

N.A.

N.A.

115-120 MBOEPD

N.A.

<1.4

  • Clean CCS EBITDA less Organic capex

**

Including JVs and associates

5

***

Total Recordable Injury Rate

SOLID, CONSISTENT EBITDA GENERATION (UNTIL MID-MARCH)

RESILIENT INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL IN A HIGHLY VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT

EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT* VS MOL CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD MN)

100%

800

85%

600

70%

55%

400

40%

200

25%

10%

0

Q1 12 Q2 12 Q3 12 Q4 12 Q1 13 Q2 13 Q3 13 Q4 13 Q1 14 Q2 14 Q3 14 Q4 14 Q1 15 Q2 15 Q3 15 Q4 15 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20

Clean CCS EBITDA (r.s.)

MOL Group Refining Margin

Integrated Petchem Margin

Brent crude

  • The quarterly % values of the Refinery Margin, Petchem Margin and Brent price are measured against their respective maximum values (100%) in the period of Q1 2012 - Q1 2020
    100% equals to the following values:

MOL Group Refining Margin: 7.3 USD/bbl; MOL Group Petrochemicals margin: 654 EUR/t; Brent crude: 119 USD/bbl

6

Q1 2020: ROBUST CCS EBITDA IN Q1, TOUGH TIMES AHEAD

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Clean CCS EBITDA increased by 21% in Q1 2020 to USD 622mn, as the coronavirus pandemic had limited impact yet on operations

Simplified FCF was USD 328mn in Q1, materially higher YoY due to the stronger EBITDA, as organic capex was broadly flat

Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 185mn in Q1 reflecting sharply lower oil and gas prices

Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA jumped to USD 295mn in Q1 from a low base, supported by doubling refinery margins

Consumer Services EBITDA grew by 4% in Q1 YoY in local currency terms (flat in USD-terms at USD 88mn), as the lockdown in the last 2-3 weeks of March wiped out much of the strong growth experienced earlier in Q1 both in fuel and non-fuel margins

USD 152mn net loss reported for Q1 on the back of large inventory and FX losses

Net Debt/EBITDA slightly rose to 0.90x, net debt and gearing was unchanged in Q1; financial headroom remains at around USD 2.0-2.5bn

2020 EBITDA guidance was withdrawn, organic capex guidance was cut by more than 25% to "up to USD 1.5bn" (from USD 1.9-2.1bn)

As part of its crisis management measures, the Board decided at the AGM to allocate all after-tax profit of 2019 to retained earnings. Retained earnings may be used for cash dividend distribution once the situation normalizes.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Oil & gas production rose 1% QoQ in Q1 2020 to 110.6 mboepd on higher volumes in Hungary

MOL successfully closed the acquisition of Chevron's non-operated interests in Azerbaijan, including a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag- Gunashli ("ACG") oil field and an effective 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan ("BTC") pipeline

MOL, as an operator, made an oil and gas discovery offshore Norway (820S license) with a preliminary estimate of recoverable resources between 12-71 mmboe with light oil at gravity API 40

The polyol project reached 60% completion at the end of Q1. Civil and steel structure erection works are ongoing and major pre-fabricated equipment is either en route or have already reached the site. The pandemic affects the project's supply chain and makes workforce mobilization increasingly difficult. Its full impact on the project schedule is not yet possible to assess, but delays are expected.

7

APRIL OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2020

OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR APRIL

Upstream

Liquids offtake issues constrain production in Pakistan in April, TAL block is currently producing at around 50% of capacity

ACG acquisition completed; net entitlement production can be in a wide range of 20-30 mbpd at oil prices of USD 30-60/bbl (due to PSA)

Opex, capex measures swiftly brought down portfolio level cash break-even in 2020 to around USD25/bbl oil price

New 2020 production guidance of 115-120 mboepd including ACG contribution from 16 April Downstream

Refineries were running at 70-75%, steam crackers at 90% capacity in April; utilization may improve in May with the relaxation measures

All main logistics routes and systems are operational

Refinery margin was USD 9/bbl in April, but declined materially recently; petchem margin has been at EUR 500-600/t since mid-March Consumer Services

Fuel volumes were down in April by around 35-40% across our network, but sales have started to slowly improve recently

Non-fuel sales and margin initially nose-dived, but grocery sales jumped in the last few weeks, assortment was widened (~300 new SKUs) and recent non-fuel performance is only 10-20% below last year's level

With current activity level and the opex, capex measures, EBITDA and FCF generation remain comfortably positive in April

EARLIER ANNOUNCED MEASURES AND CHANGES IN THE 2020 GUIDANCE

2020 EBITDA guidance (and any related KPI guidance) was withdrawn on 8 April

2020 organic capex guidance was cut to "up to USD 1.5bn" from USD 1.9-2.1bn, strong committment to continue strategic projects' execution

A compehensive opex review began with meaningful cost reduction expected already in 2020

All 2019 earnings were allocated to retained earnings, no dividend distribution for now. This may be revisited once the situation normalizes.

All measures target achieving cash flow neutrality and retaining financial flexibility in 2020 even during the ongoing crisis

8

FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC; LOWERING OUR ESG RISK PROFILE

FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC

The coronovirus affects all business lines and all countries of operations, but to a varying degree and with different local rules, regulations and measures

MOL has been working on preventive measures since early March to protect its employees, customers and partners and set up Crisis Management Teams in each country of operation

Elevated hygienic measures were introduced, work-shifts got reorganized, physical presence was reduced on the sites, 90%+ of office workers are in home office since 16 March

Continuous supply of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves) ensured across all operating units

Continuous testing carried out since late-March (13,000+ tests in Hungary with 4 positive cases; 5,000+ tests in Slovakia with no infection and 400+ tests in Pakistan with one case), mass infection successfully avoided so far

A lubricant production line was converted in March to produce hand and surface sanitizers. 1mn+ liters of sanitizers have since been distributed to strategic institutions, communities and are now being marketed at our service stations.

