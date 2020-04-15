Molina Healthcare : Continues Relief Efforts Nationwide for Its Members, Providers, Employees, and Communities

During this unprecedented time of crisis and uncertainty, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is promoting several COVID-19 initiatives to support its members, providers, employees, and communities.

“We continue to seek opportunities to ease the burden that this pandemic has placed on all the segments we serve,” said Joe Zubretsky, president and CEO of Molina Healthcare. “Now more than ever, as we navigate this challenging time together, improving overall health outcomes is our driving force.”

Member support:

Molina previously announced that it has waived all member COVID-19-related testing and treatment costs. It is providing virtual urgent care services through its partnership with Teladoc and offering free home delivery of prescriptions through any CVS Pharmacy. In addition, the Company is providing telehealth services based on Medicaid Agency updates. Molina also made a Coronavirus Chatbot online tool available to help members identify COVID-19 symptoms and immediately connect with support resources.

Provider support:

Molina has accelerated $150 million in payments to providers. Additionally, Molina has extended all previously approved prior authorizations until September 1, 2020. Molina has also enabled providers to be paid the same amount for servicing members via telehealth as they would have for in-person service, and has expedited credentialing to ensure providers are able to see members for any health care reason. In addition, Molina has provided personal protective equipment (“PPE”) in many markets and continues efforts to seek and provide PPE where it is most needed.

Employee support:

Molina is equally committed to ensuring that its employees stay safe and healthy. In March, Molina transitioned most of its staff to remote status. In addition, to assist employees with their personal expenses related to the crisis, Molina disbursed $500 to each of its eligible 9,000 employees, representing approximately $4.5 million in total disbursements. The Company is also implementing pay enhancements for essential employees. Further, to help address the various challenges that employees may be facing, Molina implemented an additional COVID-19 paid leave policy granting all employees designated time off (80 hours), and is waiving all COVID-19 testing and treatment costs for employees.

Community support:

Since the national state of emergency was declared due to the pandemic, Molina has committed support and resources to various nonprofits serving those in need across the country, including New York, Washington, New Mexico, Ohio, Michigan, California, Florida, Texas, and other evolving hot-spot states. The support, supplies, and monetary donations have been made to an array of trusted organizations that directly serve vulnerable populations. The spirit of community support is deeply embedded in Molina’s culture through its “Helping Hands” program, which has allowed employees to contribute over 180,000 hours of volunteer time since launching in 2013.

About Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.3 million members as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

