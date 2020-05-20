Molecular Data Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director
0
05/20/2020 | 02:16am EDT
SHANGHAI, China, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that Mr. Yanbin Wang has been appointed as a new independent director to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective May 20, 2020. Mr. Yanbin Wang will also serve as a member of the Board’s nominating and corporate governance committee. Upon the appointment of Mr. Yanbin Wang, the Board will consist of five members: Dr. Dongliang Chang, Dr. Zheng Wang, Dr. Dawei Ma, Dr. Ning Zhu and Mr. Yanbin Wang.
Mr. Yanbin Wang is currently serving as a senior vice president overseeing North Asia business at Borouge Pte. Ltd., a leading company in plastics industry. Mr. Yanbin Wang started his career in financial industry with KPMG, and later joined AkzoNobel, a leading paint and coatings company, where he held various director positions within Powder Coatings business in both Asia and North America regions. Mr. Yanbin Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in Science from Fudan University and MBA from Boston University.
About Molecular Data Inc.
Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company’s e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data Weixin account, Chemical Community App and other ancillary platforms.