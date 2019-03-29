Log in
Molecular Medicine SpA

MOLECULAR MEDICINE SPA

(MLM)
News 
News

03/29/2019 | 02:46am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

MolMed: Riccardo Palmisano reappointed representative of small and medium enterprises within the new Executive Council of the Lombardy Life Sciences Cluster.

Milan (Italy), March 29th, 2019 - MolMed S.p.A. (MLMD.MI), a biotechnology company focused on research, development, production and clinical validation of gene and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, announce that Riccardo Palmisano, CEO of the Company and President of Assobiotec, has been reappointed representative for small and medium-sized enterprises within the Executive Council of the Lombardy Life Sciences Cluster, renewed for the three-year period 2019-21, during the Shareholders' Meeting of Assolombarda.

The Lombardy Life Sciences Cluster, set up in 2015 by Lombardy's Regional Government, is a non-profit association that brings together public and private players - as research bodies, public and private research hospitals (IRCCS), universities, public hospitals, public bodies providing social services (ASP) and private clinics, large as well as small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, with the aim to boost the entire Life Sciences field, from diagnostics, to advanced therapies, from medical devices to include all the technologies applied to health. The Cluster purpose is to stimulate these fields development promoting innovation and the creation of new relationship and business opportunities among the associates.

Riccardo Palmisano, MolMed's CEO commented: "I am very honored by this confirmation and to represent the small and medium-sized enterprises within the Lombardy Life Sciences Cluster. Lombardy already has a key role in the health and biotechnology industry as well as in the field of cell & gene therapy in which MolMed operates. During this new mandate I will do my best to contribute to further strengthen an ecosystem that allows small and medium enterprises in the Life Sciences sector to grow, supporting employment, business opportunities, internationalization and the sharing of experiences, always keeping the focus on the well-being and progress of citizens' health".

About MolMed

MolMed S.p.A. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on research, development, manufacturing and clinical validation of innovative therapies. MolMed's product portfolio includes proprietary anti-tumor therapies in both clinical and preclinical development: Zalmoxis® (TK) is a cell therapy based on donor T cells genetically engineered to enable bone marrow transplants from partially compatible donors for patients with high-risk hematological malignancies, eliminating post-transplant immunosuppression prophylaxis and inducing a rapid immune reconstitution. Zalmoxis®, that received orphan drug designation and is currently in Phase III in a high-risk population of acute leukemia patients, but has already obtained a Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission in the second half of 2016 as well as reimbursement conditions in Italy and in Germany at the beginning of 2018. Still focusing on this cell & gene technology, the Company is developing a new therapeutic platform based on Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), both autologous and allogeneic; the most advanced product, CAR-T CD44v6, which on March 19th 2019 received the authorization to start human

FROM GENES TO THERAPY

1

PRESS RELEASE

clinical trials in onco-hematologic indications (AML and MM), following an extensive pre-clinical phase; the product is potentially effective also in several epithelial solid tumors. With regards to allogeneic CARs, MolMed is developing a pipeline based on NK (Natural Killer) cells, following a research agreement signed in 2018 with Glycostem. MolMed is also the first company in Europe to have obtained the GMP manufacturing authorization for cell & gene therapies for its proprietary products (Zalmoxis®) as well as for third parties and/or in partnership (Strimvelis, an Orchard gene therapy for the ADA-SCID). With reference to GMP development and manufacturing activities for third parties, MolMed signed numerous partnership agreements with leading European and US companies. In the field of innovative oncological therapies MolMed pipeline also includes NGR-hTFN, a therapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors. MolMed, founded in 1996 as an academic spin-off of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute, is listed on the main market (MTA) of the Milan stock exchange managed by Borsa Italiana since March 2008. MolMed is headquartered and based in Milan, at the San Raffaele Biotechnology Department (DIBIT) and has an operating unit at OpenZone in Bresso.

For further information:

Ilaria Candotti

Tommasina Cazzato

Investor Relations & Communication Manager

Press Office

MolMed S.p.A.

Community Group

+39 02 21277.205

+39 345 7357751

+39 02 21277.325

tommasina.cazzato@communitygroup.it

investor.relations@molmed.com

FROM GENES TO THERAPY

2

Disclaimer

MolMed S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:45:03 UTC
