Molina Healthcare : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
0
07/30/2019 | 04:18pm EDT
Raises Full Year 2019 Earnings Guidance
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $196 million, or $3.06 per diluted share compared to net income of $202 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Financial results for the second quarter of 2019, are summarized below:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In millions, except per share results)
Premium Revenue
$4,049
$4,514
$8,001
$8,837
Total Revenue
$4,193
$4,883
$8,312
$9,529
Pre-Tax Income
$257
$305
$517
$484
Net Income
$196
$202
$394
$309
EPS - Diluted
$3.06
$3.02
$6.04
$4.68
MCR
85.6
%
85.3
%
85.5
%
85.7
%
G&A Ratio
7.8
%
6.9
%
7.6
%
7.2
%
Pre-Tax Margin
6.1
%
6.2
%
6.2
%
5.1
%
Effective Tax Rate
24.0
%
33.8
%
23.9
%
36.2
%
After-Tax Margin
4.7
%
4.1
%
4.7
%
3.2
%
Highlights include:
Premium revenue was $4.0 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 10.3% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2018, which was in line with the Company’s expectations.
Medical care ratio (MCR) was 85.6% in the second quarter of 2019, and 85.3% for the second quarter of 2018.
General and administrative (G&A) expense ratio increased to 7.8% in the second quarter, compared to 6.9% for the second quarter of 2018.
The second quarter results benefited from $12 million, or $0.15 per share, net gain for the repayment of convertible notes and restructuring costs.
After-tax margin was 4.7% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.1% in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the net gain, after tax margin would have been 4.4% for the second quarter of 2019.
Cash at the parent company amounted to $467 million as of June 30, 2019.
Operating cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $156 million.
Raised full year 2019 earnings guidance to $11.20 - $11.50 from $10.50 - $11.00, which does not include any future prior-period reserve development.
“We are very pleased with our strong start to the year, a year in which we intend to demonstrate that we can sustain our attractive margin profile while pivoting to growth,” said Joe Zubretsky, president and CEO. “The business continues to generate significant excess cash flow and our revenue growth initiatives are well under way. Our quarter and year to date results, and the earnings trajectory of our entire portfolio of businesses leading into the second half of the year, give us the confidence to raise full year guidance.”
Premium Revenue
Premium revenue for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 10.3% to $4.0 billion compared to $4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018, which was in line with Company expectations.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, premium revenue decreased 9.5% to $8.0 billion from $8.8 billion for the comparable period in 2018. In both periods, the lower premium revenue is primarily a result of lower Medicaid membership due to the previously announced loss of the New Mexico Medicaid contract, along with the resizing of the Florida Medicaid contract and the related transition out of all but two Florida regions as reported throughout 2018.
Medical Care Ratio
The consolidated MCR for the second quarter of 2019 was 85.6% compared to 85.3% in the second quarter of 2018. Favorable prior period development for the second quarter was $28 million pre-tax.
The MCR for the six months ended June 30, 2019, improved to 85.5% compared to 85.7% for the comparable period in 2018, due to a combination of the following:
The Medicaid MCR improved to 88.3% compared to 90.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to improvement in the TANF and ABD programs, partially offset by an increased MCR in the Medicaid Expansion program, primarily in California.
The Medicare MCR was relatively stable at 85.0% compared to 84.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
The Marketplace MCR was 64.7% compared to 54.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The prior period was positively impacted by the Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR) reimbursement. In addition, the current year was impacted by a relatively smaller benefit from prior year Marketplace risk adjustment compared to 2018.
General and Administrative Expense Ratio
The general and administrative expenses were 7.8% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 6.9% in the second quarter of 2018.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the G&A ratio was 7.6% compared to 7.2% in the comparable prior-year period. In both periods, the year-over-year increases are mainly associated with the decrease in premium revenue.
Interest Expense
The second quarter interest expense was $22 million compared to $32 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decline was due to continued repayment of debt.
Restructuring Costs/Other Income and Expenses
The second quarter results benefited from a $14 million gain on the repayment of convertible notes in the current period, offset somewhat by $2 million in restructuring costs, resulting in a $0.15 net benefit per diluted share.
Balance Sheet
Cash at the parent company amounted to $467 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $443 million as of March 31, 2019.
During the quarter the Company received $345 million of dividends from the regulated health plan subsidiaries.
