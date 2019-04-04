Log in
Molina Healthcare : Announces New Partnership with eviCore to Improve Specialty Utilization Management Performance

04/04/2019

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that it has partnered with eviCore healthcare, an industry leader in evidence-based medical benefit management services, to support Molina’s utilization management of certain specialties, including advanced imaging, cardiac imaging, ultrasound, sleep, radiation therapy, laboratory, and medical oncology services.

“The agreement with eviCore benefits our members and providers by promoting faster authorizations and expediting access to care, which drives better diagnoses and treatment,” said Jim Woys, Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services for Molina Healthcare. “This strategic partnership will support Molina’s continued execution of its margin sustainability plan and improve the member and provider experience.”

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.8 million members as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 330 M
EBIT 2019 894 M
Net income 2019 635 M
Finance 2019 1 833 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,83
P/E ratio 2020 13,98
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 8 937 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 152 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale B. Wolf Chairman
Thomas L. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Charles Z. Fedak Independent Director
