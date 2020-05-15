Molecular Partners to Present Preclinical Data from MP0317, AMG 506 / MP0310 and Peptide-MHC Programs at AACR Annual Meeting

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, May 15, 2020.Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced the presentation of preclinical data from three of the company's programs at the American Academy for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, June 22-24, 2020.

Data to be presented on MP0317 (FAP x CD40) include in vitro and in vivo experiments which show that MP0317 displays significant tumor-localized immune activation without systemic toxicity seen with anti-CD40 antibody administration. In human B cells and dendritic cells, MP0317 was found to activate the CD40 pathway solely in the presence of fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-positive cells, confirming its strict dependence on FAP-mediated crosslinking. In a mouse model, a mouse-specific FAP x CD40 DARPin® molecule was found to substantially inhibit the progression of FAP-positive tumors without showing any of the toxicities seen with administration of a mouse CD40 antibody. FAP is a tumor-associated antigen abundantly expressed in many solid tumors, which Molecular Partners is leveraging to co-locate MP0317 to its target tissues.

Data to be presented on the peptide-MHC DARPin® program review the creation of bispecific DARPin® T cell engager proteins that bind with high specificity to a HLA-A2: SLL peptide-MHC complex. The constructed DARPin® proteins were observed to effectively activate T cells at a range of concentrations and to carry out highly targeted cell killing exclusively on those cells that were positive for NY-ESO-1, from which the SLL peptide is derived. This demonstrates proof-of-concept for the ability of DARPin® therapeutics to effectively drug peptide-MHC complexes.

Thirdly, a poster to be presented on AMG 506 / MP0310 (FAP x 4-1BB) describes pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic research to establish the optimal dose range for this novel tumor-localized immune agonist. AMG 506 / MP0310 is now in a Phase 1 clinical study.

The details are as follows:

MP0317: An oral presentation of MP0317 titled 'A tumor-targeted CD40 agonistic DARPin® molecule leading to antitumor activity with limited systemic toxicity' will take place during the minisymposium entitled 'Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions' and will be accessible at www.aacr.org.

Peptide-MHC DARPin®: 'Application of the DARPin® technology for specific targeting of tumor-associated MHC class I: peptide complexes', Poster No. 690

AMG 506 / MP0310: 'Selection of first-in-human clinical dose range for the tumor-targeted 4-1BB agonist MP0310 (AMG 506) using a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamics modeling approach', Poster No. 2273

Following their presentation, the posters will be made available on the corresponding section of the Molecular Partners website.

