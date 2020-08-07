MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Budapest Stock Exchange > MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag MOL HU0000153937 MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN (MOL) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 08/06 1793 HUF -0.06% 04:34a MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : Investor presentation - August, 2020 PU 04:29a MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : csoport 2019 Féléves Jelentés PU 04:29a MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : Group Financial and Operational Data 2012-2020 Q2 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group Half Year Report 2020 0 08/07/2020 | 04:24am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MOL GROUP 2020 HALF-YEAR REPORT 1 2020 HALF-YEAR REPORT OF MOL GROUP Introduction General information MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. (Reuters: MOLB.BU, MOLBq.L, Bloomberg: MOL HB, MOL LI; website: www.molgroup.info), today announced its 2020 half-year report. This report contains consolidated, unaudited financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2020 as prepared by the management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Contents 2020 HALF-YEAR REPORT OF MOL GROUP 1 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 2 MOL Group financial results 2 Upstream 5 Downstream 10 Consumer services 13 Gas midstream 14 Non-financial overview 15 Integrated Corporate Risk Management 16 Outlook on strategic horizon 19 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 21 Appendices 47 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS MOL Group financial results Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY (IFRS), in HUF billion H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 1,119.5 823.9 1,341.0 (39) Net sales revenues (8) 1,943.4 2,483.4 (22) 124.1 122.8 182.8 (33) EBITDA 246.9 325.3 (24) 124.1 122.8 182.8 (33) EBITDA excl. special items(1) 246.9 321.4 (23) 191.4 113.9 182.4 (38) Clean CCS-based EBITDA (1) (2) (10) 305.2 326.4 (6) 26.0 (8.1) 89.4 n.a. Profit from operation 18.0 146.7 (88) 26.0 12.2 89.4 (86) Profit from operation excl. special items(1) 38.2 142.7 (73) 93.3 3.2 89.1 (96) Clean CCS-based operating profit (1) (2) (10) 96.5 147.7 (35) (88.8) (1.8) (2.0) (8) Net financial gain / (expenses) (90.7) (6.2) n.a. (48.4) (41.5) 77.8 n.a. Net profit attributable to equity holders of (90.0) 126.4 n.a. the parent 123.6 35.3 172.6 (80) Operating cash flow before ch. in working 159.0 332.4 (52) capital 38.2 206.2 142.9 44 Operating cash flow 244.4 243.1 1 EARNINGS PER SHARE (67.9) (58.2) 110.6 n.a. Basic EPS, HUF(6) (126.2) 179.9 n.a. (67.9) (8.3) 110.6 n.a. Basic EPS excl. special items, HUF(1)(6) (76.3) 176.2 n.a. INDEBTEDNESS 0.90 1.63 0.74 - Simplified Net debt/EBITDA 1.63 0.74 - 19% 29% 19% - Net gearing(16) 29% 19% - Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY (IFRS), in USD million H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 3,646 2,587 4,665 (45) Net sales revenues(3)(8) 6,233 8,746 (29) 408 384 635 (40) EBITDA(3) 792 1,145 (31) 408 384 635 (40) EBITDA excl. special items(1) (3) 792 1,131 (30) 622 353 634 (44) Clean CCS-based EBITDA (1) (2) (3) (10) 975 1,148 (15) 90 (29) 310 n.a. Profit from operation(3) 61 515 (88) 90 36 310 (88) Profit from operation excl. special items(1) (3) 126 501 (75) 304 5 309 (98) Clean CCS-based operating profit (1) (2) (3) (10) 309 519 (41) (288) (9) (7) 29 Net financial gain / (expenses)(3) (297) (22) n.a. (152) (142) 270 n.a. Net profit attributable to equity holders of (294) 444 n.a. the parent(3) 404 117 600 (81) Operating cash flow before ch. in working 521 1,171 (56) capital(3) 129 642 501 28 Operating cash flow(3) 771 859 (10) EARNINGS PER SHARE (0.2) (0.2) 0.4 n.a. Basic EPS, USD (3)(6) (0.4) 0.6 n.a. (0.2) (0.0) 0.4 n.a. Basic EPS excl. special items, USD(1)(3)(6) (0.3) 0.6 n.a. Special items of operating profit, EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV. (3) (6) (8) (10) (17) Please see Appendix XI. 3 Financial highlights Clean CCS EBITDA declined by 44% in Q2 2020 to USD 353mn, bringing H1 Clean CCS EBITDA to USD 975mn, 15% lower YoY

Simplified FCF remained positive in Q2 and was almost unchanged in H1 at USD 356mn, as sustain capex was cut back as a reaction to the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis; all segments generated positive simplified FCF in H1 2020

Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 112mn in Q2, affected by collapsing oil and gas prices

Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA also fell materially to USD 110mn in Q2, as refinery margins turned negative from mid-May

mid-May Consumer Services EBITDA was nearly flat in local currency terms (-6% in USD-terms at USD 111mn) as cost savings almost fully offset the pandemic-related fallout of fuel and non-fuel margins

(-6% in USD-terms at USD 111mn) as cost savings almost fully offset the pandemic-related fallout of fuel and non-fuel margins Net Debt/EBITDA rose to 1.63x and gearing to 29% to reflect the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG transaction; positive FCF and a sizeable NWC release mitigated the increase in net debt

A new 2020 EBITDA guidance of USD 1.7-1.9bn was established, reflecting challenging trading conditions likely prevailing in H2. The 2020 capex guidance of up to USD 1.5bn was confirmed, implying sustained simplified FCF generation in 2020. Operational highlights Oil & gas production increased by 6% QoQ in Q2 2020 to 117.3 mboepd, as the contribution of ACG more than offset lower volumes in the UK and Pakistan

MOL, as an operator, made a gas and condensate discovery in the TAL Block, Pakistan, where the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well flowed gas and condensate at a rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively) upon testing

South-1 exploratory well flowed gas and condensate at a rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively) upon testing The polyol project reached 65% overall completion at the end of Q2. All major prefabricated equipment have reached the site and the transportation of all oversize equipment via river/sea have been completed. Zsolt Hernádi, MOL Chairman & CEO, comments: "MOL faced unprecedented challenges in the second quarter of 2020, from significant health and safety risks stemming from the pandemic, to major operational issues in running our plants during the lockdown, whilst making sure we preserved our financial strength. While the virus has not been defeated yet, I am proud to say that we have so far successfully tackled these challenges. The bulk majority of our employees are safe and in good health, we ensured a reliable supply to our customers in all of our markets, even at the very depth of the crisis, and we managed to generate a small positive simplified FCF in the quarter. This is a testament to the quality of the people and the agility of our business model in MOL. And this also gives me confidence that we will continue to successfully navigate through even the most difficult periods and emerge as a stronger entity." 4 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY EBITDA Excluding Special Items (HUF bn)(1) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 56.4 35.5 77.4 (54) Upstream 91.9 156.7 (41) 23.8 45.5 76.5 (40) Downstream 69.3 109.9 (37) 91.1 36.6 76.2 (52) CCS-based Downstream EBITDA (2) 127.6 114.8 11 21.9 14.3 6.6 115 Gas Midstream 36.2 25.0 45 27.0 35.3 33.8 4 Consumer Services 62.3 58.7 6 (11.5) (16.3) (11.7) 39 Corporate and other (27.8) (25.9) 7 6.5 8.5 0.1 n.a. Intersegment transfers (9) 14.9 (3.0) n.a. 191.4 113.9 182.4 (38) Clean CCS-based EBITDA (2) (10) 305.2 326.4 (6) 124.1 122.8 182.8 (33) Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items 246.9 321.4 (23) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY EBITDA Excluding Special Items (USD mn)(1) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 185 112 269 (58) Upstream 297 553 (46) 81 142 266 (47) Downstream 223 385 (42) 295 110 265 (58) CCS-based Downstream EBITDA (2) 405 403 1 71 45 23 93 Gas Midstream 116 89 31 88 111 118 (5) Consumer Services 199 207 (4) (37) (52) (41) 27 Corporate and other (89) (91) (2) 21 26 0 n.a. Intersegment transfers (9) 47 (11) n.a. 622 353 634 (44) Clean CCS-based EBITDA (2) (10) 975 1,148 (15) 408 384 635 (40) Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items 792 1,131 (30) Special items of operating profit, EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV. (9) (10) Please see Appendix XI. Upstream EBITDA excluding special items more than halved year-on-year to HUF 36bn in Q2 2020. H1 EBITDA for the segment amounted to HUF 92bn, 41% lower versus the previous year. The segment was hit by significantly lower oil and gas prices in 2020 compared to 2019, which more than offset the strong cost discipline and the positive effect of higher production helped by ACG.

EBITDA excluding special items more than halved year-on-year to HUF 36bn in Q2 2020. H1 EBITDA for the segment amounted to HUF 92bn, 41% lower versus the previous year. The segment was hit by significantly lower oil and gas prices in 2020 compared to 2019, which more than offset the strong cost discipline and the positive effect of higher production helped by ACG. Downstream delivered HUF 37bn Clean CCS EBITDA in Q2 2020 52% less year-on-year. H1 Clean CCS EBITDA for the segment amounted to HUF 128bn, 11% higher than a year ago, still supported by the strong performance in the first quarter and helped by a low base.

delivered HUF 37bn Clean CCS EBITDA in Q2 2020 52% less year-on-year. H1 Clean CCS EBITDA for the segment amounted to HUF 128bn, 11% higher than a year ago, still supported by the strong performance in the first quarter and helped by a low base. Consumer Services EBITDA rose 4% year-on-year to HUF 35bn in Q2 2020, despite COVID-19 and lower fuel and non-fuel margins which were offset by lower OPEX. EBITDA grew by 6% in H1 2020 year-on-year and amounted to HUF 62bn.

EBITDA rose 4% year-on-year to HUF 35bn in Q2 2020, despite COVID-19 and lower fuel and non-fuel margins which were offset by lower OPEX. EBITDA grew by 6% in H1 2020 year-on-year and amounted to HUF 62bn. Gas Midstream EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year, and amounted to HUF 14bn in Q2 2020, and to HUF 36bn in H1 2020, which is 45% higher than a year ago, due to higher capacity bookings and lower OPEX.

EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year, and amounted to HUF 14bn in Q2 2020, and to HUF 36bn in H1 2020, which is 45% higher than a year ago, due to higher capacity bookings and lower OPEX. Corporate and other delivered an EBITDA of HUF -16bn in Q2 2020 and the negative contribution stood at HUF 28bn in H1, 7% larger year-on-year.

delivered an EBITDA of HUF -16bn in Q2 2020 and the negative contribution stood at HUF 28bn in H1, 7% larger year-on-year. CAPEX spending reached HUF 704bn (USD 2,120mn) in the first half of the year, more than doubling from a year ago. Organic capex included HUF 83bn (USD 262mn) spent on transformational projects in H1 (the largest item remained the new polyol plant with USD 101mn, while USD 22mn was spent on the Rijeka DCU) Inorganic CAPEX rose to HUF 489bn (USD 1.5bn) as the ACG acquisition was completed on 16 April, with a total consideration was USD 1.5bn.

spending reached HUF 704bn (USD 2,120mn) in the first half of the year, more than doubling from a year ago. Organic capex included HUF 83bn (USD 262mn) spent on transformational projects in H1 (the largest item remained the new polyol plant with USD 101mn, while USD 22mn was spent on the Rijeka DCU) Inorganic CAPEX rose to HUF 489bn (USD 1.5bn) as the ACG acquisition was completed on 16 April, with a total consideration was USD 1.5bn. Operating cash flow before working capital changes declined substantially year-on-year in H1 2020, more than halving to HUF 159bn. Net working capital release supported cash flows in H1 2020, as the seasonal build in Q1 was followed by a huge decline in net working capital in Q2 also to reflect the lower price environment. As a result, operating cash flow after net working capital rose by 1% year-on-year to HUF 247bn in H1 2020.

before working capital changes declined substantially year-on-year in H1 2020, more than halving to HUF 159bn. Net working capital release supported cash flows in H1 2020, as the seasonal build in Q1 was followed by a huge decline in net working capital in Q2 also to reflect the lower price environment. As a result, operating cash flow after net working capital rose by 1% year-on-year to HUF 247bn in H1 2020. Net debt increased in H1 2020 to HUF 987bn and so did both Net Debt/EBITDA (to 1.63x) and net gearing (to 29%) on the back of the completion of the USD 1.5bn ACG acquisition in Q2. 5 Upstream Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Segment IFRS results (HUF bn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Restated Ch % Restated 56.4 35.5 77.4 (54) EBITDA 91.9 160.7 (43) 56.4 35.5 77.4 (54) EBITDA excl. spec. items(1) 91.9 156.7 (41) 15.8 (40.6) 32.3 n.a. Operating profit/(loss) (24.8) 75.9 n.a. 15.8 (20.4) 32.3 n.a. Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1) (4.6) 71.9 n.a. 23.7 22.6 23.9 (6) CAPEX and investments 46.3 48.0 (3) 11.0 2.8 7.2 (61) o/w exploration CAPEX 13.8 12.9 7 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Hydrocarbon Production (mboepd) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Restated Ch % Restated 48.1 60.1 47.8 26 Crude oil production(4) 54.1 48.3 12 9.7 9.8 12.6 (22) Hungary 9.8 12.9 (24) 11.1 11.0 12.3 (11) Croatia 11.1 12.3 (10) 3.9 3.7 3.1 18 Kurdistan Region of Iraq 3.8 3.0 27 20.3 16.2 16.7 (3) United Kingdom 18.3 17.0 8 0.7 0.7 0.7 0 Pakistan 0.7 0.7 2 n.a. 16.3 n.a. n.a. Azerbaijan 8.2 n.a. n.a. 2.4 2.3 2.4 (5) Other International 2.3 2.4 (2) 47.8 43.3 48.1 (10) Natural gas production 45.5 49.3 (8) 23.5 22.5 22.7 (1) Hungary 23.0 23.1 (1) 16.8 16.0 18.4 (13) Croatia 16.4 19.0 (14) 5.2 4.9 6.2 (22) o/w. Croatia offshore 5.1 6.6 (24) 1.3 0.6 0.9 (34) United Kingdom 1.0 1.1 (16) 6.2 4.2 6.0 (31) Pakistan 5.2 6.0 (14) 5.6 5.5 6.5 (15) Condensate(5) 5.5 6.5 (15) 2.9 3.4 3.6 (4) Hungary 3.2 3.6 (11) 1.2 1.1 1.3 (14) Croatia 1.2 1.3 (14) 1.4 0.9 1.6 (42) Pakistan 1.2 1.6 (26) 101.5 108.8 102.4 6 Average hydrocarbon production of fully 105.1 104.1 1 consolidated companies 4.6 4.4 4.9 (12) Russia (Baitex) 4.5 5.0 (10) 4.5 4.2 4.5 (7) Kurdistan Region of Iraq (Pearl Petroleum)* 4.3 4.6 (5) 9.1 8.5 9.4 (9) Average hydrocarbon production of joint 8.8 9.5 (7) ventures and associated companies 110.6 117.3 111.8 5 Group level average hydrocarbon production 114.0 113.6 0 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Main external macro factors H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 50.3 29.2 68.8 (58) Brent dated (USD/bbl) 39.7 66.0 (40) 307.5 319.6 287.4 11 HUF/USD average 313.6 283.7 11 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Average realised hydrocarbon price H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 49.6 29.4 64.8 (55) Crude oil and condensate price (USD/bbl) 38.2 61.7 (38) 23.7 15.2 27.2 (44) Average realised gas price (USD/boe) 19.8 30.1 (34) 37.9 24.2 48.2 (50) Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe) 30.8 47.8 (36) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Production cost H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 7.0 6.1 7.0 (13) Average unit OPEX of fully consolidated 6.5 6.7 (3) companies 2.1 2.2 2.3 (4) Average unit OPEX of joint ventures and 2.1 2.0 7 associated companies 6.4 5.7 6.4 (11) Group level average unit OPEX (USD/boe) 6.0 6.1 (2) Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV (5) Please see Appendix XI.

