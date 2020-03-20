Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Molecular Partners AG    MOLN   CH0256379097

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

(MOLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Molecular Partners : Publishes Audited Financial Results for 2019 and Annual Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Molecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results for 2019 and Annual Report 2019

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, March 20, 2020. Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies, today published its audited Financial Results for 2019 and the company's 2019 Annual Report.

The Audited Financial Results for 2019 and the company's 2019 Annual Report are available on the investors section of the company's website.

Audited Key figures for FY 2019

(CHF million, except per share, FTE data)

FY 2019

FY 2018

change

Total revenues

20.4

10.4

10.0

R&D expenses

(43.5)

(38.2)

(5.3)

SG&A expenses

(13.5)

(9.6)

(3.9)

Operating result

(36.7)

(37.4)

0.7

Net financial result

0.4

0.4

0.0

Net result

(36.3)

(37.0)

0.7

Basic net result per share (in CHF)

(1.69)

(1.75)

0.06

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

(1.2)

(42.5)

41.3

Cash balance (incl. short-term deposits) as of Dec. 31

95.1

99.0

(3.9)

Total shareholders' equity as of Dec. 31

54.1

91.7

(37.6)

Number of total FTE as of Dec. 31

135.2

117.7

17.5

Note: In completing the Annual Report the preliminary amounts for 2019 R&D expenses reported on February 6, 2020, have been reduced by approximately CHF 0.5 million.

Financial Calendar

April 29, 2020 Annual General Meeting
May 7, 2020 Interim Management Statement Q1 2020
August 26, 2020 Publication of Half-year Results 2020 (unaudited)
October 29, 2020 Interim Management Statement Q3 2020

http://investors.molecularpartners.com/financial-calendar-and-events/

About the DARPin® Difference

DARPin® therapeutics are a new class of protein therapeutics opening an extra dimension of multi-specificity and multi-functionality. DARPin® candidates can engage more than five targets, offering potential benefits over those offered by conventional monoclonal antibodies or other currently available protein therapeutics. The DARPin® technology is a fast and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with ideal properties for development and very high production yields.

With their low immunogenicity and long half-life in the bloodstream and the eye, DARPin® therapeutics have the potential to advance modern medicine and significantly improve the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. Molecular Partners is partnering with Allergan to advance clinical programs in ophthalmology and is advancing a proprietary pipeline of DARPin® drug candidates in oncology and immuno-oncology. The most advanced global product candidate in partnership with Allergan is abicipar, a molecule for which phase 3 data have been filed to the respective regulators in both the US and in Europe. Several DARPin® molecules for various ophthalmic indications are also in preclinical development. The most advanced DARPin® therapeutic candidate wholly owned by Molecular Partners, MP0250, is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of hematological tumors. MP0274, the second-most advanced DARPin® candidate owned by Molecular Partners, binds to Her2 and inhibits downstream signaling, which leads to induction of apoptosis. MP0274 is currently in phase 1. The company's lead immuno-oncology product candidate MP0310 is a FAP x 4-1BB multi-DARPin® therapeutic candidate designed to locally activate immune cells in the tumor by binding to FAP on tumor stromal cells (localizer) and co-stimulating T cells via 4-1BB (immune modulator). Molecular Partners has closed a collaboration agreement with Amgen for the exclusive clinical development and commercialization of MP0310. The molecule has entered in phase 1 of clinical development in H2 2019. MP0317 (FAP x CD40), the second tumor-localized immune agonist stemming from the company's 'I/O toolbox', has been nominated as next DARPin® protein in Molecular Partners' immuno-oncology pipeline. Molecular Partners is further advancing a growing preclinical and research pipeline in immuno-oncology and additional development programs such as novel therapeutic designs to target peptide-MHC complexes. DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapeutics. The company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on oncology and immuno-oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Lisa Raffensperger, International Media
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com
Tel: +1 617 903 8783

Thomas Schneckenburger, IR & Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 44 755 5728

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Molecular Partners AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 05:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
01:15aMOLECULAR PARTNERS : Publishes Audited Financial Results for 2019 and Annual Rep..
PU
02/24MOLECULAR PARTNERS : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
PU
02/20MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Announces Newly Nominated Board Members for Upcoming Annual..
PU
02/06MOLECULAR PARTNERS : reports key financials for FY 2019 and corporate highlights..
PU
01/13MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Affimed Announces Appointment of Andreas Harstrick, M.D., a..
AQ
2019ALLERGAN : and Molecular Partners Present Late-Breaking Data from Phase 3 Studie..
AQ
2019ALLERGAN : and Molecular Partners Announce Acceptance of U.S. FDA Biologics Lice..
AQ
2019MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Allergan and Molecular Partners Announce Acceptance of U.S...
PR
2019MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Allergan and Molecular Partners Announce Topline Safety Res..
PR
2018AMGEN : Molecular Partners Form Immuno-Oncology Collaboration
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 28,3 M
EBIT 2019 -35,7 M
Net income 2019 -34,6 M
Finance 2019 71,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,67x
P/E ratio 2020 5,34x
EV / Sales2019 9,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 328 M
Chart MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Duration : Period :
Molecular Partners AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,20  CHF
Last Close Price 15,16  CHF
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Amstutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Matt Burns Chairman
Michael Tobias Stumpp Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Emmenegger Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Steiner Senior Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG-18.72%311
GILEAD SCIENCES14.68%100 358
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-2.48%55 359
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS30.95%52 796
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.40%21 072
BEIGENE, LTD.-5.93%12 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group