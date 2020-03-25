Log in
Molecular Partners : Publishes Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2020

03/25/2020 | 02:08am EDT

Molecular Partners Publishes Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2020

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, March 25, 2020. Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies, today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 2.00 pm CET, at the registered office of the company :
Molecular Partners AG, Wagistrasse 14, 5th floor, 8952 Schlieren, Switzerland.

Based on Article 6a of Swiss Ordinance 2 on measures to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the version from March 16, 2020, the Company has decided that shareholders of Molecular Partners AG may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting exclusively through the independent proxy. This measure allows the Company to hold the Annual General Meeting as planned despite the current situation. The conduct of the Annual General Meeting remains subject to additional measures issued by the Swiss authorities.

  • Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2020 with the corresponding agenda items
  • Einladung zur Generalversammlung 2020 mit den zugehörigen Traktandenpunkten

Financial Calendar

April 29, 2020 Annual General Meeting
May 7, 2020 Interim Management Statement Q1 2020
August 26, 2020 Publication of Half-year Results 2020 (unaudited)
October 29, 2020 Interim Management Statement Q3 2020

http://investors.molecularpartners.com/financial-calendar-and-events/

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapeutics. The company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on oncology and immuno-oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Lisa Raffensperger, International Media
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com
Tel: +1 617 903 8783

Thomas Schneckenburger, IR & Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 40799522

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Molecular Partners AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 06:07:08 UTC