The Company made $139 million in principal repayments on the convertible notes during the quarter and $185 million in repayments since the beginning of the year. The impact of capital deployment actions in the quarter resulted in lower interest expense, a gain on repayment of the convertible notes and a lower share count.
Cash Flow
Operating cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $156 million and is lower compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to timing of government payments.
Outlook
The Company raised its full year 2019 earnings guidance range to $11.20 to $11.50 per diluted share, with a midpoint of $11.35, from previously issued guidance of $10.50 to $11.00.
Guidance is based on the following:
Assumes no future restructuring or one-time significant items; and
Assumes no future prior period development.
July 30, 2019 (1)
April 29, 2019 (1)
(current)
(previous)
Premium revenue
$16.1B
$15.9B
Medicaid
$12.3B
$12.2B
Medicare
$2.2B
$2.2B
Marketplace
$1.6B
$1.5B
Premium tax revenue
$450M
$425M
Investment income and other revenue
$115M
$115M
Total revenue
$16.7B
$16.4B
Medical care costs
$13.8B
$13.6B
General and administrative expenses
$1.3B
$1.3B
Premium tax expenses
$450M
$425M
EBITDA (2)
$1,135M - $1,160M
$1,080M - $1,120M
Depreciation and amortization
$90M
$90M
Interest expense and other expenses, net
$90M
$90M
Income before income taxes
$955M - $980M
$900M - $940M
Net income
$725M - $740M
$680M - $710M
Net income per share
$11.20 - $11.50
$10.50 - $11.00
Diluted weighted average shares
64.5M
64.7M
End-of-year membership:
Medicaid and Medicare
3.1M
3.1M
Marketplace
270K - 280K
270K - 280K
Operating Statistics:
Medical care ratio
86%
86%
G&A ratio
7.7%
7.7%
Effective income tax expense rate
24.2%
24.5%
After-tax margin
4.2% - 4.4%
4.1% - 4.3%
Medicaid
3%
3%
Medicare
7%
6%
Marketplace
11%
11%
__________________
(1)
All amounts are rounded and approximations.
(2)
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Molina Healthcare’s second quarter 2019 results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (877) 883-0383 and the confirmation number is 0428160. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering confirmation number 10132714. A live audio broadcast of this conference call will be available on Molina Healthcare’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.4 million members as of June 30, 2019. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s revised 2019 guidance, as well as its plans, expectations, and anticipated future events. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019.
These reports can be accessed under the investor relations tab of the Company’s website or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company can give no assurances that its forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by its forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of July 30, 2019, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In millions, except per-share amounts)
Revenue:
Premium revenue
$
4,049
$
4,514
$
8,001
$
8,837
Premium tax revenue
110
106
248
210
Health insurer fees reimbursed
—
104
—
165
Service revenue
—
127
—
261
Investment income and other revenue
34
32
63
56
Total revenue
4,193
4,883
8,312
9,529
Operating expenses:
Medical care costs
3,466
3,850
6,837
7,572
General and administrative expenses
328
335
630
687
Premium tax expenses
110
106
248
210
Health insurer fees
—
99
—
174
Depreciation and amortization
22
25
47
51
Restructuring costs
2
8
5
33
Cost of service revenue
—
118
—
238
Total operating expenses
3,928
4,541
7,767
8,965
Operating income
265
342
545
564
Other expenses, net:
Interest expense
22
32
45
65
Other (income) expenses, net
(14
)
5
(17
)
15
Total other expenses, net
8
37
28
80
Income before income tax expense
257
305
517
484
Income tax expense
61
103
123
175
Net income
$
196
$
202
$
394
$
309
Net income per share, diluted
$
3.06
$
3.02
$
6.04
$
4.68
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
64.0
66.7
65.1
66.0
Operating Statistics:
Medical care ratio
85.6
%
85.3
%
85.5
%
85.7
%
G&A ratio
7.8
%
6.9
%
7.6
%
7.2
%
Premium tax ratio
2.6
%
2.3
%
3.0
%
2.3
%
Effective income tax expense rate
24.0
%
33.8
%
23.9
%
36.2
%
After-tax margin
4.7
%
4.1
%
4.7
%
3.2
%
Medicaid
3.1
%
2.3
%
3.0
%
1.6
%
Medicare
7.1
%
5.7
%
7.4
%
4.9
%
Marketplace
11.2
%
16.9
%
13.6
%
17.4
%
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
Dec. 31,
2019
2018
Unaudited
(Dollars in millions,
except per-share
amounts)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,253
$
2,826
Investments
2,070
1,681
Receivables