ESG RISK PROFILE

Key results of the latest Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating Report on MOL:

5thlowest risk among 274 global O&G peers (industry group): 2ndpercentile (Top 2%)

2ndlowest risk among 45 global integrated O&G peers (subindustry): 3rdpercentile (Top 3%)

Strong management of ESG risks, 2030 strategy and high level of transparency cited as main strengths

ESG REPORTING: 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Key ESG highlights of 2019 Sustainability Report :

Data Library with 650+ individual ESG data points

More accurate estimate of GHG emissions Scope 3 and first time ever plastic footprint estimate

Expansion of SASB metrics and industries; GRI Reporting covering all 162 indicators

All data/narrative subject to external assurance

9

KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS

CLEAN CCS EBITDA ROSE 21% YOY IN Q1 FROM A LOW BASE

VERY STRONG DOWNSTREAM CONTRIBUTION MORE THAN OFFSETS WEAKER UPSTREAM

SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)

686

+21%

689

+4%

634

598

622

514

185

264

283

295

191

138

89

104

88

66

71

71

-17

-62

-31

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

Upstream

Lower oil and gas prices, production in line with plan and guidance, strong cost control

Downstream

Stronger refining and petchem margins, no material pandemic-related volumes impact yet in Q1

Consumer Services

Flat EBITDA YoY as activity plunged in the last two-three weeks of March due to the pandemic-related lockdown, wiping out strong growth experienced earlier in the year

Gas Midstream

Higher volumes and lower opex supported Q1 EBITDA

US DS CS GM C&O (incl. inters)

11

SEASONALLY LOWER ORGANIC CAPEX IN Q1, FLAT YOY

TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)

+3%

-66%

862

153

613

111

513

580

440

296

287

2

86

77

165

74

168

24

19

1

20

12

60

27

3

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Inorganic

Organic US

Organic DS

Organic CS

Organic GM

Organic C&O (incl. intersegment)

TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)

+3%

-66%

862

216

613

580

101

513

218

263

493

287

296

476

81

126

203

289

317

167

153

37

3

6

0

2

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Transformational CAPEX

Sustain CAPEX

Inorganic CAPEX

COMMENTS

Organic capex was marginally, 3% higher in Q1 YoY and amounted to USD 294mn

USD 126mn was spent on transformational projects in Q1, more than a year ago, but less than in the previous quarter (the largest items being the new polyol plant with USD 111mn and the investment in alternative crude processing)

Sustain capex was USD 167mn in Q1, declining by 18% YoY from a high base that was boosted by major turnarounds in

There was no material M&A spending in Q1

12

SIMPLIFIED FCF INCREASED YOY, IN LINE WITH EBITDA GROWTH

ALL FOUR SEGMENTS GENERATED MEANINGFUL POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF IN Q1

SIMPLIFIED FCF* (USD mn)

+42%

N.A.

328

231

107

198

127

128

153

109

109

69

69

30

64

47

69

-27

-43

-74

-249

-91

-111

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

US

DS

CS

GM

C&O (incl. inters)

COMMENTS

Group-level simplified FCF (Clean CCS EBITDA less organic capex) rose substantially YoY to USD 329mn on higher EBITDA and flat capex

Upstream

Upstream FCF declined along with the lower EBITDA on lower oil and gas prices

Downstream

Downstream FCF turned positive in Q1 on very strong refinery margins

Consumer Services

Consumer Services FCF remained stable

Gas Midstream

Gas Midstream's FCF was slightly higher YoY

13

* Simplified Free Cash Flow = Clean CCS EBITDA - total organic CAPEX

LARGE NET LOSS IN Q1 ON INVENTORY AND FX LOSSES

AS A PRECURSOR OF THE COMING CRISIS

Q1 2020 EARNINGS (USD mn) - BELOW THE EBITDA LINE ITEMS

622

Other

55

Consumer Services

88

214

0

Downstream

295

318

408

Cash tax: USD 8mn

Upstream

185

Deferred tax: USD 10mn

90

288

152

190

2

18

66

Clean CCS

CCS

EBITDA excl.

Special items

DD&A and

Profit from

Total finance

Income from

Profit before

Income tax

Non-Controlling

Profit for

EBITDA

Modifications

spec. Items

(EBITDA)

impairments

operation

expense/gain,

associates

tax

expense

Interests

the period to

net

equity holders

of the parent

EPS (HUF)

150

129

112

-198%

-230%

86

105

111

84

100

69

52

50

0

-50

-100

-68

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

EPS: FX and inventory losses drove EPS negative in Q1

COMMENTS

USD 214mn negative CCS modification in Q1 due to large inventory holding losses and end-of-period NRV adjustment, only partly offset by some hedging gains

DD&A was broadly at normalized levels in Q1

No special items in Q1

Financial items: significant, mostly unrealized FX loss of USD 271mn in Q1 on the sharply weaker HUF; materially smaller net interest expenses YoY

Associates: no booking for Pearl in Q1 (to be booked in Q2)

Taxes: very low cash tax (at some subsidiaries), some deferred tax expense

14

OPERATING CASH FLOW ALSO HIT BY INCREASE IN NWC

OPERATING CASH FLOW IN Q1 2020 (USD mn)

404

293

275

331

129

45

318

-200

Profit Before Tax

DD&A

Income tax paid

Other

Operating CF before WC

Change in WC

Operating CF

Organic CAPEX

COMMENTS

Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital declined by 29% YoY to USD 404mn in Q1 2020

There was a significant, USD 275mn build in Net Working Capital in Q1 2020 driven by a large decline in payables (to some extent related to capex- seasonality), much larger than that in inventories and receivables, mostly due to timing differences. This may at least partly reverse in the rest of the year.

