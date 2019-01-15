Log in
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. (MOH)

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. (MOH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 01:30:40 pm
135.235 USD   +1.87%
2018MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. : annual earnings release
2017Hospitals shares surge as market absorbs Republican health bill failure
RE
2016Humana's Earnings Exceed Expectations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Molina Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

0
01/15/2019 | 01:01pm EST

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter and year-end 2018 after the market closes on Monday, February 11, 2019, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 2698825. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 19, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10127491.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of September 30, 2018. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

Contact:
Ryan Kubota
Investor Relations
(562) 435-3666

Molina.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 787 M
EBIT 2018 1 018 M
Net income 2018 599 M
Finance 2018 2 069 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
P/E ratio 2019 14,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 8 282 M
Chart MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Molina Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 147 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale B. Wolf Chairman
Thomas L. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Charles Z. Fedak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.14.22%8 282
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-0.43%238 642
CIGNA HOLDING CO1.12%73 128
ANTHEM INC-2.86%65 985
HUMANA-1.05%38 698
CENTENE CORPORATION5.72%25 134