1,239
1,330
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
132
149
Derivative asset
169
476
Total current assets
5,863
6,462
Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net
373
241
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
180
190
Restricted investments
98
120
Deferred income taxes
70
117
Other assets
106
24
$
6,690
$
7,154
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Medical claims and benefits payable
$
1,767
$
1,961
Amounts due government agencies
984
967
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
373
390
Deferred revenue
30
211
Current portion of long-term debt
65
241
Derivative liability
169
476
Total current liabilities
3,388
4,246
Long-term debt
1,241
1,020
Finance lease liabilities
232
197
Other long-term liabilities
93
44
Total liabilities
4,954
5,507
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150 million shares authorized; outstanding: 63 million shares at June 30, 2019 and 62 million shares at December 31, 2018
—
—
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
240
643
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5
(8
)
Retained earnings
1,491
1,012
Total stockholders’ equity
1,736
1,647
$
6,690
$
7,154
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In millions)
Operating activities:
Net income
$
196
$
202
$
394
$
309
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22
36
47
73
Deferred income taxes
4
—
19
(6
)
Share-based compensation
10
7
19
13
Amortization of convertible senior notes and finance lease liabilities
1
6
4
13
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(14
)
5
(17
)
15
Non-cash restructuring costs
—
—
—
17
Other, net
—
2
3
4
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
120
(232
)
91
(315
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2
)
58
18
(181
)
Medical claims and benefits payable
(228
)
(104
)
(194
)
(267
)
Amounts due government agencies
52
33
17
205
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(31
)
30
(61
)
349
Deferred revenue
(177
)
(172
)
(181
)
(42
)
Income taxes
(46
)
49
(3
)
127
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(93
)
(80
)
156
314
Investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(977
)
(525
)
(1,162
)
(914
)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
425
792
791
1,335
Purchases of property, equipment, and capitalized software
(14
)
(10
)
(20
)
(14
)
Other, net
2
(4
)
(2
)
(9
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(564
)
253
(393
)
398
Financing activities:
Repayment of principal amount of 1.125% Convertible Notes
(139
)
(89
)
(185
)
(89
)
Cash paid for partial settlement of 1.125% Conversion Option
(358
)
(134
)
(473
)
(134
)
Cash received for partial termination of 1.125% Call Option
358
134
473
134
Cash paid for partial termination of 1.125% Warrants
(321
)
(113
)
(424
)
(113
)
Proceeds from borrowings under Term Loan Facility
120
—
220
—
Repayment of Credit Facility
—
(300
)
—
(300
)
Other, net
26
4
27
(1
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(314
)
(498
)
(362
)
(503
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(971
)
(325
)
(599
)
209
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
3,298
3,824
2,926
3,290
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
2,327
$
3,499
$
2,327
$
3,499
HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT MEMBERSHIP
June 30,
2019
Dec. 31,
2018
June 30,
2018
Ending Membership by Government Program:
TANF and CHIP
2,008,000
2,295,000
2,464,000
Medicaid Expansion
595,000
660,000
675,000
ABD
359,000
406,000
415,000
Total Medicaid
2,962,000
3,361,000
3,554,000
MMP - Integrated
57,000
54,000
55,000
Medicare Special Needs Plans
43,000
44,000
45,000
Total Medicare
100,000
98,000
100,000
Total Medicaid and Medicare
3,062,000
3,459,000
3,654,000
Marketplace
308,000
362,000
409,000
3,370,000
3,821,000
4,063,000
Ending Membership by Health Plan:
California
590,000
608,000
639,000
Florida (1)
142,000
313,000
398,000
Illinois
221,000
224,000
219,000
Michigan
360,000
383,000
397,000
New Mexico (1)
26,000
222,000
241,000
Ohio
297,000
302,000
320,000
Puerto Rico
200,000
252,000
326,000
South Carolina
130,000
120,000
114,000
Texas
360,000
423,000
450,000
Washington
811,000
781,000
776,000
Other (2)
233,000
193,000
183,000
3,370,000
3,821,000
4,063,000
__________________
(1)
The Company’s Medicaid contracts in New Mexico and in all but two regions in Florida terminated in late 2018 and early 2019. During 2019, the Company continues to serve Medicare and Marketplace members in both Florida and New Mexico, as well as Medicaid members in two regions in Florida.
