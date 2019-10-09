MOL May Buy Chevron's Stake in Azerbaijan Oil Field, Sources Say -Reuters

--Hungary's MOL has been in talks to acquire Chevron's stake in an oil field in Azerbaijan, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing "three banking and industry sources involved in the process."

--Chevron is looking to sell its stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field, which is operated by BP PLC, the report said.

--MOL would pay more than $2 billion for a 9.57% stake in the field, the report said.

--MOL and Chevron declined to comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-chevron-azerbaijan-mol-magyar-olaj/hungarys-mol-in-talks-for-chevrons-2-billion-stake-in-giant-azeri-oilfield-sources-idUSKBN1WO25Z

