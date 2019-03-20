MOL : Publication of Annual General Meeting documents

Log in
03/20/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

20-03-2019

MOL hereby publishes the documents for the Annual General Meeting of MOL Plc. to be held on 11 April 2019:

  • Having considered the 2018 results, the strength of the balance sheet, future investment plans and uncertainties of external market conditions the Board of Directors proposes to raise the base dividend by 11.8% to approximately HUF 95 per share from last year's HUF 85 per share, thus continuing the previous trend of gradually increasing the base dividend. Additionally - similarly to last year - the Board of Directors also proposes to share the strong free cash flows of 2018 with shareholders in the form of a special dividend, which will be a 50% top-up of HUF 47.5 per share, thus implying a total dividend per share of approximately HUF 142.5. These amounts would correspond to a total dividend payment of HUF 107,284,482,158 paid - taking into account the expected approximate number of treasury shares at the record date -, which the Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting.
  • The Company publishes the audited parent company and consolidated financial statements as well as the Management discussion and analysis for the financial year of 2018.
  • The Board of Directors proposes to grant a waiver to the Board of Directors and its members under the Article 12.12. of the Articles of Association.
  • The Supervisory Board of the Company proposes the election of the auditor for the 2019 financial year and determination of its remuneration as well as the material elements of its engagement.
  • The Board of Directors proposes granting the authorization to acquire treasury shares.
  • The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Dr. Sándor Csányi, Dr. Anthony Radev and Dr. János Martonyi, and election of Mr. Talal Al Awfi as a member of the Board of Directors for a five-year period.
  • The Board of Directors proposes election of Dr. Anett Pandurics as a member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee, for a five-year period.
  • The Board of Directors proposes to maintain the authorization provided in Article 17.d.) with the same conditions for further 5 years and to amend the relevant clause of the Articles of Association accordingly.

The Company will publish its final financial statements after their approval by the Annual General Meeting.

Downloadable documents:

MOL Plc Annual General Meeting 2019 Proposals

MOL Plc 2018 Consolidated Financial Statement Before AGM

MOL Plc 2018 Parent Company Financial Statement Before AGM

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 19:09:10 UTC