(2)
“Other” includes the Idaho, Mississippi, New York, Utah and Wisconsin health plans, which are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results.
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(In millions, except percentages and per-member per-month amounts)
HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA — BY GOVERNMENT PROGRAM
Member
Months (1)
Premium Revenue
Medical Care Costs
MCR (2)
Medical
Margin
Total
PMPM
Total
PMPM
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
TANF and CHIP
6.1
$
1,196
$
196.36
$
1,048
$
172.13
87.7
%
$
148
Medicaid Expansion
1.8
695
384.94
594
328.85
85.4
101
ABD
1.1
1,176
1,088.48
1,061
981.84
90.2
115
Total Medicaid
9.0
3,067
341.72
2,703
301.15
88.1
364
MMP
0.1
406
2,421.89
356
2,118.95
87.5
50
Medicare
0.2
166
1,296.99
132
1,034.43
79.8
34
Total Medicare
0.3
572
1,934.17
488
1,648.73
85.2
84
Total Medicaid and Medicare
9.3
3,639
392.52
3,191
344.14
87.7
448
Marketplace
0.9
410
440.20
275
295.71
67.2
135
10.2
$
4,049
$
396.87
$
3,466
$
339.72
85.6
%
$
583
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
TANF and CHIP
7.5
$
1,393
$
186.18
$
1,205
$
161.13
86.5
%
$
188
Medicaid Expansion
2.1
761
372.04
676
330.83
88.9
85
ABD
1.3
1,288
1,033.34
1,209
969.27
93.8
79
Total Medicaid
10.9
3,442
319.52
3,090
286.89
89.8
352
MMP
0.1
367
2,224.30
313
1,893.91
85.1
54
Medicare
0.2
157
1,168.40
133
989.33
84.7
24
Total Medicare
0.3
524
1,751.49
446
1,488.85
85.0
78
Total Medicaid and Medicare
11.2
3,966
358.23
3,536
319.37
89.2
430
Marketplace
1.2
548
440.93
314
253.04
57.4
234
12.4
$
4,514
$
366.57
$
3,850
$
312.68
85.3
%
$
664
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
TANF and CHIP
12.3
$
2,369
$
192.83
$
2,070
$
168.56
87.4
%
$
299
Medicaid Expansion
3.6
1,359
377.30
1,188
329.65
87.4
171
ABD
2.2
2,343
1,078.40
2,103
967.59
89.7
240
Total Medicaid
18.1
6,071
336.20
5,361
296.85
88.3
710
MMP
0.3
794
2,388.88
689
2,073.30
86.8
105
Medicare
0.3
329
1,290.88
265
1,041.06
80.6
64
Total Medicare
0.6
1,123
1,911.98
954
1,624.97
85.0
169
Total Medicaid and Medicare
18.7
7,194
385.82
6,315
338.67
87.8
879
Marketplace
1.9
807
415.94
522
269.14
64.7
285
20.6
$
8,001
$
388.66
$
6,837
$
332.11
85.5
%
$
1,164
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
TANF and CHIP
14.9
$
2,766
$
185.66
$
2,477
$
166.32
89.6
%
$
289
Medicaid Expansion
4.1
1,513
372.39
1,317
324.19
87.1
196
ABD
2.5
2,542
1,023.83
2,364
951.99
93.0
178
Total Medicaid
21.5
6,821
318.11
6,158
287.22
90.3
663
MMP
0.3
724
2,180.86
618
1,858.87
85.2
106
Medicare
0.3
314
1,178.58
264
992.05
84.2
50
Total Medicare
0.6
1,038
1,735.05
882
1,473.30
84.9
156
Total Medicaid and Medicare
22.1
7,859
356.59
7,040
319.43
89.6
819
Marketplace
2.6
978
373.67
532
203.34
54.4
446
24.7
$
8,837
$
358.40
$
7,572
$
307.11
85.7
%
$
1,265
__________________
(1) A member month is defined as the aggregate of each month’s ending membership for the period presented.
(2) The MCR represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenue.
HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA — MEDICAID AND MEDICARE
Member
Months
Premium Revenue
Medical Care Costs
MCR
Medical
Margin
Total
PMPM
Total
PMPM
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
California
1.6
$
499
$
305.40
$
415
$
253.85
83.1
%
$
84
Florida
0.3
126
417.10
120
399.22
95.7
6
Illinois
0.6
242
364.15
215
323.96
89.0
27
Michigan
1.1
403
376.39
332
310.08
82.4
71
Ohio
0.9
630
701.22
553
615.59
87.8
77
Puerto Rico
0.6
122
198.95
109
177.56
89.2
13
South Carolina
0.4
140
362.24
125
322.55
89.0
15
Texas
0.7
598
916.74
551
844.02
92.1
47
Washington
2.4
611
257.79
535
225.67
87.5
76
Other (1) (2)
0.7
268
394.85
236
347.43
88.0
32
9.3
$
3,639
$
392.52
$
3,191
$
344.14
87.7
%
$
448
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
California
1.8
$
517
$
289.80
$
441
$
247.36
85.4
%
$
76
Florida
1.2
377
353.81
362
339.31
95.9
15
Illinois
0.6
203
311.60
170
261.59
84.0
33
Michigan
1.2
388
342.45
331
292.20
85.3
57
New Mexico (2)
0.7
313
469.88
290
435.36
92.7
23
Ohio
1.0
535
571.08
482
514.57
90.1
53
Puerto Rico
0.9
184
188.26
165
168.20
89.3
19
South Carolina
0.4
123
350.22
107
304.20
86.9
16
Texas
0.7
576
835.66
510
740.55
88.6
66
Washington
2.2
571
252.61
526
232.49
92.0
45
Other (1)
0.5
179
322.99
152
274.59
85.0
27
11.2
$
3,966
$
358.23
$
3,536
$
319.37
89.2
%
$
430
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
California
3.3
$
998
$
302.59
$
863
$
261.66
86.5
%
$
135
Florida
0.7
288
399.86
247
343.24
85.8
41
Illinois
1.3
469
356.16
400
303.50
85.2
69
Michigan
2.2
798
369.66
658
305.00
82.5
140
Ohio
1.8
1,220
680.20
1,090
607.85
89.4
130
Puerto Rico
1.2
224
181.91
199
161.40
88.7
25
South Carolina
0.8
276
362.68
240
315.84
87.1
36
Texas
1.3
1,197
909.59
1,083
822.59
90.4
114
Washington
4.8
1,225
258.10
1,121
236.19
91.5
104
Other (1) (2)
1.3
499
383.07
414
317.56
82.9
85
18.7
$
7,194
$
385.82
$
6,315
$
338.67
87.8
%
$
879
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
California
3.6
$
1,011
$
281.14
$
853
$
237.26
84.4
%
$
158
Florida
2.2
759
352.68
707
328.26
93.1
52
Illinois
1.1
344
305.94
292
259.87
84.9
52
Michigan
2.3
764
339.56
662
294.19
86.6
102
New Mexico
1.4
632
468.00
600
444.44
95.0
32
Ohio
1.9
1,086
573.87
942
497.75
86.7
144
Puerto Rico
1.9
370
190.68
339
174.74
91.6
31
South Carolina
0.7
245
349.15
211
300.87
86.2
34
Texas
1.4
1,138
822.72
1,029
744.05
90.4
109
Washington
4.5
1,155
254.64
1,100
242.48
95.2
55
Other (1)
1.1
355
318.94
305
273.97
85.9
50
22.1
$
7,859
$
356.59
$
7,040
$
319.43
89.6
%
$
819
__________________
(1) “Other” includes the Idaho, Mississippi, New York, Utah and Wisconsin health plans, which are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results.
(2) In 2019, “Other” includes the New Mexico health plan. The New Mexico health plan’s Medicaid contract terminated on December 31, 2018, and therefore its 2019 results are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results.
HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA — MARKETPLACE
Member
Months
Premium Revenue
Medical Care Costs
MCR
Medical
Margin
Total
PMPM
Total
PMPM
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
California
0.2
$
61
$
382.22
$
35
$
220.31
57.6
%
$
26
Florida
0.1
50
390.03
30
236.50
60.6
20
Michigan
—
10
521.67
6
308.37
59.1
4
Ohio
0.1
24
754.67
19
565.69
75.0
5
Texas
0.3
167
379.29
117
267.12
70.4
50
Washington
0.1
51
803.11
35
548.48
68.3
16
Other (1)
0.1
47
527.41
33
376.04
71.3
14
0.9
$
410
$
440.20
$
275
$
295.71
67.2
%
$
135
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
California
0.2
$
73
$
426.16
$
21
$
117.92
27.7
%
$
52
Florida
0.1
100
698.31
38
269.86
38.6
62
Michigan
—
15
288.67
7
146.97
50.9
8
New Mexico
—
31
418.82
18
247.06
59.0
13
Ohio
—
31
518.64
23
381.46
73.6
8
Texas
0.7
222
330.12
160
238.72
72.3
62
Washington
0.2
56
787.80
41
572.48
72.7
15
Other (2)
—
20
NM
6
NM
NM
14
1.2
$
548
$
440.93
$
314
$
253.04
57.4
%
$
234
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
California
0.3
$
117
$
361.73
$
68
$
210.71
58.2
%
$
49
Florida
0.3
111
406.52
56
205.17
50.5
55
Michigan
—
20
492.23
11
255.98
52.0
9
Ohio
0.1
54
805.96
34
505.10
62.7
20
Texas
0.9
315
341.18
226
245.82
72.0
89
Washington
0.1
98
756.26
64
490.84
64.9
34
Other (1)
0.2
92
501.13
63
344.61
68.8
29
1.9
$
807
$
415.94
$
522
$
269.14
64.7
%
$
285
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
California
0.4
$
122
$
334.47
$
52
$
141.73
42.4
%
$
70
Florida
0.3
145
468.36
22
73.13
15.6
123
Michigan
0.1
28
254.69
16
145.49
57.1
12
New Mexico
0.1
65
429.19
37
246.77
57.5
28
Ohio
0.1
57
458.48
40
319.53
69.7
17
Texas
1.4
451
318.93
306
216.83
68.0
145
Washington
0.2
95
653.89
71
486.90
74.5
24
Other (2)
—
15
NM
(12
)
NM
NM
27
2.6
$
978
$
373.67
$
532
$
203.34
54.4
%
$
446
__________________
(1)
“Other” includes the New Mexico, Utah and Wisconsin health plans, which are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results in 2019.
(2)
“Other” includes the Utah and Wisconsin health plans, where the Company did not participate in the Marketplace in 2018. Therefore, the ratios for 2018 periods are not meaningful (NM).
HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA — TOTAL
Member
Months
Premium Revenue
Medical Care Costs
MCR
Medical Margin
Total
PMPM
Total
PMPM
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
California
1.8
$
560
$
312.21
$
450
$
250.87
80.4
%
$
110
Florida
0.4
176
408.99
150
350.47
85.7
26
Illinois
0.6
242
364.15
215
323.96
89.0
27
Michigan
1.1
413
378.86
338
310.05
81.8
75
Ohio
1.0
654
703.09
572
613.85
87.3
82
Puerto Rico
0.6
122
198.95
109
177.56
89.2
13
South Carolina
0.4
140
362.24
125
322.55
89.0
15
Texas
1.0
765
700.15
668
611.53
87.3
97
Washington
2.5
662
271.96
570
234.05
86.1
92
Other (1) (2)
0.8
315
410.27
269
350.76
85.5
46
10.2
$
4,049
$
396.87
$
3,466
$
339.72
85.6
%
$
583
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
California
2.0
$
590
$
301.73
$
462
$
236.04
78.2
%
$
128
Florida
1.3
477
394.38
400
331.13
84.0
77
Illinois
0.6
203
311.60
170
261.59
84.0
33
Michigan
1.2
403
340.08
338
285.78
84.0
65
New Mexico (2)
0.7
344
464.90
308
416.99
89.7
36
Ohio
1.0
566
567.96
505
506.66
89.2
61
Puerto Rico
0.9
184
188.26
165
168.20
89.3
19
South Carolina
0.4
123
350.22
107
304.20
