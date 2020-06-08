Molina Healthcare : Extends COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Cost Waivers

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that it will continue waiving all out-of-pocket costs associated with COVID-19 testing and treatment for its Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace members nationwide through December 31, 2020.

“We want to entirely remove the burden of any expenses associated with testing and treatment for COVID-19,” said Jason Dees, EVP and chief medical officer, Molina Healthcare. “Molina will continue to waive cost-sharing for all of our members using in-network providers.”

In addition to extending its members’ out-of-pocket costs for testing and treatment, Molina has also committed to the following through December 31, 2020:

Molina continues to provide virtual urgent care for Marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid members through its partnership with Teladoc. Members are encouraged to take advantage of this convenient way to receive medical care without leaving their homes.

Molina reminds members that they can receive free home delivery of prescriptions through any CVS Pharmacy, which is a convenient option for refills or new prescriptions.

Molina covers screening tests for COVID-19, including office visits, urgent care, or ER visits associated with testing.

Molina continues to monitor and implement telehealth coverage in line with state Medicaid agency and CMS guidance.

Molina offers its Coronavirus Chatbot tool for members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors, which is available on the Molina website, member portal, and mobile app.