* gas and condensate production sales 6 Second quarter 2020 results EBITDA, excluding special items, amounted to HUF 35.5bn in Q2 2020 with a decrease of HUF 20.9bn (or 37%) compared to previous quarter and a 54% decrease on Q2 2019. (-) Average realized hydrocarbon prices declined by 36% (or by 13.7 USD/boe) to 24.2 USD/boe in Q2 2020 compared to the previous quarter. This was driven by a 41% decrease in realized crude prices and a 36% decrease in realized gas prices. Group-level average direct production cost, excluding DD&A, decreased by 11%, to 5.7 USD/boe, primarily influenced by favourable low unit cost ACG barrels. Average daily hydrocarbon production grew by 6.7 mboepd (or 6%) over the previous quarter to 117.3 mboepd in Q2 2020. Higher volumes were driven by the addition of Azerbaijan's ACG field to the portfolio, which compensated for the production decrease in Pakistan (coronavirus impact on refinery throughput) and the UK (Catcher unplanned outage). First half 2020 results EBITDA, excluding special items, amounted to HUF 91.9 bn in H1 2020, a decrease of 41% versus the previous year. The Upstream segment remains a strong cash-flow generating pillar of the Group. (-) A 36% overall decrease in the average realised hydrocarbon prices, compared to H1 2019: lower Brent quotations resulted in a 38% decrease in the realised crude oil and condensate prices, while realised gas prices also fell by 34% over same period of the previous year. Group-level average direct production cost, excluding DD&A, decreased by 1.5% to 6.0 USD/boe against the same period last year, demonstrating cost discipline despite lower volumes, and the beneficial effect of added ACG production. Average daily hydrocarbon production increased by 0.4 mboepd (or 0.3%) to 114.0 mboepd in H1 2020 compared to H1 2019, driven by higher production volumes in Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the addition of

Azerbaijan's ACG field, which was partially offset by lower volumes in the CEE region driven by continued natural decline, and coronavirus-related effects in Pakistan. EBIT, excluding special items, turned negative in both Q2 and H1 2020, as it was also affected by HUF 20.2 bn impairment charges added to Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization (DD&A) on the back of revised (lower) long-term oil price assumptions. Furthermore, due to the same reasons, HUF 15.3bn impairment were booked to Income from associates (on JVs/Associates). Upstream operating update and business development In H1 2020 Upstream CAPEX amounted to HUF 46 bn, moderately decreasing by 3.4% year-on-year, primarily due to tighter spending on exploration activities in Norway, and development activities in the CEE region and the UK. However, this effect was offset by the addition of development focused capital expenditure in Azerbaijan. Nearly two thirds of the total Upstream CAPEX are spent in the CEE and in Azerbaijan combined (HUF 31 bn). H1 2020 Kurdistan United Total - Total - Hungary Croatia Region of Pakistan Norway Azerbaijan Other Kingdom H1 2020 H1 2019 HUF bn Iraq Exploration 6.5 0.7 0.0 0.8 0.0 5.7 0.0 0.2 13.9 12.9 Development 6.1 2.8 2.6 0.0 2.9 0.0 11.0 2.4 27.8 27.4 Acquisition 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other 1.1 2.5 0.2 0.1 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 4.6 7.7 Total - H1 2020 13.8 5.9 2.8 0.9 3.5 5.8 11.1 2.6 46.3 Total - H1 2019 12.9 8.8 4.2 0.6 9.3 7.7 n.a. 4.4 48.0 Hungary Hungarian production amounted to 36.0 mboepd in H1 2020, 9.2% below the same period of last year. Production decrease is attributable to natural decline of mature fields in Hungary. To offset this negative impact, internal actions such as surface optimization and production intensification were executed. 7 Exploration The intensive shallow gas exploration work program continued and remained highly successful in H1 with the drillings of Tör-6,Hbagos-K-2,Mh-22 and Pf-K-1 wells, which resulted in four gas discoveries from shallow reservoirs. Drilling of the fifth well (Hbagos-K-3) has been completed, data evaluation is ongoing.

Tör-6,Hbagos-K-2,Mh-22 and Pf-K-1 wells, which resulted in four gas discoveries from shallow reservoirs. Drilling of the fifth well (Hbagos-K-3) has been completed, data evaluation is ongoing. Drilling of Tótkomlós unconventional vertical pilot well was finished, data evaluation started.

The drilling of Sülysáp-ÉK-1 and Do-Ny-1 wells finished, data evaluation confirmed sub-commercial quantity of hydrocarbon discovery. Field Development The drilling and well tests of two wells, Földes-24 and Bike-33, were successfully completed, tie-in was done, and production started. Preparations of two further wells are ongoing.

Földes-24 and Bike-33, were successfully completed, tie-in was done, and production started. Preparations of two further wells are ongoing. Mezősas Ph-2 debottlenecking constructions are ongoing. Production Optimization Production optimization program was continued in H1 to maintain production rates and as a result, 34 well workovers were executed in the period. Croatia Production in Croatia was 28.6 mboepd in H1, 12% lower than in H1 2019. Natural decline and increased water cut across main onshore and offshore oil and gas fields were the reasons for the lower level of production, partially mitigated by new onshore gas field Vukanovec. Exploration Production Sharing Agreements were signed for the three blocks awarded in the 2nd and 3rd Croatia Onshore Bidding Round, Drava-03,SZH-01 and DI-14.

Drava-03,SZH-01 and DI-14. Within the frame of Drava-02 exploration program, well testing preliminaries of Jankovac-1 well and preparations for future drillings are ongoing. The work program for 2020 has been approved by the Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency. Production optimization Enhanced Oil Recovery project is ongoing in numerous wells in Žutica and Ivanić fields.

12 onshore well workovers were performed during H1. Romania Exploration EX-1: First exploration well was drilled, completed and abandoned.

First exploration well was drilled, completed and abandoned. EX-5: Activities aimed at delivering remaining committed work program are ongoing.

Activities aimed at delivering remaining committed work program are ongoing. EX-6: Permitting activities regarding the work program are under way. WE region UK Production in H1 reached 19.2 mboepd, which is 6.2% higher than in the same period last year, attributable to the pipeline replacement completed at Scolty/Crathes and production being back online from Q3 2019, gains curbed by lower volumes on Catcher due to unplanned shutdowns.

Infill drilling in Catcher area currently taking place.

Decision was made that production will not restart on Broom field, after incident on board of host platform in Q4 2019. Norway Exploration Oil and gas discovery has been announced on MOL operated well PL820S. Preliminary discovery shows recoverable resources between 12-71 mmboe, with light oil at API 40 gravity. Further evaluations are in progress to determine the path forward. Preparation of appraisal program proposal has been initiated.

12-71 mmboe, with light oil at API 40 gravity. Further evaluations are in progress to determine the path forward. Preparation of appraisal program proposal has been initiated. New offshore 3D seismic acquisition has been completed over the PL820 license.

Planning of new well on the operated license PL617 is progressing. 8 MEA region Kurdistan Region of Iraq Shaikan Production reached 3.8 mboepd in H1, 27% higher than in the same period in 2019, which is mainly a result of improved operational efficiencies and well operations.

Drilling of well SH-13 has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SH-13 has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the results of SH-9, and engagements with the MNR, further work on updating the Field Development Plan is taking place. Pearl 2020 H1 average production reached 4.3 mboepd, 4.9% lower than in 2019 H1, mainly due to short-term LPG loading issues related to in-country transportation restrictions and depression of domestic market during the pandemic.

short-term LPG loading issues related to in-country transportation restrictions and depression of domestic market during the pandemic. Two Force Majeure have been declared to the expansion project of Khor Mor gas plant: a) inability to undertake local early works, and b) associated domestic gas sales agreement, due to the pandemic situation.

A Force Majeure has been declared on the Exploration Drilling of two committed wells, one in Block 19, the other in Block 20, due to the shut-down in the local energy sector in Kurdistan during the pandemic. Pakistan Production reached 7.0 mboepd during H1 2020, which is 15% lower than in the same period in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic, and consequently restricted refinery intake were the causes of the drop in production volume. Exploration activities continued in TAL, Margala, Karak and DG Khan Blocks: Acquisition of 3D seismic in TAL Block, and 2D seismic in Margala block both concluded.

The Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well made a gas and condensate discovery (the 10th in the TAL block and the 13th in Pakistan). The well reached a total depth of 4,939m and flowed gas and condensate upon testing from the Lockhart and Hangu formation.

South-1 exploratory well made a gas and condensate discovery (the 10th in the TAL block and the 13th in Pakistan). The well reached a total depth of 4,939m and flowed gas and condensate upon testing from the Lockhart and Hangu formation. Preparatory works on two non-operated exploration projects continued, and pre-spud civil construction works are under way for wells Surghar X-1 in Karak, and DGK-1 in DG Khan Blocks.

non-operated exploration projects continued, and pre-spud civil construction works are under way for wells Surghar X-1 in Karak, and DGK-1 in DG Khan Blocks. License extensions had been secured: by two years in both TAL and Karak Blocks, and by one year in Margala Block. Field Development also continued: Preparations of various studies (LPG extraction from Central Processing Facility gas, Maramzai Field simulation, Manzalai Second Compression, Halini Reservoir simulation) are in progress.

Contracting for Design and Engineering works for Maramzai Compression Project is ongoing.

Strategy for converting Makori-3 well into produced water disposal well has been finalized. Egypt Egypt production stood at 1.8 mboepd, the same level as in H1 2019.

In 100% INA operated concession East Yidma, previously drilled new well had a visible positive impact on production. Regular maintenance activities were conducted.

As part of the Field Development program, five oil producing development wells were drilled, and one further was spudded on the non-operated concession North Bahariya. Angola Production in Angola stood at 0.5 mboepd, which is 10% less than in the same period last year.

Repairs and maintenance activities were performed across Block 3/05, while re-evaluation studies of Punja development project are in progress. Oman Approval of Ministry of Oil and Gas was obtained to allow the transfer of committed well to joint venture partner HCF's block, and relinquish Block 66. Process of relinquishment is ongoing. 9 CIS region Azerbaijan The transaction of acquiring a stake in the Azerbaijan ACG field and BTC pipeline was closed mid-April 2020, production entitlement is being received since.

mid-April 2020, production entitlement is being received since. Average daily entitlement production amounted to 19.6 mbpd for the period from deal closing to 30th June, whereas the average of the entire H1 2020 is 8.2 mbpd for MOL. The May-June production has been impacted by the commitment of the Republic of Azerbaijan to decrease its oil production, in line with OPEC+ curtailments.

May-June production has been impacted by the commitment of the Republic of Azerbaijan to decrease its oil production, in line with OPEC+ curtailments. Drilling program activities are in progress.

Operator BP remains committed to delivering Azeri Central East (ACE) project. Russia Production in Russia was 4.5 mboepd in H1, 9.6% lower than in the same period in 2019 due to baseline decline, and the reduction of the work-program in response to the industry crisis. At the same time, the decline has been slowing as production optimization initiatives are being taken. Field Development Reduced drilling program has been fully delivered, with 5 new wells (of which 3 horizontal) drilled in H1.

WWO program is ongoing, 38 well workovers were performed since the beginning of the year.

New Field Development Plan is currently being prepared for expected H2 2020 submission to the State Reserves Committee. Pipelines construction and Oil Treatment Plant reconstruction works are progressing, although at a reduced pace. Kazakhstan Exploration Inability to secure approvals to operate in National Reserve Area gave rise to the cancellation of 135 sq. km of 2D seismic.

Integrated Fedorovskiy Block prospects review was initiated, tender conducted, and winning contractor announced. Field development Production Contract Amendment #5 of Work Program successfully passed all internal, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Economics reviews, and is recommended for signing upon incorporation of proposed technical changes.

Front End Engineering Design Tender Package is being finalized. 10 DOWNSTREAM Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Segment IFRS results (HUF bn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % Restated 23.8 45.5 76.5 (40) EBITDA 69.3 109.9 (37) 23.8 45.5 76.5 (40) EBITDA excl. spec. items(1) 69.3 109.9 (37) 91.1 36.6 76.2 (52) Clean CCS-based EBITDA(1) (2) 127.6 114.8 11 15.8 29.8 30.2 (1) o/w Petrochemicals(1) (2) 45.6 56.4 (19) (11.1) 9.5 47.0 (80) Operating profit/(loss) reported (1.7) 50.3 n.a. (11.1) 9.5 47.0 (80) Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1) (1.7) 50.3 n.a. 56.1 0.5 46.6 (99) Clean CCS-based operating profit/(loss)(1) (2) 56.6 55.3 2 51.7 60.2 103.9 (42) CAPEX 111.9 150.0 (25) MOL Group Without INA 68.8 40.9 87.9 (54) EBITDA excl. spec. items(1) 109.7 123.6 (11) 93.8 35.4 84.4 (58) Clean CCS-based EBITDA(1) (2) 129.1 126.2 2 15.8 29.8 30.2 (1) o/w Petrochemicals clean CCS-based 45.6 56.4 (19) EBITDA(1) (2) 40.9 11.9 63.7 (81) Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1) 52.9 74.4 (29) 65.9 6.4 60.1 (89) Clean CCS-based operating profit/(loss)(1) (2) 72.3 77.0 (6) INA Group (45.0) 4.7 (11.4) n.a. EBITDA excl. spec. items(1) (40.3) (13.8) 193 (2.7) 1.2 (8.2) n.a. Clean CCS-based EBITDA(1) (2) (1.5) (11.4) (87) (52.1) (2.4) (16.7) (85) Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1) (54.5) (24.1) 126 (9.7) (5.9) (13.5) (56) Clean CCS-based operating profit/(loss)(1) (2) (15.7) (21.7) (28) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Refinery margin H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 6.3 2.7 3.5 (23) Total MOL Group refinery margin (USD/bbl) 4.5 3.3 35 6.9 3.2 4.5 (29) Complex refinery margin (MOL+Slovnaft) 5.0 4.1 22 (USD/bbl) 384 431 422 2 NEW MOL Group petrochemicals margin 407 419 (3) (EUR/t) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY External refined product and H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % petrochemical sales by country (kt) Restated 1,077 1,102 1,285 (14) Hungary 2,179 2,397 (9) 425 392 491 (20) Slovakia 816 922 (12) 432 419 559 (25) Croatia 852 978 (13) 342 333 497 (33) Italy 675 931 (27) 1,900 2,204 2,134 3 Other markets 4,104 4,158 (1) 4,176 4,450 4,967 (10) Total 8,626 9,386 (8) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY External refined and petrochemical H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % product sales by product (kt) Restated 3,814 4,078 4,617 (12) Total refined products 7,892 8,651 (9) 762 848 994 (15) o/w Motor gasoline 1,610 1,867 (14) 2,259 2,295 2,672 (14) o/w Diesel 4,554 5,003 (9) 25 111 61 82 o/w Fuel oil 136 87 56 58 153 171 (11) o/w Bitumen 211 230 (8) 362 372 350 6 Total petrochemicals products 734 735 0 55 54 54 0 o/w Olefin products 109 116 (6) 290 307 275 12 o/w Polymer products 597 575 4 17 11 21 (48) o/w Butadiene products 28 44 (36) 4,176 4,450 4,967 (10) Total refined and petrochemicals products 8,626 9,386 (8) Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV. (16) Please see Appendix XI. 11 Second quarter 2020 results The Downstream segment delivered HUF 37bn Clean CCS EBITDA in Q2 2020, more than halving profitability quarter-on-quarter and a 52% decline year-on-year primarily due to the following: The deteriorating external environment in refining was the key negative driver as the Group refinery margin was down by ~1 USD/bbl with a worsening situation during the quarter. Extremely low gasoline and diesel crack spreads as well as disappearing jet fuel demand prompted significant adjustments in yield structure.

