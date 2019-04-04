Molina Healthcare : Announces New Partnership with eviCore to Improve Specialty Utilization Management Performance

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that it has
partnered with eviCore healthcare, an industry leader in evidence-based
medical benefit management services, to support Molina’s utilization
management of certain specialties, including advanced imaging, cardiac
imaging, ultrasound, sleep, radiation therapy, laboratory, and medical
oncology services.
“The agreement with eviCore benefits our members and providers by
promoting faster authorizations and expediting access to care, which
drives better diagnoses and treatment,” said Jim Woys, Executive Vice
President of Health Plan Services for Molina Healthcare. “This strategic
partnership will support Molina’s continued execution of its margin
sustainability plan and improve the member and provider experience.”
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed
healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through
the insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans,
Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.8 million members as of
December 31, 2018. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please
visit molinahealthcare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005784/en/