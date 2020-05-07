MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group 2020 Q1 Flash Report (Presentation)
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
7 MAY 2020
The quarterly % values of the Refinery Margin, Petchem Margin and Brent price are measured against their respective maximum values (100%) in the period of Q1 2012 - Q1 2020
100% equals to the following values:
MOL Group Refining Margin: 7.3 USD/bbl; MOL Group Petrochemicals margin: 654 EUR/t; Brent crude: 119 USD/bbl
Q1 2020: ROBUST CCS EBITDA IN Q1, TOUGH TIMES AHEAD
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Clean CCS EBITDA increased by 21% in Q1 2020 to USD 622mn, as the coronavirus pandemic had limited impact yet on operations
Simplified FCF was USD 328mn in Q1, materially higher YoY due to the stronger EBITDA, as organic capex was broadly flat
Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 185mn in Q1 reflecting sharply lower oil and gas prices
Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA jumped to USD 295mn in Q1 from a low base, supported by doubling refinery margins
Consumer Services EBITDA grew by 4% in Q1 YoY in local currency terms (flat in USD-terms at USD 88mn), as the lockdown in the last 2-3 weeks of March wiped out much of the strong growth experienced earlier in Q1 both in fuel and non-fuel margins
USD 152mn net loss reported for Q1 on the back of large inventory and FX losses
Net Debt/EBITDA slightly rose to 0.90x, net debt and gearing was unchanged in Q1; financial headroom remains at around USD 2.0-2.5bn
2020 EBITDA guidance was withdrawn, organic capex guidance was cut by more than 25% to "up to USD 1.5bn" (from USD 1.9-2.1bn)
As part of its crisis management measures, the Board decided at the AGM to allocate all after-tax profit of 2019 to retained earnings. Retained earnings may be used for cash dividend distribution once the situation normalizes.
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Oil & gas production rose 1% QoQ in Q1 2020 to 110.6 mboepd on higher volumes in Hungary
MOL successfully closed the acquisition of Chevron's non-operated interests in Azerbaijan, including a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag- Gunashli ("ACG") oil field and an effective 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan ("BTC") pipeline
MOL, as an operator, made an oil and gas discovery offshore Norway (820S license) with a preliminary estimate of recoverable resources between 12-71 mmboe with light oil at gravity API 40
The polyol project reached 60% completion at the end of Q1. Civil and steel structure erection works are ongoing and major pre-fabricated equipment is either en route or have already reached the site. The pandemic affects the project's supply chain and makes workforce mobilization increasingly difficult. Its full impact on the project schedule is not yet possible to assess, but delays are expected.
APRIL OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2020
OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR APRIL
Upstream
Liquids offtake issues constrain production in Pakistan in April, TAL block is currently producing at around 50% of capacity
ACG acquisition completed; net entitlement production can be in a wide range of 20-30 mbpd at oil prices of USD 30-60/bbl (due to PSA)
Opex, capex measures swiftly brought down portfolio level cash break-even in 2020 to around USD25/bbl oil price
New 2020 production guidance of 115-120 mboepd including ACG contribution from 16 April Downstream
Refineries were running at 70-75%, steam crackers at 90% capacity in April; utilization may improve in May with the relaxation measures
All main logistics routes and systems are operational
Refinery margin was USD 9/bbl in April, but declined materially recently; petchem margin has been at EUR 500-600/t since mid-March Consumer Services
Fuel volumes were down in April by around 35-40% across our network, but sales have started to slowly improve recently
Non-fuel sales and margin initially nose-dived, but grocery sales jumped in the last few weeks, assortment was widened (~300 new SKUs) and recent non-fuel performance is only 10-20% below last year's level
With current activity level and the opex, capex measures, EBITDA and FCF generation remain comfortably positive in April
EARLIER ANNOUNCED MEASURES AND CHANGES IN THE 2020 GUIDANCE
2020 EBITDA guidance (and any related KPI guidance) was withdrawn on 8 April
2020 organic capex guidance was cut to "up to USD 1.5bn" from USD 1.9-2.1bn, strong committment to continue strategic projects' execution
A compehensive opex review began with meaningful cost reduction expected already in 2020
All 2019 earnings were allocated to retained earnings, no dividend distribution for now. This may be revisited once the situation normalizes.