As result, Operating Cash Flow after NWC changes declined materially to USD 129mn in Q1 2020 and was not enough to fund organic capex in the period

15

NO MATERIAL CHANGE IN DEBT IN Q1, SLIGHT INCREASE IN LEVERAGE

SIMPLIFIED FCF MOSTLY FUNDED AN INCREASE IN NWC

NET DEBT TO EBITDA (x)

2.0

1.5

1.44

1.38

1.31

1.0

0.97

0.90

0.79

0.74

0.82

0.65

0.5

0.41

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

CHANGES IN NET DEBT IN Q1 2020 (USD mn)

1,895

7

1,835

328

275

Net debt Q4 19

Simplified FCF

Change in WC

M&A & Other*

Net debt Q1 20

GEARING (%)

30

28

25

25

25

20

21

19

20

19

16

17

15

12

10

5

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

Net debt/EBITDA rose slightly to 0.90x on lower reported EBITDA, while net debt and net gearing were broadly unchanged in Q1 2020, as the simplified FCF was eaten up by an increase in NWC

MOL continues to have considerable financial headroom and liquidity of around USD 2.0-2.5bn currently in form of cash and equivalents and long-term undrawn facilities. There is no material maturity of these in 2020-21.

Investment grade credit rating has recently been reconfirmed with stable outlook at all major rating agencies

16

* Other includes: funding cost, taxes, FX adjustments and differences between cash capex and performed work on investments

DOWNSTREAM Q1 2020 RESULTS

VERY STRONG DOWNSTREAM EBITDA IN Q1, AHEAD OF THE CRISIS

SUPPORTED BY AN OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN REFINING ON STRONG MARGINS

QUARTERLY CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)

Petchem

R&M

+114%

+54%

295

265

272

51

241

191

17

138

244

94

174

44

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YoY Ch %

FY 2019

EBITDA

157

81

119

(47)

771

EBITDA excl. spec.

182

81

119

(47)

796

Clean CCS EBITDA

191

295

138

53

866

o/w Petchem

17

51

94

(84)

288

EBIT

-22

-32

12

137

278

EBIT excl. spec.

45

-32

12

137

346

Clean CCS EBIT

54

181

31

83

416

TOTAL PRODUCT SALES (kt)

Total petrochemicals products

Total refined products

-5%

-18%

5,018

5,492

5,103

4,967

4,419

279

4,177

385

362

4,034

4,824

3,815

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

Clean CCS EBITDA more than doubled YoY to USD 295mn from a low base, driven by the very strong refining pricing environment as refinery margins doubled YoY and sales margins also widened temporarily

Petchem contribution remained weaker YoY on lower margins, but improved materially from the Q4 lows on recovering volumes

The coronavirus pandemic had limited impact yet on downstream operations in Q1, although demand significantly slowed in the second half of March

CCS modification (mostly inventory losses) reduced reported results by USD 214mn

18

MARGINS JUMPED IN MARCH ON COLLAPSING CRUDE PRICES

FOLLOWING FAIRLY SUPPORTIVE REFINERY MARGIN LEVELS SEEN IN JANUARY-FEBRUARY

REFINING MARGIN1(USD/bbl)

COMMENTS

Total MOL Group refinery margin

Refining margins were fairly strong in January-February, then skyrocketed

Complex refinery margin (MOL+SN)

9.8

from mid-March to double-digit levels driven by lower crude prices, the

10

widening Brent-Ural differential and strong middle distillates cracks

9.1

9

8.0

+100%

Refinery margins have again been moderating lately and the Brent-Ural

8

7.1

7.0

7.0

6.9

spread narrowed to zero recently

7

6.4

6.4

6.5

6.7

6.7

6.3

7.3

6.2

6.3

6.5

5.8

5.8

5.7

6

6.6

5.7

5.3

5.5

5.6

The integrated petchem margin on average was still down in Q1 YoY, but

5.3

6.4

4.9

more than doubled since mid-March and has been hovering above EUR

5

5.8

5.7

4.5

3.8

4.3

500/t since then

4

4.7

3.1

3.5

0

BRENT-URAL DIFFERENTIAL (USD/bbl)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Apr

2016

2016

2016

2016

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

3.0

2.9

INTEGRATED PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t)

2.5

1.9

1.8

2.12.2 2.1 2.1

1.8

1.8

2.0

2.2

2.0

1.6

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.3

NEW MOL Group petrochemicals margin

1.2

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.9 0.7

0.9

1.0

0.5

0.9

0.6

0.5

650

0.5

0.5

0.3

586

-0.1

0.0

600

0.0

608

550

577

573

-0.5

500

533

537

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1 Apr

450

476

429

-8%

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20 20

459

438

400

416

368

415

422

TURNAROUNDS IN 2020

350

384

362

370

300

Only smaller-scale maintenance works are planned for the rest of the

0

281

year and even some of these works may be rescheduled

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Apr

2016

2016

2016

2016

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

19

(1) MOL Group and Complex refinery margins both capture the Brent-Ural differential

REFINING PRICING/MARGIN ENVIRONMENT DRIVES DS EBITDA IN Q1

PETCHEM PERFORMING WEAKER YOY BUT RECOVERING FROM THE Q4 LOWS

CLEAN CCS EBITDA YoY, Q1 2020 VS. Q1 2019 (USD mn)

42

21

12

295

231

51

214

138

244

Petchem

94

81

R&M

44

Clean CCS

R&M price

Petchem price

Volumes

Other

Clean CCS

CCS modification

EBITDA Q1 2020

EBITDA Q1 2019

& margin

& margin

EBITDA Q1 2020

& one-off

COMMENTS

R&M price and margin impact added more than USD 200mn to EBITDA YoY, driven by 1) more than doubling MOL Group refinery margins (+USD 3.2/bbl YoY), 2) temporarily significantly widening sales margins when prices were falling fast; 3) lower energy costs and favorable FX; and 4) a base effect, as Q1 2019 was affected by non-recurring items

Petchem margins were slightly weaker YoY

Small negative volume already reflects somewhat weaker demand in March

CCS modification (mostly inventory losses) reduced reported results by USD 214mn

DOWNSTREAM EBITDA QoQ, Q1 2020 VS. Q4 2019 (USD mn)

295

22

63

51

12

75

191

Petchem

17

214

244

R&M

174

81

Clean CCS

R&M price

Petchem price

Volumes

Other

Clean CCS

CCS modification

EBITDA Q1 2020

EBITDA Q4 2019

& margin

& margin

EBITDA Q1 2020

& one-off

Notes: price & margin includes FX impact

COMMENTS

R&M price and margin impact was positive as the refinery margin rose by USD 2.1/bbl QoQ

