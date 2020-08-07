MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group Half Year Report 2020

Log in
2020 HALF-YEAR REPORT OF MOL GROUP

Introduction

General information

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. (Reuters: MOLB.BU, MOLBq.L, Bloomberg: MOL HB, MOL LI; website: www.molgroup.info), today announced its 2020 half-year report. This report contains consolidated, unaudited financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2020 as prepared by the management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Contents

2020 HALF-YEAR REPORT OF MOL GROUP

1

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

2

MOL Group financial results

2

Upstream

5

Downstream

10

Consumer services

13

Gas midstream

14

Non-financial overview

15

Integrated Corporate Risk Management

16

Outlook on strategic horizon

19

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

21

Appendices

47

2

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

MOL Group financial results

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

(IFRS), in HUF billion

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

1,119.5

823.9

1,341.0

(39)

Net sales revenues (8)

1,943.4

2,483.4

(22)

124.1

122.8

182.8

(33)

EBITDA

246.9

325.3

(24)

124.1

122.8

182.8

(33)

EBITDA excl. special items(1)

246.9

321.4

(23)

191.4

113.9

182.4

(38)

Clean CCS-based EBITDA (1) (2) (10)

305.2

326.4

(6)

26.0

(8.1)

89.4

n.a.

Profit from operation

18.0

146.7

(88)

26.0

12.2

89.4

(86)

Profit from operation excl. special items(1)

38.2

142.7

(73)

93.3

3.2

89.1

(96)

Clean CCS-based operating profit (1) (2) (10)

96.5

147.7

(35)

(88.8)

(1.8)

(2.0)

(8)

Net financial gain / (expenses)

(90.7)

(6.2)

n.a.

(48.4)

(41.5)

77.8

n.a.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of

(90.0)

126.4

n.a.

the parent

123.6

35.3

172.6

(80)

Operating cash flow before ch. in working

159.0

332.4

(52)

capital

38.2

206.2

142.9

44

Operating cash flow

244.4

243.1

1

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(67.9)

(58.2)

110.6

n.a.

Basic EPS, HUF(6)

(126.2)

179.9

n.a.

(67.9)

(8.3)

110.6

n.a.

Basic EPS excl. special items, HUF(1)(6)

(76.3)

176.2

n.a.

INDEBTEDNESS

0.90

1.63

0.74

-

Simplified Net debt/EBITDA

1.63

0.74

-

19%

29%

19%

-

Net gearing(16)

29%

19%

-

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

(IFRS), in USD million

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

3,646

2,587

4,665

(45)

Net sales revenues(3)(8)

6,233

8,746

(29)

408

384

635

(40)

EBITDA(3)

792

1,145

(31)

408

384

635

(40)

EBITDA excl. special items(1) (3)

792

1,131

(30)

622

353

634

(44)

Clean CCS-based EBITDA (1) (2) (3) (10)

975

1,148

(15)

90

(29)

310

n.a.

Profit from operation(3)

61

515

(88)

90

36

310

(88)

Profit from operation excl. special items(1) (3)

126

501

(75)

304

5

309

(98)

Clean CCS-based operating profit (1) (2) (3) (10)

309

519

(41)

(288)

(9)

(7)

29

Net financial gain / (expenses)(3)

(297)

(22)

n.a.

(152)

(142)

270

n.a.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of

(294)

444

n.a.

the parent(3)

404

117

600

(81)

Operating cash flow before ch. in working

521

1,171

(56)

capital(3)

129

642

501

28

Operating cash flow(3)

771

859

(10)

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(0.2)

(0.2)

0.4

n.a.

Basic EPS, USD (3)(6)

(0.4)

0.6

n.a.

(0.2)

(0.0)

0.4

n.a.

Basic EPS excl. special items, USD(1)(3)(6)

(0.3)

0.6

n.a.

  1. Special items of operating profit, EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.
  2. (3) (6) (8) (10) (17) Please see Appendix XI.

3

Financial highlights

  • Clean CCS EBITDA declined by 44% in Q2 2020 to USD 353mn, bringing H1 Clean CCS EBITDA to USD 975mn, 15% lower YoY
  • Simplified FCF remained positive in Q2 and was almost unchanged in H1 at USD 356mn, as sustain capex was cut back as a reaction to the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis; all segments generated positive simplified FCF in H1 2020
  • Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 112mn in Q2, affected by collapsing oil and gas prices
  • Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA also fell materially to USD 110mn in Q2, as refinery margins turned negative from mid-May
  • Consumer Services EBITDA was nearly flat in local currency terms (-6% in USD-terms at USD 111mn) as cost savings almost fully offset the pandemic-related fallout of fuel and non-fuel margins
  • Net Debt/EBITDA rose to 1.63x and gearing to 29% to reflect the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG transaction; positive FCF and a sizeable NWC release mitigated the increase in net debt
  • A new 2020 EBITDA guidance of USD 1.7-1.9bn was established, reflecting challenging trading conditions likely prevailing in H2. The 2020 capex guidance of up to USD 1.5bn was confirmed, implying sustained simplified FCF generation in 2020.

Operational highlights

  • Oil & gas production increased by 6% QoQ in Q2 2020 to 117.3 mboepd, as the contribution of ACG more than offset lower volumes in the UK and Pakistan
  • MOL, as an operator, made a gas and condensate discovery in the TAL Block, Pakistan, where the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well flowed gas and condensate at a rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively) upon testing
  • The polyol project reached 65% overall completion at the end of Q2. All major prefabricated equipment have reached the site and the transportation of all oversize equipment via river/sea have been completed.

Zsolt Hernádi, MOL Chairman & CEO, comments:

"MOL faced unprecedented challenges in the second quarter of 2020, from significant health and safety risks stemming from the pandemic, to major operational issues in running our plants during the lockdown, whilst making sure we preserved our financial strength. While the virus has not been defeated yet, I am proud to say that we have so far successfully tackled these challenges. The bulk majority of our employees are safe and in good health, we ensured a reliable supply to our customers in all of our markets, even at the very depth of the crisis, and we managed to generate a small positive simplified FCF in the quarter. This is a testament to the quality of the people and the agility of our business model in MOL. And this also gives me confidence that we will continue to successfully navigate through even the most difficult periods and emerge as a stronger entity."

4

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

EBITDA Excluding Special Items (HUF bn)(1)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

56.4

35.5

77.4

(54)

Upstream

91.9

156.7

(41)

23.8

45.5

76.5

(40)

Downstream

69.3

109.9

(37)

91.1

36.6

76.2

(52)

CCS-based Downstream EBITDA (2)

127.6

114.8

11

21.9

14.3

6.6

115

Gas Midstream

36.2

25.0

45

27.0

35.3

33.8

4

Consumer Services

62.3

58.7

6

(11.5)

(16.3)

(11.7)

39

Corporate and other

(27.8)

(25.9)

7

6.5

8.5

0.1

n.a.

Intersegment transfers (9)

14.9

(3.0)

n.a.

191.4

113.9

182.4

(38)

Clean CCS-based EBITDA (2) (10)

305.2

326.4

(6)

124.1

122.8

182.8

(33)

Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items

246.9

321.4

(23)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

EBITDA Excluding Special Items (USD mn)(1)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

185

112

269

(58)

Upstream

297

553

(46)

81

142

266

(47)

Downstream

223

385

(42)

295

110

265

(58)

CCS-based Downstream EBITDA (2)

405

403

1

71

45

23

93

Gas Midstream

116

89

31

88

111

118

(5)

Consumer Services

199

207

(4)

(37)

(52)

(41)

27

Corporate and other

(89)

(91)

(2)

21

26

0

n.a.

Intersegment transfers (9)

47

(11)

n.a.

622

353

634

(44)

Clean CCS-based EBITDA (2) (10)

975

1,148

(15)

408

384

635

(40)

Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items

792

1,131

(30)

  1. Special items of operating profit, EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.
  2. (9) (10) Please see Appendix XI.
  • Upstream EBITDA excluding special items more than halved year-on-year to HUF 36bn in Q2 2020. H1 EBITDA for the segment amounted to HUF 92bn, 41% lower versus the previous year. The segment was hit by significantly lower oil and gas prices in 2020 compared to 2019, which more than offset the strong cost discipline and the positive effect of higher production helped by ACG.
  • Downstream delivered HUF 37bn Clean CCS EBITDA in Q2 2020 52% less year-on-year. H1 Clean CCS EBITDA for the segment amounted to HUF 128bn, 11% higher than a year ago, still supported by the strong performance in the first quarter and helped by a low base.
  • Consumer Services EBITDA rose 4% year-on-year to HUF 35bn in Q2 2020, despite COVID-19 and lower fuel and non-fuel margins which were offset by lower OPEX. EBITDA grew by 6% in H1 2020 year-on-year and amounted to HUF 62bn.
  • Gas Midstream EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year, and amounted to HUF 14bn in Q2 2020, and to HUF 36bn in H1 2020, which is 45% higher than a year ago, due to higher capacity bookings and lower OPEX.
  • Corporate and other delivered an EBITDA of HUF -16bn in Q2 2020 and the negative contribution stood at HUF 28bn in H1, 7% larger year-on-year.
  • CAPEX spending reached HUF 704bn (USD 2,120mn) in the first half of the year, more than doubling from a year ago. Organic capex included HUF 83bn (USD 262mn) spent on transformational projects in H1 (the largest item remained the new polyol plant with USD 101mn, while USD 22mn was spent on the Rijeka DCU) Inorganic CAPEX rose to HUF 489bn (USD 1.5bn) as the ACG acquisition was completed on 16 April, with a total consideration was USD 1.5bn.
  • Operating cash flow before working capital changes declined substantially year-on-year in H1 2020, more than halving to HUF 159bn. Net working capital release supported cash flows in H1 2020, as the seasonal build in Q1 was followed by a huge decline in net working capital in Q2 also to reflect the lower price environment. As a result, operating cash flow after net working capital rose by 1% year-on-year to HUF 247bn in H1 2020.
  • Net debt increased in H1 2020 to HUF 987bn and so did both Net Debt/EBITDA (to 1.63x) and net gearing (to 29%) on the back of the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG acquisition in Q2.

5

Upstream

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Segment IFRS results (HUF bn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Restated

Ch %

Restated

56.4

35.5

77.4

(54)

EBITDA

91.9

160.7

(43)

56.4

35.5

77.4

(54)

EBITDA excl. spec. items(1)

91.9

156.7

(41)

15.8

(40.6)

32.3

n.a.

Operating profit/(loss)

(24.8)

75.9

n.a.

15.8

(20.4)

32.3

n.a.

Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1)

(4.6)

71.9

n.a.

23.7

22.6

23.9

(6)

CAPEX and investments

46.3

48.0

(3)

11.0

2.8

7.2

(61)

o/w exploration CAPEX

13.8

12.9

7

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Hydrocarbon Production (mboepd)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Restated

Ch %

Restated

48.1

60.1

47.8

26

Crude oil production(4)

54.1

48.3

12

9.7

9.8

12.6

(22)

Hungary

9.8

12.9

(24)

11.1

11.0

12.3

(11)

Croatia

11.1

12.3

(10)

3.9

3.7

3.1

18

Kurdistan Region of Iraq

3.8

3.0

27

20.3

16.2

16.7

(3)

United Kingdom

18.3

17.0

8

0.7

0.7

0.7

0

Pakistan

0.7

0.7

2

n.a.

16.3

n.a.

n.a.

Azerbaijan

8.2

n.a.

n.a.

2.4

2.3

2.4

(5)

Other International

2.3

2.4

(2)

47.8

43.3

48.1

(10)

Natural gas production

45.5

49.3

(8)

23.5

22.5

22.7

(1)

Hungary

23.0

23.1

(1)

16.8

16.0

18.4

(13)

Croatia

16.4

19.0

(14)

5.2

4.9

6.2

(22)

o/w. Croatia offshore

5.1

6.6

(24)

1.3

0.6

0.9

(34)

United Kingdom

1.0

1.1

(16)

6.2

4.2

6.0

(31)

Pakistan

5.2

6.0

(14)

5.6

5.5

6.5

(15)

Condensate(5)

5.5

6.5

(15)

2.9

3.4

3.6

(4)

Hungary

3.2

3.6

(11)

1.2

1.1

1.3

(14)

Croatia

1.2

1.3

(14)

1.4

0.9

1.6

(42)

Pakistan

1.2

1.6

(26)

101.5

108.8

102.4

6

Average hydrocarbon production of fully

105.1

104.1

1

consolidated companies

4.6

4.4

4.9

(12)

Russia (Baitex)

4.5

5.0

(10)

4.5

4.2

4.5

(7)

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (Pearl Petroleum)*

4.3

4.6

(5)

9.1

8.5

9.4

(9)

Average hydrocarbon production of joint

8.8

9.5

(7)

ventures and associated companies

110.6

117.3

111.8

5

Group level average hydrocarbon production

114.0

113.6

0

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Main external macro factors

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

50.3

29.2

68.8

(58)

Brent dated (USD/bbl)

39.7

66.0

(40)

307.5

319.6

287.4

11

HUF/USD average

313.6

283.7

11

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Average realised hydrocarbon price

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

49.6

29.4

64.8

(55)

Crude oil and condensate price (USD/bbl)

38.2

61.7

(38)

23.7

15.2

27.2

(44)

Average realised gas price (USD/boe)

19.8

30.1

(34)

37.9

24.2

48.2

(50)

Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe)

30.8

47.8

(36)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Production cost

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

7.0

6.1

7.0

(13)

Average unit OPEX of fully consolidated

6.5

6.7

(3)

companies

2.1

2.2

2.3

(4)

Average unit OPEX of joint ventures and

2.1

2.0

7

associated companies

6.4

5.7

6.4

(11)

Group level average unit OPEX (USD/boe)

6.0

6.1

(2)

  1. Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV
  1. (5) Please see Appendix XI.
    * gas and condensate production sales

6

Second quarter 2020 results

EBITDA, excluding special items, amounted to HUF 35.5bn in Q2 2020 with a decrease of HUF 20.9bn (or 37%) compared to previous quarter and a 54% decrease on Q2 2019.

(-) Average realized hydrocarbon prices declined by 36% (or by 13.7 USD/boe) to 24.2 USD/boe in Q2 2020 compared to the previous quarter. This was driven by a 41% decrease in realized crude prices and a 36% decrease in realized gas prices.

  1. Group-levelaverage direct production cost, excluding DD&A, decreased by 11%, to 5.7 USD/boe, primarily influenced by favourable low unit cost ACG barrels.
  1. Average daily hydrocarbon production grew by 6.7 mboepd (or 6%) over the previous quarter to 117.3 mboepd in Q2 2020. Higher volumes were driven by the addition of Azerbaijan's ACG field to the portfolio, which compensated for the production decrease in Pakistan (coronavirus impact on refinery throughput) and the UK (Catcher unplanned outage).

First half 2020 results

EBITDA, excluding special items, amounted to HUF 91.9 bn in H1 2020, a decrease of 41% versus the previous year. The Upstream segment remains a strong cash-flow generating pillar of the Group.