The integrated petchem margin (IM), however, averaged at 431 EUR/t representing a 2% increase year-on- year. Sales were robust, especially in May where MOL recorded the highest ever sold volume

year-on- year. Sales were robust, especially in May where MOL recorded the highest ever sold volume The performance of Refining and Marketing (R&M) was also influenced by depressed wholesale margins as a result of growing but still limited market demand and oversupplied markets. Operating costs decreased slightly in line with lower gas prices. An 5% weakening of the HUF versus the USD also supported the overall profitability (in HUF terms).

Refining throughput increased year on year despite the shortfall in demand thanks to the prioritization of own production over third-party purchases and no major turnaround in our refineries. First half 2020 results The Downstream business delivered Clean CCS EBITDA of HUF 128bn in H1 2020, 11% above the base period performance. The exceptionally good performance in the first quarter was driven by the favourable macro environment and wholesale margins capped by plummeting demand toward the end of the quarter. Such extraordinary first quarter macro led to a 1 USD+/bbl improvement in refinery margin in the first half of 2020. On the other hand, abovementioned circumstances in the second quarter significantly limited the overall improvements year-on-year. Market trends and sales analysis Motor fuel consumption was down by 18% in Q2 and 9% H1 2020 year-on-year due to the lockdowns across the region as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. MOL Group was able to somewhat mitigate the drop both year- on-year and year-to-date in its core countries. Change in regional motor fuel Market* MOL Group sales demand Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 in % Gasoline Diesel Motor Gasoline Diesel Motor fuels fuels Hungary (18) (12) (13) (15) (9) (11) Slovakia (20) (17) (18) (25) (18) (20) Croatia (26) (20) (21) (26) (16) (19) Other (28) (16) (18) (14) (17) (16) CEE 10 countries (27) (16) (18) (18) (15) (15) Change in regional motor fuel Market* MOL Group sales demand H1 2020 vs. H1 2019 in % Gasoline Diesel Motor Gasoline Diesel Motor fuels fuels Hungary (9) (6) (7) (8) (5) (6) Slovakia (12) (11) (11) (15) (10) (11) Croatia (17) (11) (12) (16) (6) (9) Other (16) (7) (9) (7) (10) (9) CEE 10 countries (15) (7) (9) (10) (8) (9) *Source: Company estimates 12 Downstream capital expenditures and status of key projects CAPEX (in HUF bn) H1 2020 H1 2019 YoY Main projects in H1 2020 Restated Ch % MOL: Base Oil and Wax production strategy, New Rubber Bitumen Unit i ZR, Blending alternative crudes in DR, Inter-plants pipelines replacemen R&M CAPEX and Reconstruction of crude oil tanks 31.5 69.0 (54) SN: New Crude Oil tank, Catalyst SN REF, PYO storage tanks reconstructio investments HPP3 INA: Rijeka Refinery Upgrade Project, RNR-20 GS (General overhauls), Bitumen production MPC (MOL): Polyol Project, MPC SC1 Boiler replacement, Metathesis Pro (Olefin Conversion), PSA installations in SC1-2 Petrochemicals CAPEX 79.8 79.6 0 SN: Ethylene Storage tanks, SN Steam Cracker Intensification, PP3 unit revamp (growth part) Opco (TVK Erőmű Term.Szolg. Kft): Power Plant extend the guaranteed Power and other 0.6 1.4 (60) Caatalyst project, Installation of new flue gas dampers in SN Energy. IT projects in HQ Total 111.9 150.0 (25) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY CAPEX by type (in HUF bn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 51.7 60.2 103.9 (42) Total 111.9 150.0 (25) 38.8 43.8 62.5 (30) Transformational CAPEX 82.6 85.0 (3) 12.9 16.4 41.5 (60) Sustain CAPEX 29.3 65.0 (55) 13 CONSUMER SERVICES Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Segment IFRS results (HUF bn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 27.2 35.2 33.8 4 EBITDA 62.3 58.7 6 27.2 35.2 33.8 4 EBITDA excl. spec. items(1) 62.3 58.7 6 14.5 26.1 24.8 5 Operating profit/(loss) reported 40.6 42.2 (4) 14.5 26.1 24.8 5 Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1) 40.6 42.2 (4) 6.0 8.4 11.0 (23) CAPEX 14.4 16.6 (13) 6.0 8.4 11.0 (23) o/w organic 14.4 16.6 (13) (1) Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV. Second quarter 2020 results Consumer Services EBITDA in Q2 2020 rose by 4% year-on-year close to HUF 35bn despite the coronavirus pandemic and lower fuel and non-fuel margins due to the lockdown. Fuel and non-fuel margin losses were almost offset by cost savings and optimization. CAPEX spending was 23% down in Q2 2020 year on year, resulting in improved simplified free cash flow for the period. First half 2020 results Consumer Services EBITDA increased by 6% year-on-year in H1 2020 to HUF 62bn. The supporting factors were similar as described in the quarterly comparison above. Retail fuel sales Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Total retail sales (kt) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 308 286 340 (16) Hungary 594 643 (8) 161 155 185 (16) Slovakia 316 348 (9) 213 203 277 (27) Croatia 416 498 (16) 170 134 185 (28) Romania 304 350 (13) 120 104 133 (22) Czech Republic 224 251 (11) 89 78 102 (24) Other 167 190 (12) 1,061 960 1,222 (21.4) Total retail sales 2,021 2,280 (11) (10) Please see Appendix XI. Retail fuel sales volumes declined significantly by 21.4% year-on-year in Q2 2020 and decreased by 11% in H1 2020 year-on-year as a result of the region-wide lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. MOL sales were slightly ahead of the market which resulted in market share gain for the company. The fallout of volumes has been partly offset by improving unit margins in a low pump price environment. Non-fuel contribution Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Non-fuel indicators H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 27.9% 28.5% 28.7% (1) Non-fuel margin share of total (%) 28.2% 28.3% 0 888 895 765 17 Number of Fresh corner sites 895 765 17 During the first half of 2020 18 new Fresh Corners were added across the network, taking the total Fresh Corners to 895 as the pandemic slowed down construction activities across the region. Non-fuel margin decreased by 11% in Q2 2020 year-on-year and 6% in H1 2020. Non-fuel margin share within the total margin was only marginally lower in Q2 versus in the same period last year. 14 GAS MIDSTREAM Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Segment IFRS results (HUF bn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 21.9 14.3 6.6 115 EBITDA 36.2 25.0 45 21.9 14.3 6.6 115 EBITDA excl. spec. items(1) 36.2 25.0 45 18.1 10.5 3.3 223 Operating profit/(loss) reported 28.6 18.4 55 18.1 10.5 3.3 223 Operating profit/(loss) reported excl. spec. 28.6 18.4 55 items(1) 0.8 2.5 1.5 69 CAPEX and investments 3.3 1.8 82 0.8 2.5 1.5 69 o/w organic 3.3 1.8 82 (1) Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV. Second quarter and first half 2020 results EBITDA of FGSZ Ltd. almost doubled in Q2 2020 and totaled at HUF 14.3 bn. Half-year EBITDA increased by 45% to HUF 36.2 bn compared to prior year. Both higher revenues and lower operating expenses contributed to the increasing profitability. Domestic transmission volumes were significantly lower in Q2 and H1 2020, as domestic gas storage (injected) volumes have decreased significantly, due to fully loaded storage capacities at the end of last year and mild weather conditions in Q1 2020. Export transmission volumes to neighbouring countries were significantly higher than a year ago, as lower gas prices boosted cross-border trading in H1 2020. Non-regulated Serbian and Bosnian transit volumes were behind prior year figures, but regulated transit mostly compensated for this decrease.

cross-border trading in H1 2020. Non-regulated Serbian and Bosnian transit volumes were behind prior year figures, but regulated transit mostly compensated for this decrease. Revenues from domestic (regulated) transmission services in Q2 rose by 67% YoY and 43% YTD. Significant changes in the capacity portfolio of system users and increased transit demand to neighbouring countries resulted in significantly higher regulated revenues, while tariff changes (effective from October 2019) slightly contributed to the increase, too.

Revenues from non-regulated transit (to Serbia and BiH) were 28% lower in Q2 and H1 2020 as well, as a result of lower realized transmission volumes and decreased contracted prices. Part of the total volumes were transited at regulated tariffs, which contributed to the increase of regulated revenues and decreased non- regulated income.

non-regulated transit (to Serbia and BiH) were 28% lower in Q2 and H1 2020 as well, as a result of lower realized transmission volumes and decreased contracted prices. Part of the total volumes were transited at regulated tariffs, which contributed to the increase of regulated revenues and decreased non- regulated income. Operating expenses were significantly lower by 29% in Q2 2020 and 19% in H1 2020 compared to last year's figures. Natural gas costs (fuel gas consumption and network loss) decreased in line with lower transmitted volumes and significantly lower gas purchase prices. Other variable costs and fixed operating costs were also behind prior year figures, as a result of strict cost control amid the pandemic situation since March 2020. 15 Non-financial overview First half 2020 sustainability highlights Health and Safety: The main focus of MOL Group during H1 was to secure the health and safety of its employees during the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In order to protect staff, maintain business continuity and to ensure the reliability of services, MOL Group continuously monitored the pandemic situation, deployed protecting measures across the Group, including Personal Protective Equipment (incl. masks and gloves for the workforce), alongside the installation of plexiglass protection screens across MOL Group's service stations.

Compared to H1 2019 the number of Total Recordable Injuries decreased by 40% and consequently the Total Recordable Injury Rate came in at 1.02. The decline is due to the reduced presence of staff on sites, postponed activities due to lockdown restrictions, higher risk-awareness and continuously growing HSE culture. During H1, one contractor fatality occurred in Hungary when a contractor truck (transporting crude oil) ran off the road causing it to overturn. The driver of the truck died at the scene of the accident.

The main focus of MOL Group during H1 was to secure the health and safety of its employees during the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In order to protect staff, maintain business continuity and to ensure the reliability of services, MOL Group continuously monitored the pandemic situation, deployed protecting measures across the Group, including Personal Protective Equipment (incl. masks and gloves for the workforce), alongside the installation of plexiglass protection screens across MOL Group's service stations. Compared to H1 2019 the number of Total Recordable Injuries decreased by 40% and consequently the Total Recordable Injury Rate came in at 1.02. The decline is due to the reduced presence of staff on sites, postponed activities due to lockdown restrictions, higher risk-awareness and continuously growing HSE culture. During H1, one contractor fatality occurred in Hungary when a contractor truck (transporting crude oil) ran off the road causing it to overturn. The driver of the truck died at the scene of the accident. People & Communities: Financial, psychological, mental support and online developmental opportunities were offered to employees to address the challenges of the pandemic. Office staff were enabled to switch to home office, whilst field staff employed at key sites who were asked to continue to work from their usual workplaces, received a pandemic allowance in four countries as an additional remuneration for their efforts. Hygiene measures such as disinfectants, distribution of masks and gloves, and COVID-19 testing were available for employees. During H1, MOL Group shifted production of its windshield washer product in its Hungarian manufacturing facility and began producing hand and surface sanitizers to offer protection against COVID- 19. Production of sanitizers was expanded to manufacturing facilities in Slovakia and Croatia. MOL Group supplied hand and surface sanitizers to hospitals, primary and nursery schools, state and municipal institutions, law enforcement agencies, municipalities, organizations working with homeless people or marginalized communities. Furthermore, lung ventilators were donated to hospitals, the Red Cross and other social institutions. Fuel donations to healthcare institutions was offered, and mobility solutions were launched for healthcare staff through MOL Limo car sharing, whilst Fresh Corner cafés throughout the Group's service stations distributed coffee free of charge to medical staff. Despite the pandemic crisis, MOL Group decided not to halt the Talents of New Europe programme, wishing to ensure financial support for talented children and young people. A grant in the amount of EUR 66,000 was shared with 59 applicants in the Arts, Science and Sports category for exceptionally gifted children.

Financial, psychological, mental support and online developmental opportunities were offered to employees to address the challenges of the pandemic. Office staff were enabled to switch to home office, whilst field staff employed at key sites who were asked to continue to work from their usual workplaces, received a pandemic allowance in four countries as an additional remuneration for their efforts. Hygiene measures such as disinfectants, distribution of masks and gloves, and COVID-19 testing were available for employees. During H1, MOL Group shifted production of its windshield washer product in its Hungarian manufacturing facility and began producing hand and surface sanitizers to offer protection against COVID- 19. Production of sanitizers was expanded to manufacturing facilities in Slovakia and Croatia. MOL Group supplied hand and surface sanitizers to hospitals, primary and nursery schools, state and municipal institutions, law enforcement agencies, municipalities, organizations working with homeless people or marginalized communities. Furthermore, lung ventilators were donated to hospitals, the Red Cross and other social institutions. Fuel donations to healthcare institutions was offered, and mobility solutions were launched for healthcare staff through MOL Limo car sharing, whilst Fresh Corner cafés throughout the Group's service stations distributed coffee free of charge to medical staff. Despite the pandemic crisis, MOL Group decided not to halt the Talents of New Europe programme, wishing to ensure financial support for talented children and young people. A grant in the amount of EUR 66,000 was shared with 59 applicants in the Arts, Science and Sports category for exceptionally gifted children. Climate Change & Environment : Although the number of spills was higher compared to H1 2019, the released hydrocarbon volume was lower in H1 2020. Most hydrocarbon spills occurred in Upstream, of which the largest occurred in Croatia where a saltwater pipeline leaked and approximately 70m3 of hydrocarbon spilled to the environment. The root causes were mainly due to corrosion, with cleaning and re-cultivation of the polluted areas being performed. Identification and replacement of critical pipeline sections is ongoing in line with scheduled and ongoing pipeline integrity and corrosion measurement programmes. MOL Group non-financial indicators Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Environmental & sustainability data H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Restated Restated Ch % Restated 1.5 1.5 1.4 5 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) under ETS (mn t) 3.0 3.0 2 37 83 36 128 Volume of hydrocarbon content of spills (m3) (17) 120 291 (59) 1.1 1.0 1.5 (36) TRIR(18) - own & contractor & service station staff 1.0 1.6 (34) 0 0 0 n.a. Fatalities - own employees (pcs) 0 0 n.a. 1 0 0 n.a. Fatalities - contractors (onsite & offsite) (pcs) 1 1 0 2 4 4 0 Process safety events (Tier1) 6 7 (14) 25,799 25,449 26,392 (4) Total workforce (prs) 25,449 26,392 (4) 3,463 3,218 3,202 0 Leavers (prs) (19) 3,218 3,202 0 13 13 12 4 Employee turnover rate (%) (19) 13 12 4 148 425 66 545 Donations (mn HUF) 573 234 145 16 20 20 0 Ethical reports (pcs) 39 56 (30) 3 2 2 0 Ethical misconduct (pcs) 8 11 (27) (17) (18) (19) Please see Appendix XI. 16 INTEGRATED CORPORATE RISK MANAGEMENT As operators in a high-risk industry we stay committed to professionally manage and maintain our risks within acceptable limits as per best industry practice. The aim of MOL Group Risk Management is to keep the risks of our business within acceptable levels and support the resilience of our operations as well as the sustainability of the company. For this purpose, as an integral part of our corporate governance structure, we have developed a comprehensive Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) system which focuses on the organisation's value creation process, meaning factors critical to the success and threats related to the achievement of objectives but also occurrence of risk events causing potential impact to people, assets, environment or reputation. Within our ERM framework we identify, assess, evaluate, treat and monitor all significant risks throughout the whole Group, covering all business and functional units, geographies as well as projects, considering all time horizons. In order to ensure an effective risk management, risks are being managed (assess, evaluate, treat) as a 1st line of defence by Risk Owners who are managers responsible for each business areas including supervising the existing mitigation and the implementation of new mitigation actions in their organisations. Group level business and functional units, specialised risk management functions, the Group Risk Management department provide oversight. The Management Committee, the Chief Executives Committee, the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board together with their specialized committees provide supervision and assurance on the effectiveness of the group level application of the risk management framework. Regular risk reporting to top management provides oversight on top risks and assurance that updated responses, controls, and appropriate mitigation actions are set and followed. Effectiveness of the risk management system is considered by the Management Committee, the Chief Executives Committee, the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board and its respective Committees. The main risk drivers of the Group Risks are categorized to ensure effective risk reporting and consistent responses for similar or related risks. Market and financial risks include, but are not limited to: Commodity price risk: MOL is exposed to commodity price risk on both the purchasing side and the sales side. The main commodity risks reflect the integrated business model with downstream processing more crude than our own production and selling refined products. We monitor this risk in order to support our strong financial position and capacity to fund operations and investments. When necessary, we consider commodity hedging to eliminate risks other than 'business as usual' risks or general market price volatility.