All measures target achieving cash flow neutrality and retaining financial flexibility in 2020 even during the ongoing crisis
FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC; LOWERING OUR ESG RISK PROFILE
FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC
The coronovirus affects all business lines and all countries of operations, but to a varying degree and with different local rules, regulations and measures
MOL has been working on preventive measures since early March to protect its employees, customers and partners and set up Crisis Management Teams in each country of operation
Elevated hygienic measures were introduced, work-shifts got reorganized, physical presence was reduced on the sites, 90%+ of office workers are in home office since 16 March
Continuous supply of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves) ensured across all operating units
Continuous testing carried out since late-March (13,000+ tests in Hungary with 4 positive cases; 5,000+ tests in Slovakia with no infection and 400+ tests in Pakistan with one case), mass infection successfully avoided so far
A lubricant production line was converted in March to produce hand and surface sanitizers. 1mn+ liters of sanitizers have since been distributed to strategic institutions, communities and are now being marketed at our service stations.
ESG RISK PROFILE
Key results of the latest Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating Report on MOL:
5thlowest risk among 274 global O&G peers (industry group): 2ndpercentile (Top 2%)
2ndlowest risk among 45 global integrated O&G peers (subindustry): 3rdpercentile (Top 3%)
Strong management of ESG risks, 2030 strategy and high level of transparency cited as main strengths
ESG REPORTING: 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Key ESG highlights of 2019 Sustainability Report :
Data Library with 650+ individual ESG data points
More accurate estimate of GHG emissions Scope 3 and first time ever plastic footprint estimate
Expansion of SASB metrics and industries; GRI Reporting covering all 162 indicators
All data/narrative subject to external assurance
KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS
CLEAN CCS EBITDA ROSE 21% YOY IN Q1 FROM A LOW BASE
VERY STRONG DOWNSTREAM CONTRIBUTION MORE THAN OFFSETS WEAKER UPSTREAM
SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)
686
+21%
689
+4%
634
598
622
514
185
264
283
295
191
138
89
104
88
66
71
71
-17
-62
-31
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
COMMENTS
Upstream
Lower oil and gas prices, production in line with plan and guidance, strong cost control
Downstream
Stronger refining and petchem margins, no material pandemic-related volumes impact yet in Q1
Consumer Services
Flat EBITDA YoY as activity plunged in the last two-three weeks of March due to the pandemic-related lockdown, wiping out strong growth experienced earlier in the year
Gas Midstream
Higher volumes and lower opex supported Q1 EBITDA
US DS CS GM C&O (incl. inters)
SEASONALLY LOWER ORGANIC CAPEX IN Q1, FLAT YOY
TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)
+3%
-66%
862
153
613
111
513
580
440
296
287
2
86
77
165
74
168
24
19
1
20
12
60
27
3
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Inorganic
Organic US
Organic DS
Organic CS
Organic GM
Organic C&O (incl. intersegment)
TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)
+3%
-66%
862
216
613
580
101
513
218
263
493
287
296
476
81
126
203
289
317
167
153
37
3
6
0
2
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Transformational CAPEX
Sustain CAPEX
Inorganic CAPEX
COMMENTS
Organic capex was marginally, 3% higher in Q1 YoY and amounted to USD 294mn
USD 126mn was spent on transformational projects in Q1, more than a year ago, but less than in the previous quarter (the largest items being the new polyol plant with USD 111mn and the investment in alternative crude processing)
Sustain capex was USD 167mn in Q1, declining by 18% YoY from a high base that was boosted by major turnarounds in
There was no material M&A spending in Q1
SIMPLIFIED FCF INCREASED YOY, IN LINE WITH EBITDA GROWTH
ALL FOUR SEGMENTS GENERATED MEANINGFUL POSITIVE SIMPLIFIED FCF IN Q1
SIMPLIFIED FCF* (USD mn)
+42%
N.A.
328
231
107
198
127
128
153
109
109
69
69
30
64
47
69
-27
-43
-74
-249
-91
-111
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
US
DS
CS
GM
C&O (incl. inters)
COMMENTS
Group-level simplified FCF (Clean CCS EBITDA less organic capex) rose substantially YoY to USD 329mn on higher EBITDA and flat capex
Upstream
Upstream FCF declined along with the lower EBITDA on lower oil and gas prices
Downstream
Downstream FCF turned positive in Q1 on very strong refinery margins
Q1 2020 EARNINGS (USD mn) - BELOW THE EBITDA LINE ITEMS
622
Other
55
Consumer Services
88
214
0
Downstream
295
318
408
Cash tax: USD 8mn
Upstream
185
Deferred tax: USD 10mn
90
288
152
190
2
18
66
Clean CCS
CCS
EBITDA excl.
