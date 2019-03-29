PRESS RELEASE

MolMed: Riccardo Palmisano reappointed representative of small and medium enterprises within the new Executive Council of the Lombardy Life Sciences Cluster.

Milan (Italy), March 29th, 2019 - MolMed S.p.A. (MLMD.MI), a biotechnology company focused on research, development, production and clinical validation of gene and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, announce that Riccardo Palmisano, CEO of the Company and President of Assobiotec, has been reappointed representative for small and medium-sized enterprises within the Executive Council of the Lombardy Life Sciences Cluster, renewed for the three-year period 2019-21, during the Shareholders' Meeting of Assolombarda.

The Lombardy Life Sciences Cluster, set up in 2015 by Lombardy's Regional Government, is a non-profit association that brings together public and private players - as research bodies, public and private research hospitals (IRCCS), universities, public hospitals, public bodies providing social services (ASP) and private clinics, large as well as small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, with the aim to boost the entire Life Sciences field, from diagnostics, to advanced therapies, from medical devices to include all the technologies applied to health. The Cluster purpose is to stimulate these fields development promoting innovation and the creation of new relationship and business opportunities among the associates.

Riccardo Palmisano, MolMed's CEO commented: "I am very honored by this confirmation and to represent the small and medium-sized enterprises within the Lombardy Life Sciences Cluster. Lombardy already has a key role in the health and biotechnology industry as well as in the field of cell & gene therapy in which MolMed operates. During this new mandate I will do my best to contribute to further strengthen an ecosystem that allows small and medium enterprises in the Life Sciences sector to grow, supporting employment, business opportunities, internationalization and the sharing of experiences, always keeping the focus on the well-being and progress of citizens' health".

About MolMed

MolMed S.p.A. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on research, development, manufacturing and clinical validation of innovative therapies. MolMed's product portfolio includes proprietary anti-tumor therapies in both clinical and preclinical development: Zalmoxis® (TK) is a cell therapy based on donor T cells genetically engineered to enable bone marrow transplants from partially compatible donors for patients with high-risk hematological malignancies, eliminating post-transplant immunosuppression prophylaxis and inducing a rapid immune reconstitution. Zalmoxis®, that received orphan drug designation and is currently in Phase III in a high-risk population of acute leukemia patients, but has already obtained a Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission in the second half of 2016 as well as reimbursement conditions in Italy and in Germany at the beginning of 2018. Still focusing on this cell & gene technology, the Company is developing a new therapeutic platform based on Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), both autologous and allogeneic.