MOL is exposed to commodity price risk on both the purchasing side and the sales side. The main commodity risks reflect the integrated business model with downstream processing more crude than our own production and selling refined products. We monitor this risk in order to support our strong financial position and capacity to fund operations and investments. When necessary, we consider commodity hedging to eliminate risks other than 'business as usual' risks or general market price volatility. Foreign exchange (FX) risk: MOL's current FX risk management policy is to monitor the FX risk and to balance the FX exposures of the operating & investment cash flow with the financing cash flow exposures when necessary and optimal.

MOL's current FX risk management policy is to monitor the FX risk and to balance the FX exposures of the operating & investment cash flow with the financing cash flow exposures when necessary and optimal. Interest rate (IR) risk: According to risk management policy of MOL Group IR risk is continuously monitored and managed by the adequate mix of funding portfolio.

According to risk management policy of MOL Group IR risk is continuously monitored and managed by the adequate mix of funding portfolio. Credit risk: MOL Group provides products and services to a diversified customer portfolio - both from business segment and geographical point of view - with a large number of customers representing an acceptable credit risk profile. MOL Group's risk management tracks these risks on a continuous basis and provides support to the sales processes in accordance with MOL Group's sales strategy and ability to bear risk. In order to mitigate the customer credit risk, credit insurance policies are in place Group-wide.

MOL Group provides products and services to a diversified customer portfolio - both from business segment and geographical point of view - with a large number of customers representing an acceptable credit risk profile. MOL Group's risk management tracks these risks on a continuous basis and provides support to the sales processes in accordance with MOL Group's sales strategy and ability to bear risk. In order to mitigate the customer credit risk, credit insurance policies are in place Group-wide. Financing/Refinancing Risk: The financing and refinancing risk is managed by using diversified funding sources/instruments as well as having a diversified, balanced, and decently long maturity profile. Financing and refinancing activities of the Group are supported by the investment grade rating (BBB-) of the Group recently affirmed by Fitch and S&P with a stable outlook. Operational risks include, but are not limited to: Physical asset safety and equipment breakdown risk: High asset concentration in Downstream is a significant risk driver. The potential negative effects are mitigated by comprehensive HSE activities and a group-wide insurance management program.

High asset concentration in Downstream is a significant risk driver. The potential negative effects are mitigated by comprehensive HSE activities and a group-wide insurance management program. Crude oil supply risk: Crude supply disruption is a major risk factor for the Downstream business, as it can hamper continuous operations. In order to mitigate this risk, supplies of crude oil via pipelines are diversified with regular crude cargo deliveries from the Adriatic Sea.

Crude supply disruption is a major risk factor for the Downstream business, as it can hamper continuous operations. In order to mitigate this risk, supplies of crude oil via pipelines are diversified with regular crude cargo deliveries from the Adriatic Sea. E&P reserve replacement: higher than expected decline of E&P production and failure to replace reserves may lead to the decrease in the revenues generated by E&P segment. Upstream has been operating 17 optimisation programs as well as seeks for inorganic opportunities. The recent acquisition of ACG well fits the mitigation plans. Cyber risk: Due to digitalization and new technologies more cyber threat and vulnerability appear. Global trends show steadily growing frequency and intensity of Cyber-attacks / incidents as well as more specified

Cyber Crime Groups targeting Industrial Control System's weaknesses, which may have increasing economic impact and relevance on MOL. Therefore, MOL continuously improves Cyber Security capabilities. MOL Group entities supervise their cyber security risks and develop risk mitigation furthermore assure that Cyber Security is built into all the MOL Group products and services. MOL continuously educates their employees and partners about cyber security risks and support them to act in a responsible way.

Due to digitalization and new technologies more cyber threat and vulnerability appear. Global trends show steadily growing frequency and intensity of Cyber-attacks / incidents as well as more specified Cyber Crime Groups targeting Industrial Control System's weaknesses, which may have increasing economic impact and relevance on MOL. Therefore, MOL continuously improves Cyber Security capabilities. MOL Group entities supervise their cyber security risks and develop risk mitigation furthermore assure that Cyber Security is built into all the MOL Group products and services. MOL continuously educates their employees and partners about cyber security risks and support them to act in a responsible way. Human Capital: as the Group's ability to implement its 2030 Strategy is dependent on the capabilities and performance of its people, management, experts and technical personnel, MOL has been operating HR frameworks to attract, develop, reward and retain talented employees. MOL promotes diversity and generational collaboration by enhancing internal knowledge transfer, strongly focusing on digital transformation, further developing innovation & feedback culture, utilizing flexible working arrangements and adjusting mobility frameworks.

as the Group's ability to implement its 2030 Strategy is dependent on the capabilities and performance of its people, management, experts and technical personnel, MOL has been operating HR frameworks to attract, develop, reward and retain talented employees. MOL promotes diversity and generational collaboration by enhancing internal knowledge transfer, strongly focusing on digital transformation, further developing innovation & feedback culture, utilizing flexible working arrangements and adjusting mobility frameworks. Pandemic Risk: pandemics may significantly adversely affect the Group's business environment, including price and demand on the Group's products and services, availability of contractors, subcontractors as well as raw materials, creditworthiness of credit customers and on the other side availability of the Group's key personnel could also be limited causing deterioration of the Group's business results of operations or financial condition, need to cut capital expenditures. The Group has tried and tested Crisis Management plans in place to reduce the impact of this risk. Strategic risks include, but are not limited to: Regulatory risk : MOL has significant exposure to a wide range of laws, regulations, environmental and government policies that may change significantly over time. Government actions may be affected by the elevated risk of economic and, in some regions, political crisis, increasing their impact on MOL's operations.

: MOL has significant exposure to a wide range of laws, regulations, environmental and government policies that may change significantly over time. Government actions may be affected by the elevated risk of economic and, in some regions, political crisis, increasing their impact on MOL's operations. Country risk: The international presence of MOL Group contributes to diversification but also exposure to country specific risk at the same time. Therefore, we monitor the political risk and compliance with local regulations and international sanctions to keep country risk in our investment portfolio within acceptable limits.

The international presence of MOL Group contributes to diversification but also exposure to country specific risk at the same time. Therefore, we monitor the political risk and compliance with local regulations and international sanctions to keep country risk in our investment portfolio within acceptable limits. Reputation risk: MOL, as a major market player in the region, operates under special attention from a considerable number of stakeholders, and we are constantly seeking to meet our responsibilities towards them.

MOL, as a major market player in the region, operates under special attention from a considerable number of stakeholders, and we are constantly seeking to meet our responsibilities towards them. Climate change risk: The transitional and physical risks associated with climate change have the potential to adversely impact MOL's current and future revenue streams, expenditures, assets and financing. MOL Group launched its 2030 Strategy as a response to the potential mid-long-term decrease in demand for fossil fuels, primarily driven by a combination of regulatory changes, electrification and digitalization of transportation, energy and fuel efficiency gains, as well as changes in consumer behaviour and advances in technology. MOL

Group's transformational strategy is meant to respond to these challenges by opening new business lines, with an increasing focus on the extension of the (petro)chemical value chain. Several strategic and operational steps have been taken at both group and divisional level. For more details, refer to the Management

Discussion & Analysis, and the "Future Product Portfolio" chapter of the 2019 Sustainability Report inside the

MOL Group Integrated Annual Report - 2019.