Special items
DD&A and
Profit from
Total finance
Income from
Profit before
Income tax
Non-Controlling
Profit for
EBITDA
Modifications
spec. Items
(EBITDA)
impairments
operation
expense/gain,
associates
tax
expense
Interests
the period to
net
equity holders
of the parent
EPS (HUF)
150
129
112
-198%
-230%
86
105
111
84
100
69
52
50
0
-50
-100
-68
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
EPS: FX and inventory losses drove EPS negative in Q1
COMMENTS
USD 214mn negative CCS modification in Q1 due to large inventory holding losses and end-of-period NRV adjustment, only partly offset by some hedging gains
DD&A was broadly at normalized levels in Q1
No special items in Q1
Financial items: significant, mostly unrealized FX loss of USD 271mn in Q1 on the sharply weaker HUF; materially smaller net interest expenses YoY
Associates: no booking for Pearl in Q1 (to be booked in Q2)
Taxes: very low cash tax (at some subsidiaries), some deferred tax expense
OPERATING CASH FLOW ALSO HIT BY INCREASE IN NWC
OPERATING CASH FLOW IN Q1 2020 (USD mn)
404
293
275
331
129
45
318
-200
Profit Before Tax
DD&A
Income tax paid
Other
Operating CF before WC
Change in WC
Operating CF
Organic CAPEX
COMMENTS
Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital declined by 29% YoY to USD 404mn in Q1 2020
There was a significant, USD 275mn build in Net Working Capital in Q1 2020 driven by a large decline in payables (to some extent related to capex- seasonality), much larger than that in inventories and receivables, mostly due to timing differences. This may at least partly reverse in the rest of the year.
As result, Operating Cash Flow after NWC changes declined materially to USD 129mn in Q1 2020 and was not enough to fund organic capex in the period
NO MATERIAL CHANGE IN DEBT IN Q1, SLIGHT INCREASE IN LEVERAGE
SIMPLIFIED FCF MOSTLY FUNDED AN INCREASE IN NWC
NET DEBT TO EBITDA (x)
2.0
1.5
1.44
1.38
1.31
1.0
0.97
0.90
0.79
0.74
0.82
0.65
0.5
0.41
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
CHANGES IN NET DEBT IN Q1 2020 (USD mn)
1,895
7
1,835
328
275
Net debt Q4 19
Simplified FCF
Change in WC
M&A & Other*
Net debt Q1 20
GEARING (%)
30
28
25
25
25
20
21
19
20
19
16
17
15
12
10
5
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
COMMENTS
Net debt/EBITDA rose slightly to 0.90x on lower reported EBITDA, while net debt and net gearing were broadly unchanged in Q1 2020, as the simplified FCF was eaten up by an increase in NWC
MOL continues to have considerable financial headroom and liquidity of around USD 2.0-2.5bn currently in form of cash and equivalents and long-term undrawn facilities. There is no material maturity of these in 2020-21.
Investment grade credit rating has recently been reconfirmed with stable outlook at all major rating agencies
* Other includes: funding cost, taxes, FX adjustments and differences between cash capex and performed work on investments
DOWNSTREAM Q1 2020 RESULTS
VERY STRONG DOWNSTREAM EBITDA IN Q1, AHEAD OF THE CRISIS
SUPPORTED BY AN OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN REFINING ON STRONG MARGINS
QUARTERLY CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)
Petchem
R&M
+114%
+54%
295
265
272
51
241
191
17
138
244
94
174
44
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
YoY Ch %
FY 2019
EBITDA
157
81
119
(47)
771
EBITDA excl. spec.
182
81
119
(47)
796
Clean CCS EBITDA
191
295
138
53
866
o/w Petchem
17
51
94
(84)
288
EBIT
-22
-32
12
137
278
EBIT excl. spec.
