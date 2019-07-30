Molina Healthcare : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/30/2019 | 04:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Raises Full Year 2019 Earnings Guidance Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $196 million, or $3.06 per diluted share compared to net income of $202 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Financial results for the second quarter of 2019, are summarized below: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except per share results) Premium Revenue $4,049 $4,514 $8,001 $8,837 Total Revenue $4,193 $4,883 $8,312 $9,529 Pre-Tax Income $257 $305 $517 $484 Net Income $196 $202 $394 $309 EPS - Diluted $3.06 $3.02 $6.04 $4.68 MCR 85.6 % 85.3 % 85.5 % 85.7 % G&A Ratio 7.8 % 6.9 % 7.6 % 7.2 % Pre-Tax Margin 6.1 % 6.2 % 6.2 % 5.1 % Effective Tax Rate 24.0 % 33.8 % 23.9 % 36.2 % After-Tax Margin 4.7 % 4.1 % 4.7 % 3.2 % Highlights include: Premium revenue was $4.0 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 10.3% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2018, which was in line with the Company’s expectations.

Medical care ratio (MCR) was 85.6% in the second quarter of 2019, and 85.3% for the second quarter of 2018.

General and administrative (G&A) expense ratio increased to 7.8% in the second quarter, compared to 6.9% for the second quarter of 2018.

The second quarter results benefited from $12 million, or $0.15 per share, net gain for the repayment of convertible notes and restructuring costs.

After-tax margin was 4.7% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.1% in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the net gain, after tax margin would have been 4.4% for the second quarter of 2019.

Cash at the parent company amounted to $467 million as of June 30, 2019.

Operating cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $156 million.

Raised full year 2019 earnings guidance to $11.20 - $11.50 from $10.50 - $11.00, which does not include any future prior-period reserve development. “We are very pleased with our strong start to the year, a year in which we intend to demonstrate that we can sustain our attractive margin profile while pivoting to growth,” said Joe Zubretsky, president and CEO. “The business continues to generate significant excess cash flow and our revenue growth initiatives are well under way. Our quarter and year to date results, and the earnings trajectory of our entire portfolio of businesses leading into the second half of the year, give us the confidence to raise full year guidance.” Premium Revenue Premium revenue for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 10.3% to $4.0 billion compared to $4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018, which was in line with Company expectations. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, premium revenue decreased 9.5% to $8.0 billion from $8.8 billion for the comparable period in 2018. In both periods, the lower premium revenue is primarily a result of lower Medicaid membership due to the previously announced loss of the New Mexico Medicaid contract, along with the resizing of the Florida Medicaid contract and the related transition out of all but two Florida regions as reported throughout 2018. Medical Care Ratio The consolidated MCR for the second quarter of 2019 was 85.6% compared to 85.3% in the second quarter of 2018. Favorable prior period development for the second quarter was $28 million pre-tax. The MCR for the six months ended June 30, 2019, improved to 85.5% compared to 85.7% for the comparable period in 2018, due to a combination of the following: The Medicaid MCR improved to 88.3% compared to 90.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to improvement in the TANF and ABD programs, partially offset by an increased MCR in the Medicaid Expansion program, primarily in California.

improved to 88.3% compared to 90.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to improvement in the TANF and ABD programs, partially offset by an increased MCR in the Medicaid Expansion program, primarily in California. The Medicare MCR was relatively stable at 85.0% compared to 84.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