The transitional and physical risks associated with climate change have the potential to adversely impact MOL's current and future revenue streams, expenditures, assets and financing. MOL Group launched its 2030 Strategy as a response to the potential mid-long-term decrease in demand for fossil fuels, primarily driven by a combination of regulatory changes, electrification and digitalization of transportation, energy and fuel efficiency gains, as well as changes in consumer behaviour and advances in technology. MOL Group's transformational strategy is meant to respond to these challenges by opening new business lines, with an increasing focus on the extension of the (petro)chemical value chain. Several strategic and operational steps have been taken at both group and divisional level. For more details, refer to the Management Discussion & Analysis, and the "Future Product Portfolio" chapter of the 2019 Sustainability Report inside the MOL Group Integrated Annual Report - 2019. Capex Project Execution Risk are that the projects are delayed or less profitable than expected or unsuccessful for numerous reasons, including cost overruns, lower product prices, higher raw material or energy prices, equipment shortages, limited availability of contractors and execution difficulties. In order to manage such risks, dedicated team is operating to identify risks at earlier stages, plan for mitigation or avoidance by linking potential risks with schedule and budget to build realistic estimates and following it up through the project lifecycle. Main risk management tools As a general risk management framework, we operate an Enterprise Risk Management system. Hedging Policy: to ensure the profitability and the financial stability of the group, financial risk management is in place to handle short-term, market related risks. Commodity price, FX and interest rate risks are measured regularly by using a complex model based on advanced statistical methods and are managed - if and when necessary - with hedging measures. 18 Insurance Policy: transferring of the financial consequences of our operational risks is done by insurance management, which represents an important risk mitigation tool used to cover the most relevant exposures and liabilities arising out of our operations. Insurance is managed through a joint program for the whole group to exploit considerable synergy effects. Crisis and Business Continuity Management: following best industry practice and focusing on low probability high potential risks that could disrupt our operations, value chain and cash generation, MOL Group has implemented and is currently working to integrate a crisis management and business continuity program in order to reduce recovery times within tolerable limits for processes critical to our business. 19 OUTLOOK ON STRATEGIC HORIZON 2020 started as a regular year for MOL Group. Operations were smooth and most KPIs were visibly above the previous year's level and also above targets in the first 10 weeks of the year. And then everything changed. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that came as a result created unprecedented challenges and reset priorities for everyone, including MOL. The virus exposed MOL, its employees, customers and partners to significant health and safety risks, it created unseen operational challenges during the lockdown and put MOL's financial flexibility and strength to the test too. The oil and gas industry was particularly hit hard as a combination of demand and supply-side shocks occurring at the same time. Under these circumstances MOL managed to continue to generate positive simplified free cash flows in H1 2020 of USD 368mn despite profitability (EBITDA) deteriorating visibly YoY. MOL introduced significant operational and financial adjustments in the wake of the pandemic, including reducing capex plans by more than 25% for 2020, initiating a comprehensive opex review and delaying decision on profit distribution from 2019. These measures all targeted the same goal, to allow MOL to operate with positive free cash flow generation in order to preserve its financial health and flexibility. While the 2020 plans were rewritten, one key objection has not changed: MOL wants to maintain positive cash generation even amidst the crisis. The crisis has had no impact on MOL's strategic projects and its intention to carry on with its long-term transition strategy, set out in the MOL 2030 program. The transformational projects (polyol, propylene splitter, delayed coker) are clearly prioritized and have been going ahead at full steam, as far as the mobility restrictions allowed. While the strategic directions remain intact, the current circumstances do necessitate a rethinking of priorities, resetting of the financial framework and updating the long term strategic and short-to-mid-term tactical and financial targets. Hence the Board initiated a strategy review and update process, the results of which will be communicated in about 6 months. While the financial targets are now withdrawn for the next few years, pending the review process, including the underlying macro assumptions, the primary goal is unchanged: MOL aims at generating enough cash (Clean CCS EBITDA) to fund both sustain-type investments and its low-carbon energy transition, and also to reward its shareholders. At the same time, MOL wants to maintain a strong financial profile with a robust balance sheet. In Downstream, we continue to execute the DS 2022 program, which defined the strategic targets for the 2020-23 period as well and which aims at completing the first round of major investment projects along the "fuel-to- petchems" transition direction and significant incremental EBITDA on the back of USD 3bn+ investments. The new polyol plant is now at 65% completion and while some small delays are likely due to the pandemic, MOL remains fully committed to complete this flagship investment according to plans. The Rijeka delayed coker project is now also in progress, after an FID made in December 2019. Efficiency improvement efforts go ahead at full steam and they gain an ever more important meaning during difficult times. The current crisis may delay some further investment decisions, but the strategy update will certainly result in launching new projects which will bring MOL closer to the long-term strategic goal of transition. Consumer Services proved to be extremely resilient in this challenging external environment marked with lockdowns, a significant decline in mobility and hence a major drop in transport fuel demand. Consumer Services posted nearly unchanged EBITDA YoY and slightly improved simplified FCF in H1 2020 - becoming the largest FCF contributor of the group -, as cost savings and optimization measures nearly offset the inevitable fallout of fuel and non-fuel margins. This outstanding financial performance is a testament to the success of the strategic efforts we have been undertaking to transform our Consumer Services segment and gives us additional ammunition and energy to push ahead with our strategic targets. In the next few years, we will continue to invest in transforming the business into a real FMCG retailing platform and the rollout of the non-fuel concept (Fresh Corners) will go on. Digitalization of the customer interactions and the customer experience will likely gain new momentum and we will also continue to seek for new opportunities in mobility services. Upstream's financial performance suffered materially in H1 as oil and gas prices collapsed. Yet, the business remained free cash flow positive amidst rock-bottom prices in Q2 and managed to further reduce its cash breakeven point to an around USD 25/bbl oil price in 2020. The main target remains to maintain a disciplined, highly efficient operation and to maximise cash generation from the existing reserves in the next 5 years, while attempting to mitigate natural decline and trying to keep production at around the current activity level. The acquisition of a 9.57% stake in the supergiant ACG field (and an 8.9% stake in the BTC pipeline) was successfully closed in April 2020, and one of the key projects for the coming period will be the integration of this new portfolio element. The new asset is to add around 20-30 mboepd to group production (at an oil price of USD 30-60/bbl), will lower the unit opex of the portfolio and will visibly contribute to cash generation. This acquisition was also a major step in addressing the reserve replacement challenge MOL has been facing in recent years. 20 MOL HUNGARIAN OIL AND GAS PLC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS 30 June 2020 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 21 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Introduction reviewed financial statements for the six months period ended 30 General information MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as MOL Plc., MOL or the parent company) was incorporated on 1 October 1991. MOL Plc. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the Group or MOL Group) is an integrated, international oil and gas company, active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 26,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years in the industry with its legal predecessor. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported by more than 80 years' experience in the hydrocarbon field. There are production activities in 9 countries and exploration assets in 13 countries. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plants under integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of more than 1,900 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe. The registered office address of the Company is 1117 - Budapest, Október huszonharmadika u. 18, Hungary. The shares of the Company are listed on the Budapest and the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Depositary Receipts (DRs) are traded Over The Counter (OTC) market in the USA. Statement of Compliance These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and all applicable IFRSs that have been adopted by the European Union (EU). IFRS comprise standards and interpretations approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the IFRS Interpretations Committee. This report contains consolidated, reviewed financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2020, consolidated, audited financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2019 and consolidated, not June 2019 as prepared by the management in accordance with IFRS. Contents INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Report on Review of Interim Financial Information 22 Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of profit or loss 23 Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 24 Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of financial position 25 Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of changes in equity 26 Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flow 27 Notes to the Interim condensed financial statements - Accounting information, policies and significant estimates 28 1. Accounting information and policies 28 Results for the period 30 2. Segmental information 30 3. Other operating income 30 4. Total operating expenses 31 5. Finance result 31 6. Joint ventures and associates 32 7. Taxation 32 Non-financial assets and liabilities 34 8. Property, plants and equipment and intangible assets 34 9. Business combinations 34 10. Other non-current assets 36 11. Inventories 36 12. Other current assets 36 13. Provisions 36 14. Other non-current liabilities 36 15. Other current liabilities 37 Financial instruments, capital and financial risk management 38 16. Reconciliation of financial instruments 38 17. Trade and other receivables 39 18. Fair value hierarchy 40 19. Capital management 40 Other financial information 43 20. Commitments and contingent liabilities 43 21. Notes to the consolidated statements of cash flows 45 22. Related party transactions 45 23. Events after the reporting period 46 Ernst & Young Kft. Tel: +36 1 451 8100 Ernst & Young Ltd. Fax: +36 1 451 8199 H-1132 Budapest Váci út 20. www.ey.com/hu 1399 Budapest 62. Pf.632, Hungary Cg. 01-09-267553 Report on Review of Interim Financial Information To the shareholders and Board of Directors of MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company and its subsidiaries, which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2020, the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (interim financial information). Management of MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Other matter The interim financial information as at 30 June 2019 was not reviewed. Szabó Gergely Partner Ernst & Young Könyvvizsgáló Kft. 06 August 2020 1132 Budapest, Váci út 20. Page 1 / 1 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 23 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS H1 2020 H1 2019 Reviewed, Not reviewed, unaudited unaudited Notes HUF million HUF million Net sales 2 1,943,399 2,483,427 Other operating income 3 55,449 7,412 Total operating income 1,998,848 2,490,839 Raw material and consumables used 1,451,985 1,947,437 Personnel expenses 134,652 137,545 Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment 228,983 178,673 Other operating expenses 108,032 139,395 Change in inventory of finished goods & work in progress 82,569 (17,967) Work performed by the enterprise and capitalised (25,327) (40,912) Total operating expenses 4 1,980,894 2,344,171 Profit from operation 17,954 146,668 Finance income 80,494 42,696 Finance expense 171,151 48,856 Total finance expense, net 5 (90,657) (6,160) Share of after-tax results of associates and joint ventures 6 (12,336) 4,327 (Loss) / Profit before tax (85,039) 144,835 Income tax expense 7 32,222 19,570 (Loss) / Profit for the period (117,261) 125,265 Attributable to: Owners of parent (89,956) 126,436 Non-controlling interest (27,305) (1,171) Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (126) 180 Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (126) 180 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 24 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME H1 2020 H1 2019 Reviewed, Not reviewed, unaudited unaudited Notes HUF million HUF million (Loss) / Profit for the period (117,261) 125,265 Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, net of tax 142,229 12,665 Net investment hedge, net of tax (17,646) (2,249) Changes in fair value of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax 636 684 Cash flow hedges, net of deferred tax (234) 565 Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 6,577 3,213 Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified 131,562 14,878 to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in fair value of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax 304 2,895 Remeasurement of post- employment benefit obligations (7) (452) Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified 297 2,443 to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 131,859 17,321 Total comprehensive income for the period 14,598 142,586 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 26,173 139,719 Non-controlling interest (11,575) 2,867 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 25 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Reviewed, Audited unaudited Notes HUF million HUF million NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 8 3,358,789 2,685,969 Intangible assets 8 293,168 207,964 Investments in associates and joint ventures 6 217,309 206,077 Other non-current financial assets 16 153,464 137,691 Deferred tax asset 111,614 123,805 Other non-current assets 10 96,885 90,372 Total non-current assets 4,231,229 3,451,878 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 11 462,651 517,060 Trade and other receivables 16, 17 545,510 610,335 Securities 16 14,602 24,275 Other current financial assets 16 34,014 104,145 Income tax receivable 49,200 30,724 Cash and cash equivalents 16 353,247 326,108 Other current assets 12 72,005 67,477 Assets classified as held for sale 291 285 Total current assets 1,531,520 1,680,409 Total assets 5,762,749 5,132,287 EQUITY 19 Share capital 79,427 79,408 Retained earnings and other reserves 2,189,567 1,848,763 (Loss) / Profit for the year attr. to owners of parent (89,956) 223,214 Equity attributable to owners of parent 2,179,038 2,151,385 Non-controlling interest 288,120 299,984 Total equity 2,467,158 2,451,369 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt 16 1,087,563 582,417 Other non-current financial liabilities 16 74,489 3,138 Non-current provisions 13 596,374 545,276 Deferred tax liabilities 160,438 59,952 Other non-current liabilities 14 31,240 26,624 Total non-current liabilities 1,950,104 1,217,407 CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt 16 268,824 326,622 Trade and other payables 16 548,208 624,164 Other current financial liabilities 16 227,291 252,606 Current provisions 13 24,453 36,052 Income tax payable 14,751 6,929 Other current liabilities 15 261,960 217,138 Total current liabilities 1,345,487 1,463,511 Total liabilities 3,295,591 2,680,918 Total equity and liabilities 5,762,749 5,132,287 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 26 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Retained Reserve of earnings with exchange profit for the Fair differences year attr. to Equity attr. Non- Share Share valuation on owners of Total to owners controlling Total capital premium reserve translation parent reserves of parent interests equity HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million Opening balance 1 Jan 2019 79,298 219,389 1,792 263,604 1,430,372 1,915,157 1,994,455 315,491 2,309,946 Profit / (loss) for the year - - - - 126,436 126,436 126,436 (1,171) 125,265 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year - - 2,509 10,617 157 13,283 13,283 4,038 17,321 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year - - 2,509 10,617 126,593 139,719 139,719 2,867 142,586 Dividends - - - - (97,366) (97,366) (97,366) - (97,366) Dividends to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (28,029) (28,029) Equity recorded for share-based payments 123 - - - 1,333 1,333 1,456 - 1,456 Treasury share transactions - - - - - - - - - Acquisition / divestment of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - Closing balance 30 Jun 2019 (Not reviewed, unaudited) 79,421 219,389 4,301 274,221 1,460,932 1,958,843 2,038,264 290,329 2,328,593 Opening balance 1 January, 2020 79,408 219,389 6,354 289,723 1,556,511 2,071,977 2,151,385 299,984 2,451,369 Profit / (loss) for the year - - - - (89,956) (89,956) (89,956) (27,305) (117,261) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year - - 1,945 107,485 6,699 116,129 116,129 15,730 131,859 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year - - 1,945 107,485 (83,257) 26,173 26,173 (11,575) 14,598 Dividends - - - - - - - - Dividends to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (262) (262) Equity recorded for share-based payments 19 - - - 528 528 547 - 547 Treasury share transactions - - - - (458) (458) (458) - (458) Acquisition / divestment of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - (37) (37) (37) - (37) Other - - - - 1,428 1,428 1,428 (27) 1,401 Closing balance 30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited) 79,427 219,389 8,299 397,208 1,474,715 2,099,611 2,179,038 288,120 2,467,158 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 27 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW H1 2020 H1 2019 Restated Reviewed, Not reviewed, unaudited unaudited Notes HUF million HUF million (Loss) / Profit before tax (85,039) 144,835 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and allowances / impairments 228,983 178,679 Increase / (decrease) in provisions (14,296) (21,415) Net (gain) / loss on asset disposal and divestments (72) (390) Net interest expense / (income) 5 10,470 13,524 Other finance expense / (income) 5 80,187 (7,364) Share of after-tax results of associates and joint ventures 6 12,336 (4,327) Other adjustment item (44,950) 34,357 Income taxes paid (28,666) (5,470) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital 21 158,953 332,429 Total change in working capital o/w: 85,496 (89,333) (Increase) / decrease in inventories 11 82,149 (30,610) (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables 17 45,390 (182,099) Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables (117,488) 55,320 Increase / (decrease) in other assets and liabilities 12, 15 75,445 68,056 Net cash provided by operating activities 21 244,449 243,096 Capital expenditures 8 (213,880) (226,143) Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets 934 990 Acquisition of businesses (net of cash) (473,812) (2,024) Proceeds from disposal of businesses (net of cash) 172 - (Increase) / decrease in other financial assets 96,982 (61,412) Interest received and other finance income 5 5,675 4,251 Dividends received 5 5,486 5,199 Net cash used in investing activities 21 (578,443) (279,139) Issuance of long-term notes - - Repayment of long-term notes - - Proceeds from loans and borrowings received 989,037 401,601 Repayments of loans and borrowings (692,120) (426,131) Interest paid and other financial costs 5 (9,198) (13,947) Dividends paid to owners of parent 19 (1) (97,057) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (266) (302) Transactions with non-controlling interest (125) - Other changes in equity 1,427 - Net cash used in financing activities 21 288,754 (135,836) Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 76,914 5,902 Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31,674 (165,977) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 326,108 383,511 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 353,247 218,223 Change in Cash and cash equivalents 27,139 (165,288) Change in Overdraft 4,535 (689) Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31,674 (165,977) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 28 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - ACCOUNTING INFORMATION, POLICIES AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES 1. Accounting information and policies Basis of preparation This section describes the basis of preparation of interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group's applicable accounting policies, the seasonality of operations and prior period errors and restatements. This section also provides a brief summary of new accounting standards issued by IASB but have not yet been effective. The interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and accordingly are to be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Significant accounting policies The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below. The following amendments to the accounting standards are issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) or International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC), effective from 1 January 2020: Amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combination

Amendment to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material

Amendment to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards The following standards issued by the IASB have not yet been effective: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts including Amendments to IFRS 17 (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 not yet endorsed by EU)

Amendment to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)

Non-current (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU) Amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combinations (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)

Amendment to IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)

Amendment to IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)

Amendment to Annual Improvements 2018-2020 (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU)

2018-2020 (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 not yet endorsed by EU) Amendment to IFRS 16 Leases Covid 19-Related Rent Concessions (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020 not yet endorsed by EU)

19-Related Rent Concessions (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020 not yet endorsed by EU) Amendment to IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts- deferral of IFRS 9 (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 not yet endorsed by EU) The above-mentioned new standards and amendments do not affect significantly the Group's consolidated results, financial position or disclosures. Changes in critical accounting estimates As of 30 June 2020, MOL Group has upgraded its reserve estimates of matured oil and gas fields in CEE. By this all reserves are determined at 2P basis consistently with industry best practice. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 29 Restatement In the consolidated statement of cash flow the comparative period has been restated due to HUF 9,719 million repayment on shares under repurchase obligation incorrectly presented as dividends paid to owners of parent instead of repayments of loans and borrowings. Seasonality of operations Certain operations of the Group, mainly in the Downstream, Consumer Services and the Gas Midstream segment are exposed to seasonality (in case of Consumer Services, holiday peak results in higher margin revenues, whereby sales of the Gas Midstream segment are higher in the winter heating season), which should be considered when analysing quarterly financial information. Significant impact on operation The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that came as a result created unprecedented challenges and reset priorities for everyone, including MOL. The virus exposed MOL, its employees, customers and partners to significant health and safety risks, it created unseen operational challenges during the lockdown and put MOL's financial flexibility and strength to the test too. The oil and gas industry were particularly hit hard as a combination of demand and supply-side shocks occurring at the same time. The upstream segment was hit by significantly lower oil and gas prices in 2020 compared to 2019, which more than offset the strong cost discipline and the positive effect of higher production helped by newly acquired ACG. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 30 RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD This section explains the results and performance of the Group for the half financial years ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019. Disclosures are following the structure of statement of profit or loss and provide information on segmental data, total operating income, total operating expense, finance result, income from associates and joint ventures. For joint ventures and associates, statement of financial position disclosures are also provided in this section. 2. Segmental information For management purposes the Group is organised into five major operating business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream and Corporate and other segments. The business units are the basis upon which the Group reports its segment information to the management who is responsible for allocating business resources and assessing performance of the operating segments. Inter- Six months ended Consumer Gas Corporate segment 30 June 2020 Upstream Downstream Services Midstream and other transfers Total (Reviewed, unaudited) HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million Net Revenue External sales 70,952 1,140,465 670,500 47,375 14,107 - 1,943,399 Inter-segment transfers 104,858 515,445 2,622 2,678 88,377 (713,980) - Total revenue 175,810 1,655,910 673,122 50,053 102,484 (713,980) 1,943,399 Profit / (loss) from operation (24,809) (1,656) 40,570 28,640 (39,773) 14,982 17,954 Inter- Six months ended Consumer Gas Corporate segment 30 June 2019 Upstream Downstream Services Midstream and other transfers Total (Not reviewed, unaudited) HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million Net Revenue External sales 94,017 1,539,236 785,325 45,003 19,846 2,483,427 Inter-segment transfers 158,453 659,003 3,055 1,682 112,152 (934,345) - Total revenue 252,470 2,198,239 788,380 46,685 131,998 (934,345) 2,483,427 Profit / (loss) from operation 75,872 50,309 42,209 18,424 (37,729) (2,417) 146,668 3. Other operating income In 2020, fair valuation gains on commodity derivatives have resulted approximately HUF 46 billion increase in other income mainly due to MOL Plc. In 2019, there has been no fair valuation gain on such transactions among other income. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 31 4. Total operating expenses H1 2020 H1 2019 Reviewed, Not reviewed, unaudited unaudited HUF million HUF million Raw materials and consumables used 1,451,985 1,947,437 Crude oil purchased 610,771 833,929 Cost of goods purchased for resale 387,771 602,348 Non-hydrocarbon-based material 128,698 166,482 Value of material-type services used 119,131 122,271 Other raw materials 91,701 119,478 Purchased bio diesel component 49,762 45,658 Utility expenses 39,368 39,959 Value of inter-mediated services 24,783 17,312 Employee benefits expense 134,652 137,545 Wages and salaries 95,978 100,996 Social security 21,897 18,432 Other employee benefits expense 16,777 18,117 Depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment 228,983 178,673 Other operating expenses 108,032 139,395 Other 57,416 77,384 Contribution in strategic inventory storage 17,242 16,763 Mining royalties 14,728 25,104 Taxes and contributions 10,333 11,889 Rental cost 8,313 8,255 Change in inventory of finished goods and work in progress 82,569 (17,967) Work performed by the enterprise and capitalised (25,327) (40,912) Total operating expenses 1,980,894 2,344,171 Operating expenses are mainly driven by lower level of average Brent price and consequently raw material prices in 2020. 5. Finance result H1 2020 H1 2019 Reviewed, Not reviewed, unaudited unaudited Finance result HUF million HUF million Interest income 4,141 4,365 Dividend income 18 6,065 Foreign exchange gains 72,154 30,430 Other finance income 4,181 1,836 Total finance income 80,494 42,696 Interest expense 7,965 10,964 Unwinding of discount on provisions 6,646 6,924 Foreign exchange losses 150,599 28,848 Other finance expense 5,941 2,120 Total finance expense 171,151 48,856 Interest expense decreased due to repayment of USD bond in September 2019. Net foreign exchange result decreased as a result of massive Hungarian Forint weakening against both Euro and US Dollar compared to H1 2019. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 32 6. Joint ventures and associates Ownership Contribution to net Net book value of income investments H1 2020 H1 2019 30 Jun 31 Dec 2020 Rev., Not rev., 2019 Rev., unaud. unaud. Audited Company name Country Range of activity 2020 unaud. HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million Investment in joint ventures Exploration and BaiTex Llc./ Russia / production activity / 51% (5,703) 1,307 7,695 14,388 MK Oil and Gas B.V. Netherlands Exploration investment management JSR MOL Synthetic Hungary Production of synthetic 49% (1,637) (586) 12,639 13,274 Rubber Plc. rubber Rossi Biofuel Plc. Hungary Biofuel component 25% 271 405 5,278 4,631 production ITK Holding Plc. Hungary Mobility and public 74% (270) - 1,012 1,281 transport service Dunai Vízmű Plc. Hungary Water production, supply 33% 1 - 1,404 1,403 Terra Mineralna Gnojiva Croatia Investment management 50% 2,084 (745) 9,677 7,109 d.o.o. Ma-Coding Ltd. Hungary IT services 50% - - - - Datapac Group Slovakia IT services 25% (14) - 535 - MOL-Aspect DNY- Magyarországi Közös Hungary Exploration and 50% - - 9 - Szénhidrogén Kutató és production activity Termelő Ltd. New Milford Hungary Property management 0% - - - 36 Development Ltd Investment in associated companies Pearl Petroleum Ltd. Kurdistan Exploration of gas 10% 2,953 3,960 153,342 143,863 region / Iraq Ural Group Limited Kazakhstan Exploration and 28% (11,070) (158) 6,620 16,713 production activity Meroco a.s. Slovakia Production of bio-diesel 25% 14 86 1,491 1,376 component (FAME) Messer Slovnaft s.r.o. Slovakia Production of technical 49% 41 46 635 801 gases DAC ARENA a.s. Slovakia Facility management 28% 12 52 1,346 1,202 IN-ER Erőmű Kft. Hungary Power plant investment 30% - (40) - - management BTC Cayman Oil transportation 9% 982 - 15,626 - Islands Total (12,336) 4,327 217,309 206,077 7. Taxation a) Analysis of taxation charge for the year Total applicable income taxes reported in the consolidated financial statements for the interim period ended 30th June 2020 include the following components: Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 33 H1 2020 H1 2019 Reviewed, Not reviewed, unaudited unaudited HUF million HUF million Deferred taxes 21,935 11,128 Local trade tax and innovation fee 6,838 7,711 Current corporate income tax and industry taxes 3,449 731 Total income tax expense 32,222 19,570 Local trade tax represents an income-based tax for Hungarian entities, payable to local municipalities. Tax base is calculated by deducting material costs, cost of goods sold and remediated services from sales revenue. Tax rates vary between 0-2% dependent on the regulation of local governments where the entities carry on business activities. Industry income taxes include tax on energy supply activities in Hungary with an effective tax rate of 19% (H1 2019: 21%) on taxable statutory profit of MOL Plc. Upstream companies in Norway are refunded for the tax expenses of exploration activities incurred for the year. b) Current income taxes Change in tax rates The following changes in corporate income tax rates effective from 1 January 2020 are taken into account: change in Pakistan to 29% (2019: 30%) Deferred tax assets and liabilities Change in tax rates The following changes in corporate income tax rates effective from 1 January 2021 are taken into account in deferred tax calculation: change in the Netherlands to 21.7% (2020: 25%) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 34 NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES This section describes those non-financial assets that are used, and liabilities incurred to generate the Group's performance. This section also provides disclosures on the Group's recent acquisitions and disposals. 8. Property, plants and equipment and intangible assets a) Property, plants and equipment During the six months ended 30th June 2020, the Group purchased assets with cost of HUF 684,745 million, compared to HUF 230,619 million in H1 2019. The purchases both in the current and comparative period mainly related to M&A project in the Upstream segment (investment in ACG field in Azerbaijan) and Downstream segments (entering new market projects in MOL Petrochemicals). In 2017, MOL Group started, and in 2020, continued its Polyol Project with which it intends to become a significant producer of polyether polyols, high-value intermediates for products applied in the automotive, packaging and furniture industry. Under the project, a new polyol plant will be constructed to which significant part of capital expenditures relate both in the current and comparative period. In 2020, HUF 74,205 million was capitalised in connection with the polyol project. Impairments During the interim period in 2020, net impairment losses of HUF 28,156 million were recognized mainly in the Upstream segment for production fields and for assets under construction. The impairment tests of Upstream assets performed by MOL Group were performed using the following assumptions: Recoverable amount is calculated with the assumption of using the assets in long-term in the future.