45
-32
12
137
346
Clean CCS EBIT
54
181
31
83
416
TOTAL PRODUCT SALES (kt)
Total petrochemicals products
Total refined products
-5%
-18%
5,018
5,492
5,103
4,967
4,419
279
4,177
385
362
4,034
4,824
3,815
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
COMMENTS
Clean CCS EBITDA more than doubled YoY to USD 295mn from a low base, driven by the very strong refining pricing environment as refinery margins doubled YoY and sales margins also widened temporarily
Petchem contribution remained weaker YoY on lower margins, but improved materially from the Q4 lows on recovering volumes
The coronavirus pandemic had limited impact yet on downstream operations in Q1, although demand significantly slowed in the second half of March
R&M price and margin impact added more than USD 200mn to EBITDA YoY, driven by 1) more than doubling MOL Group refinery margins (+USD 3.2/bbl YoY), 2) temporarily significantly widening sales margins when prices were falling fast; 3) lower energy costs and favorable FX; and 4) a base effect, as Q1 2019 was affected by non-recurring items
Petchem margins were slightly weaker YoY
Small negative volume already reflects somewhat weaker demand in March
DOWNSTREAM EBITDA QoQ, Q1 2020 VS. Q4 2019 (USD mn)
295
22
63
51
12
75
191
Petchem
17
214
244
R&M
174
81
Clean CCS
R&M price
Petchem price
Volumes
Other
Clean CCS
CCS modification
EBITDA Q1 2020
EBITDA Q4 2019
& margin
& margin
EBITDA Q1 2020
& one-off
COMMENTS
R&M price and margin impact was positive as the refinery margin rose by USD 2.1/bbl QoQ
Small negative price impact in petchem was driven by slightly lower sales margins, while the integrated margin was flat QoQ
Small volume impact reflects stronger petchem volumes more than offset by lower refining volumes (Rijeka turnaround)
Other: the improvement QoQ is mostly due to seasonally higher fixed opex in Q4
CONSUMER SERVICES Q1 2020 RESULTS
FLAT EBITDA IN Q1 YOY
SEVERE TRADING CONDITIONS FROM MID-MARCH WIPED OUT STRONG GROWTH SEEN EARLIER IN Q1
QUARTERLY EBITDA (USD mn)
-1%
161
118
104
84
89
88
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
EBITDA YoY, Q1 2020 VS. Q1 2019 (USD mn)
+4%
89
7
3
7
92
88
4
EBITDA Q1 2019
Fuel volume Non-fuel margin
Other
EBITDA Q1 2020
FX
EBITDA Q1 2020
(Reported)
& margin
(Constant FX)
(Reported)
KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
YoY %
FY 2019
EBITDA
104
88
89
(1)
471
EBIT
71
47
62
(24)
352
CAPEX and
74
19
20
(3)
175
Investments
COMMENTS
Both fuel and non-fuel margin continued to grow in Q1 2020 YoY despite severe trading conditions prevailing in the last two-three weeks of the period
Other items reflect higher OPEX, primarily related to the wage pressure still persistent in CEE countries in Q1 2020
EBITDA increased by 4% in Q1 2020 YoY in local currency terms, or on a "constant-FX basis" (USD-based EBITDA was down 1%, as the weaker local currencies eroded USD-based earnings)
Simplified FCF remained materially positive and was unchanged YoY
FUEL SALES WERE UNCHANGED YOY IN Q1
STRONG VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH MID-MARCH WAS OFFSET BY THE PANDEMIC-RELATED DECLINE
TOTAL VOLUMES SOLD (mn litres)
0.1%
1 689
1 412
1 507
1 482
1 299
1 300
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
COMMENTS
Total sales volumes of MOL were practically flat in Q1 2020 YoY, as strong volumes growth experienced until mid-March was wiped out by sharply falling volumes in the pandemic-related lockdown in CEE
Sales performance was broadly in line with the market
The network grew to 1,933 sites (10 new sites in Q1), driven by smaller additions across the region
FUEL THROUGHPUT/SITE (mn litres)
0.710.70
0.68
0.630.65
4Y CAGR:
+3%
Q1 2016
Q1 2017
Q1 2018
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
COMMENTS
4-year CAGR for fuel throughput/site (mn litres/site) stands at 3%, as growth came to a halt in 2020 amidst the fight against coronavirus pandemic
NON-FUEL MARGIN GROWTH SLOWED CONSIDERABLY IN Q1
AS NON-FUEL MARGIN INITIALLY STARTED TO FALL FASTER THAN FUEL AMIDST HYGIENIC MEASURES
NON-FUEL MARGIN (USD MN)
NON-FUEL MARGIN / SITE ('000 USD)
+1%
30.6
30.6
28.4
81.2
17.8
19.1
62.7
68.6
68.7
56.1
56.6
4Y CAGR:
+14%
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
28.8
27.7
28.7
28.9
29.8
27.9
X
Non-fuel margin share of total (%)
Q1 2016
Q1 2017
Q1 2018
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
COMMENTS
Non-fuel margin grew substantially until mid-March, but was sharply down in the last two-three weeks of the quarter on the back of preventive measures and regulations (closure of restaurant area, ban on fresh food sales etc.)
