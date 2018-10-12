PRESS RELEASE

MolMed: announcement with reference to the shareholders meeting of October 25th 2018.

Milan, October 12th 2018 - MolMed S.p.A. (MLMD.MI) ("the Company"), clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on research, development, manufacturing, and clinical validation of cell & gene therapies to treat cancer and rare diseases, announces that today the main shareholder Fininvest - Finanziaria d'Investimento S.p.A. has informed the Company of its intention to propose to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for next October 25th, the reduction of the number of directors from eleven to ten, after acknowledgment of the Company's Board of Directors Explanatory Report made available to the public on September 24th, and considering that the current composition of the Board of Directors "already complies with the legal, statutory and "self-regulatory" requirements relating to the balance in genders and to the presence of an adequate number of independent directors".

About MolMed

MolMed S.p.A. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on research, development, manufacturing and clinical validation of innovative anticancer therapies. MolMed's product portfolio includes proprietary anti-tumor therapies in both clinical and preclinical development: Zalmoxis® (TK) is a cell therapy based on donor T cells genetically engineered to enable bone marrow transplants from partially compatible donors for patients with high-risk hematological malignancies, eliminating post-transplant immunosuppression prophylaxis and inducing a rapid immune reconstitution. Zalmoxis® received Orphan Drug Designation and is currently in Phase III in a high-risk population of acute leukemia patients, but has already obtained a Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission in the second half of 2016 as well as reimbursement conditions in Italy at the end of 2017 and in Germany at the beginning of 2018. Still focusing on this cell & gene technology, the company is developing a new CAR pipeline based on Chimeric Antigen Receptor; the most advanced product, the CAR-T CD44v6, currently in advanced preclinical development, and is potentially effective both for some hematological malignancies and several solid epithelial tumors. Following the authorization request submitted to European Regulatory Agencies, MolMed plans to commence during the first half of 2019, human clinical trials in the AML and MM indications. In addition, the Company is developing a new CAR pipeline, both autologous and allogeneic, the last one based on NK (Natural Killer) cells. is also the first company in Europe to have obtained the GMP manufacturing authorization for cell & gene therapies for its proprietary products (Zalmoxis®) as well as for third parties and/or in partnership (Strimvelis, an Orchard gene therapy for the ADA-SCID). With reference to GMP development and manufacturing activities for third parties, MolMed signed numerous partnership agreements with leading European and US companies. MolMed, founded in 1996 as an academic spin-off of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute, is listed on the main market (MTA) of the Milan stock exchange managed by Borsa Italiana since March 2008. MolMed is headquartered and based in Milan, at the San Raffaele Biotechnology Department (DIBIT) and has an operating unit at OpenZone in Bresso.