was relatively stable at 85.0% compared to 84.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Marketplace MCR was 64.7% compared to 54.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The prior period was positively impacted by the Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR) reimbursement. In addition, the current year was impacted by a relatively smaller benefit from prior year Marketplace risk adjustment compared to 2018. General and Administrative Expense Ratio The general and administrative expenses were 7.8% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 6.9% in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the G&A ratio was 7.6% compared to 7.2% in the comparable prior-year period. In both periods, the year-over-year increases are mainly associated with the decrease in premium revenue. Interest Expense The second quarter interest expense was $22 million compared to $32 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decline was due to continued repayment of debt. Restructuring Costs/Other Income and Expenses The second quarter results benefited from a $14 million gain on the repayment of convertible notes in the current period, offset somewhat by $2 million in restructuring costs, resulting in a $0.15 net benefit per diluted share. Balance Sheet Cash at the parent company amounted to $467 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $443 million as of March 31, 2019. During the quarter the Company received $345 million of dividends from the regulated health plan subsidiaries. The Company made $139 million in principal repayments on the convertible notes during the quarter and $185 million in repayments since the beginning of the year. The impact of capital deployment actions in the quarter resulted in lower interest expense, a gain on repayment of the convertible notes and a lower share count. Cash Flow Operating cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $156 million and is lower compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to timing of government payments. Outlook The Company raised its full year 2019 earnings guidance range to $11.20 to $11.50 per diluted share, with a midpoint of $11.35, from previously issued guidance of $10.50 to $11.00. Guidance is based on the following: Assumes no future restructuring or one-time significant items; and

Assumes no future prior period development. July 30, 2019 (1) April 29, 2019 (1) (current) (previous) Premium revenue $16.1B $15.9B Medicaid $12.3B $12.2B Medicare $2.2B $2.2B Marketplace $1.6B $1.5B Premium tax revenue $450M $425M Investment income and other revenue $115M $115M Total revenue $16.7B $16.4B Medical care costs $13.8B $13.6B General and administrative expenses $1.3B $1.3B Premium tax expenses $450M $425M EBITDA (2) $1,135M - $1,160M $1,080M - $1,120M Depreciation and amortization $90M $90M Interest expense and other expenses, net $90M $90M Income before income taxes $955M - $980M $900M - $940M Net income $725M - $740M $680M - $710M Net income per share $11.20 - $11.50 $10.50 - $11.00 Diluted weighted average shares 64.5M 64.7M End-of-year membership: Medicaid and Medicare 3.1M 3.1M Marketplace 270K - 280K 270K - 280K Operating Statistics: Medical care ratio 86% 86% G&A ratio 7.7% 7.7% Effective income tax expense rate 24.2% 24.5% After-tax margin 4.2% - 4.4% 4.1% - 4.3% Medicaid 3% 3% Medicare 7% 6% Marketplace 11% 11% __________________ (1) All amounts are rounded and approximations. Conference Call Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Molina Healthcare's second quarter 2019 results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (877) 883-0183 and the confirmation number is 0428160. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering confirmation number 10132714. A live audio broadcast of this conference call will be available on Molina Healthcare's website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. About Molina Healthcare Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.4 million members as of June 30, 2019. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com. Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 This earnings release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s revised 2019 guidance, as well as its plans, expectations, and anticipated future events. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019. These reports can be accessed under the investor relations tab of the Company’s website or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company can give no assurances that its forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by its forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of July 30, 2019, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except per-share amounts) Revenue: Premium revenue $ 4,049 $ 4,514 $ 8,001 $ 8,837 Premium tax revenue 110 106 248 210 Health insurer fees reimbursed — 104 — 165 Service revenue — 127 — 261 Investment income and other revenue 34 32 63 56 Total revenue 4,193 4,883 8,312 9,529 Operating expenses: Medical care costs 3,466 3,850 6,837 7,572 General and administrative expenses 328 335 630 687 Premium tax expenses 110 106 248 210 Health insurer fees — 99 — 174 Depreciation and amortization 22 25 47 51 Restructuring costs 2 8 5 33 Cost of service revenue — 118 — 238 Total operating expenses 3,928 4,541 7,767 8,965 Operating income 265 342 545 564 Other expenses, net: Interest expense 22 32 45 65 Other (income) expenses, net (14 ) 5 (17 ) 15 Total other expenses, net 8 37 28 80 Income before income tax expense 257 305 517 484 Income tax expense 61 103 123 175 Net income $ 196 $ 202 $ 394 $ 309 Net income per share, diluted $ 3.06 $ 3.02 $ 6.04 $ 4.68 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 64.0 66.7 65.1 66.0 Operating Statistics: Medical care ratio 85.6 % 85.3 % 85.5 % 85.7 % G&A ratio 7.8 % 6.9 % 7.6 % 7.2 % Premium tax ratio 2.6 % 2.3 % 3.0 % 2.3 % Effective income tax expense rate 24.0 % 33.8 % 23.9 % 36.2 % After-tax margin 4.7 % 4.1 % 4.7 % 3.2 % Medicaid 3.1 % 2.3 % 3.0 % 1.6 % Medicare 7.1 % 5.7 % 7.4 % 4.9 % Marketplace 11.2 % 16.9 % 13.6 % 17.4 % CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, Dec. 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited (Dollars in millions,