Non-fuel margin thus rose by only 5% YoY for the full quarter in local currency terms (flat in USD), and its share within total margin was only marginally higher YoY (at 27.9%)
COMMENTS
The number of reconstructed sites with Fresh Corners rose to 888 in Q1 from 877 at the end of 2019
Non-fuel margin/site ('000 USD) growth came to a halt in Q1 2020 amidst the coronavirus crisis, but still shows double-digit CARG in the past four years (14% annual average growth)
UPSTREAM
Q1 2020 RESULTS
FALLING OIL PRICES HIT E&P EBITDA IN Q1
QUARTERLY EBITDA (ex-spec) (USD mn)
-35%
-30%
339
283
269
235
264
185
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
QUARTERLY SIMPLIFIED FCF (USD mn)
-46%
-30%
238
198
186
156
153
107
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
REALIZED HYDROCARBON PRICES
80
74.4
75.3
75
70
66.8
67.8
68.8
65
61.4
68.8
63.2
61.9
63.3
66.8
60
64.6
64.8
53.3
53.5
55
60.7
51.3
52.1
58.8
58.4
60.2
50.3
48.2
47.3
47.5
50
45.2
43.3
43.4
45
49.1
40
35.2
35.5
35.0
38.0
36.2
38.0
33.0
35
30
27.2
24.3
25.8
23.7
25
20
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Crude oil and condensate price (USD/bbl)
Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe)
Average realized gas price (USD/boe)
Brent dated (USD/bbl)
KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
YoY %
FY 2019
restated
EBITDA
264
185
297
(38)
1,065
EBITDA excl. spec.
264
185
283
(35)
1,052
EBIT
104
53
156
(66)
473
EBIT excl. spec
131
53
142
(63)
486
COMMENTS
EBITDA ex-spec fell 30% QoQ and 35% YoY to USD 185mn in Q1 2020 mostly due to the 21% lower crude prices
Simplified free cash flow also decreased materially, but remained comfortably positive at USD 107mn (or USD 11/boe) in Q1 2020 even at USD 50/bbl Brent crude price
Large negative price impact was driven by Brent crude price dropping 21% (-13 USD/bbl) and realized gas prices plunging by nearly 30% YoY
Small volumes impact reflect lower CEE production was only partly offset by more UK barrels
Slightly higher lifting costs YoY
PRODUCTION EDGED UP IN Q1 2020 TO 111 MBOEPD
THE SLIGHTLY INCREASE QOQ WAS DRIVEN BY RECOVERING VOLUMES IN HUNGARY
114.9
Associated
8.9
companies*
2.1
Other
3.2
KRI
17.5
UK
Pakistan
8.2
Croatia 33.6
Hungary 41.3
QUARTERLY PRODUCTION BY COUNTRY (mboepd)
115.5
111.8
109.4
110.6
110.0
9.7
107.5
9.4
9.1
2.3
8.7
8.9
2.9
2.4
2.4
2.3
3.1
18.6
3.8
2.4
3.6
3.9
17.7
16.6
21.6
21.9
8.3
8.3
7.9
8.1
8.3
33.5
31.9
30.9
29.7
29.2
40.3
38.9
37.0
35.0
36.2
COMMENTS
Q1 2020 QoQ (vs. Q4 2019):
CEE: +0.7 mboepd, as a combination of successful decline mitigation and no maintenance-related outage in Hungary (+1.2m boepd QoQ) and a small sequential decline in Croatia (-0.5 mboepd)
Q1 2020 YoY:
UK: +3.0 mboepd primarily on much higher Scolty & Crathes production after the successful pipeline replacement
CEE: -8.4 mboepd on natural decline in both Hungary and Croatia
April 2020:
Lower production in Pakistan due to limited refinery offtake and also in the UK (on Catcher)
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
April estimate
April includes half-month production of
ACG
* Associated companies include Baitex (Russia) and Pearl (KRI); Q1 2020 production of Baitex was 4.6 mboepd, Pearl 4.5 mboepd
UNIT OPEX REMAINED AT VERY COMPETITIVE LEVEL IN Q1
UNIT OPEX (USD/boe)
9
Group (incl. JVs/associates)
Fully consolidated subs.
