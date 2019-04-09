Molecular Medicine : Notice of publication of the Annual Report 2018 and other documents (in Italian) for the Shareholders' meeting on April 30th, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of the Annual Report 2018 and other documents for the Shareholders' meeting on April 30th, 2019.

Milan (Italy), April 9th 2019 - MolMed S.p.A. (MLMD.MI) (the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on research, development, production and clinical validation of gene and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, informs that the following documents are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.molmed.com) in the sections Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting, and in the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1info.it):

•Annual Financial Report 2018, including draft Financial Statements of MolMed as at December, 31st 2018, together with the Report on Operations and prescribed certifications, the Independent auditors' Report and the Statutory auditors' Report (pursuant to article 154-ter,paragraph 1 of the Legislative Decree 58/98)

•Annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure (pursuant to article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree 58/98).

•Annual Report on Remuneration (pursuant to article 123-ter of the Legislative Decree 58/98).

In addition, the Company informs that, on expiry of the extended deadline of April 8th 2019, pursuant to article 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of Consob Issuer regulation n. 11971/1999, no further list was filed for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Please note that, as reported in the press release of April 5th 2019, the lists submitted by shareholder Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A. are available (in Italian), together with the additional documentation required, at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.molmed.com) in the sections Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting, and in the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1info.it).

About MolMed

MolMed S.p.A. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on research, development, manufacturing and clinical validation of innovative therapies. MolMed's product portfolio includes proprietary anti-tumor therapies in both clinical and preclinical development: Zalmoxis® (TK) is a cell therapy based on donor T cells genetically engineered to enable bone marrow transplants from partially compatible donors for patients with high-risk hematological malignancies, eliminating post-transplant immunosuppression prophylaxis and inducing a rapid immune reconstitution. Zalmoxis®, that received orphan drug designation and is currently in Phase III in a high-risk population of acute leukemia patients, but has already obtained a Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission in the second half of 2016 as well as reimbursement conditions in Italy and in Germany at the beginning of 2018. Still focusing on this cell & gene technology, the Company is developing a new therapeutic platform based on Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), both autologous and allogeneic; the