Small negative price impact in petchem was driven by slightly lower sales margins, while the integrated margin was flat QoQ

Small volume impact reflects stronger petchem volumes more than offset by lower refining volumes (Rijeka turnaround)

Other: the improvement QoQ is mostly due to seasonally higher fixed opex in Q4

20

CONSUMER SERVICES Q1 2020 RESULTS

FLAT EBITDA IN Q1 YOY

SEVERE TRADING CONDITIONS FROM MID-MARCH WIPED OUT STRONG GROWTH SEEN EARLIER IN Q1

QUARTERLY EBITDA (USD mn)

-1%

161

118

104

84

89

88

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

EBITDA YoY, Q1 2020 VS. Q1 2019 (USD mn)

+4%

89

7

3

7

92

88

4

EBITDA Q1 2019

Fuel volume Non-fuel margin

Other

EBITDA Q1 2020

FX

EBITDA Q1 2020

(Reported)

& margin

(Constant FX)

(Reported)

KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YoY %

FY 2019

EBITDA

104

88

89

(1)

471

EBIT

71

47

62

(24)

352

CAPEX and

74

19

20

(3)

175

Investments

COMMENTS

Both fuel and non-fuel margin continued to grow in Q1 2020 YoY despite severe trading conditions prevailing in the last two-three weeks of the period

Other items reflect higher OPEX, primarily related to the wage pressure still persistent in CEE countries in Q1 2020

EBITDA increased by 4% in Q1 2020 YoY in local currency terms, or on a "constant-FX basis" (USD-based EBITDA was down 1%, as the weaker local currencies eroded USD-based earnings)

Simplified FCF remained materially positive and was unchanged YoY

22

FUEL SALES WERE UNCHANGED YOY IN Q1

STRONG VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH MID-MARCH WAS OFFSET BY THE PANDEMIC-RELATED DECLINE

TOTAL VOLUMES SOLD (mn litres)

0.1%

1 689

1 412

1 507

1 482

1 299

1 300

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

Total sales volumes of MOL were practically flat in Q1 2020 YoY, as strong volumes growth experienced until mid-March was wiped out by sharply falling volumes in the pandemic-related lockdown in CEE

Sales performance was broadly in line with the market

The network grew to 1,933 sites (10 new sites in Q1), driven by smaller additions across the region

FUEL THROUGHPUT/SITE (mn litres)

0.710.70

0.68

0.630.65

4Y CAGR:

+3%

Q1 2016

Q1 2017

Q1 2018

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

4-year CAGR for fuel throughput/site (mn litres/site) stands at 3%, as growth came to a halt in 2020 amidst the fight against coronavirus pandemic

23

NON-FUEL MARGIN GROWTH SLOWED CONSIDERABLY IN Q1

AS NON-FUEL MARGIN INITIALLY STARTED TO FALL FASTER THAN FUEL AMIDST HYGIENIC MEASURES

NON-FUEL MARGIN (USD MN)

NON-FUEL MARGIN / SITE ('000 USD)

+1%

30.6

30.6

28.4

81.2

17.8

19.1

62.7

68.6

68.7

56.1

56.6

4Y CAGR:

+14%

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

28.8

27.7

28.7

28.9

29.8

27.9

X

Non-fuel margin share of total (%)

Q1 2016

Q1 2017

Q1 2018

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

Non-fuel margin grew substantially until mid-March, but was sharply down in the last two-three weeks of the quarter on the back of preventive measures and regulations (closure of restaurant area, ban on fresh food sales etc.)

Non-fuel margin thus rose by only 5% YoY for the full quarter in local currency terms (flat in USD), and its share within total margin was only marginally higher YoY (at 27.9%)

COMMENTS

The number of reconstructed sites with Fresh Corners rose to 888 in Q1 from 877 at the end of 2019

Non-fuel margin/site ('000 USD) growth came to a halt in Q1 2020 amidst the coronavirus crisis, but still shows double-digit CARG in the past four years (14% annual average growth)

24

UPSTREAM

Q1 2020 RESULTS

FALLING OIL PRICES HIT E&P EBITDA IN Q1

QUARTERLY EBITDA (ex-spec) (USD mn)

-35%

-30%

339

283

269

235

264

185

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

QUARTERLY SIMPLIFIED FCF (USD mn)

-46%

-30%

238

198

186

156

153

107

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

REALIZED HYDROCARBON PRICES

80

74.4

75.3

75

70

66.8

67.8

68.8

65

61.4

68.8

63.2

61.9

63.3

66.8

60

64.6

64.8

53.3

53.5

55

60.7

51.3

52.1

58.8

58.4

60.2

50.3

48.2

47.3

47.5

50

45.2

43.3

43.4

45

49.1

40

35.2

35.5

35.0

38.0

36.2

38.0

33.0

35

30

27.2

24.3

25.8

23.7

25

20

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Crude oil and condensate price (USD/bbl)

Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe)

Average realized gas price (USD/boe)

Brent dated (USD/bbl)

KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YoY %

FY 2019

restated

EBITDA

264

185

297

(38)

1,065

EBITDA excl. spec.

264

185

283

(35)

1,052

EBIT

104

53

156

(66)

473

EBIT excl. spec

131

53

142

(63)

486

COMMENTS

EBITDA ex-spec fell 30% QoQ and 35% YoY to USD 185mn in Q1 2020 mostly due to the 21% lower crude prices

Simplified free cash flow also decreased materially, but remained comfortably positive at USD 107mn (or USD 11/boe) in Q1 2020 even at USD 50/bbl Brent crude price

26

Notes: consolidated figures, unless otherwise indicated

STRONG UNIT FREE CASH FLOW DESPITE MUCH LOWER PRICES

EXISTING BARRELS GENERATE SUBSTANTIAL CASH AND VALUE

QUARTERLY PRICE REALIZATION, EBITDA, FCF (USD/boe)