long-term in the future. Discount rates: the value in use calculations take into account the time value of money, the risks specific to the asset and the rate of return that would be expected by market for an investment with similar risk, cash flow and timing profile. It is estimated from current market transactions for similar assets or from the 'weighted average cost of capital' (WACC) of a listed entity that has a single asset or portfolio of assets that are similar in terms of service potential and risks to the asset under review.

Exploration and Production segment pre-tax WACC premise were applied plus country risk premium of the related country. Based on the above, the WACC rates used for the impairment tests in 2020 were in the range from 7.3% to 13.3%.

pre-tax WACC premise were applied plus country risk premium of the related country. Based on the above, the WACC rates used for the impairment tests in 2020 were in the range from 7.3% to 13.3%. Brent oil and NCG gas price assumptions applied in the value in use models: real flat 50 USD/barrel and EUR 15 MWh from 2020. 9. Business combinations a) Acquisition of MOL Azerbaijan (formerly: Chevron Khazar, Ltd.) On 16 April 2020, MOL Group has successfully closed the previously announced deal with Chevron Global Ventures, Ltd and Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd regarding the acquisition of their non-operated E&P interests in Azerbaijan, including a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli ("ACG") oil field, and an effective 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi- Ceyhan ("BTC") pipeline that transports the crude to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan for a total consideration of USD 1.57bn with an effective date of 1 January 2019. With this transaction MOL Group becomes the third largest field partner in ACG, a supergiant oil field, located in the Caspian Sea, which is operated by BP and started production in 1997. This transaction is a major milestone in building MOL Group's international E&P portfolio and a significant step to deliver on the inorganic reserve replacement targets. The operator estimates total gross recoverable reserves to be approximately 3bn bbl of oil, following the license extension in September 2017 until 2049. MOL Group applies proportion consolidated method in terms of representing MOL Azerbaijan in the consolidated financial statements and applies the equity method to present significant influence in BTC Pipeline Company according to IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements and IAS 28 Investment in associates and joint ventures, respectively. The initial accounting for the business combination is incomplete at the time the interim financial statements are authorized for issue, as the valuation has not been finalised. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 35 MOL Azerbaijan Reviewed, unaudited HUF million Non-current assets 613,601 Intangible assets - Property, plant and equipment 613,601 Investment - Other non-current asset - Deferred tax asset - Current assets 36,552 Inventories 9,002 Trade and other receivables 8,858 Other current assets 6 Cash and cash equivalents 18,686 Non-current liabilities (197,698) Non-current provisions (28,926) Long-term debt - Other financial liabilities (non-current) (70,062) Other non-current liability - Deferred tax liability (98,710) Current liabilities (47,565) Current provisions - Short-term debt - Trade payables (39,364) Taxes and contributions (8,201) Other current liabilities - MOL Group's share of net assets (9,57%) 404,890 Goodwill on acquisition - Fair value of consideration transferred 475,026 Contingent consideration - Less: fair value of identifiable net assets acquired (404,890) Goodwill on acquisition 70,136 Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries Consideration paid in cash 475,026 Less: cash and cash equivalent balances acquired (18,686) Net cash outflow 456,340 16 April 2020 - 30 June 2020 Net revenue Profit for the period Reviewed, unaudited HUF million HUF million MOL Azerbaijan 8,800 3,965 b) Other acquisitions There were two additional acquisitions during the interim period in 2020 (Tisza Solar Energy Ltd. and Datapac s. r. o.), which transactions were immaterial for the Group. c) Update on acquisition of Aurora Kunststoffe GmbH and its subsidiaries On 31 October 2019, MOL Group has acquired 100% shareholding of Aurora Kunststoffe GmbH. The accounting of business combination was completed by 30 June 2020 and has no material impact on provisional accounting of the business combination as at 31 December 2019. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 36 10. Other non-current assets 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Reviewed, Audited unaudited HUF million HUF million Advance payments for assets under construction 48,690 43,652 Obligatory level of inventory required by state legislations 46,834 45,167 Advance payments for intangible assets 652 582 Prepaid fees of long-term rental fees 400 420 Prepaid mining royalty 107 215 Other 202 336 Total 96,885 90,372 11. Inventories Total amount of inventories decreased to HUF 462,651 million as of 30 June 2020 (HUF 517,060 million as of 31 December 2019). The methodology of impairment calculation is based on comparison of inventory prices (crude, semi-finished products and finished products) at the end of the period and sales prices of products sold from inventories at 10 days around Balance Sheet date. When calculating impairment net realisable value is taken into account. In the first quarter of 2020, the decrease of crude oil market price was more significant as at the same period of 2019 owing to the fact that coronavirus pandemic situation and lockdown worldwide caused a drop in general demand. 12. Other current assets 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Reviewed, Audited unaudited HUF million HUF million Prepaid and recoverable taxes and duties (excluding income taxes) 40,848 42,688 Prepaid expenses 18,293 12,559 Advance payments 12,003 10,462 Other 861 1,768 Total 72,005 67,477 13. Provisions Total amount of provisions as of 30 June 2020 increased compared to 31 December 2019 by HUF 39,499 million and amounted to HUF 620,827 million. The increase was mainly caused by the provision of field abandonment in MOL Azerbaijan (HUF 28,373 million) and INA (HUF 9,272 million). 14. Other non-current liabilities Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 37 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Reviewed, Audited unaudited HUF million HUF million Government grants received 16,876 12,208 Received and deferred other subsidies 6,863 6,813 Deferred compensation for property, plant and equipment 3,999 4,157 Deferred income for apartments sold 1,346 1,287 Liabilities to government for sold apartments 835 912 Other 1,321 1,247 Total 31,240 26,624 15. Other current liabilities 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Reviewed, Audited unaudited HUF million HUF million Taxes, contributions payable (excluding corporate tax) 179,808 138,893 Amounts due to employees 40,442 39,055 Custom fees payable 11,950 11,539 Advances from customers 11,837 12,934 Fee payable for strategic inventory storage 6,293 4,667 Other accrued incomes 5,252 5,648 Government subsidies received and accrued 1,020 963 Other 5,359 3,439 Total 261,961 217,138 Taxes, contributions payable mainly include mining royalty, contributions to social security, value added taxes and excise taxes. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 38 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, CAPITAL AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT 16. Reconciliation of financial instruments This section describes the financial instruments applied to fulfil policies and procedures to manage the capital structure and the financial risks the Group is exposed to. Derivatives Fair value Fair value used for through other Total through profit hedging Amortised comprehensive carrying 30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited) or loss hedge acc.* cost income amount Carrying amount of financial instruments HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million Financial assets Equity instruments 3,535 - - 64,477 68,012 Loans given - - 34,511 - 34,511 Deposit - - 348 - 348 Other non-current Finance lease receivables - - 8,341 - 8,341 financial assets Debt securities - - - 12,947 12,947 Commodity derivatives 5,854 - - - 5,854 Other - - 23,451 - 23,451 Total non-current financial assets 9,389 - 66,651 77,424 153,464 Trade and other receivables - - 545,153 - 545,153 Finance lease receivables - - 357 - 357 Cash and cash equivalents - - 353,247 - 353,247 Debt securities - - - 14,602 14,602 Commodity derivatives 24,627 - - - 24,627 Loans given - - 3,581 - 3,581 Other current Deposit - - 58 - 58 financial assets Finance lease receivables - - 569 - 569 Other derivatives 1,136 - - - 1,136 Other 198 - 3,845 - 4,043 Total current financial assets 25,961 - 906,810 14,602 947,373 Total financial assets 35,350 - 973,461 92,026 1,100,837 Financial liabilities Borrowings (long-term debt) - - 970,582 - 970,582 Finance lease liabilities - - 116,981 - 116,981 Foreign exchange derivatives - 936 - - 936 Other non-current Other derivatives 5,188 - - - 5,188 financial liabilities Other - - 68,365 - 68,365 Total non-current financial liabilities 5,188 936 1,155,928 n/a. 1,162,052 Trade and other payables - - 548,208 - 548,208 Borrowings (short-term debt) - - 239,476 - 239,476 Finance lease liabilities - - 29,348 - 29,348 Transferred "A" shares with put&call options - - 185,785 - 185,785 Other current Commodity derivatives 28,676 - - - 28,676 financial liabilities Foreign exchange derivatives 784 - - - 784 Other derivatives 5,472 - - - 5,472 Other - - 6,574 - 6,574 Total current financial liabilities 34,932 - 1,009,391 n/a. 1,044,323 Total financial liabilities 40,120 936 2,165,319 n/a. 2,206,375 *hedge acc: under hedge accounting Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 39 Derivatives Fair value Fair value used for through other Total through hedging Amortised comprehensive carrying 31 Dec 2019 (Audited) profit or loss hedge acc.* cost income amount Carrying amount of financial instruments HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million Financial assets Equity instruments 1,649 - - 63,545 65,194 Loans given - - 27,941 - 27,941 Deposit - - 323 - 323 Other non-current Finance lease receivables - - 8,694 - 8,694 financial assets Debt securities - - - 12,680 12,680 Commodity derivatives 133 - - - 133 Other - - 22,726 - 22,726 Total non-current financial assets 1,782 - 59,684 76,225 137,691 Trade and other receivables - - 610,048 - 610,048 Finance lease receivables - - 287 - 287 Cash and cash equivalents - - 326,108 - 326,108 Debt securities 14,136 - - 10,139 24,275 Commodity derivatives 5,894 - - - 5,894 Loans given - - 4,415 - 4,415 Other current financial Deposit - - 40,269 - 40,269 assets Foreign exchange derivatives - - 556 - 556 Other derivatives 1,053 - - - 1,053 Other - - 51,958 - 51,958 Total current financial assets 21,083 - 1,033,641 10,139 1,064,863 Total financial assets 22,865 - 1,093,325 86,364 1,202,554 Financial liabilities Borrowings (long-term debt) - - 473,612 - 473,612 Finance lease liabilities - - 108,805 - 108,805 Other non-current Foreign exchange derivatives 556 679 - - 1,235 financial liabilities Other - - 1,903 - 1,903 Total non-current financial liabilities 556 679 584,320 n/a. 585,555 Trade and other payables - - 624,164 - 624,164 Borrowings (short-term debt) - - 300,281 - 300,281 Finance lease liabilities - - 26,341 - 26,341 Transferred "A" shares with put&call options - - 230,723 - 230,723 Other current financial Commodity derivatives 10,742 - - - 10,742 liabilities Foreign exchange derivatives 3 - - - 3 Other derivatives 4,231 - - - 4,231 Other - - 6,907 - 6,907 Total current financial liabilities 14,976 - 1,188,416 n/a. 1,203,392 Total financial liabilities 15,532 679 1,772,736 n/a. 1,788,947 *hedge acc: under hedge accounting 17. Trade and other receivables Decrease of trade and other receivables to HUF 545,510 million is driven by decrease in average Brent crude oil price and consequently decrease of product average quotation prices (H1 2019: HUF 675,634 million). In addition, general drop in demand is further decreased receivables. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 40 18. Fair value hierarchy 30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited) 31 Dec 2019 (Audited) Level 2 Level 2 Level 1 Valuation Level 1 Valuation techniques techniques Unadjusted based on Total fair Unadjusted based on Total fair quoted prices in observable quoted prices in observable value value active markets market input active markets market input Fair value hierarchy HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million HUF million Financial assets Equity instruments 22,504 45,508 68,012 24,814 40,380 65,194 Debt securities 4,123 23,426 27,549 4,688 32,267 36,955 Commodity derivatives - 30,481 30,481 - 6,027 6,027 Other derivatives - 1,136 1,136 - 1,053 1,053 Other 198 198 - - - Total financial assets 26,825 100,551 127,376 29,502 79,727 109,229 Financial liabilities Commodity derivatives - 28,676 28,676 - 10,742 10,742 Foreign exchange derivatives - 1,720 1,720 - 1,238 1,238 Other derivatives - 10,660 10,660 - 4,231 4,231 Total financial liabilities - 41,056 41,056 - 16,211 16,211 Both in 2020 and 2019, the Group does not have any instruments with fair value categorised as Level 3 (valuation techniques based on significant unobservable market input). 