(-) A 36% overall decrease in the average realised hydrocarbon prices, compared to H1 2019: lower Brent quotations resulted in a 38% decrease in the realised crude oil and condensate prices, while realised gas prices also fell by 34% over same period of the previous year.

  1. Group-levelaverage direct production cost, excluding DD&A, decreased by 1.5% to 6.0 USD/boe against the same period last year, demonstrating cost discipline despite lower volumes, and the beneficial effect of added ACG production.
  1. Average daily hydrocarbon production increased by 0.4 mboepd (or 0.3%) to 114.0 mboepd in H1 2020 compared to H1 2019, driven by higher production volumes in Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the addition of
    Azerbaijan's ACG field, which was partially offset by lower volumes in the CEE region driven by continued natural decline, and coronavirus-related effects in Pakistan.

EBIT, excluding special items, turned negative in both Q2 and H1 2020, as it was also affected by HUF 20.2 bn impairment charges added to Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization (DD&A) on the back of revised (lower) long-term oil price assumptions. Furthermore, due to the same reasons, HUF 15.3bn impairment were booked to Income from associates (on JVs/Associates).

Upstream operating update and business development

In H1 2020 Upstream CAPEX amounted to HUF 46 bn, moderately decreasing by 3.4% year-on-year, primarily due to tighter spending on exploration activities in Norway, and development activities in the CEE region and the UK. However, this effect was offset by the addition of development focused capital expenditure in Azerbaijan. Nearly two thirds of the total Upstream CAPEX are spent in the CEE and in Azerbaijan combined (HUF 31 bn).

H1 2020

Kurdistan

United

Total -

Total -

Hungary

Croatia

Region of

Pakistan

Norway

Azerbaijan

Other

Kingdom

H1 2020

H1 2019

HUF bn

Iraq

Exploration

6.5

0.7

0.0

0.8

0.0

5.7

0.0

0.2

13.9

12.9

Development

6.1

2.8

2.6

0.0

2.9

0.0

11.0

2.4

27.8

27.4

Acquisition

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

1.1

2.5

0.2

0.1

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.0

4.6

7.7

Total - H1 2020

13.8

5.9

2.8

0.9

3.5

5.8

11.1

2.6

46.3

Total - H1 2019

12.9

8.8

4.2

0.6

9.3

7.7

n.a.

4.4

48.0

Hungary

Hungarian production amounted to 36.0 mboepd in H1 2020, 9.2% below the same period of last year. Production decrease is attributable to natural decline of mature fields in Hungary. To offset this negative impact, internal actions such as surface optimization and production intensification were executed.

7

Exploration

  • The intensive shallow gas exploration work program continued and remained highly successful in H1 with the drillings of Tör-6,Hbagos-K-2,Mh-22 and Pf-K-1 wells, which resulted in four gas discoveries from shallow reservoirs. Drilling of the fifth well (Hbagos-K-3) has been completed, data evaluation is ongoing.
  • Drilling of Tótkomlós unconventional vertical pilot well was finished, data evaluation started.
  • The drilling of Sülysáp-ÉK-1 and Do-Ny-1 wells finished, data evaluation confirmed sub-commercial quantity of hydrocarbon discovery.

Field Development

  • The drilling and well tests of two wells, Földes-24 and Bike-33, were successfully completed, tie-in was done, and production started. Preparations of two further wells are ongoing.
  • Mezősas Ph-2 debottlenecking constructions are ongoing.

Production Optimization

  • Production optimization program was continued in H1 to maintain production rates and as a result, 34 well workovers were executed in the period.

Croatia

Production in Croatia was 28.6 mboepd in H1, 12% lower than in H1 2019. Natural decline and increased water cut across main onshore and offshore oil and gas fields were the reasons for the lower level of production, partially mitigated by new onshore gas field Vukanovec.

Exploration

  • Production Sharing Agreements were signed for the three blocks awarded in the 2nd and 3rd Croatia Onshore Bidding Round, Drava-03,SZH-01 and DI-14.
  • Within the frame of Drava-02 exploration program, well testing preliminaries of Jankovac-1 well and preparations for future drillings are ongoing. The work program for 2020 has been approved by the Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency.

Production optimization

  • Enhanced Oil Recovery project is ongoing in numerous wells in Žutica and Ivanić fields.
  • 12 onshore well workovers were performed during H1.

Romania

Exploration

  • EX-1:First exploration well was drilled, completed and abandoned.
  • EX-5:Activities aimed at delivering remaining committed work program are ongoing.
  • EX-6:Permitting activities regarding the work program are under way.

WE region

UK

  • Production in H1 reached 19.2 mboepd, which is 6.2% higher than in the same period last year, attributable to the pipeline replacement completed at Scolty/Crathes and production being back online from Q3 2019, gains curbed by lower volumes on Catcher due to unplanned shutdowns.
  • Infill drilling in Catcher area currently taking place.
  • Decision was made that production will not restart on Broom field, after incident on board of host platform in Q4 2019.

Norway

Exploration

  • Oil and gas discovery has been announced on MOL operated well PL820S. Preliminary discovery shows recoverable resources between 12-71 mmboe, with light oil at API 40 gravity. Further evaluations are in progress to determine the path forward. Preparation of appraisal program proposal has been initiated.
  • New offshore 3D seismic acquisition has been completed over the PL820 license.
  • Planning of new well on the operated license PL617 is progressing.

8

MEA region

Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Shaikan

  • Production reached 3.8 mboepd in H1, 27% higher than in the same period in 2019, which is mainly a result of improved operational efficiencies and well operations.
  • Drilling of well SH-13 has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • With the results of SH-9, and engagements with the MNR, further work on updating the Field Development Plan is taking place.

Pearl

  • 2020 H1 average production reached 4.3 mboepd, 4.9% lower than in 2019 H1, mainly due to short-term LPG loading issues related to in-country transportation restrictions and depression of domestic market during the pandemic.
  • Two Force Majeure have been declared to the expansion project of Khor Mor gas plant: a) inability to undertake local early works, and b) associated domestic gas sales agreement, due to the pandemic situation.
  • A Force Majeure has been declared on the Exploration Drilling of two committed wells, one in Block 19, the other in Block 20, due to the shut-down in the local energy sector in Kurdistan during the pandemic.

Pakistan

Production reached 7.0 mboepd during H1 2020, which is 15% lower than in the same period in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic, and consequently restricted refinery intake were the causes of the drop in production volume.

Exploration activities continued in TAL, Margala, Karak and DG Khan Blocks:

  • Acquisition of 3D seismic in TAL Block, and 2D seismic in Margala block both concluded.
  • The Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well made a gas and condensate discovery (the 10th in the TAL block and the 13th in Pakistan). The well reached a total depth of 4,939m and flowed gas and condensate upon testing from the Lockhart and Hangu formation.
  • Preparatory works on two non-operated exploration projects continued, and pre-spud civil construction works are under way for wells Surghar X-1 in Karak, and DGK-1 in DG Khan Blocks.
  • License extensions had been secured: by two years in both TAL and Karak Blocks, and by one year in Margala Block.

Field Development also continued:

  • Preparations of various studies (LPG extraction from Central Processing Facility gas, Maramzai Field simulation, Manzalai Second Compression, Halini Reservoir simulation) are in progress.
  • Contracting for Design and Engineering works for Maramzai Compression Project is ongoing.
  • Strategy for converting Makori-3 well into produced water disposal well has been finalized.

Egypt

  • Egypt production stood at 1.8 mboepd, the same level as in H1 2019.
  • In 100% INA operated concession East Yidma, previously drilled new well had a visible positive impact on production. Regular maintenance activities were conducted.
  • As part of the Field Development program, five oil producing development wells were drilled, and one further was spudded on the non-operated concession North Bahariya.

Angola

  • Production in Angola stood at 0.5 mboepd, which is 10% less than in the same period last year.
  • Repairs and maintenance activities were performed across Block 3/05, while re-evaluation studies of Punja development project are in progress.

Oman

  • Approval of Ministry of Oil and Gas was obtained to allow the transfer of committed well to joint venture partner HCF's block, and relinquish Block 66. Process of relinquishment is ongoing.

9

CIS region

Azerbaijan

  • The transaction of acquiring a stake in the Azerbaijan ACG field and BTC pipeline was closed mid-April 2020, production entitlement is being received since.
  • Average daily entitlement production amounted to 19.6 mbpd for the period from deal closing to 30th June, whereas the average of the entire H1 2020 is 8.2 mbpd for MOL. The May-June production has been impacted by the commitment of the Republic of Azerbaijan to decrease its oil production, in line with OPEC+ curtailments.
  • Drilling program activities are in progress.
  • Operator BP remains committed to delivering Azeri Central East (ACE) project.

Russia

Production in Russia was 4.5 mboepd in H1, 9.6% lower than in the same period in 2019 due to baseline decline, and the reduction of the work-program in response to the industry crisis. At the same time, the decline has been slowing as production optimization initiatives are being taken.

Field Development

  • Reduced drilling program has been fully delivered, with 5 new wells (of which 3 horizontal) drilled in H1.
  • WWO program is ongoing, 38 well workovers were performed since the beginning of the year.
  • New Field Development Plan is currently being prepared for expected H2 2020 submission to the State Reserves Committee.

Pipelines construction and Oil Treatment Plant reconstruction works are progressing, although at a reduced pace.

Kazakhstan

Exploration

  • Inability to secure approvals to operate in National Reserve Area gave rise to the cancellation of 135 sq. km of 2D seismic.
  • Integrated Fedorovskiy Block prospects review was initiated, tender conducted, and winning contractor announced.

Field development

  • Production Contract Amendment #5 of Work Program successfully passed all internal, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economics reviews, and is recommended for signing upon incorporation of proposed technical changes.
  • Front End Engineering Design Tender Package is being finalized.

10

DOWNSTREAM

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Segment IFRS results (HUF bn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

Restated

23.8

45.5

76.5

(40)

EBITDA

69.3

109.9

(37)

23.8

45.5

76.5

(40)

EBITDA excl. spec. items(1)

69.3

109.9

(37)

91.1

36.6

76.2

(52)

Clean CCS-based EBITDA(1) (2)

127.6

114.8

11

15.8

29.8

30.2

(1)

o/w Petrochemicals(1) (2)

45.6

56.4

(19)

(11.1)

9.5

47.0

(80)

Operating profit/(loss) reported

(1.7)

50.3

n.a.

(11.1)

9.5

47.0

(80)

Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1)

(1.7)

50.3

n.a.

56.1

0.5

46.6

(99)

Clean CCS-based operating profit/(loss)(1) (2)

56.6

55.3

2

51.7

60.2

103.9

(42)

CAPEX

111.9

150.0

(25)

MOL Group Without INA

68.8

40.9

87.9

(54)

EBITDA excl. spec. items(1)

109.7

123.6

(11)

93.8

35.4

84.4

(58)

Clean CCS-based EBITDA(1) (2)

129.1

126.2

2

15.8

29.8

30.2

(1)

o/w Petrochemicals clean CCS-based

45.6

56.4

(19)

EBITDA(1) (2)

40.9

11.9

63.7

(81)

Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1)

52.9

74.4

(29)

65.9

6.4

60.1

(89)

Clean CCS-based operating profit/(loss)(1) (2)

72.3

77.0

(6)

INA Group

(45.0)

4.7

(11.4)

n.a.

EBITDA excl. spec. items(1)

(40.3)

(13.8)

193

(2.7)

1.2

(8.2)

n.a.

Clean CCS-based EBITDA(1) (2)

(1.5)

(11.4)

(87)

(52.1)

(2.4)

(16.7)

(85)

Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1)

(54.5)

(24.1)

126

(9.7)

(5.9)

(13.5)

(56)

Clean CCS-based operating profit/(loss)(1) (2)

(15.7)

(21.7)

(28)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Refinery margin

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

6.3

2.7

3.5

(23)

Total MOL Group refinery margin (USD/bbl)

4.5

3.3

35

6.9

3.2

4.5

(29)

Complex refinery margin (MOL+Slovnaft)

5.0

4.1

22

(USD/bbl)

384

431

422

2

NEW MOL Group petrochemicals margin

407

419

(3)

(EUR/t)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

External refined product and

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

petrochemical sales by country (kt)

Restated

1,077

1,102

1,285

(14)

Hungary

2,179

2,397

(9)

425

392

491

(20)

Slovakia

816

922

(12)

432

419

559

(25)

Croatia

852

978

(13)

342

333

497

(33)

Italy

675

931

(27)

1,900

2,204

2,134

3

Other markets

4,104

4,158

(1)

4,176

4,450

4,967

(10)

Total

8,626

9,386

(8)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

External refined and petrochemical

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

product sales by product (kt)

Restated

3,814

4,078

4,617

(12)

Total refined products

7,892

8,651

(9)

762

848

994

(15)

o/w Motor gasoline

1,610

1,867

(14)

2,259

2,295

2,672

(14)

o/w Diesel

4,554

5,003

(9)

25

111

61

82

o/w Fuel oil

136

87

56

58

153

171

(11)

o/w Bitumen

211

230

(8)

362

372

350

6

Total petrochemicals products

734

735

0

55

54

54

0

o/w Olefin products

109

116

(6)

290

307

275

12

o/w Polymer products

597

575

4

17

11

21

(48)

o/w Butadiene products

28

44

(36)

4,176

4,450

4,967

(10)

Total refined and petrochemicals products

8,626

9,386

(8)

  1. Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.
  2. (16) Please see Appendix XI.

11

Second quarter 2020 results

The Downstream segment delivered HUF 37bn Clean CCS EBITDA in Q2 2020, more than halving profitability quarter-on-quarter and a 52% decline year-on-year primarily due to the following:

  • The deteriorating external environment in refining was the key negative driver as the Group refinery margin was down by ~1 USD/bbl with a worsening situation during the quarter. Extremely low gasoline and diesel crack spreads as well as disappearing jet fuel demand prompted significant adjustments in yield structure.
  • The integrated petchem margin (IM), however, averaged at 431 EUR/t representing a 2% increase year-on- year. Sales were robust, especially in May where MOL recorded the highest ever sold volume
  • The performance of Refining and Marketing (R&M) was also influenced by depressed wholesale margins as a result of growing but still limited market demand and oversupplied markets. Operating costs decreased slightly in line with lower gas prices. An 5% weakening of the HUF versus the USD also supported the overall profitability (in HUF terms).
  • Refining throughput increased year on year despite the shortfall in demand thanks to the prioritization of own production over third-party purchases and no major turnaround in our refineries.

First half 2020 results

The Downstream business delivered Clean CCS EBITDA of HUF 128bn in H1 2020, 11% above the base period

performance. The exceptionally good performance in the first quarter was driven by the favourable macro environment and wholesale margins capped by plummeting demand toward the end of the quarter. Such extraordinary first quarter macro led to a 1 USD+/bbl improvement in refinery margin in the first half of 2020.

On the other hand, abovementioned circumstances in the second quarter significantly limited the overall improvements year-on-year.

Market trends and sales analysis

Motor fuel consumption was down by 18% in Q2 and 9% H1 2020 year-on-year due to the lockdowns across the region as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. MOL Group was able to somewhat mitigate the drop both year- on-year and year-to-date in its core countries.

