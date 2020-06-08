Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molina Healthcare, Inc.    MOH

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molina Healthcare : Extends COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Cost Waivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that it will continue waiving all out-of-pocket costs associated with COVID-19 testing and treatment for its Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace members nationwide through December 31, 2020.

“We want to entirely remove the burden of any expenses associated with testing and treatment for COVID-19,” said Jason Dees, EVP and chief medical officer, Molina Healthcare. “Molina will continue to waive cost-sharing for all of our members using in-network providers.”

In addition to extending its members’ out-of-pocket costs for testing and treatment, Molina has also committed to the following through December 31, 2020:

  • Molina continues to provide virtual urgent care for Marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid members through its partnership with Teladoc. Members are encouraged to take advantage of this convenient way to receive medical care without leaving their homes.
  • Molina reminds members that they can receive free home delivery of prescriptions through any CVS Pharmacy, which is a convenient option for refills or new prescriptions.
  • Molina covers screening tests for COVID-19, including office visits, urgent care, or ER visits associated with testing.
  • Molina continues to monitor and implement telehealth coverage in line with state Medicaid agency and CMS guidance.
  • Molina offers its Coronavirus Chatbot tool for members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors, which is available on the Molina website, member portal, and mobile app.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare serves approximately 3.4 million members as of March 31, 2020. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
08:34aMOLINA HEALTHCARE : Extends COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Cost Waivers
BU
06/02MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
06/02MOLINA HEALTHCARE : Announces Closing of Offering of $800 Million of 4.375% Seni..
BU
06/01MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/29MOLINA HEALTHCARE : Wins Kentucky Medicaid Contract
BU
05/29MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
05/28MOLINA HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of Offering of $800 Million of Senior Note..
BU
05/28MOLINA HEALTHCARE : Announces Proposed Offering of $800 Million of Senior Notes ..
BU
05/28MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/15MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 919 M - -
Net income 2020 707 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 125 M 10 125 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Molina Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 194,23 $
Last Close Price 171,03 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale B. Wolf Chairman
Thomas L. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Steven J. Orlando Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.26.04%10 125
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP6.08%295 752
CIGNA CORPORATION2.44%77 294
ANTHEM, INC.-4.68%72 582
HUMANA INC.6.37%51 542
CENTENE CORPORATION3.56%37 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group