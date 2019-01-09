Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moleculin Biotech Inc    MBRX

MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC (MBRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
1.35 USD   +3.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moleculin Announces Patient Recruitment Begins in Annamycin Clinical Trial In Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:31am EST

Received European approval to ship Annamycin into Poland to start treating patients

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced it has begun in Poland recruiting patients in the Company’s second clinical trial to study Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed and refractory adults with acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”).

“We are encouraged to see ready access to qualified patients in Poland,” commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin’s Chairman and CEO.  “Having now cleared the unique European approval process to ship Annamycin, which had delayed the start of the trial in Poland, clinical supplies are now in country and ready to treat patients. The sites there have begun the patient screening and recruitment process.  Our expectation is that the fewer number of AML clinical trials in Poland as compared with the U.S. will give us an opportunity to complete the Phase 1 arm more quickly here.”

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. The Company’s clinical stage drugs are Annamycin, an anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, and WP1066, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and AML. Moleculin Biotech is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional STAT3 inhibitors and compounds targeting the metabolism of tumors.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Moleculin to successfully recruit sufficient patients to complete this clinical trial on a timely basis and the ability of Annamycin to show safety and efficacy in patients. Although Moleculin Biotech believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC.  Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts
Joe Dorame, Robert Blum or Joe Diaz
Lytham Partners, LLC
602-889-9700
mbrx@lythampartners.com

Moleculin Biotech.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC
07:31aMoleculin Announces Patient Recruitment Begins in Annamycin Clinical Trial In..
GL
01/07MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
01/03Moleculin Announces Positive Data for its Pancreatic Cancer Drug Candidate
GL
2018REMINDER : Moleculin Announces Conference Call to Discuss Recent Breakthrough Di..
AQ
2018Moleculin Announces Conference Call to Discuss FDA Filing and New Immune Chec..
GL
2018Moleculin Announces FDA Filing for Orphan Drug Designation for Glioblastoma D..
GL
2018MOLECULIN BIOTECH : Announces Breakthrough Discovery for its WP1066
AQ
2018MOLECULIN BIOTECH : Announces New Data Further Supporting Its Lead Drug for Trea..
AQ
2018Moleculin Announces New Data Further Supporting Its Lead Drug for Treating Pa..
GL
2018Moleculin Requests FDA Meeting Regarding IND for New Cancer Drug
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -13,3 M
Net income 2018 -13,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 35,2 M
Chart MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC
Duration : Period :
Moleculin Biotech Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 307%
Managers
NameTitle
Walter V. Klemp Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan P. Foster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald H. Picker Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Shepard Chief Medical Officer
Robert E. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC29.81%35
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.58%340 638
PFIZER-0.96%250 734
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.3.74%221 966
NOVARTIS0.76%220 507
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.55%196 146
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.