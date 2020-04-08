Log in
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Publication of Annual General Meeting documents

04/08/2020

MOL hereby publishes the documents for the Annual General Meeting of MOL Plc. to be held on 30 April 2020:

Downloadable documents:

MOL Plc Annual General Meeting 2020 Proposals

On 24 March 2020 MOL Plc. published some of the above documents for the Annual General Meeting, including the audited parent company and consolidated financial statements, furthermore other related reports. The documents are available under this link as well.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 06:02:07 UTC