Change in regional motor fuel

Market*

MOL Group sales

demand

Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 in %

Gasoline

Diesel

Motor

Gasoline

Diesel

Motor

fuels

fuels

Hungary

(18)

(12)

(13)

(15)

(9)

(11)

Slovakia

(20)

(17)

(18)

(25)

(18)

(20)

Croatia

(26)

(20)

(21)

(26)

(16)

(19)

Other

(28)

(16)

(18)

(14)

(17)

(16)

CEE 10 countries

(27)

(16)

(18)

(18)

(15)

(15)

Change in regional motor fuel

Market*

MOL Group sales

demand

H1 2020 vs. H1 2019 in %

Gasoline

Diesel

Motor

Gasoline

Diesel

Motor

fuels

fuels

Hungary

(9)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(5)

(6)

Slovakia

(12)

(11)

(11)

(15)

(10)

(11)

Croatia

(17)

(11)

(12)

(16)

(6)

(9)

Other

(16)

(7)

(9)

(7)

(10)

(9)

CEE 10 countries

(15)

(7)

(9)

(10)

(8)

(9)

*Source: Company estimates

12

Downstream capital expenditures and status of key projects

CAPEX (in HUF bn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

YoY

Main projects in H1 2020

Restated

Ch %

MOL: Base Oil and Wax production strategy, New Rubber Bitumen Unit i

ZR, Blending alternative crudes in DR, Inter-plants pipelines replacemen

R&M CAPEX and

Reconstruction of crude oil tanks

31.5

69.0

(54)

SN: New Crude Oil tank, Catalyst SN REF, PYO storage tanks reconstructio

investments

HPP3

INA: Rijeka Refinery Upgrade Project, RNR-20 GS (General overhauls),

Bitumen production

MPC (MOL): Polyol Project, MPC SC1 Boiler replacement, Metathesis Pro

(Olefin Conversion), PSA installations in SC1-2

Petrochemicals CAPEX

79.8

79.6

0

SN: Ethylene Storage tanks, SN Steam Cracker Intensification, PP3 unit

revamp (growth part)

Opco (TVK Erőmű Term.Szolg. Kft): Power Plant extend the guaranteed

Power and other

0.6

1.4

(60)

Caatalyst project, Installation of new flue gas dampers in SN Energy. IT

projects in HQ

Total

111.9

150.0

(25)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

CAPEX by type (in HUF bn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

51.7

60.2

103.9

(42)

Total

111.9

150.0

(25)

38.8

43.8

62.5

(30)

Transformational CAPEX

82.6

85.0

(3)

12.9

16.4

41.5

(60)

Sustain CAPEX

29.3

65.0

(55)

13

CONSUMER SERVICES

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Segment IFRS results (HUF bn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

27.2

35.2

33.8

4

EBITDA

62.3

58.7

6

27.2

35.2

33.8

4

EBITDA excl. spec. items(1)

62.3

58.7

6

14.5

26.1

24.8

5

Operating profit/(loss) reported

40.6

42.2

(4)

14.5

26.1

24.8

5

Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1)

40.6

42.2

(4)

6.0

8.4

11.0

(23)

CAPEX

14.4

16.6

(13)

6.0

8.4

11.0

(23)

o/w organic

14.4

16.6

(13)

(1) Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.

Second quarter 2020 results

Consumer Services EBITDA in Q2 2020 rose by 4% year-on-year close to HUF 35bn despite the coronavirus pandemic and lower fuel and non-fuel margins due to the lockdown. Fuel and non-fuel margin losses were almost offset by cost savings and optimization. CAPEX spending was 23% down in Q2 2020 year on year, resulting in improved simplified free cash flow for the period.

First half 2020 results

Consumer Services EBITDA increased by 6% year-on-year in H1 2020 to HUF 62bn. The supporting factors were similar as described in the quarterly comparison above.

Retail fuel sales

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Total retail sales (kt)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

308

286

340

(16)

Hungary

594

643

(8)

161

155

185

(16)

Slovakia

316

348

(9)

213

203

277

(27)

Croatia

416

498

(16)

170

134

185

(28)

Romania

304

350

(13)

120

104

133

(22)

Czech Republic

224

251

(11)

89

78

102

(24)

Other

167

190

(12)

1,061

960

1,222

(21.4)

Total retail sales

2,021

2,280

(11)

(10) Please see Appendix XI.

Retail fuel sales volumes declined significantly by 21.4% year-on-year in Q2 2020 and decreased by 11% in H1 2020 year-on-year as a result of the region-wide lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. MOL sales were slightly ahead of the market which resulted in market share gain for the company. The fallout of volumes has been partly offset by improving unit margins in a low pump price environment.

Non-fuel contribution

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Non-fuel indicators

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

27.9%

28.5%

28.7%

(1)

Non-fuel margin share of total (%)

28.2%

28.3%

0

888

895

765

17

Number of Fresh corner sites

895

765

17

During the first half of 2020 18 new Fresh Corners were added across the network, taking the total Fresh Corners to 895 as the pandemic slowed down construction activities across the region. Non-fuel margin decreased by 11% in Q2 2020 year-on-year and 6% in H1 2020. Non-fuel margin share within the total margin was only marginally lower in Q2 versus in the same period last year.

14

GAS MIDSTREAM

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Segment IFRS results (HUF bn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

21.9

14.3

6.6

115

EBITDA

36.2

25.0

45

21.9

14.3

6.6

115

EBITDA excl. spec. items(1)

36.2

25.0

45

18.1

10.5

3.3

223

Operating profit/(loss) reported

28.6

18.4

55

18.1

10.5

3.3

223

Operating profit/(loss) reported excl. spec.

28.6

18.4

55

items(1)

0.8

2.5

1.5

69

CAPEX and investments

3.3

1.8

82

0.8

2.5

1.5

69

o/w organic

3.3

1.8

82

(1) Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.

Second quarter and first half 2020 results

EBITDA of FGSZ Ltd. almost doubled in Q2 2020 and totaled at HUF 14.3 bn. Half-year EBITDA increased by 45% to HUF 36.2 bn compared to prior year. Both higher revenues and lower operating expenses contributed to the increasing profitability.

  • Domestic transmission volumes were significantly lower in Q2 and H1 2020, as domestic gas storage (injected) volumes have decreased significantly, due to fully loaded storage capacities at the end of last year and mild weather conditions in Q1 2020. Export transmission volumes to neighbouring countries were significantly higher than a year ago, as lower gas prices boosted cross-border trading in H1 2020. Non-regulated Serbian and Bosnian transit volumes were behind prior year figures, but regulated transit mostly compensated for this decrease.
  • Revenues from domestic (regulated) transmission services in Q2 rose by 67% YoY and 43% YTD. Significant changes in the capacity portfolio of system users and increased transit demand to neighbouring countries resulted in significantly higher regulated revenues, while tariff changes (effective from October 2019) slightly contributed to the increase, too.
  • Revenues from non-regulated transit (to Serbia and BiH) were 28% lower in Q2 and H1 2020 as well, as a result of lower realized transmission volumes and decreased contracted prices. Part of the total volumes were transited at regulated tariffs, which contributed to the increase of regulated revenues and decreased non- regulated income.
  • Operating expenses were significantly lower by 29% in Q2 2020 and 19% in H1 2020 compared to last year's figures. Natural gas costs (fuel gas consumption and network loss) decreased in line with lower transmitted volumes and significantly lower gas purchase prices. Other variable costs and fixed operating costs were also behind prior year figures, as a result of strict cost control amid the pandemic situation since March 2020.

15

Non-financial overview

First half 2020 sustainability highlights

  • Health and Safety: The main focus of MOL Group during H1 was to secure the health and safety of its employees during the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In order to protect staff, maintain business continuity and to ensure the reliability of services, MOL Group continuously monitored the pandemic situation, deployed protecting measures across the Group, including Personal Protective Equipment (incl. masks and gloves for the workforce), alongside the installation of plexiglass protection screens across MOL Group's service stations.
    Compared to H1 2019 the number of Total Recordable Injuries decreased by 40% and consequently the Total Recordable Injury Rate came in at 1.02. The decline is due to the reduced presence of staff on sites, postponed activities due to lockdown restrictions, higher risk-awareness and continuously growing HSE culture. During H1, one contractor fatality occurred in Hungary when a contractor truck (transporting crude oil) ran off the road causing it to overturn. The driver of the truck died at the scene of the accident.
  • People & Communities: Financial, psychological, mental support and online developmental opportunities were offered to employees to address the challenges of the pandemic. Office staff were enabled to switch to home office, whilst field staff employed at key sites who were asked to continue to work from their usual workplaces, received a pandemic allowance in four countries as an additional remuneration for their efforts. Hygiene measures such as disinfectants, distribution of masks and gloves, and COVID-19 testing were available for employees. During H1, MOL Group shifted production of its windshield washer product in its Hungarian manufacturing facility and began producing hand and surface sanitizers to offer protection against COVID- 19. Production of sanitizers was expanded to manufacturing facilities in Slovakia and Croatia. MOL Group supplied hand and surface sanitizers to hospitals, primary and nursery schools, state and municipal institutions, law enforcement agencies, municipalities, organizations working with homeless people or marginalized communities. Furthermore, lung ventilators were donated to hospitals, the Red Cross and other social institutions. Fuel donations to healthcare institutions was offered, and mobility solutions were launched for healthcare staff through MOL Limo car sharing, whilst Fresh Corner cafés throughout the Group's service stations distributed coffee free of charge to medical staff. Despite the pandemic crisis, MOL Group decided not to halt the Talents of New Europe programme, wishing to ensure financial support for talented children and young people. A grant in the amount of EUR 66,000 was shared with 59 applicants in the Arts, Science and Sports category for exceptionally gifted children.
  • Climate Change & Environment: Although the number of spills was higher compared to H1 2019, the released hydrocarbon volume was lower in H1 2020. Most hydrocarbon spills occurred in Upstream, of which the largest occurred in Croatia where a saltwater pipeline leaked and approximately 70m3 of hydrocarbon spilled to the environment. The root causes were mainly due to corrosion, with cleaning and re-cultivation of the polluted areas being performed. Identification and replacement of critical pipeline sections is ongoing in line with scheduled and ongoing pipeline integrity and corrosion measurement programmes.

MOL Group non-financial indicators

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Environmental & sustainability data

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Restated

Restated

Ch %

Restated

1.5

1.5

1.4

5

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) under ETS (mn t)

3.0

3.0

2

37

83

36

128

Volume of hydrocarbon content of spills (m3) (17)

120

291

(59)

1.1

1.0

1.5

(36)

TRIR(18) - own & contractor & service station staff

1.0

1.6

(34)

0

0

0

n.a.

Fatalities - own employees (pcs)

0

0

n.a.

1

0

0

n.a.

Fatalities - contractors (onsite & offsite) (pcs)

1

1

0

2

4

4

0

Process safety events (Tier1)

6

7

(14)

25,799

25,449

26,392

(4)

Total workforce (prs)

25,449

26,392

(4)

3,463

3,218

3,202

0

Leavers (prs) (19)

3,218

3,202

0

13

13

12

4

Employee turnover rate (%) (19)

13

12

4

148

425

66

545

Donations (mn HUF)

573

234

145

16

20

20

0

Ethical reports (pcs)

39

56

(30)

3

2

2

0

Ethical misconduct (pcs)

8

11

(27)

(17) (18) (19) Please see Appendix XI.

16

INTEGRATED CORPORATE RISK MANAGEMENT

As operators in a high-risk industry we stay committed to professionally manage and maintain our risks within acceptable limits as per best industry practice.

The aim of MOL Group Risk Management is to keep the risks of our business within acceptable levels and support the resilience of our operations as well as the sustainability of the company. For this purpose, as an integral part of our corporate governance structure, we have developed a comprehensive Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) system which focuses on the organisation's value creation process, meaning factors critical to the success and threats related to the achievement of objectives but also occurrence of risk events causing potential impact to people, assets, environment or reputation. Within our ERM framework we identify, assess, evaluate, treat and monitor all significant risks throughout the whole Group, covering all business and functional units, geographies as well as projects, considering all time horizons.

In order to ensure an effective risk management, risks are being managed (assess, evaluate, treat) as a 1st line of defence by Risk Owners who are managers responsible for each business areas including supervising the existing mitigation and the implementation of new mitigation actions in their organisations. Group level business and functional units, specialised risk management functions, the Group Risk Management department provide oversight. The Management Committee, the Chief Executives Committee, the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board together with their specialized committees provide supervision and assurance on the effectiveness of the group level application of the risk management framework.

Regular risk reporting to top management provides oversight on top risks and assurance that updated responses, controls, and appropriate mitigation actions are set and followed. Effectiveness of the risk management system is considered by the Management Committee, the Chief Executives Committee, the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board and its respective Committees.

The main risk drivers of the Group

Risks are categorized to ensure effective risk reporting and consistent responses for similar or related risks.

Market and financial risks include, but are not limited to:

  • Commodity price risk: MOL is exposed to commodity price risk on both the purchasing side and the sales side. The main commodity risks reflect the integrated business model with downstream processing more crude than our own production and selling refined products. We monitor this risk in order to support our strong financial position and capacity to fund operations and investments. When necessary, we consider commodity hedging to eliminate risks other than 'business as usual' risks or general market price volatility.
  • Foreign exchange (FX) risk: MOL's current FX risk management policy is to monitor the FX risk and to balance the FX exposures of the operating & investment cash flow with the financing cash flow exposures when necessary and optimal.
  • Interest rate (IR) risk: According to risk management policy of MOL Group IR risk is continuously monitored and managed by the adequate mix of funding portfolio.
  • Credit risk: MOL Group provides products and services to a diversified customer portfolio - both from business segment and geographical point of view - with a large number of customers representing an acceptable credit risk profile. MOL Group's risk management tracks these risks on a continuous basis and provides support to the sales processes in accordance with MOL Group's sales strategy and ability to bear risk. In order to mitigate the customer credit risk, credit insurance policies are in place Group-wide.
  • Financing/Refinancing Risk: The financing and refinancing risk is managed by using diversified funding sources/instruments as well as having a diversified, balanced, and decently long maturity profile. Financing and refinancing activities of the Group are supported by the investment grade rating (BBB-) of the Group recently affirmed by Fitch and S&P with a stable outlook.

Operational risks include, but are not limited to:

  • Physical asset safety and equipment breakdown risk: High asset concentration in Downstream is a significant risk driver. The potential negative effects are mitigated by comprehensive HSE activities and a group-wide insurance management program.
  • Crude oil supply risk: Crude supply disruption is a major risk factor for the Downstream business, as it can hamper continuous operations. In order to mitigate this risk, supplies of crude oil via pipelines are diversified with regular crude cargo deliveries from the Adriatic Sea.
  • E&P reserve replacement: higher than expected decline of E&P production and failure to replace reserves may lead to the decrease in the revenues generated by E&P segment. Upstream has been operating

17

optimisation programs as well as seeks for inorganic opportunities. The recent acquisition of ACG well fits the mitigation plans.

