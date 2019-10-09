Log in
MOL Plc

MOL May Buy Chevron's Stake in Azerbaijan Oil Field, Sources Say -Reuters

10/09/2019

--Hungary's MOL has been in talks to acquire Chevron's stake in an oil field in Azerbaijan, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing "three banking and industry sources involved in the process."

--Chevron is looking to sell its stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field, which is operated by BP PLC, the report said.

--MOL would pay more than $2 billion for a 9.57% stake in the field, the report said.

--MOL and Chevron declined to comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-chevron-azerbaijan-mol-magyar-olaj/hungarys-mol-in-talks-for-chevrons-2-billion-stake-in-giant-azeri-oilfield-sources-idUSKBN1WO25Z

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

BP PLC 0.94% 506.3 Delayed Quote.1.14%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.57% 113.435 Delayed Quote.4.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.48% 58.25 Delayed Quote.8.01%
MOL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI 0.23% 52.5 Delayed Quote.16.54%
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2019 5 059 B
EBIT 2019 341 B
Net income 2019 254 B
Debt 2019 460 B
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 7,30x
P/E ratio 2020 6,65x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 1 792 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3 524,43  HUF
Last Close Price 2 820,00  HUF
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
József Farkas Simola Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOL PLC0.00%5 877
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.19%282 215
BP PLC1.14%123 957
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.84%109 011
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-18.07%81 778
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.67%45 225