except per-share

amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,253 $ 2,826 Investments 2,070 1,681 Receivables 1,239 1,330 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132 149 Derivative asset 169 476 Total current assets 5,863 6,462 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net 373 241 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 180 190 Restricted investments 98 120 Deferred income taxes 70 117 Other assets 106 24 $ 6,690 $ 7,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Medical claims and benefits payable $ 1,767 $ 1,961 Amounts due government agencies 984 967 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 373 390 Deferred revenue 30 211 Current portion of long-term debt 65 241 Derivative liability 169 476 Total current liabilities 3,388 4,246 Long-term debt 1,241 1,020 Finance lease liabilities 232 197 Other long-term liabilities 93 44 Total liabilities 4,954 5,507 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150 million shares authorized; outstanding: 63 million shares at June 30, 2019 and 62 million shares at December 31, 2018 — — Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 240 643 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5 (8 ) Retained earnings 1,491 1,012 Total stockholders’ equity 1,736 1,647 $ 6,690 $ 7,154 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Operating activities: Net income $ 196 $ 202 $ 394 $ 309 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22 36 47 73 Deferred income taxes 4 — 19 (6 ) Share-based compensation 10 7 19 13 Amortization of convertible senior notes and finance lease liabilities 1 6 4 13 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (14 ) 5 (17 ) 15 Non-cash restructuring costs — — — 17 Other, net — 2 3 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 120 (232 ) 91 (315 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2 ) 58 18 (181 ) Medical claims and benefits payable (228 ) (104 ) (194 ) (267 ) Amounts due government agencies 52 33 17 205 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (31 ) 30 (61 ) 349 Deferred revenue (177 ) (172 ) (181 ) (42 ) Income taxes (46 ) 49 (3 ) 127 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (93 ) (80 ) 156 314 Investing activities: Purchases of investments (977 ) (525 ) (1,162 ) (914 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 425 792 791 1,335 Purchases of property, equipment, and capitalized software (14 ) (10 ) (20 ) (14 ) Other, net 2 (4 ) (2 ) (9 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (564 ) 253 (393 ) 398 Financing activities: Repayment of principal amount of 1.125% Convertible Notes (139 ) (89 ) (185 ) (89 ) Cash paid for partial settlement of 1.125% Conversion Option (358 ) (134 ) (473 ) (134 ) Cash received for partial termination of 1.125% Call Option 358 134 473 134 Cash paid for partial termination of 1.125% Warrants (321 ) (113 ) (424 ) (113 ) Proceeds from borrowings under Term Loan Facility 120 — 220 — Repayment of Credit Facility — (300 ) — (300 ) Other, net 26 4 27 (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (314 ) (498 ) (362 ) (503 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (971 ) (325 ) (599 ) 209 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,298 3,824 2,926 3,290 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,327 $ 3,499 $ 2,327 $ 3,499 HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT MEMBERSHIP June 30,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Ending Membership by Government Program: TANF and CHIP 2,008,000 2,295,000 2,464,000 Medicaid Expansion 595,000 660,000 675,000 ABD 359,000 406,000 415,000 Total Medicaid 2,962,000 3,361,000 3,554,000 MMP - Integrated 57,000 54,000 55,000 Medicare Special Needs Plans 43,000 44,000 45,000 Total Medicare 100,000 98,000 100,000 Total Medicaid and Medicare 3,062,000 3,459,000 3,654,000 Marketplace 308,000 362,000 409,000 3,370,000 3,821,000 4,063,000 Ending Membership by Health Plan: California 590,000 608,000 639,000 Florida (1) 142,000 313,000 398,000 Illinois 221,000 224,000 219,000 Michigan 360,000 383,000 397,000 New Mexico (1) 26,000 222,000 241,000 Ohio 297,000 302,000 320,000 Puerto Rico 200,000 252,000 326,000 South Carolina 130,000 120,000 114,000 Texas 360,000 423,000 450,000 Washington 811,000 781,000 776,000 Other (2) 233,000 193,000 183,000 3,370,000 3,821,000 4,063,000 __________________ (1) The Company’s Medicaid contracts in New Mexico and in all but two regions in Florida terminated in late 2018 and early 2019. During 2019, the Company continues to serve Medicare and Marketplace members in both Florida and New Mexico, as well as Medicaid members in two regions in Florida. (2) “Other” includes the Idaho, Mississippi, New York, Utah and Wisconsin health plans, which are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results. UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (In millions, except percentages and per-member per-month amounts) HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA — BY GOVERNMENT PROGRAM Member Months (1) Premium Revenue Medical Care Costs MCR (2) Medical