  • Cyber risk: Due to digitalization and new technologies more cyber threat and vulnerability appear. Global trends show steadily growing frequency and intensity of Cyber-attacks / incidents as well as more specified
    Cyber Crime Groups targeting Industrial Control System's weaknesses, which may have increasing economic impact and relevance on MOL. Therefore, MOL continuously improves Cyber Security capabilities. MOL Group entities supervise their cyber security risks and develop risk mitigation furthermore assure that Cyber Security is built into all the MOL Group products and services. MOL continuously educates their employees and partners about cyber security risks and support them to act in a responsible way.
  • Human Capital: as the Group's ability to implement its 2030 Strategy is dependent on the capabilities and performance of its people, management, experts and technical personnel, MOL has been operating HR frameworks to attract, develop, reward and retain talented employees. MOL promotes diversity and generational collaboration by enhancing internal knowledge transfer, strongly focusing on digital transformation, further developing innovation & feedback culture, utilizing flexible working arrangements and adjusting mobility frameworks.
  • Pandemic Risk: pandemics may significantly adversely affect the Group's business environment, including price and demand on the Group's products and services, availability of contractors, subcontractors as well as raw materials, creditworthiness of credit customers and on the other side availability of the Group's key personnel could also be limited causing deterioration of the Group's business results of operations or financial condition, need to cut capital expenditures. The Group has tried and tested Crisis Management plans in place to reduce the impact of this risk.

Strategic risks include, but are not limited to:

  • Regulatory risk: MOL has significant exposure to a wide range of laws, regulations, environmental and government policies that may change significantly over time. Government actions may be affected by the elevated risk of economic and, in some regions, political crisis, increasing their impact on MOL's operations.
  • Country risk: The international presence of MOL Group contributes to diversification but also exposure to country specific risk at the same time. Therefore, we monitor the political risk and compliance with local regulations and international sanctions to keep country risk in our investment portfolio within acceptable limits.
  • Reputation risk: MOL, as a major market player in the region, operates under special attention from a considerable number of stakeholders, and we are constantly seeking to meet our responsibilities towards them.
  • Climate change risk: The transitional and physical risks associated with climate change have the potential to adversely impact MOL's current and future revenue streams, expenditures, assets and financing. MOL Group launched its 2030 Strategy as a response to the potential mid-long-term decrease in demand for fossil fuels, primarily driven by a combination of regulatory changes, electrification and digitalization of transportation, energy and fuel efficiency gains, as well as changes in consumer behaviour and advances in technology. MOL
    Group's transformational strategy is meant to respond to these challenges by opening new business lines, with an increasing focus on the extension of the (petro)chemical value chain. Several strategic and operational steps have been taken at both group and divisional level. For more details, refer to the Management
    Discussion & Analysis, and the "Future Product Portfolio" chapter of the 2019 Sustainability Report inside the
    MOL Group Integrated Annual Report - 2019.
  • Capex Project Execution Risk are that the projects are delayed or less profitable than expected or unsuccessful for numerous reasons, including cost overruns, lower product prices, higher raw material or energy prices, equipment shortages, limited availability of contractors and execution difficulties. In order to manage such risks, dedicated team is operating to identify risks at earlier stages, plan for mitigation or avoidance by linking potential risks with schedule and budget to build realistic estimates and following it up through the project lifecycle.

Main risk management tools

As a general risk management framework, we operate an Enterprise Risk Management system.

Hedging Policy: to ensure the profitability and the financial stability of the group, financial risk management is in place to handle short-term, market related risks. Commodity price, FX and interest rate risks are measured regularly by using a complex model based on advanced statistical methods and are managed - if and when necessary - with hedging measures.

18

Insurance Policy: transferring of the financial consequences of our operational risks is done by insurance management, which represents an important risk mitigation tool used to cover the most relevant exposures and liabilities arising out of our operations. Insurance is managed through a joint program for the whole group to exploit considerable synergy effects.

Crisis and Business Continuity Management: following best industry practice and focusing on low probability high potential risks that could disrupt our operations, value chain and cash generation, MOL Group has implemented and is currently working to integrate a crisis management and business continuity program in order to reduce recovery times within tolerable limits for processes critical to our business.

19

OUTLOOK ON STRATEGIC HORIZON

2020 started as a regular year for MOL Group. Operations were smooth and most KPIs were visibly above the previous year's level and also above targets in the first 10 weeks of the year. And then everything changed. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that came as a result created unprecedented challenges and reset priorities for everyone, including MOL. The virus exposed MOL, its employees, customers and partners to significant health and safety risks, it created unseen operational challenges during the lockdown and put MOL's financial flexibility and strength to the test too. The oil and gas industry was particularly hit hard as a combination of demand and supply-side shocks occurring at the same time.

Under these circumstances MOL managed to continue to generate positive simplified free cash flows in H1 2020 of USD 368mn despite profitability (EBITDA) deteriorating visibly YoY. MOL introduced significant operational and financial adjustments in the wake of the pandemic, including reducing capex plans by more than 25% for 2020, initiating a comprehensive opex review and delaying decision on profit distribution from 2019. These measures all targeted the same goal, to allow MOL to operate with positive free cash flow generation in order to preserve its financial health and flexibility. While the 2020 plans were rewritten, one key objection has not changed: MOL wants to maintain positive cash generation even amidst the crisis.

The crisis has had no impact on MOL's strategic projects and its intention to carry on with its long-term transition strategy, set out in the MOL 2030 program. The transformational projects (polyol, propylene splitter, delayed coker) are clearly prioritized and have been going ahead at full steam, as far as the mobility restrictions allowed. While the strategic directions remain intact, the current circumstances do necessitate a rethinking of priorities, resetting of the financial framework and updating the long term strategic and short-to-mid-term tactical and financial targets. Hence the Board initiated a strategy review and update process, the results of which will be communicated in about 6 months.

While the financial targets are now withdrawn for the next few years, pending the review process, including the underlying macro assumptions, the primary goal is unchanged: MOL aims at generating enough cash (Clean CCS EBITDA) to fund both sustain-type investments and its low-carbon energy transition, and also to reward its shareholders. At the same time, MOL wants to maintain a strong financial profile with a robust balance sheet.

In Downstream, we continue to execute the DS 2022 program, which defined the strategic targets for the 2020-23 period as well and which aims at completing the first round of major investment projects along the "fuel-to- petchems" transition direction and significant incremental EBITDA on the back of USD 3bn+ investments. The new polyol plant is now at 65% completion and while some small delays are likely due to the pandemic, MOL remains fully committed to complete this flagship investment according to plans. The Rijeka delayed coker project is now also in progress, after an FID made in December 2019. Efficiency improvement efforts go ahead at full steam and they gain an ever more important meaning during difficult times. The current crisis may delay some further investment decisions, but the strategy update will certainly result in launching new projects which will bring MOL closer to the long-term strategic goal of transition.

Consumer Services proved to be extremely resilient in this challenging external environment marked with lockdowns, a significant decline in mobility and hence a major drop in transport fuel demand. Consumer Services posted nearly unchanged EBITDA YoY and slightly improved simplified FCF in H1 2020 - becoming the largest FCF contributor of the group -, as cost savings and optimization measures nearly offset the inevitable fallout of fuel and non-fuel margins. This outstanding financial performance is a testament to the success of the strategic efforts we have been undertaking to transform our Consumer Services segment and gives us additional ammunition and energy to push ahead with our strategic targets. In the next few years, we will continue to invest in transforming the business into a real FMCG retailing platform and the rollout of the non-fuel concept (Fresh Corners) will go on. Digitalization of the customer interactions and the customer experience will likely gain new momentum and we will also continue to seek for new opportunities in mobility services.

Upstream's financial performance suffered materially in H1 as oil and gas prices collapsed. Yet, the business remained free cash flow positive amidst rock-bottom prices in Q2 and managed to further reduce its cash breakeven point to an around USD 25/bbl oil price in 2020. The main target remains to maintain a disciplined, highly efficient operation and to maximise cash generation from the existing reserves in the next 5 years, while attempting to mitigate natural decline and trying to keep production at around the current activity level. The acquisition of a 9.57% stake in the supergiant ACG field (and an 8.9% stake in the BTC pipeline) was successfully closed in April 2020, and one of the key projects for the coming period will be the integration of this new portfolio element. The new asset is to add around 20-30 mboepd to group production (at an oil price of USD 30-60/bbl), will lower the unit opex of the portfolio and will visibly contribute to cash generation. This acquisition was also a major step in addressing the reserve replacement challenge MOL has been facing in recent years.

20

MOL HUNGARIAN

OIL AND GAS PLC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

30 June 2020

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

21

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Introduction

reviewed financial statements for the six months period ended 30

General information

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as MOL Plc., MOL or the parent company) was incorporated on 1 October 1991. MOL Plc. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the Group or MOL Group) is an integrated, international oil and gas company, active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 26,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years in the industry with its legal predecessor. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported by more than 80 years' experience in the hydrocarbon field. There are production activities in 9 countries and exploration assets in 13 countries. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plants under integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of more than 1,900 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe.

The registered office address of the Company is 1117 - Budapest, Október huszonharmadika u. 18, Hungary.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Budapest and the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Depositary Receipts (DRs) are traded Over The Counter (OTC) market in the USA.

Statement of Compliance

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and all applicable IFRSs that have been adopted by the European Union (EU). IFRS comprise standards and interpretations approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the IFRS Interpretations Committee. This report contains consolidated, reviewed financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2020, consolidated, audited financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2019 and consolidated, not

June 2019 as prepared by the management in accordance with IFRS.

Contents

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

22

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of profit or loss

23

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of comprehensive

income

24

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of financial position

25

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of changes in equity

26

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flow

27

Notes to the Interim condensed financial statements - Accounting

information, policies and significant estimates

28

1.

Accounting information and policies

28

Results for the period

30

2.

Segmental information

30

3.

Other operating income

30

4.

Total operating expenses

31

5.

Finance result

31

6.

Joint ventures and associates

32

7.

Taxation

32

Non-financial assets and liabilities

34

8.

Property, plants and equipment and intangible assets

34

9.

Business combinations

34

10.

Other non-current assets

36

11.

Inventories

36

12.

Other current assets

36

13.

Provisions

36

14.

Other non-current liabilities

36

15.

Other current liabilities

37

Financial instruments, capital and financial risk management

38

16.

Reconciliation of financial instruments

38

17.

Trade and other receivables

39

18.

Fair value hierarchy

40

19.

Capital management

40

Other financial information

43

20.

Commitments and contingent liabilities

43

21.

Notes to the consolidated statements of cash flows

45

22.

Related party transactions

45

23.

Events after the reporting period

46

Ernst & Young Kft.

Tel: +36 1 451 8100

Ernst & Young Ltd.

Fax: +36 1 451 8199

H-1132 Budapest Váci út 20.

www.ey.com/hu

1399 Budapest 62. Pf.632, Hungary

Cg. 01-09-267553

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the shareholders and Board of Directors of MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company and its subsidiaries, which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2020, the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (interim financial information). Management of MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Other matter

The interim financial information as at 30 June 2019 was not reviewed.

Szabó Gergely

Partner

Ernst & Young Könyvvizsgáló Kft.

06 August 2020

1132 Budapest, Váci út 20.

Page 1 / 1

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

23

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

H1 2020

H1 2019

Reviewed,

Not reviewed,

unaudited

unaudited

Notes

HUF million

HUF million

Net sales

2

1,943,399

2,483,427

Other operating income

3

55,449

7,412

Total operating income

1,998,848

2,490,839

Raw material and consumables used

1,451,985

1,947,437

Personnel expenses

134,652

137,545

Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment

228,983

178,673

Other operating expenses

108,032

139,395

Change in inventory of finished goods & work in progress

82,569

(17,967)

Work performed by the enterprise and capitalised

(25,327)

(40,912)

Total operating expenses

4

1,980,894

2,344,171

Profit from operation

17,954

146,668

Finance income

80,494

42,696

Finance expense

171,151

48,856

Total finance expense, net

5

(90,657)

(6,160)

Share of after-tax results of associates and joint ventures

6

(12,336)

4,327

(Loss) / Profit before tax

(85,039)

144,835

Income tax expense

7

32,222

19,570

(Loss) / Profit for the period

(117,261)

125,265

Attributable to:

Owners of parent

(89,956)

126,436

Non-controlling interest

(27,305)

(1,171)

Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

(126)

180

Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

(126)

180

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

24

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

H1 2020

H1 2019

Reviewed,

Not reviewed,

unaudited

unaudited

Notes

HUF million

HUF million

(Loss) / Profit for the period

(117,261)

125,265

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations,

net of tax

142,229

12,665

Net investment hedge, net of tax

(17,646)

(2,249)

Changes in fair value of debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income, net of tax

636

684

Cash flow hedges, net of deferred tax

(234)

565

Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

6,577

3,213

Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified

131,562

14,878

to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods:

Changes in fair value of equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income, net of tax

304

2,895

Remeasurement of post- employment benefit obligations

(7)

(452)

Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified

297

2,443

to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

131,859

17,321

Total comprehensive income for the period

14,598

142,586

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

26,173

139,719

Non-controlling interest

(11,575)

2,867

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

25

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2019

Reviewed,

Audited

unaudited

Notes

HUF million

HUF million

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

8

3,358,789

2,685,969

Intangible assets

8

293,168

207,964

Investments in associates and joint ventures

6

217,309

206,077

Other non-current financial assets

16

153,464

137,691

Deferred tax asset

111,614

123,805

Other non-current assets

10

96,885

90,372

Total non-current assets

4,231,229

3,451,878

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

11

462,651

517,060

Trade and other receivables

16, 17

545,510

610,335

Securities

16

14,602

24,275

Other current financial assets

16

34,014

104,145

Income tax receivable

49,200

30,724

Cash and cash equivalents

16

353,247

326,108

Other current assets

12

72,005

67,477

Assets classified as held for sale

291

285

Total current assets

1,531,520

1,680,409

Total assets

5,762,749

5,132,287

EQUITY

19

Share capital

79,427

79,408

Retained earnings and other reserves

2,189,567

1,848,763

(Loss) / Profit for the year attr. to owners of parent

(89,956)

223,214

Equity attributable to owners of parent

2,179,038

2,151,385

Non-controlling interest

288,120

299,984

Total equity

2,467,158

2,451,369

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term debt

16

1,087,563

582,417

Other non-current financial liabilities

16

74,489

3,138

Non-current provisions

13

596,374

545,276

Deferred tax liabilities

160,438

59,952

Other non-current liabilities

14

31,240

26,624

Total non-current liabilities

1,950,104

1,217,407

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term debt

16

268,824

326,622

Trade and other payables

16

548,208

624,164

Other current financial liabilities

16

227,291

252,606

Current provisions

13

24,453

36,052

Income tax payable

14,751

6,929

Other current liabilities

15

261,960

217,138

Total current liabilities

1,345,487

1,463,511

Total liabilities

3,295,591

2,680,918

Total equity and liabilities

5,762,749

5,132,287

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

26

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Retained

Reserve of

earnings with

exchange

profit for the

Fair

differences

year attr. to

Equity attr.