8
7.5
7.9
7.5
7.1
7
6.8
6.8
6.7
6.8
7.0
6.9
7.0
6.4
6.4
6.3
6.4
6.7
6.1
6.1
6.2
5.8
6
5
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
COMMENTS
Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates, increased 10% YoY to USD 6.4/boe, but was substantially lower than the seasonal high of Q4. The YoY increase was driven by lower volumes and higher unit cost in the UK (composition effect).
UNIT OPEX YTD (USD/boe)
GROUP (INCL. JVS/ASSOC.)
10%
5.8
6.4
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
FULLY CONSOLIDATED SUBS.
10%
6.4
7.0
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Group-level unit opex (direct production cost), including JVs and associates of USD 6.4/boe remains a highly competitive level
CAPEX (USD mn)
-10%
86
77
16
6
0
0
50
36
20
36
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Other
M&A
Development
Exploration
Organic capex declined by 10% YoY in Q1 2020 to USD 77mn. Exploration capex increased on the back of the operated discovery well drilled in Norway, but this was more than offset by a decline in development and other capex.
USD 14mn was spent on equity consolidated operations in Q1 2020 (Baitugan, FED, Pearl, accounted for among "JVs and associates"), higher than a year ago, driven by the increased development spending at Pearl
SUPPORTING SLIDES
UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (1)
Hungary
United Kingdom
Exploration:
Drilling of Sülysáp-ÉK-1 & Do-Ny-1 wells and the Tótkomlós unconventional vertical pilot were finished, evaluations are ongoing
2020 shallow gas exploration program started with the drillings of Tör-6 and Hbag-K-2 wells
Field development:
Földes-24 and Bike-33 wells were successfully drilled, well-tests and completions were complete. For both wells a tie-in decision was made, which will be executed in Q2
Intensive production optimization program continued in 2020. In Q1 2020, 18 wells started to produce after interventions, meanwhile the preparation works of the next phase were developed
UK production stood at 21.6 mboepd in Q1 2020, marginally lower QoQ and still 16% higher YoY, driven by the strong performance of Scolty & Crathes after the pipeline replacement
Catcher (MOL 20% WI, non-operated): sustained production around nameplate capacity with very high uptime (12.5 mboepd net to MOL in Q1, slightly lower YoY, but higher QoQ)
Scolty & Crathes (MOL 50% WI, non-operated): production increased substantially in Q1 YoY and remained close to the Q4 2019 level following the successful completion of the pipeline replacement last year
Scott: production was continuous in Q1, very similar to the Q4 2019 level and higher YoY
Croatia
Exploration:
Production Sharing Agreements were signed for 3 blocks awarded in the 3rd Croatia onshore bid round (DR-03,SZH-01 and DI-14)
Within the frame of Drava-02 exploration program, the testing of the Jankovac-1 well was postponed to late Q2. The 2020 work program for the second exploration phase has been submitted to the Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency
Production optimization:
12 well workovers were performed in Q1 on onshore fields; EOR project: CO2 injection was extended to the Žutica South field with 2 wells
Norway
MOL Norge is pursuing a core area-based exploration strategy, focusing on three areas in the Norwegian North Sea (Central Graben South, South Viking Graben and Northern North Sea). The current license portfolio consists of 11 licenses, of which six are operated.
Oil and gas discovery have been announced on MOL's operated well
PL820S. Preliminary discovery shows recoverable resources between 12 - 71 mmboe with light oil at API 40 gravity.
