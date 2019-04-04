Molina Healthcare : Announces New Partnership with eviCore to Improve Specialty Utilization Management Performance

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that it has partnered with eviCore healthcare, an industry leader in evidence-based medical benefit management services, to support Molina’s utilization management of certain specialties, including advanced imaging, cardiac imaging, ultrasound, sleep, radiation therapy, laboratory, and medical oncology services.

“The agreement with eviCore benefits our members and providers by promoting faster authorizations and expediting access to care, which drives better diagnoses and treatment,” said Jim Woys, Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services for Molina Healthcare. “This strategic partnership will support Molina’s continued execution of its margin sustainability plan and improve the member and provider experience.”

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.8 million members as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