Non-

Share

Share

valuation

on

owners of

Total

to owners

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserve

translation

parent

reserves

of parent

interests

equity

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

Opening balance

1 Jan 2019

79,298

219,389

1,792

263,604

1,430,372

1,915,157

1,994,455

315,491

2,309,946

Profit / (loss) for the year

-

-

-

-

126,436

126,436

126,436

(1,171)

125,265

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for

the year

-

-

2,509

10,617

157

13,283

13,283

4,038

17,321

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the

year

-

-

2,509

10,617

126,593

139,719

139,719

2,867

142,586

Dividends

-

-

-

-

(97,366)

(97,366)

(97,366)

-

(97,366)

Dividends to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(28,029)

(28,029)

Equity recorded for share-based payments

123

-

-

-

1,333

1,333

1,456

-

1,456

Treasury share transactions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition / divestment of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Closing balance

30 Jun 2019 (Not reviewed, unaudited)

79,421

219,389

4,301

274,221

1,460,932

1,958,843

2,038,264

290,329

2,328,593

Opening balance 1 January, 2020

79,408

219,389

6,354

289,723

1,556,511

2,071,977

2,151,385

299,984

2,451,369

Profit / (loss) for the year

-

-

-

-

(89,956)

(89,956)

(89,956)

(27,305)

(117,261)

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for

the year

-

-

1,945

107,485

6,699

116,129

116,129

15,730

131,859

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the

year

-

-

1,945

107,485

(83,257)

26,173

26,173

(11,575)

14,598

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(262)

(262)

Equity recorded for share-based payments

19

-

-

-

528

528

547

-

547

Treasury share transactions

-

-

-

-

(458)

(458)

(458)

-

(458)

Acquisition / divestment of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(37)

(37)

(37)

-

(37)

Other

-

-

-

-

1,428

1,428

1,428

(27)

1,401

Closing balance

30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited)

79,427

219,389

8,299

397,208

1,474,715

2,099,611

2,179,038

288,120

2,467,158

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

27

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

H1 2020

H1 2019

Restated

Reviewed,

Not reviewed,

unaudited

unaudited

Notes

HUF million

HUF million

(Loss) / Profit before tax

(85,039)

144,835

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash provided by

operating activities

Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and allowances / impairments

228,983

178,679

Increase / (decrease) in provisions

(14,296)

(21,415)

Net (gain) / loss on asset disposal and divestments

(72)

(390)

Net interest expense / (income)

5

10,470

13,524

Other finance expense / (income)

5

80,187

(7,364)

Share of after-tax results of associates and joint ventures

6

12,336

(4,327)

Other adjustment item

(44,950)

34,357

Income taxes paid

(28,666)

(5,470)

Operating cash flow before changes in working capital

21

158,953

332,429

Total change in working capital o/w:

85,496

(89,333)

(Increase) / decrease in inventories

11

82,149

(30,610)

(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables

17

45,390

(182,099)

Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables

(117,488)

55,320

Increase / (decrease) in other assets and liabilities

12, 15

75,445

68,056

Net cash provided by operating activities

21

244,449

243,096

Capital expenditures

8

(213,880)

(226,143)

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets

934

990

Acquisition of businesses (net of cash)

(473,812)

(2,024)

Proceeds from disposal of businesses (net of cash)

172

-

(Increase) / decrease in other financial assets

96,982

(61,412)

Interest received and other finance income

5

5,675

4,251

Dividends received

5

5,486

5,199

Net cash used in investing activities

21

(578,443)

(279,139)

Issuance of long-term notes

-

-

Repayment of long-term notes

-

-

Proceeds from loans and borrowings received

989,037

401,601

Repayments of loans and borrowings

(692,120)

(426,131)

Interest paid and other financial costs

5

(9,198)

(13,947)

Dividends paid to owners of parent

19

(1)

(97,057)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(266)

(302)

Transactions with non-controlling interest

(125)

-

Other changes in equity

1,427

-

Net cash used in financing activities

21

288,754

(135,836)

Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents

76,914

5,902

Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

31,674

(165,977)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

326,108

383,511

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

353,247

218,223

Change in Cash and cash equivalents

27,139

(165,288)

Change in Overdraft

4,535

(689)

Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

31,674

(165,977)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

28

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - ACCOUNTING INFORMATION, POLICIES AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES

1. Accounting information and policies

Basis of preparation

This section describes the basis of preparation of interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group's applicable accounting policies, the seasonality of operations and prior period errors and restatements. This section also provides a brief summary of new accounting standards issued by IASB but have not yet been effective.

The interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and accordingly are to be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.

The following amendments to the accounting standards are issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) or International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC), effective from 1 January 2020:

  • Amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combination
  • Amendment to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
  • Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material
  • Amendment to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards

The following standards issued by the IASB have not yet been effective:

  • IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts including Amendments to IFRS 17 (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 not yet endorsed by EU)
  • Amendment to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)
  • Amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combinations (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)
  • Amendment to IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)
  • Amendment to IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)
  • Amendment to Annual Improvements 2018-2020 (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)
  • Amendment to IFRS 16 Leases Covid 19-Related Rent Concessions (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020 not yet endorsed by EU)
  • Amendment to IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts- deferral of IFRS 9 (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 not yet endorsed by EU)

The above-mentioned new standards and amendments do not affect significantly the Group's consolidated results, financial position or disclosures.

Changes in critical accounting estimates

As of 30 June 2020, MOL Group has upgraded its reserve estimates of matured oil and gas fields in CEE. By this all reserves are determined at 2P basis consistently with industry best practice.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

29

Restatement

In the consolidated statement of cash flow the comparative period has been restated due to HUF 9,719 million repayment on shares under repurchase obligation incorrectly presented as dividends paid to owners of parent instead of repayments of loans and borrowings.

Seasonality of operations

Certain operations of the Group, mainly in the Downstream, Consumer Services and the Gas Midstream segment are exposed to seasonality (in case of Consumer Services, holiday peak results in higher margin revenues, whereby sales of the Gas Midstream segment are higher in the winter heating season), which should be considered when analysing quarterly financial information.

Significant impact on operation

The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that came as a result created unprecedented challenges and reset priorities for everyone, including MOL. The virus exposed MOL, its employees, customers and partners to significant health and safety risks, it created unseen operational challenges during the lockdown and put MOL's financial flexibility and strength to the test too. The oil and gas industry were particularly hit hard as a combination of demand and supply-side shocks occurring at the same time.

The upstream segment was hit by significantly lower oil and gas prices in 2020 compared to 2019, which more than offset the strong cost discipline and the positive effect of higher production helped by newly acquired ACG.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

30

RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD

This section explains the results and performance of the Group for the half financial years ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019. Disclosures are following the structure of statement of profit or loss and provide information on segmental data, total operating income, total operating expense, finance result, income from associates and joint ventures. For joint ventures and associates, statement of financial position disclosures are also provided in this section.

2. Segmental information

For management purposes the Group is organised into five major operating business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream and Corporate and other segments. The business units are the basis upon which the Group reports its segment information to the management who is responsible for allocating business resources and assessing performance of the operating segments.

Inter-

Six months ended

Consumer

Gas

Corporate

segment

30 June 2020

Upstream

Downstream

Services

Midstream

and other

transfers

Total

(Reviewed, unaudited)

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

Net Revenue

External sales

70,952

1,140,465

670,500

47,375

14,107

-

1,943,399

Inter-segment transfers

104,858

515,445

2,622

2,678

88,377

(713,980)

-

Total revenue

175,810

1,655,910

673,122

50,053

102,484

(713,980)

1,943,399

Profit / (loss) from operation

(24,809)

(1,656)

40,570

28,640

(39,773)

14,982

17,954

Inter-

Six months ended

Consumer

Gas

Corporate

segment

30 June 2019

Upstream

Downstream

Services

Midstream

and other

transfers

Total

(Not reviewed, unaudited)

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

Net Revenue

External sales

94,017

1,539,236

785,325

45,003

19,846

2,483,427

Inter-segment transfers

158,453

659,003

3,055

1,682

112,152

(934,345)

-

Total revenue

252,470

2,198,239

788,380

46,685

131,998

(934,345)

2,483,427

Profit / (loss) from operation

75,872

50,309

42,209

18,424

(37,729)

(2,417)

146,668

3. Other operating income

In 2020, fair valuation gains on commodity derivatives have resulted approximately HUF 46 billion increase in other income mainly due to MOL Plc. In 2019, there has been no fair valuation gain on such transactions among other income.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

31

4. Total operating expenses

H1 2020

H1 2019

Reviewed,

Not reviewed,

unaudited

unaudited

HUF million

HUF million

Raw materials and consumables used

1,451,985

1,947,437

Crude oil purchased

610,771

833,929

Cost of goods purchased for resale

387,771

602,348

Non-hydrocarbon-based material

128,698

166,482

Value of material-type services used

119,131

122,271

Other raw materials

91,701

119,478

Purchased bio diesel component

49,762

45,658

Utility expenses

39,368

39,959

Value of inter-mediated services

24,783

17,312

Employee benefits expense

134,652

137,545

Wages and salaries

95,978

100,996

Social security

21,897

18,432

Other employee benefits expense

16,777

18,117

Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment

228,983

178,673

Other operating expenses

108,032

139,395

Other

57,416

77,384

Contribution in strategic inventory storage

17,242

16,763

Mining royalties

14,728

25,104

Taxes and contributions

10,333

11,889

Rental cost

8,313

8,255

Change in inventory of finished goods and work in progress

82,569

(17,967)

Work performed by the enterprise and capitalised

(25,327)

(40,912)

Total operating expenses

1,980,894

2,344,171

Operating expenses are mainly driven by lower level of average Brent price and consequently raw material prices in 2020.

5. Finance result

H1 2020

H1 2019

Reviewed,

Not reviewed,

unaudited

unaudited

Finance result

HUF million

HUF million

Interest income

4,141

4,365

Dividend income

18

6,065

Foreign exchange gains

72,154

30,430

Other finance income

4,181

1,836

Total finance income

80,494

42,696

Interest expense

7,965

10,964

Unwinding of discount on provisions

6,646

6,924

Foreign exchange losses

150,599

28,848

Other finance expense

5,941

2,120

Total finance expense

171,151

48,856

Interest expense decreased due to repayment of USD bond in September 2019. Net foreign exchange result decreased as a result of massive Hungarian Forint weakening against both Euro and US Dollar compared to H1 2019.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

32

6. Joint ventures and associates

Ownership

Contribution to net

Net book value of

income

investments

H1 2020

H1 2019

30 Jun

31 Dec

2020

Rev.,

Not rev.,

2019

Rev.,

unaud.

unaud.

Audited

Company name

Country

Range of activity

2020

unaud.

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

Investment in joint ventures

Exploration and

BaiTex Llc./

Russia /

production activity /

51%

(5,703)

1,307

7,695

14,388

MK Oil and Gas B.V.

Netherlands

Exploration investment

management

JSR MOL Synthetic

Hungary

Production of synthetic

49%

(1,637)

(586)

12,639

13,274

Rubber Plc.

rubber

Rossi Biofuel Plc.

Hungary

Biofuel component

25%

271

405

5,278

4,631

production

ITK Holding Plc.

Hungary

Mobility and public

74%

(270)

-

1,012

1,281

transport service

Dunai Vízmű Plc.

Hungary

Water production, supply

33%

1

-

1,404

1,403

Terra Mineralna Gnojiva

Croatia

Investment management

50%

2,084

(745)

9,677

7,109

d.o.o.

Ma-Coding Ltd.

Hungary

IT services

50%

-

-

-

-

Datapac Group

Slovakia

IT services

25%

(14)

-

535

-

MOL-Aspect DNY-

Magyarországi Közös

Hungary

Exploration and

50%

-

-

9

-

Szénhidrogén Kutató és

production activity

Termelő Ltd.

New Milford

Hungary

Property management

0%

-

-

-

36

Development Ltd

Investment in associated companies

Pearl Petroleum Ltd.

Kurdistan

Exploration of gas

10%

2,953

3,960

153,342

143,863

region / Iraq

Ural Group Limited

Kazakhstan

Exploration and

28%

(11,070)

(158)

6,620

16,713

production activity

Meroco a.s.

Slovakia

Production of bio-diesel

25%

14

86

1,491

1,376

component (FAME)

Messer Slovnaft s.r.o.

Slovakia

Production of technical

49%

41

46

635

801

gases

DAC ARENA a.s.

Slovakia

Facility management

28%

12

52

1,346

1,202

IN-ER Erőmű Kft.

Hungary

Power plant investment

30%

-

(40)

-

-

management

BTC

Cayman

Oil transportation

9%

982

-

15,626

-

Islands

Total

(12,336)

4,327

217,309

206,077

7. Taxation

a) Analysis of taxation charge for the year

Total applicable income taxes reported in the consolidated financial statements for the interim period ended 30th June 2020 include the following components:

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

33

H1 2020

H1 2019

Reviewed,

Not reviewed,

unaudited

unaudited

HUF million

HUF million

Deferred taxes

21,935

11,128

Local trade tax and innovation fee

6,838

7,711

Current corporate income tax and industry taxes

3,449

731

Total income tax expense

32,222

19,570

Local trade tax represents an income-based tax for Hungarian entities, payable to local municipalities. Tax base is calculated by deducting material costs, cost of goods sold and remediated services from sales revenue. Tax rates vary between 0-2% dependent on the regulation of local governments where the entities carry on business activities.

Industry income taxes include tax on energy supply activities in Hungary with an effective tax rate of 19% (H1 2019: 21%) on taxable statutory profit of MOL Plc.

Upstream companies in Norway are refunded for the tax expenses of exploration activities incurred for the year.

b) Current income taxes

Change in tax rates

The following changes in corporate income tax rates effective from 1 January 2020 are taken into account:

    1. change in Pakistan to 29% (2019: 30%)
  2. Deferred tax assets and liabilities

Change in tax rates

The following changes in corporate income tax rates effective from 1 January 2021 are taken into account in deferred tax calculation:

  1. change in the Netherlands to 21.7% (2020: 25%)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

34

NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

This section describes those non-financial assets that are used, and liabilities incurred to generate the Group's performance. This section also provides disclosures on the Group's recent acquisitions and disposals.

8. Property, plants and equipment and intangible assets

a) Property, plants and equipment

During the six months ended 30th June 2020, the Group purchased assets with cost of HUF 684,745 million, compared to HUF 230,619 million in H1 2019.

The purchases both in the current and comparative period mainly related to M&A project in the Upstream segment (investment in ACG field in Azerbaijan) and Downstream segments (entering new market projects in MOL Petrochemicals).

In 2017, MOL Group started, and in 2020, continued its Polyol Project with which it intends to become a significant producer of polyether polyols, high-value intermediates for products applied in the automotive, packaging and furniture industry. Under the project, a new polyol plant will be constructed to which significant part of capital expenditures relate both in the current and comparative period. In 2020, HUF 74,205 million was capitalised in connection with the polyol project.