70

68

69

63

63

62

60

52

48

50

50

47

43

45

40

34

38

30

28

28

30

25

20

20

10

23

21

19

17

16

11

0

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Brent price

Realized HC price

Unit EBITDA

Unit FCF*

ANNUAL PRICE REALIZATION, EBITDA, FCF (USD/boe)

100

99

90

80

62

71

70

64

Brent price

60

54

51

52

46

50

41

44

39

Realized HC price

33

33

40

33

23

28

30

Unit EBITDA

19

17

20

Unit FCF*

25

10

14

18

8

7

0

1

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

27

* Based on: Simplified FCF = EBITDA Excl. Special Items - Organic CAPEX

NEGATIVE PRICE ENVIRONMENT IN THE DRIVING SEAT ALREADY IN Q1

UPSTREAM EBITDA QoQ, Q1 2020 VS. Q4 2019 (USD mn)

264

60

22

4

9

10

185

132

53

EBITDA ex-

Prices & FX

Volumes

Exploration

Lifting cost

Other

EBITDA ex-

Depreciation

EBIT ex-oneoff

oneoff Q4 2019

Expenses

oneoff Q1 2020

ex-oneoff

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

Large negative price impact was driven by Brent crude price dropping 21% (-13 USD/bbl) QoQ and realized gas prices also sinking further (-8%)

Negative volumes impact due to lower sales volumes and different lifting schedules (UK)

Lower lifting costs QoQ from the seasonally high Q4 level

UPSTREAM EBITDA YoY, Q1 2020 VS. Q1 2019 (USD mn)

283

80

4

0

5

10

185

132

53

EBITDA ex-

Prices & FX

Volumes

Exploration

Lifting cost

Other

EBITDA ex-

Depreciation

EBIT ex-oneoff

oneoff Q1 2019

Expenses

oneoff Q1 2020

ex-oneoff

Q1 2020

Notes: consolidated figures, unless otherwise indicated

COMMENTS

Large negative price impact was driven by Brent crude price dropping 21% (-13 USD/bbl) and realized gas prices plunging by nearly 30% YoY

Small volumes impact reflect lower CEE production was only partly offset by more UK barrels

Slightly higher lifting costs YoY

28

PRODUCTION EDGED UP IN Q1 2020 TO 111 MBOEPD

THE SLIGHTLY INCREASE QOQ WAS DRIVEN BY RECOVERING VOLUMES IN HUNGARY

114.9

Associated

8.9

companies*

2.1

Other

3.2

KRI

17.5

UK

Pakistan

8.2

Croatia 33.6

Hungary 41.3

QUARTERLY PRODUCTION BY COUNTRY (mboepd)

115.5

111.8

109.4

110.6

110.0

9.7

107.5

9.4

9.1

2.3

8.7

8.9

2.9

2.4

2.4

2.3

3.1

18.6

3.8

2.4

3.6

3.9

17.7

16.6

21.6

21.9

8.3

8.3

7.9

8.1

8.3

33.5

31.9

30.9

29.7

29.2

40.3

38.9

37.0

35.0

36.2

COMMENTS

Q1 2020 QoQ (vs. Q4 2019):

CEE: +0.7 mboepd, as a combination of successful decline mitigation and no maintenance-related outage in Hungary (+1.2m boepd QoQ) and a small sequential decline in Croatia (-0.5 mboepd)

Q1 2020 YoY:

UK: +3.0 mboepd primarily on much higher Scolty & Crathes production after the successful pipeline replacement

CEE: -8.4 mboepd on natural decline in both Hungary and Croatia

April 2020:

Lower production in Pakistan due to limited refinery offtake and also in the UK (on Catcher)

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

April estimate

April includes half-month production of

ACG

29

* Associated companies include Baitex (Russia) and Pearl (KRI); Q1 2020 production of Baitex was 4.6 mboepd, Pearl 4.5 mboepd

UNIT OPEX REMAINED AT VERY COMPETITIVE LEVEL IN Q1

UNIT OPEX (USD/boe)

9

Group (incl. JVs/associates)

Fully consolidated subs.

8

7.5

7.9

7.5

7.1

7

6.8

6.8

6.7

6.8

7.0

6.9

7.0

6.4

6.4

6.3

6.4

6.7

6.1

6.1

6.2

5.8

6

5

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates, increased 10% YoY to USD 6.4/boe, but was substantially lower than the seasonal high of Q4. The YoY increase was driven by lower volumes and higher unit cost in the UK (composition effect).

UNIT OPEX YTD (USD/boe)

GROUP (INCL. JVS/ASSOC.)

10%

5.8

6.4

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

FULLY CONSOLIDATED SUBS.

10%

6.4

7.0

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates of USD 6.4/boe remains a highly competitive level

CAPEX (USD mn)

-10%

86

77

16

6

0

0

50

36

20

36

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Other

M&A

Development

Exploration

Organic capex declined by 10% YoY in Q1 2020 to USD 77mn. Exploration capex increased on the back of the operated discovery well drilled in Norway, but this was more than offset by a decline in development and other capex.

USD 14mn was spent on equity consolidated operations in Q1 2020 (Baitugan, FED, Pearl, accounted for among "JVs and associates"), higher than a year ago, driven by the increased development spending at Pearl

30

SUPPORTING SLIDES

UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (1)

Hungary

United Kingdom

Exploration:

Drilling of Sülysáp-ÉK-1 & Do-Ny-1 wells and the Tótkomlós unconventional vertical pilot were finished, evaluations are ongoing

2020 shallow gas exploration program started with the drillings of Tör-6 and Hbag-K-2 wells

Field development:

Földes-24 and Bike-33 wells were successfully drilled, well-tests and completions were complete. For both wells a tie-in decision was made, which will be executed in Q2

Intensive production optimization program continued in 2020. In Q1 2020, 18 wells started to produce after interventions, meanwhile the preparation works of the next phase were developed

UK production stood at 21.6 mboepd in Q1 2020, marginally lower QoQ and still 16% higher YoY, driven by the strong performance of Scolty & Crathes after the pipeline replacement

Catcher (MOL 20% WI, non-operated): sustained production around nameplate capacity with very high uptime (12.5 mboepd net to MOL in Q1, slightly lower YoY, but higher QoQ)