19. Capital management Equity Share capital Changes in the number of ordinary, treasury and authorised shares: Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 41 Shares under Number of Authorised Number of Number of repurchase shares number of Series "A" and "B" shares shares issued treasury shares obligation outstanding shares 1 Jan 2019 819,424,825 (76,733,102) (108,315,354) 634,376,369 1,059,424,825 Share distribution for the members of the Board of Directors and - 886,670 - 886,670 - participants of MRP Settlement of share option agreement with MUFG Securities - 5,648,407 (5,648,407) - - EMEA Plc. Settlement of share option - 484,582 (484,582) - - agreement with UniCredit Bank A.G. Settlement of share option - 3,341,680 (3,341,680) - - agreement with ING Bank N.V. 31 Dec 2019 (Audited) 819,424,825 (66,371,763) (117,790,023) 635,263,039 1,059,424,825 Share distribution for the members of the Board of Directors and - 148,800 - 148,800 - participants of MRP Settlement of share option agreement with MUFG Securities - (10,951,702) 10,951,702 - - EMEA Plc. New share option agreement with 10,732,876 (10,732,876) Commerzbank AG 30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited) 819,424,825 (66,441,789) (117,571,197) 635,411,839 1,059,424,825 Series "C" shares 31 Dec 2019 (Audited) 578 (578) - - 578 Series "C" shares 30 Jun 2020 (Reviewed, unaudited) 578 (578) - - 578 Treasury share put and call transactions MOL Plc. has three option agreements concluded with financial institutions in respect of 77,487,189 pieces of series "A" shares ("Shares") as of 30 June 2020. Under the agreements, MOL Plc. holds American call options and the financial institutions hold European put options in respect of the shares. The expiry of both the put and call options are identical. Counterparty Underlying pieces of MOL ordinary shares Strike price per share Expiry ING Bank N.V. 39,179,973 EUR 5.4801 23 Jun 2021 Commerzbank AG 10,732,876 EUR 5.6568 16 Jun 2021 UniCredit Bank AG 27,574,340 EUR 9.06640 14 Jun 2021 MOL agreed with ING Bank N.V. ("ING") on 17 June 2020, that the option rights in relation to 39,179,973 Shares under the share option agreement executed between ING and MOL on 26 November 2019 are cash settled on 25 June 2020. Simultaneously, MOL and ING entered into a new share purchase agreement and share option agreement, according to which MOL received American call options and ING received European put options in relation to 39,179,973 Shares, with the effective date of 25 June 2020. The maturity date of both the call and put options is 23 June 2021, and the strike price of both options is EUR 5.4801 per Share. MOL agreed with MUFG Securities EMEA Plc. ("MUFG") that the option rights in relation to 10,951,702 Shares under the share option agreement executed between MUFG and MOL on 11 November 2019 are physically settled on 18 June 2020. MOL, MUFG and Commerzbank AG ("Commerzbank") have agreed on 16 June 2020 that MOL designates Commerzbank to take over 10,732,876 pieces of Shares from MUFG and MOL acquires 218,826 pieces of Shares from MUFG. Simultaneously, MOL and Commerzbank have entered into a share option agreement where MOL receives American call options and Commerzbank receives European put options in relation to 10,732,876 Shares with the effective date of 18 June 2020. The maturity date of both the call and put options is 16 June 2021, and the strike price of both options is EUR 5.6568 per Share. MOL agreed with UniCredit Bank AG ("UniCredit") on 11 November 2019 that the option rights in relation to 27,089,758 Shares under the share option agreement executed between UniCredit and MOL on 14 November 2018 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 42 are cash settled on 18 November 2019. Simultaneously, MOL and UniCredit concluded a share purchase agreement and new share option agreement, according to which MOL received American call options and UniCredit received European put options in relation to 27,574,340 Shares, with the effective date of 18 November 2019. As a result of these transactions, UniCredit received 484,582 Shares. The maturity date of both the call and put options is 14 June 2021, and the strike price of both options is EUR 9.0664 per Share. Dividend Given that the short-term efforts focus on cash preservation and on retaining maximum flexibility and despite the original intention to continue the previous trend of increasing base dividends, the Board proposed to fully allocate the after-tax profit of 2019 to retained earnings. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 43 OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION 20. Commitments and contingent liabilities a) Guarantees This section includes additional financial information that are either required by the relevant accounting standards or management considers these to be material information for shareholders. The total value of guarantees undertaken to parties outside the Group is contractually HUF 219,269 million. b) Capital and Contractual Commitments The total value of capital commitments as of 30 June 2020 is HUF 179,578 million (HUF 283,483 million as of 31 December 2019), of which HUF 4,306 million relates to associated company, HUF 144,811 million relates to Hungarian operation and HUF 18,980 million relates to operation in Slovakia. From operation in Hungary the most significant amounts relate to an oil handover point project in Csurgó (HUF 6,965 million), a railway network development at Tisza site (HUF 2,521 million) and a field development project in Somogy (HUF 2,109 million). Additional significant amounts relate to a project in Slovakia that aims to increase the production reliability and mitigate HSE (health, safety, environment) risks (HUF 6,224 million) and a transformers replacement project to satisfy environmental requirements (HUF 3,191 million). As part of corporate social responsibility MOL Plc. is committed to spending HUF 10,697 million via sponsorship agreements in the next 4 years. MOL Plc. has a take-or-pay contract with JANAF in amount of HUF 5,659 million. c) Operating leases 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Reviewed, Audited unaudited Unrecognised lease commitments HUF million HUF million Due within one year 1,457 1,216 Due later than one year but not later than five years 750 912 Due later than five years 539 240 Total 2,746 2,368 Out of the outstanding operating lease liabilities as of 30 June 2020 HUF 1,466 million relates to operation in Croatia, HUF 113 million relates to operation in Slovakia and HUF 80 million to operation in Hungary. d) Authority procedures, litigation General None of the litigations described below have any impact on the accompanying consolidated financial statements except as explicitly noted. MOL Group entities are parties to a number of civil actions arising in the ordinary course of business. Currently, no further litigation exists that could have a material adverse effect on the financial condition, assets, results or business of the Group. The total value of claims in litigations/arbitrations where members of the MOL Group act as defendant or respondent is HUF 49,721 million for which HUF 26,228 million provision has been made. CREDITOR procedures (MOL Plc.) CREDITOR GAMA s.r.o. has submitted a compensation claim against MOL Plc. in connection with the acquisition of Slovnaft a.s. shares by MOL Plc. in the amount of cca. SKK 380 million (EUR 12.6 million) plus annual interest of 14.75% . The claim was dismissed at several instances. Most recently by the Supreme Court. CREDITOR GAMA has now filed a constitutional complaint against the Supreme Court decision. CREDITOR BETA s.r.o. claimed that the buying offer of MOL Plc. in connection with the acquisition of Slovnaft a.s. shares was not approved by the Slovak financial authority. Therefore, the company was not able to receive consideration for its shares. CREDITOR BETA claims compensation for damages cca. EUR 3 million plus annual interest of 10.48%. The procedure is at the quantum determination phase, while MOL Plc. has filed an appeal against the interim decision on the legal basis with the appellate court. This appeal was dismissed by the court. MOL Plc. has filed an extraordinary appeal against the dismissal of its appeal. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 44 ICSID arbitration (MOL Plc. vs. Croatia) MOL Plc's request for arbitration was filed with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") on 26 November 2013 against the Government of the Republic of Croatia (the "GoC") under the Energy Charter Treaty mainly due to the huge losses INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d. ("INA") has suffered in the gas business as a consequence of the breach of the agreements of 2009 by the GoC. This arbitration is about more than just seeking a remedy for the breach of the contracts in general; it is also about the abuse of regulatory power at the expense of a single actor, INA, and indirectly, MOL Plc. CONCESSIONS (INA Group) On 29 July 2011 the Ministry of Economy, Labour and Entrepreneurship (hereinafter: the Ministry) rendered three Decisions depriving INA of the license to explore hydrocarbons in exploration areas "Sava", "Drava" and "North- West Croatia". On 29 August 2011, INA filed three administrative lawsuits against the Ministry's Decisions. The Administrative Court annulled the Ministry's Decisions. On 10 November 2014, and on 20 February 2015 the Ministry adopted new Decisions in which it again deprived INA of the license to explore hydrocarbons in exploration areas "Sava" and "North-West Croatia" and "Drava", with the same explanations. INA filed lawsuits against new Ministry Decisions regarding exploration areas "Sava", "Drava" and "NW Croatia- In November 2016 the Administrative Court reached a decision and rejected INA's claim in the case regarding exploration area "Drava". INA has filed an appeal against that decision in December 2016. On 08 September 2017 INA received the judgment brought by the High Administrative Court rejecting INA's appeal against the first-instance verdict in the "Drava" case. Thus, the Decision on seizure of hydrocarbon exploration approvals in the "Drava" research area, became final. The court still did not reach decisions regarding INA's lawsuits regarding exploration areas "Sava" and "North-West Croatia". On 06 October 2017 INA filed a Constitutional lawsuit before the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Croatia against judgments brought by the High Administrative Court and Administrative Court of the Republic of Croatia in "Drava" case, in which INA requires from Constitutional Court to annul all those judgments. The case is pending at the Constitutional Court. On 12 July 2018, INA received decision of the High Administrative Court cancelling previous decision of the Administrative Court and Ministry of Economy decision regarding "Sava" exploration license and has returned a case in its initial state. BELVEDERE In July 2017 INA received a lawsuit from Belvedere d.d. Dubrovnik with a claim amounting HRK 220 million. The claim relates to a loan provided by INA in 2005 to Belvedere d.d. (hotel "Belvedere" in Dubrovnik served as security for the loan). Since Belvedere d.d. has not returned the loan, enforcement procedure was initiated in 2012, and the hotel was sold to a highest bidder on a public auction. Belvedere d.d. now claims that the hotel was sold below its market value and also claims damage to its reputation and loss of profit. Although the outcome of this procedure is uncertain it is more likely in favour of INA than not. Notwithstanding the possible outcome, request for the damage is deemed to set too high considering three independent court experts already discussed the market price issue. MOL Plc. and INA vs Federation of the Bosnia and Herzegovina MOL Plc. and INA initiated arbitration against FBIH in year 2012, in front of ICC Zurich. Case was in abeyance till November 2019. INA/MOL claim: In the Energopetrol (EP) Recapitalization Agreement, signed September 2006, Federation of the Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBIH) gave representations and warranties to the Consortium in respect of EP's compliance with legal regulations relating to labour and employment matters, that there was no risk of legal proceedings to be brought against EP. Following the closing of the transaction, a significant number of then former and existing employees started lawsuits against EP. FBIH counterclaim: According to the EP Recapitalization Agreement (RA), INA and MOL Plc. obligation was to provide for the investments in the EP. According to the text of RA, investment means to ensure necessary funds, including, without Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 45 limitation, the loans, to the EP, with a purpose to renew and expand the existing network of PS, as foreseen in the Investment plan which was enclosed to the RA. Deloitte, who was engaged by the parties to the RA to confirm performance of the agreed RA provisions, confirmed the Consortium has performed its investment obligations. OMV vs. Dana, Crescent, MOL Plc. and Pearl On 3 April 2019, OMV Upstream International GmbH ("OMV") as Claimant commenced arbitration against Dana Gas PJSC ("Dana"), Crescent Petroleum Company International Limited ("Crescent"), MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company ("MOL") and Pearl Petroleum Company Limited ("Pearl") as Respondents under the Joint Venture Agreement dated 15 May 2009 between the parties and RWE Middle East Holdings, B.V. ("RWE") (the "JVA"). On 12 April 2019, another arbitration was commenced by Dana and Crescent as Claimants, against OMV and MOL as Respondents. Later LCIA Court approved the consolidation of these arbitrations. MOL's position is that Dana and Crescent are seeking earn-out payments to which they are not entitled by advancing a premature and unjustified Field Development Plans ("FDP") that both ignore the true status of Pearl's operations. In two expert determination procedures the Experts, agreeing with MOL, determined that the FDPs did not reasonably conform with the Development Criteria set out in the Joint Venture Agreement. MOL seeks dismissal of all Dana's and Crescent's claims A hearing on the merits is set down for April 2021. Dana and Crescent vs. MOL Plc. On 14 February 2020, Dana Gas PJSC ("Dana") and Crescent Petroleum Company International Limited ("Crescent") as Claimants commenced arbitration against Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company ("MOL") as Respondent. Dana and Crescent claim that MOL breached the Share Sale Agreement dated 15 May 2009 concluded by Dana, Crescent and MOL (the "SSA") by refusing to pay earn-out payments that they allege are due. MOL's position is that the Claimants have no entitlement to Reserve Based Earn Out Payments, Production Based Earn Out Payments or Crude Oil Earn-Out Payments under the SSA. The facts are the same as those being adjudicated in the JVA Arbitration. 21. Notes to the consolidated statements of cash flows Operating cash inflow before changes in working capital decreased to HUF 158,953 million in H1 2020 (H1 2019: HUF 332,429 million). This decrease is represented especially loss before tax in the period. Even so the operating cash inflow slightly increased to HUF 244,449 million considering the effect of changes in working capital (H1 2019: HUF 243,096 million). Net cash used in investing activities increased to HUF 578,443 million in H1 2020 (H1 2019: HUF 279,139 million). This increase is represented mainly acquisition of businesses. Net cash inflow of financing activities increased to HUF 288,754 million in H1 2020 (H1 2019: HUF 135,836 million net cash outflow) mainly due to received long-term loans. 22. Related party transactions a) Transactions with associated companies and joint ventures MOL Group's significant related parties are its associates, joint ventures and key management personnel. There have been no transactions with these related parties during the six months ended 30 June 2020 on terms other than those that prevail in arm's length transactions. Main balances: 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Reviewed, Audited unaudited HUF million HUF million Trade and other receivables due from related parties 40,687 29,585 Trade and other payables due to related parties 11,851 11,302 Net sales to related parties 8,302 28,091 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2020 46 23. Events after the reporting period As of 29 July 2020, the Board of Directors of Panta Distribuzione S.r.l. authorized the sale of the LPG business unit with insignificant net book value. 