Impairments

During the interim period in 2020, net impairment losses of HUF 28,156 million were recognized mainly in the Upstream segment for production fields and for assets under construction.

The impairment tests of Upstream assets performed by MOL Group were performed using the following assumptions:

  • Recoverable amount is calculated with the assumption of using the assets in long-term in the future.
  • Discount rates: the value in use calculations take into account the time value of money, the risks specific to the asset and the rate of return that would be expected by market for an investment with similar risk, cash flow and timing profile. It is estimated from current market transactions for similar assets or from the 'weighted average cost of capital' (WACC) of a listed entity that has a single asset or portfolio of assets that are similar in terms of service potential and risks to the asset under review.
  • Exploration and Production segment pre-tax WACC premise were applied plus country risk premium of the related country. Based on the above, the WACC rates used for the impairment tests in 2020 were in the range from 7.3% to 13.3%.
  • Brent oil and NCG gas price assumptions applied in the value in use models: real flat 50 USD/barrel and EUR 15 MWh from 2020.

9. Business combinations

a) Acquisition of MOL Azerbaijan (formerly: Chevron Khazar, Ltd.)

On 16 April 2020, MOL Group has successfully closed the previously announced deal with Chevron Global Ventures, Ltd and Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd regarding the acquisition of their non-operated E&P interests in Azerbaijan, including a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli ("ACG") oil field, and an effective 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi- Ceyhan ("BTC") pipeline that transports the crude to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan for a total consideration of USD 1.57bn with an effective date of 1 January 2019. With this transaction MOL Group becomes the third largest field partner in ACG, a supergiant oil field, located in the Caspian Sea, which is operated by BP and started production in 1997. This transaction is a major milestone in building MOL Group's international E&P portfolio and a significant step to deliver on the inorganic reserve replacement targets. The operator estimates total gross recoverable reserves to be approximately 3bn bbl of oil, following the license extension in September 2017 until 2049.

MOL Group applies proportion consolidated method in terms of representing MOL Azerbaijan in the consolidated financial statements and applies the equity method to present significant influence in BTC Pipeline Company according to IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements and IAS 28 Investment in associates and joint ventures, respectively.

The initial accounting for the business combination is incomplete at the time the interim financial statements are authorized for issue, as the valuation has not been finalised.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

35

MOL Azerbaijan

Reviewed, unaudited

HUF million

Non-current assets

613,601

Intangible assets

-

Property, plant and equipment

613,601

Investment

-

Other non-current asset

-

Deferred tax asset

-

Current assets

36,552

Inventories

9,002

Trade and other receivables

8,858

Other current assets

6

Cash and cash equivalents

18,686

Non-current liabilities

(197,698)

Non-current provisions

(28,926)

Long-term debt

-

Other financial liabilities (non-current)

(70,062)

Other non-current liability

-

Deferred tax liability

(98,710)

Current liabilities

(47,565)

Current provisions

-

Short-term debt

-

Trade payables

(39,364)

Taxes and contributions

(8,201)

Other current liabilities

-

MOL Group's share of net assets (9,57%)

404,890

Goodwill on acquisition

-

Fair value of consideration transferred

475,026

Contingent consideration

-

Less: fair value of identifiable net assets acquired

(404,890)

Goodwill on acquisition

70,136

Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries

Consideration paid in cash

475,026

Less: cash and cash equivalent balances acquired

(18,686)

Net cash outflow

456,340

16 April 2020 - 30 June 2020

Net revenue

Profit for the period

Reviewed, unaudited

HUF million

HUF million

MOL Azerbaijan

8,800

3,965

b) Other acquisitions

There were two additional acquisitions during the interim period in 2020 (Tisza Solar Energy Ltd. and Datapac s. r. o.), which transactions were immaterial for the Group.

c) Update on acquisition of Aurora Kunststoffe GmbH and its subsidiaries

On 31 October 2019, MOL Group has acquired 100% shareholding of Aurora Kunststoffe GmbH. The accounting of business combination was completed by 30 June 2020 and has no material impact on provisional accounting of the business combination as at 31 December 2019.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

36

10. Other non-current assets

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2019

Reviewed,

Audited

unaudited

HUF million

HUF million

Advance payments for assets under construction

48,690

43,652

Obligatory level of inventory required by state legislations

46,834

45,167

Advance payments for intangible assets

652

582

Prepaid fees of long-term rental fees

400

420

Prepaid mining royalty

107

215

Other

202

336

Total

96,885

90,372

11. Inventories

Total amount of inventories decreased to HUF 462,651 million as of 30 June 2020 (HUF 517,060 million as of 31 December 2019).

The methodology of impairment calculation is based on comparison of inventory prices (crude, semi-finished products and finished products) at the end of the period and sales prices of products sold from inventories at 10 days around Balance Sheet date. When calculating impairment net realisable value is taken into account.

In the first quarter of 2020, the decrease of crude oil market price was more significant as at the same period of 2019 owing to the fact that coronavirus pandemic situation and lockdown worldwide caused a drop in general demand.

12. Other current assets

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2019

Reviewed,

Audited

unaudited

HUF million

HUF million

Prepaid and recoverable taxes and duties (excluding income taxes)

40,848

42,688

Prepaid expenses

18,293

12,559

Advance payments

12,003

10,462

Other

861

1,768

Total

72,005

67,477

13. Provisions

Total amount of provisions as of 30 June 2020 increased compared to 31 December 2019 by HUF 39,499 million and amounted to HUF 620,827 million. The increase was mainly caused by the provision of field abandonment in MOL Azerbaijan (HUF 28,373 million) and INA (HUF 9,272 million).

14. Other non-current liabilities

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

37

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2019

Reviewed,

Audited

unaudited

HUF million

HUF million

Government grants received

16,876

12,208

Received and deferred other subsidies

6,863

6,813

Deferred compensation for property, plant and equipment

3,999

4,157

Deferred income for apartments sold

1,346

1,287

Liabilities to government for sold apartments

835

912

Other

1,321

1,247

Total

31,240

26,624

15. Other current liabilities

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2019

Reviewed,

Audited

unaudited

HUF million

HUF million

Taxes, contributions payable (excluding corporate tax)

179,808

138,893

Amounts due to employees

40,442

39,055

Custom fees payable

11,950

11,539

Advances from customers

11,837

12,934

Fee payable for strategic inventory storage

6,293

4,667

Other accrued incomes

5,252

5,648

Government subsidies received and accrued

1,020

963

Other

5,359

3,439

Total

261,961

217,138

Taxes, contributions payable mainly include mining royalty, contributions to social security, value added taxes and excise taxes.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

38

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, CAPITAL AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

16. Reconciliation of financial instruments

This section describes the financial instruments applied to fulfil policies and procedures to manage the capital structure and the financial risks the Group is exposed to.

Derivatives

Fair value

Fair value

used for

through other

Total

through profit

hedging

Amortised

comprehensive

carrying

30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited)

or loss

hedge acc.*

cost

income

amount

Carrying amount of financial instruments

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

Financial assets

Equity instruments

3,535

-

-

64,477

68,012

Loans given

-

-

34,511

-

34,511

Deposit

-

-

348

-

348

Other non-current

Finance lease receivables

-

-

8,341

-

8,341

financial assets

Debt securities

-

-

-

12,947

12,947

Commodity derivatives

5,854

-

-

-

5,854

Other

-

-

23,451

-

23,451

Total non-current financial assets

9,389

-

66,651

77,424

153,464

Trade and other receivables

-

-

545,153

-

545,153

Finance lease receivables

-

-

357

-

357

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

353,247

-

353,247

Debt securities

-

-

-

14,602

14,602

Commodity derivatives

24,627

-

-

-

24,627

Loans given

-

-

3,581

-

3,581

Other current

Deposit

-

-

58

-

58

financial assets

Finance lease receivables

-

-

569

-

569

Other derivatives

1,136

-

-

-

1,136

Other

198

-

3,845

-

4,043

Total current financial assets

25,961

-

906,810

14,602

947,373

Total financial assets

35,350

-

973,461

92,026

1,100,837

Financial liabilities

Borrowings (long-term debt)

-

-

970,582

-

970,582

Finance lease liabilities

-

-

116,981

-

116,981

Foreign exchange derivatives

-

936

-

-

936

Other non-current

Other derivatives

5,188

-

-

-

5,188

financial liabilities

Other

-

-

68,365

-

68,365

Total non-current financial liabilities

5,188

936

1,155,928

n/a.

1,162,052

Trade and other payables

-

-

548,208

-

548,208

Borrowings (short-term debt)

-

-

239,476

-

239,476

Finance lease liabilities

-

-

29,348

-

29,348

Transferred "A" shares with

put&call options

-

-

185,785

-

185,785

Other current

Commodity derivatives

28,676

-

-

-

28,676

financial liabilities

Foreign exchange derivatives

784

-

-

-

784

Other derivatives

5,472

-

-

-

5,472

Other

-

-

6,574

-

6,574

Total current financial liabilities

34,932

-

1,009,391

n/a.

1,044,323

Total financial liabilities

40,120

936

2,165,319

n/a.

2,206,375

*hedge acc: under hedge accounting

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

39

Derivatives

Fair value

Fair value

used for

through other

Total

through

hedging

Amortised

comprehensive

carrying

31 Dec 2019 (Audited)

profit or loss

hedge acc.*

cost

income

amount

Carrying amount of financial instruments

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

Financial assets

Equity instruments

1,649

-

-

63,545

65,194

Loans given

-

-

27,941

-

27,941

Deposit

-

-

323

-

323

Other non-current

Finance lease receivables

-

-

8,694

-

8,694

financial assets

Debt securities

-

-

-

12,680

12,680

Commodity derivatives

133

-

-

-

133

Other

-

-

22,726

-

22,726

Total non-current financial assets

1,782

-

59,684

76,225

137,691

Trade and other receivables

-

-

610,048

-

610,048

Finance lease receivables

-

-

287

-

287

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

326,108

-

326,108

Debt securities

14,136

-

-

10,139

24,275

Commodity derivatives

5,894

-

-

-

5,894

Loans given

-

-

4,415

-

4,415

Other current financial

Deposit

-

-

40,269

-

40,269

assets

Foreign exchange derivatives

-

-

556

-

556

Other derivatives

1,053

-

-

-

1,053

Other

-

-

51,958

-

51,958

Total current financial assets

21,083

-

1,033,641

10,139

1,064,863

Total financial assets

22,865

-

1,093,325

86,364

1,202,554

Financial liabilities

Borrowings (long-term debt)

-

-

473,612

-

473,612

Finance lease

liabilities

-

-

108,805

-

108,805

Other non-current

Foreign exchange derivatives

556

679

-

-

1,235

financial liabilities

Other

-

-

1,903

-

1,903

Total non-current financial liabilities

556

679

584,320

n/a.

585,555

Trade and other payables

-

-

624,164

-

624,164

Borrowings (short-term debt)

-

-

300,281

-

300,281

Finance lease

liabilities

-

-

26,341

-

26,341

Transferred "A" shares with

put&call options

-

-

230,723

-

230,723

Other current financial

Commodity derivatives

10,742

-

-

-

10,742

liabilities

Foreign exchange derivatives

3

-

-

-

3

Other derivatives

4,231

-

-

-

4,231

Other

-

-

6,907

-

6,907

Total current financial liabilities

14,976

-

1,188,416

n/a.

1,203,392

Total financial liabilities

15,532

679

1,772,736

n/a.

1,788,947

*hedge acc: under hedge accounting

17. Trade and other receivables

Decrease of trade and other receivables to HUF 545,510 million is driven by decrease in average Brent crude oil price and consequently decrease of product average quotation prices (H1 2019: HUF 675,634 million). In addition, general drop in demand is further decreased receivables.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

40

18. Fair value hierarchy

30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited)

31 Dec 2019 (Audited)

Level 2

Level 2

Level 1

Valuation

Level 1

Valuation

techniques

techniques

Unadjusted

based on

Total fair

Unadjusted

based on

Total fair

quoted prices in

observable

quoted prices in

observable

value

value

active markets

market input

active markets

market input

Fair value hierarchy

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

HUF million

Financial assets

Equity instruments

22,504

45,508

68,012

24,814

40,380

65,194

Debt securities

4,123

23,426

27,549

4,688

32,267

36,955

Commodity derivatives

-

30,481

30,481

-

6,027

6,027

Other derivatives

-

1,136

1,136

-

1,053

1,053

Other

198

198

-

-

-

Total financial assets

26,825

100,551

127,376

29,502

79,727

109,229

Financial liabilities

Commodity derivatives

-

28,676

28,676

-

10,742

10,742

Foreign exchange derivatives

-

1,720

1,720

-

1,238

1,238

Other derivatives

-

10,660

10,660

-

4,231

4,231

Total financial liabilities

-

41,056

41,056

-

16,211

16,211

Both in 2020 and 2019, the Group does not have any instruments with fair value categorised as Level 3 (valuation techniques based on significant unobservable market input).

19. Capital management

Equity

Share capital

Changes in the number of ordinary, treasury and authorised shares:

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

41

Shares under

Number of

Authorised

Number of

Number of

repurchase

shares

number of

Series "A" and "B" shares

shares issued

treasury shares

obligation

outstanding

shares

1 Jan 2019

819,424,825

(76,733,102)

(108,315,354)

634,376,369

1,059,424,825

Share distribution for the members of

the Board of Directors and

-

886,670

-

886,670

-

participants of MRP

Settlement of share option

agreement with MUFG Securities

-

5,648,407

(5,648,407)

-

-

EMEA Plc.

Settlement of share option

-

484,582

(484,582)

-

-

agreement with UniCredit Bank A.G.

Settlement of share option

-

3,341,680

(3,341,680)

-

-

agreement with ING Bank N.V.

31 Dec 2019 (Audited)

819,424,825

(66,371,763)

(117,790,023)

635,263,039

1,059,424,825

Share distribution for the members of

the Board of Directors and

-

148,800

-

148,800

-

participants of MRP

Settlement of share option

agreement with MUFG Securities

-

(10,951,702)

10,951,702

-

-

EMEA Plc.

New share option agreement with

10,732,876

(10,732,876)

Commerzbank AG

30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited)

819,424,825

(66,441,789)

(117,571,197)

635,411,839

1,059,424,825

Series "C" shares

31 Dec 2019 (Audited)

578

(578)

-

-

578

Series "C" shares

30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited)

578

(578)

-

-

578

Treasury share put and call transactions

MOL Plc. has three option agreements concluded with financial institutions in respect of 77,487,189 pieces of series "A" shares ("Shares") as of 30 June 2020. Under the agreements, MOL Plc. holds American call options and the financial institutions hold European put options in respect of the shares. The expiry of both the put and call options are identical.

Counterparty

Underlying pieces of MOL ordinary shares

Strike price per share

Expiry

ING Bank N.V.

