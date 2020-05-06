Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN

(MOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

Highlights of the period:

  • Clean CCS EBITDA increased by 21% YoY in Q1 2020 to USD 622mn, as the coronavirus pandemic had limited impact yet on operations
  • USD 152mn net loss reported for Q1 on the back of large inventory and FX losses
  • Upstream EBITDA declined to USD 185mn in Q1 reflecting sharply lower oil and gas prices
  • Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA jumped to USD 295mn in Q1 from a low base, supported by doubling refinery margins and strong sales margins
  • Consumer Services EBITDA was broadly flat at USD 88mn, as the lockdown in the last 2-3 weeks of March wiped out much of the strong growth experienced earlier in Q1

Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernádi commented the result:

'Covid-19 shapes and rules the world and the energy industry. The pandemic and economic crisis that follows will cast a long shadow on our overall performance in 2020. Individuals as well as companies entered a period of uncertainty we have probably never even imagined before. While we are fighting the pandemic and doing our best to protect our people, our customers and partners, we are also working hard to make sure MOL can continue to operate even under extreme scenarios and can eventually emerge even stronger from this crisis. Our dedicated people, high quality assets, strong balance sheet and our resilient, integrated business model shall help us navigating through these unchartered waters. We have already made a series of difficult decisions that will help us to achieve cash neutrality, to maintain our liquidity and financial flexibility and to grab opportunities which may arise on the way towards normalization.'

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel: +36 1 464 1395

Email: investorrelations@mol.hu

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:08:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPA
06:09pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Group reported USD 152mn net loss in Q1
PU
06:09pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Group releases First Quarter 2020 Earning..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : The Board of Directors of MOL Group appro..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Corporate Governance Report in accordance..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Consolidated and Parent Company Annual Re..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : MOL_plc_annual_report_2019_eng.pdf
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Resolutions adopted by the board of direc..
PU
04/17MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Announcement of MOL Plc. regarding the An..
PU
04/16Chevron Sells Azerbaijan Assets for Roughly $1.6 Billion
DJ
04/16MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Successful closure of purchasing Chevron'..
PU
More news
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2020 3 897 B
EBIT 2020 145 B
Net income 2020 81 926 M
Debt 2020 1 097 B
Yield 2020 5,76%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 1 296 B
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 563,08  HUF
Last Close Price 2 040,00  HUF
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
József Farkas Simola Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG-1.35%4 043
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-35.76%182 396
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.22%114 622
BP PLC-32.38%75 399
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.66%73 257
PTT-0.71%31 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group