47 APPENDICES Appendix I. Key IFRS data by business segment Unaudited figures (in HUF million) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Net Sales Revenues (HUF mn) (3) (8) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 102,238 73,572 125,358 (41) Upstream 175,810 252,470 (30) 977,350 678,560 1,199,356 (43) Downstream 1,655,910 2,198,238 (25) 29,532 20,522 17,552 17 Gas Midstream 50,053 46,685 7 372,619 300,503 435,312 (31) Consumer Services 673,122 788,381 (15) 50,060 52,423 78,476 (33) Corporate and other 102,484 131,998 (22) 1,531,799 1,125,580 1,856,054 (39) Total Net Sales Revenues 2,657,379 3,417,772 (22) (412,289) (301,691) (515,008) (41) Intersegment transfers (713,980) (934,345) (24) 1,119,510 823,889 1,341,046 (39) Total External Net Sales Revenues 1,943,399 2,483,427 (22) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY EBITDA (HUF mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 56,415 35,501 77,378 (54) Upstream 91,916 160,657 (43) 23,786 45,549 76,521 (40) Downstream 69,335 109,860 (37) 21,871 14,305 6,648 115 Gas Midstream 36,176 25,001 45 27,006 35,334 33,824 4 Consumer Services 62,340 58,693 6 (11,457) (16,307) (11,705) 39 Corporate and other (27,765) (25,858) 7 6,469 8,464 98 n.a. Intersegment transfers(9) 14,934 (3,012) n.a. 124,090 122,846 182,764 (33) Total EBITDA 246,936 325,341 (24) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Depreciation (HUF mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 40,613 76,112 45,112 69 Upstream 116,725 84,785 38 34,923 36,067 29,560 22 Downstream 70,991 59,550 19 3,734 3,802 3,394 12 Gas Midstream 7,536 6,578 15 12,601 9,169 8,997 2 Consumer Services 21,770 16,484 32 5,923 6,085 6,554 (7) Corporate and other 12,009 11,871 1 276 (322) (231) 39 Intersegment transfers(9) (48) (595) (92) 98,070 130,913 93,386 40 Total Depreciation 228,983 178,673 28 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Operating Profit (HUF mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 15,802 (40,611) 32,265 n.a. Upstream (24,809) 75,872 n.a. (11,138) 9,482 46,961 (80) Downstream (1,656) 50,309 n.a. 18,137 10,503 3,254 223 Gas Midstream 28,640 18,423 55 14,405 26,165 24,827 5 Consumer Services 40,570 42,209 (4) (17,381) (22,393) (18,259) 23 Corporate and other (39,773) (37,729) 5 6,195 8,788 330 n.a. Intersegment transfers(9) 14,982 (2,416) n.a. 26,020 (8,066) 89,378 n.a. Total Operating Profit 17,954 146,668 (88) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY EBITDA Excluding Special Items (HUF mn)(1) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 56,415 35,501 77,378 (54) Upstream 91,916 156,735 (41) 23,786 45,549 76,521 (40) Downstream 69,335 109,860 (37) 91,057 36,574 76,196 (52) Downstream - clean CCS-based(2) 127,632 114,832 11 21,871 14,305 6,648 115 Gas Midstream 36,176 25,001 45 27,006 35,334 33,824 4 Consumer Services 62,340 58,693 6 (11,457) (16,307) (11,705) 39 Corporate and other (27,765) (25,858) 7 6,469 8,464 98 n.a. Intersegment transfers(9) 14,934 (3,012) n.a. 191,361 113,872 182,439 (38) Total - clean CCS-based(2)(10) 305,233 326,391 (6) 124,090 122,846 182,764 (33) Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items 246,936 321,419 (23) 48 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Operating Profit Excluding Special Items H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % (HUF mn)(1) 15,802 (20,391) 32,265 n.a. Upstream (4,589) 71,950 n.a. (11,138) 9,482 46,961 (80) Downstream (1,656) 50,309 n.a. 18,137 10,503 3,254 223 Gas Midstream 28,640 18,423 55 14,405 26,165 24,827 5 Consumer Services 40,570 42,209 (4) (17,381) (22,393) (18,259) 23 Corporate and other (39,773) (37,729) 5 6,195 8,788 330 n.a. Intersegment transfers(9) 14,982 (2,417) n.a. 26,020 12,154 89,378 (86) Total Operating Profit Excluding Special 38,174 142,745 (73) Items Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Capital Expenditures (HUF mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 23,719 528,049 23,396 n.a. Upstream 551,768 47,955 n.a. 51,698 61,079 103,940 (41) Downstream 112,777 150,927 (25) 779 2,475 1,465 69 Gas Midstream 3,254 1,788 82 5,981 9,511 9,798 (3) Consumer Services 15,492 16,596 (7) 9,105 12,201 5,373 127 Corporate and other 21,306 9,850 116 (238) (201) (582) (65) Intersegment transfers(9) (439) (1,381) (68) 91,045 613,113 143,389 328 Total 704,158 225,735 212 49 Intangible assets (HUF mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec 2019 Ch % 2020 Upstream 150,398 79,334 90 Downstream 41,950 35,208 19 Gas Midstream 4,976 4,711 6 Consumer Services 57,562 54,121 6 Corporate and other 39,091 35,013 12 Intersegment transfers(9) (809) (423) 91 Total Intangible Assets 293,168 207,964 41 Tangible Assets (HUF mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec 2019 Ch % 2020 Upstream 1,115,719 569,959 96 Downstream 1,400,058 1,297,724 8 Gas Midstream 243,490 248,354 (2) Consumer Services 449,394 424,030 6 Corporate and other 175,745 169,774 4 Intersegment transfers(9) (25,617) (23,872) 7 Total Tangible Assets 3,358,789 2,685,969 25 Inventories (HUF mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec 2019 Ch % 2020 Upstream 26,238 18,012 46 Downstream 388,326 472,701 (18) Gas Midstream 1,708 1,815 (6) Consumer Services 16,926 17,269 (2) Corporate and other 36,605 29,769 23 Intersegment transfers(9) (7,152) (22,506) (68) Total Inventories 462,651 517,060 (11) Trade receivables (HUF mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec 2019 Ch % 2020 Upstream 24,728 26,757 (8) Downstream 419,363 491,771 (15) Gas Midstream 2,237 4,740 (53) Consumer Services 10,608 18,476 (43) Corporate and other 26,953 63,304 (57) Intersegment transfers(9) (24,482) (64,207) (62) Total Trade receivables 459,407 540,841 (15) Trade payables (HUF mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec 2019 Ch % 2020 Upstream (20,851) (33,086) (37) Downstream (350,717) (460,686) (24) Gas Midstream (3,212) (9,442) (66) Consumer Services (38,295) (51,226) (25) Corporate and other (55,250) (89,126) (38) Intersegment transfers(9) 23,272 71,798 (68) Total Trade payables (445,053) (571,768) (22) Special items of operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV. (8) (9) (10) Please see Appendix XI. 50 Appendix II. Special items in operating profit and EBITDA Unaudited figures (in HUF million) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Special items - operating profit (HUF mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 26 020 12 154 89 378 (86) OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS 38 174 142 745 (73) Upstream (20 220) n.a. Impairment on Upstream assets in the Group (20 220) n.a. n.a. Kalegran switch to accrual accounting 3 922 (100) (20 220) n.a. TOTAL IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON OPERATING (20 220) 3 922 n.a. PROFIT 26 020 (8 066) 89 378 n.a. OPERATING PROFIT 17 954 146 668 (88) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Special items - EBITDA (HUF mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 124 090 122 847 182 764 (33) EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS 246 937 321 419 (23) Upstream Kalegran switch to accrual accounting 3 922 (100) TOTAL IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON EBITDA 3 922 (100) 124 090 122 847 182 764 (33) EBITDA 246 937 325 341 (24) 51 Appendix III. Key IFRS data by business segment Unaudited figures (in USD million) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Net Sales Revenues (USD mn)(3) (8) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 334 232 436 (47) Upstream 565 890 (36) 3,183 2,130 4,172 (49) Downstream 5,313 7,740 (31) 96 64 61 5 Gas Midstream 160 165 (3) 1,213 944 1,514 (38) Consumer Services 2,158 2,776 (22) 162 165 273 (40) Corporate and other 327 464 (30) 4,988 3,535 6,457 (45) Total Net Sales Revenues 8,523 12,036 (29) (1,342) (948) (1,792) (47) Intersegment transfers(9) (2,290) (3,290) (30) 3,646 2,588 4,665 (45) Total External Net Sales Revenues 6,233 8,746 (29) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY EBITDA (USD mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 185 112 269 (58) Upstream 297 567 (48) 81 142 266 (47) Downstream 223 385 (42) 71 45 23 93 Gas Midstream 116 89 31 88 111 118 (5) Consumer Services 199 207 (4) (37) (52) (41) 27 Corporate and other (89) (91) (2) 21 26 0 n.a. Intersegment transfers(9) 47 (11) n.a. 408 384 635 (40) Total EBITDA 792 1,145 (31) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Depreciation (USD mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 132 242 157 54 Upstream 373 298 25 114 113 103 10 Downstream 227 210 8 12 12 12 1 Gas Midstream 24 23 4 41 29 31 (8) Consumer Services 70 58 20 19 19 23 (16) Corporate and other 38 42 (8) 1 (1) (1) 26 Intersegment transfers(9) (0) (2) (94) 318 413 325 27 Total Depreciation 732 629 16 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Operating Profit (USD mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 53 (129) 112 n.a. Upstream (76) 268 n.a. (32) 29 163 (82) Downstream (4) 175 n.a. 59 33 11 190 Gas Midstream 92 65 40 47 83 86 (4) Consumer Services 130 148 (13) (57) (71) (64) 11 Corporate and other (128) (133) (4) 20 27 1 n.a. Intersegment transfers(9) 47 (9) n.a. 90 (29) 310 n.a. Total Operating Profit 61 515 (88) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY EBITDA Excluding Special Items (USD mn)(1) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 185 112 269 (58) Upstream 297 553 (46) 81 142 266 (47) Downstream 223 385 (42) 295 110 265 (58) Downstream - clean CCS-based(2) 405 403 1 71 45 23 93 Gas Midstream 116 89 31 88 111 118 (5) Consumer Services 199 207 (4) (37) (52) (41) 27 Corporate and other (89) (91) (2) 21 26 0 n.a. Intersegment transfers(9) 47 (11) n.a. 622 353 634 (44) Total - clean CCS-based(2)(10) 975 1,148 (15) 408 384 635 (40) Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items 792 1,131 (30) 52 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Operating Profit Excluding Special Items H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % (USD mn)(1) 53 (64) 112 n.a. Upstream (11) 254 n.a. (32) 29 163 (82) Downstream (4) 175 n.a. 59 33 11 190 Gas Midstream 92 65 40 47 83 86 (4) Consumer Services 130 148 (13) (57) (71) (64) 11 Corporate and other (128) (133) (4) 20 27 1 n.a. Intersegment transfers(9) 47 (9) n.a. 90 36 310 (88) Total Operating Profit Excluding Special 126 501 (75) Items Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Capital Expenditures (USD mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 77 1,567 83 n.a. Upstream 1,644 169 872 168 189 368 (49) Downstream 357 536 (33) 3 5 5 4 Gas Midstream 8 6 25 19 28 38 (27) Consumer Services 47 58 (19) 29 35 20 72 Corporate and other 65 36 81 (1) (1) (2) (69) Intersegment transfers(9) (1) (5) (71) 296 1,824 513 255 Total 2,120 800 165 53 Intangible assets (USD mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec Ch % 2020 2019 Upstream 473 269 76 Downstream 132 119 10 Gas Midstream 16 16 (2) Consumer Services 181 184 (1) Corporate and other 123 119 4 Intersegment transfers(9) (3) (1) 78 Total Intangible Assets 922 706 31 Tangible Assets (USD mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec Ch % 2020 2019 Upstream 3,510 1,934 82 Downstream 4,405 4,403 0 Gas Midstream 766 843 (9) Consumer Services 1,385 1,439 (4) Corporate and other 582 576 1 Intersegment transfers(9) (80) (82) (3) Total Tangible Assets 10,568 9,113 16 Inventories (USD mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec Ch % 2020 2019 Upstream 83 61 35 Downstream 1,222 1,604 (24) Gas Midstream 5 6 (13) Consumer Services 53 59 (9) Corporate and other 115 101 14 Intersegment transfers(9) (22) (77) (71) Total Inventories 1,456 1,754 (17) Trade receivables (USD mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec Ch % 2020 2019 Upstream 78 91 (14) Downstream 1,319 1,668 (21) Gas Midstream 7 16 (56) Consumer Services 33 63 (47) Corporate and other 85 215 (61) Intersegment transfers(9) (77) (218) (65) Total Trade receivables 1,445 1,835 (21) Trade payables (USD mn) 30 Jun 31 Dec Ch % 2020 2019 Upstream (66) (112) (42) Downstream (1,103) (1,563) (29) Gas Midstream (10) (32) (68) Consumer Services (120) (174) (31) Corporate and other (174) (302) (43) Intersegment transfers(9) 73 243 (70) Total Trade payables (1,400) (1,940) (28) Special items of operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV. (8) (9) (10) Please see Appendix XI. 54 Appendix IV. Special items in operating profit and EBITDA Unaudited figures (in USD million) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Special items - operating profit (USD mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 90 36 310 (88) OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS 126 501 (75) Upstream (66) Impairment on Upstream assets in the Group (66) Kalegran switch to accrual accounting 14 (100) (66) n.a. TOTAL IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON OPERATING (66) 14 n.a. PROFIT 90 (29) 310 n.a. OPERATING PROFIT 61 515 (88) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Special items - EBITDA (USD mn) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 408 384 635 (40) EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS 792 1,131 (30) Upstream n.a. Kalegran switch to accrual accounting 14 (100) n.a. TOTAL IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON EBITDA n.a. 408 384 635 (40) EBITDA 792 1,145 (31) 55 Appendix V. Downstream - key segmental operating data Refining and marketing Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY External refined product sales by product H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % (kt) 95 98 115 (15) LPG(10) 193 223 (13) 0 3 0 n.a. Naphtha 3 11 (73) 762 848 994 (15) Motor gasoline 1 610 1 867 (14) 2 259 2 295 2 672 (14) Diesel 4 554 5 003 (9) 130 154 93 66 Heating oils 284 217 31 79 27 169 (84) Kerosene 106 265 (60) 25 111 61 82 Fuel oil 136 87 56 58 153 171 (11) Bitumen 211 230 (8) 406 389 342 14 Other products 795 748 6 3 814 4 078 4 617 (12) Total refined products 7 892 8 651 (9) 588 600 617 (3) Petrochemical feedstock transfer 1 188 1 214 (2) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Refinery processing (kt) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 129 146 332 (56) Own produced crude oil 275 674 (59) 3 260 3 563 2 962 20 Imported crude oil 6 823 6 131 11 32 30 49 (39) Condensates 62 107 (42) 669 708 765 (7) Other feedstock 1 377 1 323 4 4 090 4 447 4 108 8 Total refinery throughput 8 537 8 235 4 729 429 1 229 (65) Purchased and sold products 1 158 2 060 (44) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Refinery production (kt) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 102 122 96 27 LPG(10) 224 183 22 416 439 438 0 Naphtha 855 890 (4) 760 808 641 26 Motor gasoline 1 568 1 327 18 1 784 2 060 1 677 23 Diesel and heating oil 3 844 3 461 11 98 27 127 (79) Kerosene 125 211 (41) 107 160 105 52 Fuel oil 267 196 36 43 115 137 (16) Bitumen 158 189 (16) 374 312 532 (41) Other products 686 1 015 (32) 3 684 4 043 3 753 8 Total 7 727 7 472 3 19 13 26 (50) Refinery loss 32 44 (27) 386 391 329 19 Own consumption 777 719 8 4 089 4 447 4 108 8 Total refinery throughput 8 536 8 235 4 (11) Please see Appendix XI. 56 Petrochemicals Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Petrochemical sales by product group (kt) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 55 54 54 0 Olefin products 109 116 (6) 290 307 275 12 Polymer products 597 575 4 17 11 21 (48) Butadiene products 28 44 (36) 362 372 350 6 Total outside MOL Group 734 735 0 158 169 167 1 Olefin products sales within MOL Group 327 331 (1) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY Petrochemical production (kt) H1 2020 H1 2019 Ch % Ch % 205 205 213 (4) Ethylene 410 418 (2) 103 107 109 (2) Propylene 210 215 (2) 201 192 208 (8) Other products 393 414 (5) 509 504 530 (5) Total olefin 1 013 1 047 (3) 18 9 22 (59) Butadiene 27 44 (39) 31 14 38 (63) Raffinate 45 75 (40) 49 23 60 (62) Total BDEU production 72 119 (39) 63 66 65 2 LDPE 129 124 4 95 102 102 0 HDPE 197 200 (2) 133 133 136 (2) PP 266