UPSTREAM: OPERATIONAL UPDATE (2)
Pakistan
Production (net to MOL) was at 8.3 mboepd in Q1 2020, flat YoY and 3% higher QoQ. However, from April production had to be curtailed due to the limited refinery offtake of the liquids production as a result of plunging local demand on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.
TAL block gross production increased QoQ to 89 mboepd in Q1 2019 (MOL 8.421%, Dev. WI; 10.5% Expl. WI, operated)
Exploration activities continued in TAL, Margala, Karak and DG Khan blocks. Drilling of Mamikhel South exploratory well continued and reached a depth of 4,992m by end of Q1. The preparatory works on two non-operated wells, namely Surghar X-1 in Karak Block and DGK-1 in DG Khan Block are in progress. .
TAL block development activities continued, while successfully conducted production optimization jobs resulted in realized production gain of 1,610 boepd (gross) from the Makori East-5 and 6 wells
Russia
Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Shaikan production reached 3.9 mboepd in Q1 2020 (net to MOL)
While Shaikan was on-track to achieve the 55,000 boepd production capacity in Q3 2020, all further expansion activity was stopped mid-March until circumstances improve
Pearl: average production reached 4.5 mboepd in Q1 2020 due to continuously high facility uptime and plant debottlenecking
Kazakhstan
Production Contract Amendment of Work Program has successfully passed all internal, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economics reviews and is recommended for signing upon incorporation of proposed technical changes
Front End Engineering Design Tender Package preparation is ongoing
In Q4 2019, production at Baitugan field was 4.6 mboepd (MOL 51% WI, operated), 2% lower QoQ and 7% lower than a year ago, as the base production decline was partly offset by new wells and workovers
3 wells were drilled and 26 workovers (14 commingling, 12 regular acid treatments) were executed in Q1
UPSTREAM CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE
CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (USD mn)
HUN
CRO
KRI
PAK
UK
NOR
OTHER
Total - Q1 2020
Total - Q1 2019
EXP
12.9
1.9
0.0
1.1
0.0
19.9
0.1
35.8
20.4
DEV
12.0
6.6
7.1
0.0
4.8
0.0
5.0
35.6
49.6
M&A
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
1.2
2.2
0.5
0.2
1.4
0.1
0.0
5.7
15.7
Total - Q1 2020
26.1
10.7
7.6
1.3
6.2
20.0
5.0
77.0
Total - Q1 2019
25.7
15.0
9.7
0.2
18.9
8.7
7.6
85.8
CAPEX BY REGION AND BY TYPE (HUF bn)
HUN
CRO
KRI
PAK
UK
NOR
OTHER
Total - Q1 2020
Total - Q1 2019
EXP
4.0
0.6
0.0
0.3
0.0
6.1
0.0
11.0
5.7
DEV
3.7
2.0
2.2
0.0
1.5
0.0
1.6
11.0
13.9
M&A
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
0.4
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.4
0.0
0.0
1.7
4.4
Total - Q1 2020
8.1
3.3
2.4
0.4
1.9
6.1
1.6
23.7
Total - Q1 2019
7.2
4.2
2.7
0.0
5.3
2.4
2.1
24.0
GAS MIDSTREAM: KEY FINANCIALS
EBITDA (USD mn)
+9%
+1%
65.5
70.8
71.2
47.7
23.1
27.1
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
KEY FINANCIALS (USD mn)
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
YoY%
FY2019
EBITDA
71
71
66
9
187
EBITDA excl. spec.
71
71
66
9
187
items
Operating profit/(loss)
57
59
54
9
138
Operating profit excl.
57
59
54
9
138
spec. items
CAPEX and
144
3
1
117
163
investments
ORGANIC CAPEX (USD mn)
24
18
14
5
1
3
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
COMMENTS
EBITDA grew by 9% in Q1 YoY to USD 71mn driven by higher volumes and lower opex
Revenues from domestic (regulated) transmission rose by 28% in Q1, broadly in line with capacity demand and export transmission to neighbouring countries (under regulated conditions) increased significantly. The tariff changes (from October 2019) and the acquisition of MGT Ltd. also added slightly to EBITDA YoY
Domestic transmission volumes were flat while export transmission volumes rose by 39% in Q1
OPEX decreased on lower gas consumption cost, in line with lower gas purchase prices
MOL - Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Rt. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:43:01 UTC