Scolty & Crathes (MOL 50% WI, non-operated): production increased substantially in Q1 YoY and remained close to the Q4 2019 level following the successful completion of the pipeline replacement last year

Scott: production was continuous in Q1, very similar to the Q4 2019 level and higher YoY

Croatia

Exploration:

Production Sharing Agreements were signed for 3 blocks awarded in the 3rd Croatia onshore bid round (DR-03,SZH-01 and DI-14)

Within the frame of Drava-02 exploration program, the testing of the Jankovac-1 well was postponed to late Q2. The 2020 work program for the second exploration phase has been submitted to the Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency

Production optimization:

12 well workovers were performed in Q1 on onshore fields; EOR project: CO2 injection was extended to the Žutica South field with 2 wells

Norway

MOL Norge is pursuing a core area-based exploration strategy, focusing on three areas in the Norwegian North Sea (Central Graben South, South Viking Graben and Northern North Sea). The current license portfolio consists of 11 licenses, of which six are operated.

Oil and gas discovery have been announced on MOL's operated well

PL820S. Preliminary discovery shows recoverable resources between 12 - 71 mmboe with light oil at API 40 gravity.

32

UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (2)

Pakistan

Production (net to MOL) was at 8.3 mboepd in Q1 2020, flat YoY and 3% higher QoQ. However, from April production had to be curtailed due to the limited refinery offtake of the liquids production as a result of plunging local demand on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAL block gross production increased QoQ to 89 mboepd in Q1 2019 (MOL 8.421%, Dev. WI; 10.5% Expl. WI, operated)

Exploration activities continued in TAL, Margala, Karak and DG Khan blocks. Drilling of Mamikhel South exploratory well continued and reached a depth of 4,992m by end of Q1. The preparatory works on two non-operated wells, namely Surghar X-1 in Karak Block and DGK-1 in DG Khan Block are in progress. .

TAL block development activities continued, while successfully conducted production optimization jobs resulted in realized production gain of 1,610 boepd (gross) from the Makori East-5 and 6 wells

Russia

Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Shaikan production reached 3.9 mboepd in Q1 2020 (net to MOL)

While Shaikan was on-track to achieve the 55,000 boepd production capacity in Q3 2020, all further expansion activity was stopped mid-March until circumstances improve

Pearl: average production reached 4.5 mboepd in Q1 2020 due to continuously high facility uptime and plant debottlenecking

Kazakhstan

Production Contract Amendment of Work Program has successfully passed all internal, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economics reviews and is recommended for signing upon incorporation of proposed technical changes

Front End Engineering Design Tender Package preparation is ongoing

In Q4 2019, production at Baitugan field was 4.6 mboepd (MOL 51% WI, operated), 2% lower QoQ and 7% lower than a year ago, as the base production decline was partly offset by new wells and workovers

3 wells were drilled and 26 workovers (14 commingling, 12 regular acid treatments) were executed in Q1

33

UPSTREAM CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE

CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (USD mn)

HUN

CRO

KRI

PAK

UK

NOR

OTHER

Total - Q1 2020

Total - Q1 2019

EXP

12.9

1.9

0.0

1.1

0.0

19.9

0.1

35.8

20.4

DEV

12.0

6.6

7.1

0.0

4.8

0.0

5.0

35.6

49.6

M&A

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

1.2

2.2

0.5

0.2

1.4

0.1

0.0

5.7

15.7

Total - Q1 2020

26.1

10.7

7.6

1.3

6.2

20.0

5.0

77.0

Total - Q1 2019

25.7

15.0

9.7

0.2

18.9

8.7

7.6

85.8

CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (HUF bn)

HUN

CRO

KRI

PAK

UK

NOR

OTHER

Total - Q1 2020

Total - Q1 2019

EXP

4.0

0.6

0.0

0.3

0.0

6.1

0.0

11.0

5.7

DEV

3.7

2.0

2.2

0.0

1.5

0.0

1.6

11.0

13.9

M&A

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

0.4

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.4

0.0

0.0

1.7

4.4

Total - Q1 2020

8.1

3.3

2.4

0.4

1.9

6.1

1.6

23.7

Total - Q1 2019

7.2

4.2

2.7

0.0

5.3

2.4

2.1

24.0

34

GAS MIDSTREAM: KEY FINANCIALS

EBITDA (USD mn)

+9%

+1%

65.5

70.8

71.2

47.7

23.1

27.1

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YoY%

FY2019

EBITDA

71

71

66

9

187

EBITDA excl. spec.

71

71

66

9

187

items

Operating profit/(loss)

57

59

54

9

138

Operating profit excl.

57

59

54

9

138

spec. items

CAPEX and

144

3

1

117

163

investments

ORGANIC CAPEX (USD mn)

24

18

14

5

1

3

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

COMMENTS

EBITDA grew by 9% in Q1 YoY to USD 71mn driven by higher volumes and lower opex

Revenues from domestic (regulated) transmission rose by 28% in Q1, broadly in line with capacity demand and export transmission to neighbouring countries (under regulated conditions) increased significantly. The tariff changes (from October 2019) and the acquisition of MGT Ltd. also added slightly to EBITDA YoY

Domestic transmission volumes were flat while export transmission volumes rose by 39% in Q1

OPEX decreased on lower gas consumption cost, in line with lower gas purchase prices

35

SUSTAINABILITY INDICATORS

CO under ETS (mn t)

HC Spill above 1bbl(m3)

2

2.0

1.7

-1%

1.7

300

254.9

1.6

1.4

1.5

1.5

1.5

200

1.0

100

0.5

23.7

36.4

22.2

7.3

38.8

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Tier1 PSE

5

5.0

4.0

4

3.0

3

2.0

2.0

2

1

0.0

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Total workforce

-2%-1%

27,00026,26426,391 26,392 26,45326,032 25,799

26,000

25,000

24,000

23,000

Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Donations (mn HUF)

1,200

1,099

-12%

1,000

859

800

600

400

168

148

200

66

129

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Turnover rate (%)

15

11.8

12.1

12.7

13.3

13.4

11.7

10

5

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Noof ethical reports

-56%

-53%

40

36

34

30

25

26

20

20

16

10

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Leavers (12M rolling)

+11%

0%

4,000

3,113

3,202

3,353

3,452

3,463

3,070

3,000

2,000

1,000

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Ethical misconducts

12

12

12

10

9

9

8

6

4

2

3

2

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

36

MACRO INDICATORS

BRENT (USD/bbl)

120

100

80

60

40

20

Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

REFINERY MARGIN (USD/bbl)

10

MOL Group

8

Complex

6

4

2

0

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

HUF/USD (Q avg.)

