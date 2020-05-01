Molina Healthcare : Q1 2020 Molina Healthcare, Inc. Earnings Conference Call

Molina Healthcare to Acquire Magellan Complete Care
April 30, 2020
Cautionary Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This presentation and the accompanying oral remarks include forward-looking statements regarding, without limitation, the Company's proposed acquisition of Magellan Complete Care. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, outlook, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties are discussed under Item 1A in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and also in the Company's quarterly reports and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These reports can be accessed under the investor relations tab of the Company's website or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company can give no assurances that its forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that the results or events projected or contemplated by its forward-looking statements will in fact occur. All forward-looking statements in this presentation represent management's judgment as of April 30, 2020, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations.
2
Combination at a Glance
Strategic product fit, complementary geography and compelling return profile
Molina
Magellan Complete Care
Membership (1)
3.4M
155K
2019 Revenue
~$16.8B
>$2.7B
2019 Reported MCR
85.8%
88.9%
2019 EBITDA (2)
~$1.1B
Slightly profitable
Molina at 3/31/20. MCC at 12/31/19.
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this presentation.
3
Geographic Footprint of Combined Entity
Operating cost leverage through Medicare and Marketplace expansion opportunities
Puerto Rico
= New state
= Overlap state
= Existing state
= Adds New York City
Magellan Complete Care operates in 6 states, including 3 new states for Molina
Portfolio of businesses in government managed-care
AZ: newly procured TANF and CHIP
VA: recently procured LTSS, TANF, CHIP
MA: well-established duals
NY: well-established NYC MLTC
FL: SMI population
WI: Self-directed care, ASO
4
Strategic Rationale
Strategic attributes of acquisition are compelling
ATTRACTIVE GEOGRAPHIC AND PRODUCT ADDITIONS
Highly complementary geographic and
1
product additions
- supports existing high acuity and duals strategy
creates opportunities for both fixed cost and operating leverage
SIGNIFICANT VALUE CREATION
Revenue streams from MCC contracts are
2
long-tenured and stable
- will apply our demonstrated operating capabilities
to these revenue streams to improve MCC margins
PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION AND ENHANCEMENT
Immediate expansion of geographic and
3
product footprint
- creates broader portfolio, less affected by state-
specific RFP timing and cycles
STABILITY AND CONTINUITY OF CARE
4
Maintains stability for state partners
- provides continuity of care for MCC members
5
Transaction Summary
Uses available cash, attractively priced, many sources of value creation and attractive returns
Purchase Price
Funding
Value Creation
$820 million net of certain tax benefits
Net purchase price approximately 30 percent of full year 2019 revenue
Significant excess cash at parent and existing lines of credit give Molina both capacity and flexibility
Molina to fund entire transaction with a portion of its cash on hand
Three sources of value: margin improvement, operating leverage, fixed cost leverage
Accretion: approximately $0.50 to $0.75 cash earnings per diluted share in the first year of ownership; at least $1.75 cash earnings per diluted share in the second year of ownership