86.9
16
Texas
1.4
798
585.50
670
492.23
84.1
128
Washington
2.4
627
268.84
567
242.80
90.3
60
Other (1)
0.5
199
360.90
158
285.65
79.1
41
12.4
$
4,514
$
366.57
$
3,850
$
312.68
85.3
%
$
664
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
California
3.6
$
1,115
$
307.88
$
931
$
257.10
83.5
%
$
184
Florida
1.0
399
401.69
303
305.23
76.0
96
Illinois
1.3
469
356.16
400
303.50
85.2
69
Michigan
2.2
818
371.91
669
304.10
81.8
149
Ohio
1.9
1,274
684.77
1,124
604.12
88.2
150
Puerto Rico
1.2
224
181.91
199
161.40
88.7
25
South Carolina
0.8
276
362.68
240
315.84
87.1
36
Texas
2.2
1,512
675.34
1,309
584.90
86.6
203
Washington
4.9
1,323
271.34
1,185
242.96
89.5
138
Other
1.5
591
397.61
477
320.90
80.7
114
20.6
$
8,001
$
388.66
$
6,837
$
332.11
85.5
%
$
1,164
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
California
4.0
$
1,133
$
286.07
$
905
$
228.44
79.9
%
$
228
Florida
2.5
904
367.18
729
296.29
80.7
175
Illinois
1.1
344
305.94
292
259.87
84.9
52
Michigan
2.4
792
335.59
678
287.23
85.6
114
New Mexico
1.5
697
464.11
637
424.58
91.5
60
Ohio
2.0
1,143
566.77
982
486.79
85.9
161
Puerto Rico
1.9
370
190.68
339
174.74
91.6
31
South Carolina
0.7
245
349.15
211
300.87
86.2
34
Texas
2.8
1,589
567.95
1,335
477.43
84.1
254
Washington
4.7
1,250
267.01
1,171
250.05
93.6
79
Other
1.1
370
333.35
293
263.24
79.0
77
24.7
$
8,837
$
358.40
$
7,572
$
307.11
85.7
%
$
1,265
__________________
(1)
“Other” includes the Idaho, Mississippi, New York, Utah and Wisconsin health plans, which are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results.
(2)
In 2019, “Other” includes the New Mexico health plan. The New Mexico health plan’s Medicaid contract terminated on December 31, 2018, and therefore its 2019 results are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
The following table provides details of the Company’s medical care costs for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Amount
PMPM
% of
Total
Amount
PMPM
% of
Total
Fee for service
$
2,594
$
254.36
74.8
%
$
2,861
$
232.40
74.4
%
Pharmacy
429
42.06
12.4
567
46.05
14.7
Capitation
288
28.17
8.3
282
22.89
7.3
Other
155
15.13
4.5
140
11.34
3.6
$
3,466
$
339.72
100.0
%
$
3,850
$
312.68
100.0
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Amount
PMPM
% of
Total
Amount
PMPM
% of
Total
Fee for service
$
5,108
$
248.18
74.7
%
$
5,606
$
227.38
74.1
%
Pharmacy
842
40.88
12.3
1,150
46.66
15.2
Capitation
573
27.81
8.4
594
24.09
7.8
Other
314
15.24
4.6
222
8.98
2.9
$
6,837
$
332.11
100.0
%
$
7,572
$
307.11
100.0
%
The following table provides details of the Company’s medical claims and benefits payable as of the dates indicated:
June 30,
Dec. 31,
2019
2018
Fee-for-service claims incurred but not paid (IBNP)
$
1,346
$
1,562
Pharmacy payable
117
115
Capitation payable
63
52
Other (1)
241
232
$
1,767
$
1,961
______________________
(1)
“Other” medical claims and benefits payable include amounts payable to certain providers for which the Company acts as an intermediary on behalf of various state agencies without assuming financial risk. Such receipts and payments do not impact the Company’s consolidated statements of income. As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company had recorded non-risk provider payables of approximately $112 million and $107 million, respectively.