320

300

280

260

240

220

200

Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

BRENT URAL SPREAD (USD/bbl)

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

-0.5

Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

PETCHEM MARGIN (EUR/t)

800

Integrated petrochemical margin

600

400

200

0

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

HUF/EUR (Q avg.)

340

330

320

310

300

290

280

270

Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

PREMIUM UNLEADED GASOLINE

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

CRACK SPREADS (USD/bbl)

GAS OIL

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

12

12

13

13

14

14

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

18

19

19

20

FUEL OIL

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

-25

-30

Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1

12 12 13 13 14 14 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 20

37

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YoY

Income Statement (HUF mn)

FY 2019

Ch %

1,383,340

1,119,510

1,142,381

(2)

Net sales

5,266,735

17,902

66,747

3,286

n.a.

Other operating income

30,471

1,401,242

1,186,257

1,145,667

4

Totaloperating income

5,297,206

1,087,310

890,620

874,013

2

Raw material and consumables used

4,111,960

80,023

66,990

66,574

1

Personnel expenses

285,153

124,636

98,070

85,287

15

Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment

391,010

(14,424)

58,031

8,245

604

Change in inventory of finished goods & work in progress

1,378

(22,300)

(13,065)

(16,572)

(21)

Work performed by the enterprise and capitalized

(85,928)

101,226

59,591

70,830

(16)

Other operating expenses

299,574

1,356,471

1,160,237

1,088,377

7

Totaloperating expenses

5,003,147

44,771

26,020

57,290

(55)

Profit / (loss) fromoperation

294,059

41,639

42,032

22,048

91

Finance income

103,790

36,206

130,862

26,212

399

Finance expense

121,188

5,433

(88,830)

(4,164)

n.a.

Totalfinance gain / (expense),net

(17,398)

(4,693)

(697)

900

n.a.

Income from associates

(962)

45,511

(63,507)

54,026

n.a.

Profit / (loss) before tax

275,699

11,021

5,409

6,926

(22)

Income tax expense

47,318

34,490

(68,916)

47,102

n.a.

PROFIT / (LOSS)FOR THE PERIOD

228,381

Attributable to:

37,021

(48,424)

48,641

n.a.

Equity holdersof the parent

223,214

(2,531)

(20,492)

(1,539)

n.a.

Non-controlling interests

5,167

52

(68)

69

n.a.

Basic earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (HUF)

317

52

(68)

69

n.a.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent(HUF) (6)

314

38

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Balance Sheet (HUF mn)

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

Ch %

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2,790,152

2,685,969

4

Intangible assets

230,915

207,964

11

Investments in associated companies and joint ventures

218,120

206,077

6

Other non-current financial assets

149,867

137,691

9

Deferred tax asset

134,405

123,805

9

Other non-current assets

99,087

90,372

10

Totalnon-current assets

3,622,546

3,451,878

5

Currentassets

Inventories

421,612

517,060

(18)

Trade and other receivables

611,456

610,335

0

Securities

19,472

24,275

(20)

Other current financial assets

135,145

104,145

30

Income tax receivable

42,620

30,724

39

Cash and cash equivalents

766,479

326,108

135

Other current assets

96,870

67,477

44

Assets classified as held for sale

293

285

3

Totalcurrent assets

2,093,947

1,680,409

25

Totalassets

5,716,493

5,132,287

11

Equity and Liabilities

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

79,408

79,408

0

Reserves

2,209,583

1,848,763

20

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders

(48,424)

223,214

n.a.

of the parent

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

2,240,567

2,151,385

4

Non-controlling interest

295,364

299,984

(2)

Totalequity

2,535,931

2,451,369

3

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

1,054,029

582,417

81

Other non-current financial liabilities

9,683

3,138

209

Provisions - long term

569,970

545,276

5

Deferred tax liabilities

64,784

59,952

8

Other non-current liabilities

30,276

26,624

14

Totalnon-current liabilities

1,728,742

1,217,407

42

Currentliabilities

Short-term debt

331,534

326,622

2

Trade and other payables

521,142

624,164

(17)

Other current financial liabilities

313,375

252,606

24

Provisions - short term

37,167

36,052

3

Income tax payable

8,065

6,929

16

Other current liabilities

240,537

217,138

11

Totalcurrent liabilities

1,451,820

1,463,511

(1)

Totalequity and liabilities

5,716,493

5,132,287

11

39

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YoYCh % Cash Flow(HUF mn)

FY 2019

45,511

(63,507)

54,026

n.a.

Profit / (loss) before tax

275,699

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash provided by operating activities

124,636

98,070

85,287

15

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

391,015

26,010

(975)

(1,016)

(4)

Increase / (decrease) in provisions

5,409

(1,709)

(64)

(142)

(55)

Net (gain) / loss on asset disposal and divestments

(2,450)

3,077

3,876

6,969

(44)

Net interest expense / (income)

23,782

(8,424)

84,954

(2,806)

n.a.

Other finance expense / (income)

(6,297)

4,693

697

(901)

n.a.

Share of net profit of associates and joint venture

962

11,496

14,671

18,095

(19)

Other adjustment item

43,311

(3,973)

(14,096)

278

n.a.

Income taxes paid

(19,753)

201,317

123,626

159,790

(23)

Operating cash flowbefore changes in workingcapital

711,678

88,669

(85,414)

(59,579)

43

Totalchange in workingcapitalo/w:

(7,437)

5,846

39,870

(37,674)

n.a.

(Increase) / decrease in inventories

(17,891)

50,166

25,927

(81,392)

n.a.

