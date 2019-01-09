Moleculin Announces Patient Recruitment Begins in Annamycin Clinical Trial In Poland

Received European approval to ship Annamycin into Poland to start treating patients

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced it has begun in Poland recruiting patients in the Company’s second clinical trial to study Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed and refractory adults with acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”).



“We are encouraged to see ready access to qualified patients in Poland,” commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin’s Chairman and CEO. “Having now cleared the unique European approval process to ship Annamycin, which had delayed the start of the trial in Poland, clinical supplies are now in country and ready to treat patients. The sites there have begun the patient screening and recruitment process. Our expectation is that the fewer number of AML clinical trials in Poland as compared with the U.S. will give us an opportunity to complete the Phase 1 arm more quickly here.”