39,179,973

EUR 5.4801

23 Jun 2021

Commerzbank AG

10,732,876

EUR 5.6568

16 Jun 2021

UniCredit Bank AG

27,574,340

EUR 9.06640

14 Jun 2021

MOL agreed with ING Bank N.V. ("ING") on 17 June 2020, that the option rights in relation to 39,179,973 Shares under the share option agreement executed between ING and MOL on 26 November 2019 are cash settled on 25 June 2020. Simultaneously, MOL and ING entered into a new share purchase agreement and share option agreement, according to which MOL received American call options and ING received European put options in relation to 39,179,973 Shares, with the effective date of 25 June 2020. The maturity date of both the call and put options is 23 June 2021, and the strike price of both options is EUR 5.4801 per Share.

MOL agreed with MUFG Securities EMEA Plc. ("MUFG") that the option rights in relation to 10,951,702 Shares under the share option agreement executed between MUFG and MOL on 11 November 2019 are physically settled on 18 June 2020. MOL, MUFG and Commerzbank AG ("Commerzbank") have agreed on 16 June 2020 that MOL designates Commerzbank to take over 10,732,876 pieces of Shares from MUFG and MOL acquires 218,826 pieces of Shares from MUFG. Simultaneously, MOL and Commerzbank have entered into a share option agreement where MOL receives American call options and Commerzbank receives European put options in relation to 10,732,876 Shares with the effective date of 18 June 2020. The maturity date of both the call and put options is 16 June 2021, and the strike price of both options is EUR 5.6568 per Share.

MOL agreed with UniCredit Bank AG ("UniCredit") on 11 November 2019 that the option rights in relation to 27,089,758 Shares under the share option agreement executed between UniCredit and MOL on 14 November 2018

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

42

are cash settled on 18 November 2019. Simultaneously, MOL and UniCredit concluded a share purchase agreement and new share option agreement, according to which MOL received American call options and UniCredit received European put options in relation to 27,574,340 Shares, with the effective date of 18 November 2019. As a result of these transactions, UniCredit received 484,582 Shares. The maturity date of both the call and put options is 14 June 2021, and the strike price of both options is EUR 9.0664 per Share.

Dividend

Given that the short-term efforts focus on cash preservation and on retaining maximum flexibility and despite the original intention to continue the previous trend of increasing base dividends, the Board proposed to fully allocate the after-tax profit of 2019 to retained earnings.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

43

OTHER FINANCIAL

INFORMATION

20. Commitments and contingent liabilities

a) Guarantees

This section includes additional financial information that are either required by the relevant accounting standards or management considers these to be material information for shareholders.

The total value of guarantees undertaken to parties outside the Group is contractually HUF 219,269 million.

b) Capital and Contractual Commitments

The total value of capital commitments as of 30 June 2020 is HUF 179,578 million (HUF 283,483 million as of 31 December 2019), of which HUF 4,306 million relates to associated company, HUF 144,811 million relates to Hungarian operation and HUF 18,980 million relates to operation in Slovakia.

From operation in Hungary the most significant amounts relate to an oil handover point project in Csurgó (HUF 6,965 million), a railway network development at Tisza site (HUF 2,521 million) and a field development project in Somogy (HUF 2,109 million). Additional significant amounts relate to a project in Slovakia that aims to increase the production reliability and mitigate HSE (health, safety, environment) risks (HUF 6,224 million) and a transformers replacement project to satisfy environmental requirements (HUF 3,191 million).

As part of corporate social responsibility MOL Plc. is committed to spending HUF 10,697 million via sponsorship agreements in the next 4 years.

MOL Plc. has a take-or-pay contract with JANAF in amount of HUF 5,659 million. c) Operating leases

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2019

Reviewed,

Audited

unaudited

Unrecognised lease commitments

HUF million

HUF million

Due within one year

1,457

1,216

Due later than one year but not later than five years

750

912

Due later than five years

539

240

Total

2,746

2,368

Out of the outstanding operating lease liabilities as of 30 June 2020 HUF 1,466 million relates to operation in Croatia, HUF 113 million relates to operation in Slovakia and HUF 80 million to operation in Hungary.

d) Authority procedures, litigation

General

None of the litigations described below have any impact on the accompanying consolidated financial statements except as explicitly noted. MOL Group entities are parties to a number of civil actions arising in the ordinary course of business. Currently, no further litigation exists that could have a material adverse effect on the financial condition, assets, results or business of the Group.

The total value of claims in litigations/arbitrations where members of the MOL Group act as defendant or respondent is HUF 49,721 million for which HUF 26,228 million provision has been made.

CREDITOR procedures (MOL Plc.)

CREDITOR GAMA s.r.o. has submitted a compensation claim against MOL Plc. in connection with the acquisition of Slovnaft a.s. shares by MOL Plc. in the amount of cca. SKK 380 million (EUR 12.6 million) plus annual interest of 14.75%

. The claim was dismissed at several instances. Most recently by the Supreme Court. CREDITOR GAMA has now filed a constitutional complaint against the Supreme Court decision.

CREDITOR BETA s.r.o. claimed that the buying offer of MOL Plc. in connection with the acquisition of Slovnaft a.s. shares was not approved by the Slovak financial authority. Therefore, the company was not able to receive consideration for its shares. CREDITOR BETA claims compensation for damages cca. EUR 3 million plus annual interest of 10.48%. The procedure is at the quantum determination phase, while MOL Plc. has filed an appeal against the interim decision on the legal basis with the appellate court. This appeal was dismissed by the court. MOL Plc. has filed an extraordinary appeal against the dismissal of its appeal.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

44

ICSID arbitration (MOL Plc. vs. Croatia)

MOL Plc's request for arbitration was filed with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") on 26 November 2013 against the Government of the Republic of Croatia (the "GoC") under the Energy Charter Treaty mainly due to the huge losses INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d. ("INA") has suffered in the gas business as a consequence of the breach of the agreements of 2009 by the GoC. This arbitration is about more than just seeking a remedy for the breach of the contracts in general; it is also about the abuse of regulatory power at the expense of a single actor, INA, and indirectly, MOL Plc.

CONCESSIONS (INA Group)

On 29 July 2011 the Ministry of Economy, Labour and Entrepreneurship (hereinafter: the Ministry) rendered three Decisions depriving INA of the license to explore hydrocarbons in exploration areas "Sava", "Drava" and "North- West Croatia".

On 29 August 2011, INA filed three administrative lawsuits against the Ministry's Decisions. The Administrative Court annulled the Ministry's Decisions.

On 10 November 2014, and on 20 February 2015 the Ministry adopted new Decisions in which it again deprived INA of the license to explore hydrocarbons in exploration areas "Sava" and "North-West Croatia" and "Drava", with the same explanations. INA filed lawsuits against new Ministry Decisions regarding exploration areas "Sava", "Drava" and "NW Croatia-

In November 2016 the Administrative Court reached a decision and rejected INA's claim in the case regarding exploration area "Drava". INA has filed an appeal against that decision in December 2016.

On 08 September 2017 INA received the judgment brought by the High Administrative Court rejecting INA's appeal against the first-instance verdict in the "Drava" case. Thus, the Decision on seizure of hydrocarbon exploration approvals in the "Drava" research area, became final. The court still did not reach decisions regarding INA's lawsuits regarding exploration areas "Sava" and "North-West Croatia".

On 06 October 2017 INA filed a Constitutional lawsuit before the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Croatia against judgments brought by the High Administrative Court and Administrative Court of the Republic of Croatia in "Drava" case, in which INA requires from Constitutional Court to annul all those judgments. The case is pending at the Constitutional Court.

On 12 July 2018, INA received decision of the High Administrative Court cancelling previous decision of the Administrative Court and Ministry of Economy decision regarding "Sava" exploration license and has returned a case in its initial state.

BELVEDERE

In July 2017 INA received a lawsuit from Belvedere d.d. Dubrovnik with a claim amounting HRK 220 million. The claim relates to a loan provided by INA in 2005 to Belvedere d.d. (hotel "Belvedere" in Dubrovnik served as security for the loan). Since Belvedere d.d. has not returned the loan, enforcement procedure was initiated in 2012, and the hotel was sold to a highest bidder on a public auction. Belvedere d.d. now claims that the hotel was sold below its market value and also claims damage to its reputation and loss of profit.

Although the outcome of this procedure is uncertain it is more likely in favour of INA than not. Notwithstanding the possible outcome, request for the damage is deemed to set too high considering three independent court experts already discussed the market price issue.

MOL Plc. and INA vs Federation of the Bosnia and Herzegovina

MOL Plc. and INA initiated arbitration against FBIH in year 2012, in front of ICC Zurich. Case was in abeyance till November 2019.

INA/MOL claim:

In the Energopetrol (EP) Recapitalization Agreement, signed September 2006, Federation of the Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBIH) gave representations and warranties to the Consortium in respect of EP's compliance with legal regulations relating to labour and employment matters, that there was no risk of legal proceedings to be brought against EP. Following the closing of the transaction, a significant number of then former and existing employees started lawsuits against EP.

FBIH counterclaim:

According to the EP Recapitalization Agreement (RA), INA and MOL Plc. obligation was to provide for the investments in the EP. According to the text of RA, investment means to ensure necessary funds, including, without

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

45

limitation, the loans, to the EP, with a purpose to renew and expand the existing network of PS, as foreseen in the Investment plan which was enclosed to the RA. Deloitte, who was engaged by the parties to the RA to confirm performance of the agreed RA provisions, confirmed the Consortium has performed its investment obligations.

OMV vs. Dana, Crescent, MOL Plc. and Pearl

On 3 April 2019, OMV Upstream International GmbH ("OMV") as Claimant commenced arbitration against Dana Gas PJSC ("Dana"), Crescent Petroleum Company International Limited ("Crescent"), MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company ("MOL") and Pearl Petroleum Company Limited ("Pearl") as Respondents under the Joint Venture Agreement dated 15 May 2009 between the parties and RWE Middle East Holdings, B.V. ("RWE") (the "JVA"). On 12 April 2019, another arbitration was commenced by Dana and Crescent as Claimants, against OMV and MOL as Respondents. Later LCIA Court approved the consolidation of these arbitrations.

MOL's position is that Dana and Crescent are seeking earn-out payments to which they are not entitled by advancing a premature and unjustified Field Development Plans ("FDP") that both ignore the true status of Pearl's operations.

In two expert determination procedures the Experts, agreeing with MOL, determined that the FDPs did not reasonably conform with the Development Criteria set out in the Joint Venture Agreement.

MOL seeks dismissal of all Dana's and Crescent's claims

A hearing on the merits is set down for April 2021.

Dana and Crescent vs. MOL Plc.

On 14 February 2020, Dana Gas PJSC ("Dana") and Crescent Petroleum Company International Limited ("Crescent") as Claimants commenced arbitration against Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company ("MOL") as Respondent.

Dana and Crescent claim that MOL breached the Share Sale Agreement dated 15 May 2009 concluded by Dana, Crescent and MOL (the "SSA") by refusing to pay earn-out payments that they allege are due.

MOL's position is that the Claimants have no entitlement to Reserve Based Earn Out Payments, Production Based Earn Out Payments or Crude Oil Earn-Out Payments under the SSA. The facts are the same as those being adjudicated in the JVA Arbitration.

21. Notes to the consolidated statements of cash flows

Operating cash inflow before changes in working capital decreased to HUF 158,953 million in H1 2020 (H1 2019: HUF 332,429 million). This decrease is represented especially loss before tax in the period. Even so the operating cash inflow slightly increased to HUF 244,449 million considering the effect of changes in working capital (H1 2019: HUF 243,096 million).

Net cash used in investing activities increased to HUF 578,443 million in H1 2020 (H1 2019: HUF 279,139 million). This increase is represented mainly acquisition of businesses.

Net cash inflow of financing activities increased to HUF 288,754 million in H1 2020 (H1 2019: HUF 135,836 million net cash outflow) mainly due to received long-term loans.

22. Related party transactions

a) Transactions with associated companies and joint ventures

MOL Group's significant related parties are its associates, joint ventures and key management personnel. There have been no transactions with these related parties during the six months ended 30 June 2020 on terms other than those that prevail in arm's length transactions.

Main balances:

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2019

Reviewed,

Audited

unaudited

HUF million

HUF million

Trade and other receivables due from related parties

40,687

29,585

Trade and other payables due to related parties

11,851

11,302

Net sales to related parties

8,302

28,091

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020

46

23. Events after the reporting period

As of 29 July 2020, the Board of Directors of Panta Distribuzione S.r.l. authorized the sale of the LPG business unit with insignificant net book value.

47

APPENDICES

Appendix I.

Key IFRS data by business segment

Unaudited figures (in HUF million)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Net Sales Revenues (HUF mn) (3) (8)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

102,238

73,572

125,358

(41)

Upstream

175,810

252,470

(30)

977,350

678,560

1,199,356

(43)

Downstream

1,655,910

2,198,238

(25)

29,532

20,522

17,552

17

Gas Midstream

50,053

46,685

7

372,619

300,503

435,312

(31)

Consumer Services

673,122

788,381

(15)

50,060

52,423

78,476

(33)

Corporate and other

102,484

131,998

(22)

1,531,799

1,125,580

1,856,054

(39)

Total Net Sales Revenues

2,657,379

3,417,772

(22)

(412,289)

(301,691)

(515,008)

(41)

Intersegment transfers

(713,980)

(934,345)

(24)

1,119,510

823,889

1,341,046

(39)

Total External Net Sales Revenues

1,943,399

2,483,427

(22)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

EBITDA (HUF mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

56,415

35,501

77,378

(54)

Upstream

91,916

160,657

(43)

23,786

45,549

76,521

(40)

Downstream

69,335

109,860

(37)

21,871

14,305

6,648

115

Gas Midstream

36,176

25,001

45

27,006

35,334

33,824

4

Consumer Services

62,340

58,693

6

(11,457)

(16,307)

(11,705)

39

Corporate and other

(27,765)

(25,858)

7

6,469

8,464

98

n.a.

Intersegment transfers(9)

14,934

(3,012)

n.a.

124,090

122,846

182,764

(33)

Total EBITDA

246,936

325,341

(24)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Depreciation (HUF mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

40,613

76,112

45,112

69

Upstream

116,725

84,785

38

34,923

36,067

29,560

22

Downstream

70,991

59,550

19

3,734

3,802

3,394

12

Gas Midstream

7,536

6,578

15

12,601

9,169

8,997

2

Consumer Services

21,770

16,484

32

5,923

6,085

6,554

(7)

Corporate and other

12,009

11,871

1

276

(322)

(231)

39

Intersegment transfers(9)

(48)

(595)

(92)

98,070

130,913

93,386

40

Total Depreciation

228,983

178,673

28

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Operating Profit (HUF mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

15,802

(40,611)

32,265

n.a.

Upstream

(24,809)

75,872

n.a.

(11,138)

9,482

46,961

(80)

Downstream

(1,656)

50,309

n.a.

18,137

10,503

3,254

223

Gas Midstream

28,640

18,423

55

14,405

26,165

24,827

5

Consumer Services

40,570

42,209

(4)

(17,381)

(22,393)

(18,259)

23

Corporate and other

(39,773)

(37,729)

5

6,195

8,788

330

n.a.

Intersegment transfers(9)

14,982

(2,416)

n.a.

26,020

(8,066)

89,378

n.a.