(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables

(188,556)

68,413

(161,416)

24,173

n.a.

Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables

137,353

(35,756)

10,205

35,314

(71)

Increase / decrease in other assets and liabilities

61,657

289,986

38,212

100,212

(62)

Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities

704,241

(225,142)

(114,050)

(99,830)

14

Capital expenditures

(596,380)

874

354

289

22

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets

2,608

(45,660)

(708)

(60)

n.a.

Acquisition of businesses (net of cash)

(47,684)

-

-

-

n.a.

Proceeds from disposal of businesses (net of cash)

33

(47,052)

44,543

(57,630)

n.a.

Increase / decrease in other financial assets

(107,637)

9,788

4,534

1,599

184

Dividends received

18,159

2,270

3,970

2,284

74

Interest received and other financial income

9,075

(304,922)

(61,357)

(153,348)

(60)

Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities

(721,826)

-

-

-

n.a.

Issuance of long-term notes

28,400

-

-

-

n.a.

Repayment of long-term notes

(150,607)

491,543

740,111

156,352

373

Proceeds from loans and borrowings received

1,234,405

(303,056)

(360,868)

(195,219)

85

Repayments of loans and borrowings

(1,009,499)

(4,582)

3,630

(5,805)

n.a.

Interest paid and other financial costs

(22,978)

(47)

(1)

(0)

251

Dividends paid to shareholders

(97,553)

(6)

(3)

(5)

(30)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(28,372)

(7,427)

(125)

-

n.a.

Transactions with non-controlling interest

(8,310)

176,425

382,744

(44,677)

n.a.

Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities

(54,514)

(7,429)

82,665

5,789

n.a.

Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents

12,013

154,060

442,264

(92,024)

n.a.

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(60,086)

170,926

326,108

383,511

(15)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

383,511

326,108

766,479

292,390

162

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

326,108

40

EXTERNAL PARAMETERS

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YoY

Macrofigures (average)

FY 2019

Ch %

63.3

50.1

63.2

(21)

Brent dated (USD/bbl)

64.2

63.3

63.5

63.5

0

Ural Blend (USD/bbl)(11)

64.3

0.9

2.2

(0.0)

n.a.

Brent Ural spread (USD/bbl)(14)

0.4

13.1

10.7

19.4

(45)

CEGH gas price (EUR/MWh)

14.8

602

466

548

(15)

Premium unleaded gasoline 10 ppm (USD/t)(12)

613

588

467

589

(21)

Gas oil - ULSD 10 ppm (USD/t)(12)

591

488

379

473

(20)

Naphtha (USD/t)(13)

481

223

224

372

(40)

Fuel oil 3.5 (USD/t)(13)

324

124

87

70

25

Crack spread - premium unleaded (USD/t)(12)

128

109

88

111

(20)

Crack spread - gas oil (USD/t)(12)

105

10

0

(5)

n.a.

Crack spread - naphtha (USD/t)(13)

(5)

(256)

(155)

(106)

46

Crack spread - fuel oil 3.5 (USD/t)(13)

(162)

9.1

6.0

2.6

127

Crack spread - premium unleaded (USD/bbl)(12)

9.4

15.6

12.6

15.9

(21)

Crack spread - gas oil (USD/bbl)(12)

15.1

(8.4)

(7.5)

(10.1)

(26)

Crack spread - naphtha (USD/bbl)(13)

(10.3)

(28.1)

(14.7)

(4.4)

233

Crack spread - fuel oil 3.5 (USD/bbl)(13)

(13.0)

4.3

6.3

3.1

100

MOL Group refinery margin (USD/bbl)

4.2

5.6

6.9

3.8

83

Complex refinery margin (MOL + Slovnaft) (USD/bbl)

5.1

973

953

995

(4)

Ethylene (EUR/t)

1,007

299

381

449

(15)

Butadiene-naphtha spread (EUR/t)

394

281

384

415

(8)

MOL Group petrochemicals margin (EUR/t)

372

300.1

307.5

280.0

10

HUF/USD average

290.7

332.2

339.1

318.1

7

HUF/EUR average

325.4

44.7

45.3

42.9

6

HUF/HRK average

43.9

6.7

6.8

6.5

4

HRK/USD average

6.6

1.9

2.7

2.7

0

3m USD LIBOR (%)

1.9

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.3)

0

3m EURIBOR (%)

(0.4)

0.2

0.1

0.1

0

3m BUBOR (%)

0.2

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

YoY

Macrofigures (closing)

FY 2019

Ch %

66.8

17.7

68.0

(74)

Brent dated closing (USD/bbl)

66.8

294.7

327.1

286.1

14

HUF/USD closing

294.7

330.5

359.1

320.8

12

HUF/EUR closing

330.5

44.4

47.1

43.2

9

HUF/HRK closing

44.4

6.6

6.9

6.6

5

HRK/USD closing

6.6

2,940.0

1,930.0

3,278.0

(41)

MOL share price closing (HUF)

2,940.0

41

Disclaimer

MOL - Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Rt. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPA
04:44aMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Group 2020 Q1 Flash Report (Presentation)
PU
05/06MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Group releases First Quarter 2020 Earning..
PU
05/06MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Group reported USD 152mn net loss in Q1
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : The Board of Directors of MOL Group appro..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Corporate Governance Report in accordance..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Consolidated and Parent Company Annual Re..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : MOL_plc_annual_report_2019_eng.pdf
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Resolutions adopted by the board of direc..
PU
04/17MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Announcement of MOL Plc. regarding the An..
PU
04/16Chevron Sells Azerbaijan Assets for Roughly $1.6 Billion
DJ
More news
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2020 3 897 B
EBIT 2020 145 B
Net income 2020 81 926 M
Debt 2020 1 097 B
Yield 2020 5,76%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 1 296 B
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 563,08  HUF
Last Close Price 2 040,00  HUF
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
József Farkas Simola Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG-1.35%3 989
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.96%185 990
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.22%113 816
BP PLC-33.48%77 980
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.66%71 698
PHILLIPS 66-35.45%31 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group