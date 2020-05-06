Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN

(MOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Group reported USD 152mn net loss in Q1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernádi commented on the results: 'Covid-19 shapes and rules the world and the energy industry. The pandemic situation and economic crisis that follows will cast a long shadow on our overall performance in 2020. Individuals as well as companies entered a period of uncertainty we have probably never even imagined before. While we are fighting the pandemic and doing our best to protect our people, our customers and partners, we are also working hard to make sure MOL can continue to operate even under extreme scenarios and can eventually emerge even stronger from this crisis. Our dedicated people, high quality assets, strong balance sheet and our resilient, integrated business model shall help us navigating through these unchartered waters. We have already made a series of difficult decisions that will help us to achieve cash neutrality, to maintain our liquidity and financial flexibility and to grab opportunities which may arise on the way towards normalization.'

  • Upstream Q1: Due to the extremely low oil prices from the beginning of March, Upstream EBITDA decreased to USD 185mn in Q1. Oil & gas production volumes were 110.6 mboepd, 4% lower than a year ago, due to the natural decline in CEE. In Q1, MOL, as an operator, made an oil and gas discovery offshore Norway with a preliminary estimate of recoverable resources between 12-71 million barrels.

April update: MOL successfully closed the acquisition of Chevron's non-operated interests in Azerbaijan, purchased 9.57% stake in the ACG oil field and an 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The newly implemented opex and capex measures swiftly brought down portfolio level cash break-even to around USD25/barrel oil price. In Pakistan, TAL block is currently producing at around 50% of capacity given the refinery shutdowns caused by the demand drop during the COVID-19 crisis. Brent Dated oil price averaged at around USD 18,5/bbl in April, less than half of the Q1 level, and natural gas prices fell further, implying materially weaker outlook for Q2.

  • Downstream Q1: Clean CCS EBITDA doubled and increased to USD 295mn in Q1 from a low base, supported by doubling refinery margins. The polyol project reached 60% completion at the end of Q1. The pandemic affects the project's supply chain and makes workforce mobilization increasingly difficult. Its full impact on the project schedule is not yet possible to assess, but delays are expected.

April update: Refineries were running at 70-75%, steam crackers at 90% capacity in April. Refinery margin was USD 9/bbl in April, but declined materially recently; petchem margin has been at EUR 500-600/t since mid-March. All main logistics routes and systems are operational.

  • Consumer Services Q1: EBITDA grew by 4% in local currency terms (flat in USD-terms at USD 88mn), but the lockdown and the severe trading conditions in the last 2-3 weeks of March wiped out much of the strong growth experienced earlier in Q1 both in fuel and non-fuel margins.

April update: Fuel volumes were down in April by around 35-40% across the network, sales have started to slowly improve recently. Non-fuel sales and margin initially declined, but grocery sales improved in the last few weeks and sortiment was widened. Recent non-fuel performance is only 10-20% below last year's level.

  • Gas Midstream Q1: EBITDA grew by 9% compared to last year's first quarter results to USD 71mn, driven by higher volumes and lower operating expenses. Domestic transmission volumes were flat while export transmission volumes increased by 39% in Q1. OPEX decreased on lower gas consumption cost, in line with lower gas purchase prices.

About MOL Group

MOL Group is an integrated, international oil and gas company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 40 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 25,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years in the industry. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported by more than 75 years' experience in the hydrocarbon field. At the moment, there are production activities in 8 countries and exploration assets in 13 countries. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plants under integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of 1,900 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe.

Press contact

@: internationalpress@mol.hu

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:08:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPA
06:09pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Group reported USD 152mn net loss in Q1
PU
06:09pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Group releases First Quarter 2020 Earning..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : The Board of Directors of MOL Group appro..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Corporate Governance Report in accordance..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Consolidated and Parent Company Annual Re..
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : MOL_plc_annual_report_2019_eng.pdf
PU
04/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Resolutions adopted by the board of direc..
PU
04/17MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Announcement of MOL Plc. regarding the An..
PU
04/16Chevron Sells Azerbaijan Assets for Roughly $1.6 Billion
DJ
04/16MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYILVANO : Successful closure of purchasing Chevron'..
PU
More news
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2020 3 897 B
EBIT 2020 145 B
Net income 2020 81 926 M
Debt 2020 1 097 B
Yield 2020 5,76%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 1 296 B
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 563,08  HUF
Last Close Price 2 040,00  HUF
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
József Farkas Simola Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ES GAZIPARI NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG-1.35%4 043
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-35.76%182 396
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.22%114 622
BP PLC-32.38%75 399
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.66%73 257
PTT-0.71%31 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group