Total Operating Profit

17,954

146,668

(88)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

EBITDA Excluding Special Items (HUF mn)(1)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

56,415

35,501

77,378

(54)

Upstream

91,916

156,735

(41)

23,786

45,549

76,521

(40)

Downstream

69,335

109,860

(37)

91,057

36,574

76,196

(52)

Downstream - clean CCS-based(2)

127,632

114,832

11

21,871

14,305

6,648

115

Gas Midstream

36,176

25,001

45

27,006

35,334

33,824

4

Consumer Services

62,340

58,693

6

(11,457)

(16,307)

(11,705)

39

Corporate and other

(27,765)

(25,858)

7

6,469

8,464

98

n.a.

Intersegment transfers(9)

14,934

(3,012)

n.a.

191,361

113,872

182,439

(38)

Total - clean CCS-based(2)(10)

305,233

326,391

(6)

124,090

122,846

182,764

(33)

Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items

246,936

321,419

(23)

48

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Operating Profit Excluding Special Items

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

(HUF mn)(1)

15,802

(20,391)

32,265

n.a.

Upstream

(4,589)

71,950

n.a.

(11,138)

9,482

46,961

(80)

Downstream

(1,656)

50,309

n.a.

18,137

10,503

3,254

223

Gas Midstream

28,640

18,423

55

14,405

26,165

24,827

5

Consumer Services

40,570

42,209

(4)

(17,381)

(22,393)

(18,259)

23

Corporate and other

(39,773)

(37,729)

5

6,195

8,788

330

n.a.

Intersegment transfers(9)

14,982

(2,417)

n.a.

26,020

12,154

89,378

(86)

Total Operating Profit Excluding Special

38,174

142,745

(73)

Items

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Capital Expenditures (HUF mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

23,719

528,049

23,396

n.a.

Upstream

551,768

47,955

n.a.

51,698

61,079

103,940

(41)

Downstream

112,777

150,927

(25)

779

2,475

1,465

69

Gas Midstream

3,254

1,788

82

5,981

9,511

9,798

(3)

Consumer Services

15,492

16,596

(7)

9,105

12,201

5,373

127

Corporate and other

21,306

9,850

116

(238)

(201)

(582)

(65)

Intersegment transfers(9)

(439)

(1,381)

(68)

91,045

613,113

143,389

328

Total

704,158

225,735

212

49

Intangible assets (HUF mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec 2019

Ch %

2020

Upstream

150,398

79,334

90

Downstream

41,950

35,208

19

Gas Midstream

4,976

4,711

6

Consumer Services

57,562

54,121

6

Corporate and other

39,091

35,013

12

Intersegment transfers(9)

(809)

(423)

91

Total Intangible Assets

293,168

207,964

41

Tangible Assets (HUF mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec 2019

Ch %

2020

Upstream

1,115,719

569,959

96

Downstream

1,400,058

1,297,724

8

Gas Midstream

243,490

248,354

(2)

Consumer Services

449,394

424,030

6

Corporate and other

175,745

169,774

4

Intersegment transfers(9)

(25,617)

(23,872)

7

Total Tangible Assets

3,358,789

2,685,969

25

Inventories (HUF mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec 2019

Ch %

2020

Upstream

26,238

18,012

46

Downstream

388,326

472,701

(18)

Gas Midstream

1,708

1,815

(6)

Consumer Services

16,926

17,269

(2)

Corporate and other

36,605

29,769

23

Intersegment transfers(9)

(7,152)

(22,506)

(68)

Total Inventories

462,651

517,060

(11)

Trade receivables (HUF mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec 2019

Ch %

2020

Upstream

24,728

26,757

(8)

Downstream

419,363

491,771

(15)

Gas Midstream

2,237

4,740

(53)

Consumer Services

10,608

18,476

(43)

Corporate and other

26,953

63,304

(57)

Intersegment transfers(9)

(24,482)

(64,207)

(62)

Total Trade receivables

459,407

540,841

(15)

Trade payables (HUF mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec 2019

Ch %

2020

Upstream

(20,851)

(33,086)

(37)

Downstream

(350,717)

(460,686)

(24)

Gas Midstream

(3,212)

(9,442)

(66)

Consumer Services

(38,295)

(51,226)

(25)

Corporate and other

(55,250)

(89,126)

(38)

Intersegment transfers(9)

23,272

71,798

(68)

Total Trade payables

(445,053)

(571,768)

(22)

  1. Special items of operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.
  2. (8) (9) (10) Please see Appendix XI.

50

Appendix II.

Special items in operating profit and EBITDA

Unaudited figures (in HUF million)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Special items - operating profit (HUF mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

26 020

12 154

89 378

(86)

OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

38 174

142 745

(73)

Upstream

(20 220)

n.a.

Impairment on Upstream assets in the Group

(20 220)

n.a.

n.a.

Kalegran switch to accrual accounting

3 922

(100)

(20 220)

n.a.

TOTAL IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON OPERATING

(20 220)

3 922

n.a.

PROFIT

26 020

(8 066)

89 378

n.a.

OPERATING PROFIT

17 954

146 668

(88)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Special items - EBITDA (HUF mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

124 090

122 847

182 764

(33)

EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

246 937

321 419

(23)

Upstream

Kalegran switch to accrual accounting

3 922

(100)

TOTAL IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON EBITDA

3 922

(100)

124 090

122 847

182 764

(33)

EBITDA

246 937

325 341

(24)

51

Appendix III.

Key IFRS data by business segment

Unaudited figures (in USD million)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Net Sales Revenues (USD mn)(3) (8)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

334

232

436

(47)

Upstream

565

890

(36)

3,183

2,130

4,172

(49)

Downstream

5,313

7,740

(31)

96

64

61

5

Gas Midstream

160

165

(3)

1,213

944

1,514

(38)

Consumer Services

2,158

2,776

(22)

162

165

273

(40)

Corporate and other

327

464

(30)

4,988

3,535

6,457

(45)

Total Net Sales Revenues

8,523

12,036

(29)

(1,342)

(948)

(1,792)

(47)

Intersegment transfers(9)

(2,290)

(3,290)

(30)

3,646

2,588

4,665

(45)

Total External Net Sales Revenues

6,233

8,746

(29)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

EBITDA (USD mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

185

112

269

(58)

Upstream

297

567

(48)

81

142

266

(47)

Downstream

223

385

(42)

71

45

23

93

Gas Midstream

116

89

31

88

111

118

(5)

Consumer Services

199

207

(4)

(37)

(52)

(41)

27

Corporate and other

(89)

(91)

(2)

21

26

0

n.a.

Intersegment transfers(9)

47

(11)

n.a.

408

384

635

(40)

Total EBITDA

792

1,145

(31)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Depreciation (USD mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

132

242

157

54

Upstream

373

298

25

114

113

103

10

Downstream

227

210

8

12

12

12

1

Gas Midstream

24

23

4

41

29

31

(8)

Consumer Services

70

58

20

19

19

23

(16)

Corporate and other

38

42

(8)

1

(1)

(1)

26

Intersegment transfers(9)

(0)

(2)

(94)

318

413

325

27

Total Depreciation

732

629

16

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Operating Profit (USD mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

53

(129)

112

n.a.

Upstream

(76)

268

n.a.

(32)

29

163

(82)

Downstream

(4)

175

n.a.

59

33

11

190

Gas Midstream

92

65

40

47

83

86

(4)

Consumer Services

130

148

(13)

(57)

(71)

(64)

11

Corporate and other

(128)

(133)

(4)

20

27

1

n.a.

Intersegment transfers(9)

47

(9)

n.a.

90

(29)

310

n.a.

Total Operating Profit

61

515

(88)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

EBITDA Excluding Special Items (USD mn)(1)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

185

112

269

(58)

Upstream

297

553

(46)

81

142

266

(47)

Downstream

223

385

(42)

295

110

265

(58)

Downstream - clean CCS-based(2)

405

403

1

71

45

23

93

Gas Midstream

116

89

31

88

111

118

(5)

Consumer Services

199

207

(4)

(37)

(52)

(41)

27

Corporate and other

(89)

(91)

(2)

21

26

0

n.a.

Intersegment transfers(9)

47

(11)

n.a.

622

353

634

(44)

Total - clean CCS-based(2)(10)

975

1,148

(15)

408

384

635

(40)

Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items

792

1,131

(30)

52

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Operating Profit Excluding Special Items

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

(USD mn)(1)

53

(64)

112

n.a.

Upstream

(11)

254

n.a.

(32)

29

163

(82)

Downstream

(4)

175

n.a.

59

33

11

190

Gas Midstream

92

65

40

47

83

86

(4)

Consumer Services

130

148

(13)

(57)

(71)

(64)

11

Corporate and other

(128)

(133)

(4)

20

27

1

n.a.

Intersegment transfers(9)

47

(9)

n.a.

90

36

310

(88)

Total Operating Profit Excluding Special

126

501

(75)

Items

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Capital Expenditures (USD mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

77

1,567

83

n.a.

Upstream

1,644

169

872

168

189

368

(49)

Downstream

357

536

(33)

3

5

5

4

Gas Midstream

8

6

25

19

28

38

(27)

Consumer Services

47

58

(19)

29

35

20

72

Corporate and other

65

36

81

(1)

(1)

(2)

(69)

Intersegment transfers(9)

(1)

(5)

(71)

296

1,824

513

255

Total

2,120

800

165

53

Intangible assets (USD mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec

Ch %

2020

2019

Upstream

473

269

76

Downstream

132

119

10

Gas Midstream

16

16

(2)

Consumer Services

181

184

(1)

Corporate and other

123

119

4

Intersegment transfers(9)

(3)

(1)

78

Total Intangible Assets

922

706

31

Tangible Assets (USD mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec

Ch %

2020

2019

Upstream

3,510

1,934

82

Downstream

4,405

4,403

0

Gas Midstream

766

843

(9)

Consumer Services

1,385

1,439

(4)

Corporate and other

582

576

1

Intersegment transfers(9)

(80)

(82)

(3)

Total Tangible Assets

10,568

9,113

16

Inventories (USD mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec

Ch %

2020

2019

Upstream

83

61

35

Downstream

1,222

1,604

(24)

Gas Midstream

5

6

(13)

Consumer Services

53

59

(9)

Corporate and other

115

101

14

Intersegment transfers(9)

(22)

(77)

(71)

Total Inventories

1,456

1,754

(17)

Trade receivables (USD mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec

Ch %

2020

2019

Upstream

78

91

(14)

Downstream

1,319

1,668

(21)

Gas Midstream

7

16

(56)

Consumer Services

33

63

(47)

Corporate and other

85

215

(61)

Intersegment transfers(9)

(77)

(218)

(65)

Total Trade receivables

1,445

1,835

(21)

Trade payables (USD mn)

30 Jun

31 Dec

Ch %

2020

2019

Upstream

(66)

(112)

(42)

Downstream

(1,103)

(1,563)

(29)

Gas Midstream

(10)

(32)

(68)

Consumer Services

(120)

(174)

(31)

Corporate and other

(174)

(302)

(43)

Intersegment transfers(9)

73

243

(70)

Total Trade payables

(1,400)

(1,940)

(28)

  1. Special items of operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.
  1. (8) (9) (10) Please see Appendix XI.

54

Appendix IV.

Special items in operating profit and EBITDA

Unaudited figures (in USD million)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Special items - operating profit (USD mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

90

36

310

(88)

OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

126

501

(75)

Upstream

(66)

Impairment on Upstream assets in the Group

(66)

Kalegran switch to accrual accounting

14

(100)

(66)

n.a.

TOTAL IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON OPERATING

(66)

14

n.a.

PROFIT

90

(29)

310

n.a.

OPERATING PROFIT

61

515

(88)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Special items - EBITDA (USD mn)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

408

384

635

(40)

EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

792

1,131

(30)

Upstream

n.a.

Kalegran switch to accrual accounting

14

(100)

n.a.

TOTAL IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON EBITDA

n.a.

408

384

635

(40)

EBITDA

792

1,145

(31)

55

Appendix V.

Downstream - key segmental operating data

Refining and marketing

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

External refined product sales by product

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

(kt)

95

98

115

(15)

LPG(10)

193

223

(13)

0

3

0

n.a.

Naphtha

3

11

(73)

762

848

994

(15)

Motor gasoline

1 610

1 867

(14)

2 259

2 295

2 672

(14)

Diesel

4 554

5 003

(9)

130

154

93

66

Heating oils

284

217

31

79

27

169

(84)

Kerosene

106

265

(60)

25

111

61

82

Fuel oil

136

87

56

58

153

171

(11)

Bitumen

211

230

(8)

406

389

342

14

Other products

795

748

6

3 814

4 078

4 617

(12)

Total refined products

7 892

8 651

(9)

588

600

617

(3)

Petrochemical feedstock transfer

1 188

1 214

(2)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Refinery processing (kt)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

129

146

332

(56)

Own produced crude oil

275

674

(59)

3 260

3 563

2 962

20

Imported crude oil

6 823

6 131

11

32

30

49

(39)

Condensates

62

107

(42)

669

708

765

(7)

Other feedstock

1 377

1 323

4

4 090

4 447

4 108

8

Total refinery throughput

8 537

8 235

4

729

429

1 229

(65)

Purchased and sold products

1 158

2 060

(44)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Refinery production (kt)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

102

122

96

27

LPG(10)

224

183

22

416

439

438

0

Naphtha

855

890

(4)

760

808

641

26

Motor gasoline

1 568

1 327

18

1 784

2 060

1 677

23

Diesel and heating oil

3 844

3 461

11

98

27

127

(79)

Kerosene

125

211

(41)

107

160

105

52

Fuel oil

267

196

36

43

115

137

(16)

Bitumen

158

189

(16)

374

312

532

(41)

Other products

686

1 015

(32)

3 684

4 043

3 753

8

Total

7 727

7 472

3

19

13

26

(50)

Refinery loss

32

44

(27)

386

391

329

19

Own consumption

777

719

8

4 089

4 447

4 108

8

Total refinery throughput

8 536

8 235

4

(11) Please see Appendix XI.

56

Petrochemicals

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Petrochemical sales by product group (kt)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

55

54

54

0

Olefin products

109

116

(6)

290

307

275

12

Polymer products

597

575

4

17

11

21

(48)

Butadiene products

28

44

(36)

362

372

350

6

Total outside MOL Group

734

735

0

158

169

167

1

Olefin products sales within MOL Group

327

331

(1)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YoY

Petrochemical production (kt)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Ch %

Ch %

205

205

213

(4)

Ethylene

410

418

(2)

103

107

109

(2)

Propylene

210

215

(2)

201

192

208

(8)

Other products

393

414

(5)

509

504

530

(5)

Total olefin

1 013

1 047

(3)

18

9

22

(59)

Butadiene

27

44

(39)

31

14

38

(63)

Raffinate

45

75

(40)

49

23

60

(62)

Total BDEU production

72

119

(39)

63

66

65

2

LDPE

129

124

4

95

102

102

0

HDPE

197

200

(2)

133

133

136

(2)

PP

266