CHANGE IN MEDICAL CLAIMS AND BENEFITS PAYABLE
(Dollars in millions)
The Company’s claims liability includes a provision for adverse claims deviation based on historical experience and other factors including, but not limited to, variations in claims payment patterns, changes in utilization and cost trends, known outbreaks of disease, and large claims. The Company’s reserving methodology is consistently applied across all periods presented. The amounts displayed for “Components of medical care costs related to: Prior period” represent the amount by which the original estimate of claims and benefits payable at the beginning of the period was more than the actual amount of the liability based on information (principally the payment of claims) developed since that liability was first reported. The following table presents the components of the change in medical claims and benefits payable for the periods indicated:
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2019
2018
Medical claims and benefits payable, beginning balance
$
1,961
$
2,192
$
2,192
Components of medical care costs related to:
Current period
7,069
7,870
15,478
Prior period (1)
(232
)
(298
)
(341
)
Total medical care costs
6,837
7,572
15,137
Change in non-risk and other provider payables
4
56
13
Payments for medical care costs related to:
Current period
5,585
6,248
13,671
Prior period
1,450
1,652
1,710
Total paid
7,035
7,900
15,381
Medical claims and benefits payable, ending balance
$
1,767
$
1,920
$
1,961
Days in claims payable, fee for service (2)
48
49
53
(1)
The June 30, 2018, amount includes the 2018 benefit of the 2017 Marketplace CSR reimbursement of $76 million. December 31, 2018, includes the 2018 benefit of the 2017 Marketplace CSR reimbursement of $81 million.
(2)
Claims payable includes primarily IBNP. It also includes certain fee-for-service payables reported in “Other” medical claims and benefits payable amounting to $35 million, $33 million and $43 million, as of June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
SUMMARY OF NON-RUN RATE ITEMS AFFECTING CURRENT QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(In millions, except per diluted share amounts)
The table below summarizes the impact of certain expenses and other items that management believes are not indicative of longer-term business trends and operations. The individual items presented below increase (decrease) income before income tax expense.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Amount
Per
Diluted
Share (1)
Amount
Per
Diluted
Share (1)
Amount
Per
Diluted
Share (1)
Amount
Per
Diluted
Share (1)
Restructuring costs
$
(2
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(8
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(5
)
$
(0.05
)
(33
)
(0.39
)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
14
0.17
(5
)
(0.06
)
17
0.21
(15
)
(0.21
)
$
12
$
0.15
$
(13
)
$
(0.16
)
$
12
$
0.16
$
(48
)
$
(0.60
)
______________________
(1)
Except for permanent differences between GAAP and tax (such as certain expenses that are not deductible for tax purposes), per diluted share amounts are generally calculated at the statutory income tax rate of 22.6% and 22% for 2019 and 2018, respectively.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses non-generally accepted accounting principles, or non-GAAP, financial measures as supplemental metrics in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, making financing and business decisions, and forecasting and planning for future periods. For these reasons, management believes such measures are useful supplemental measures to investors in comparing the Company’s performance to the performance of other public companies in the health care industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or superior to, GAAP measures. See further information regarding non-GAAP measures below the tables.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
196
$
202
$
394
$
309
Adjustments:
Depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software
22
33
47
67
Interest expense
22
32
45
65
Income tax expense
61
103
123
175
EBITDA
$
301
$
370
$
609
$
616
Adjustments made to GAAP measures used to calculate the non-GAAP measures used in this news release follow:
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”): Net income on a GAAP basis less depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software, interest expense and income tax expense. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful in assessing the Company’s ability to meet the cash demands of its operating units.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Amount
Per
Diluted
Share
Amount
Per
Diluted
Share
Amount
Per
Diluted
Share
Amount
Per
Diluted
Share
Net income
$
196
$
3.06
$
202
$
3.02
$
394
$
6.04
$
309
$
4.68
Adjustment:
Amortization of intangible assets
4
0.07
5
0.08
9
0.14
10
0.16
Income tax effect (1)
(1
)
(0.02
)
(1
)
(0.02
)
(2
)
(0.03
)
(2
)
(0.04
)
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax effect
3
0.05
4
0.06
7
0.11
8
0.12
Adjusted net income
$
199
$
3.11
$
206
$
3.08
$
401
$
6.15
$
317
$
4.80
________________________
(1)
Income tax effect of adjustments calculated at the blended federal and state statutory tax rate of 22.6% and 22% for 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Adjustments made to GAAP measures used to calculate the non-GAAP measures used in this news release follow:
Adjusted net income: Net income on a GAAP basis less amortization of intangible assets, net of income tax effect calculated at the statutory tax rate. The Company believes that adjusted net income is helpful in assessing the Company’s financial performance exclusive of the non-cash impact of the amortization of purchased intangibles.
Adjusted net income per diluted share: Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.
2019 REVISED GUIDANCE
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Low End
High End
(In millions)
Net income
$
725
$
740
Adjustments:
Depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software