Molecular Medicine : Notice of publication of the Annual Report 2018 and other documents (in Italian) for the Shareholders' meeting on April 30th, 2019

Notice of publication of the Annual Report 2018 and other documents for the Shareholders' meeting on April 30th, 2019.
Milan (Italy), April 9th 2019 - MolMed S.p.A. (MLMD.MI) (the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on research, development, production and clinical validation of gene and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, informs that the following documents are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.molmed.com) in the sections Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting, and in the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1info.it):
•Annual Financial Report 2018, including draft Financial Statements of MolMed as at December, 31st 2018, together with the Report on Operations and prescribed certifications, the Independent auditors' Report and the Statutory auditors' Report (pursuant to article 154-ter,paragraph 1 of the Legislative Decree 58/98)
•Annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure (pursuant to article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree 58/98).
•Annual Report on Remuneration (pursuant to article 123-ter of the Legislative Decree 58/98).
In addition, the Company informs that, on expiry of the extended deadline of April 8th 2019, pursuant to article 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of Consob Issuer regulation n. 11971/1999, no further list was filed for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.
Please note that, as reported in the press release of April 5th 2019, the lists submitted by shareholder Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A. are available (in Italian), together with the additional documentation required, at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.molmed.com) in the sections Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting, and in the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1info.it).
About MolMed
MolMed S.p.A. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on research, development, manufacturing and clinical validation of innovative therapies. MolMed's product portfolio includes proprietary anti-tumor therapies in both clinical and preclinical development: Zalmoxis® (TK) is a cell therapy based on donor T cells genetically engineered to enable bone marrow transplants from partially compatible donors for patients with high-risk hematological malignancies, eliminating post-transplant immunosuppression prophylaxis and inducing a rapid immune reconstitution. Zalmoxis®, that received orphan drug designation and is currently in Phase III in a high-risk population of acute leukemia patients, but has already obtained a Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission in the second half of 2016 as well as reimbursement conditions in Italy and in Germany at the beginning of 2018. Still focusing on this cell & gene technology, the Company is developing a new therapeutic platform based on Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), both autologous and allogeneic; the
most advanced product, CAR-T CD44v6, which in March 2019 received the authorization to start human clinical trials in onco-hematologic indications (AML and MM), following an extensive pre-clinical phase; the product is potentially effective also in several epithelial solid tumors. With regards to allogeneic CARs, MolMed is developing a pipeline based on NK (Natural Killer) cells, following a research agreement signed in 2018 with Glycostem. MolMed is also the first company in Europe to have obtained the GMP manufacturing authorization for cell & gene therapies for its proprietary products (Zalmoxis®) as well as for third parties and/or in partnership (Strimvelis, an Orchard gene therapy for the ADA-SCID). With reference to GMP development and manufacturing activities for third parties, MolMed signed numerous partnership agreements with leading European and US companies. In the field of innovative oncological therapies MolMed pipeline also includes NGR-hTFN, a therapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors. MolMed, founded in 1996 as an academic spin-off of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute, is listed on the main market (MTA) of the Milan stock exchange managed by Borsa Italiana since March 2008. MolMed is headquartered and based in Milan, at the San Raffaele Biotechnology Department (DIBIT) and has an operating unit at OpenZone in Bresso.
For further information:
Ilaria Candotti
Tommasina Cazzato
Investor Relations & Communication Manager
Press Office
MolMed S.p.A.
Community Group
+39 02 21277.205
+39 345 7357751
investor.relations@molmed.com
tommasina.cazzato@communitygroup.it