Margin Total PMPM Total PMPM Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 TANF and CHIP 6.1 $ 1,196 $ 196.36 $ 1,048 $ 172.13 87.7 % $ 148 Medicaid Expansion 1.8 695 384.94 594 328.85 85.4 101 ABD 1.1 1,176 1,088.48 1,061 981.84 90.2 115 Total Medicaid 9.0 3,067 341.72 2,703 301.15 88.1 364 MMP 0.1 406 2,421.89 356 2,118.95 87.5 50 Medicare 0.2 166 1,296.99 132 1,034.43 79.8 34 Total Medicare 0.3 572 1,934.17 488 1,648.73 85.2 84 Total Medicaid and Medicare 9.3 3,639 392.52 3,191 344.14 87.7 448 Marketplace 0.9 410 440.20 275 295.71 67.2 135 10.2 $ 4,049 $ 396.87 $ 3,466 $ 339.72 85.6 % $ 583 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 TANF and CHIP 7.5 $ 1,393 $ 186.18 $ 1,205 $ 161.13 86.5 % $ 188 Medicaid Expansion 2.1 761 372.04 676 330.83 88.9 85 ABD 1.3 1,288 1,033.34 1,209 969.27 93.8 79 Total Medicaid 10.9 3,442 319.52 3,090 286.89 89.8 352 MMP 0.1 367 2,224.30 313 1,893.91 85.1 54 Medicare 0.2 157 1,168.40 133 989.33 84.7 24 Total Medicare 0.3 524 1,751.49 446 1,488.85 85.0 78 Total Medicaid and Medicare 11.2 3,966 358.23 3,536 319.37 89.2 430 Marketplace 1.2 548 440.93 314 253.04 57.4 234 12.4 $ 4,514 $ 366.57 $ 3,850 $ 312.68 85.3 % $ 664 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 TANF and CHIP 12.3 $ 2,369 $ 192.83 $ 2,070 $ 168.56 87.4 % $ 299 Medicaid Expansion 3.6 1,359 377.30 1,188 329.65 87.4 171 ABD 2.2 2,343 1,078.40 2,103 967.59 89.7 240 Total Medicaid 18.1 6,071 336.20 5,361 296.85 88.3 710 MMP 0.3 794 2,388.88 689 2,073.30 86.8 105 Medicare 0.3 329 1,290.88 265 1,041.06 80.6 64 Total Medicare 0.6 1,123 1,911.98 954 1,624.97 85.0 169 Total Medicaid and Medicare 18.7 7,194 385.82 6,315 338.67 87.8 879 Marketplace 1.9 807 415.94 522 269.14 64.7 285 20.6 $ 8,001 $ 388.66 $ 6,837 $ 332.11 85.5 % $ 1,164 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 TANF and CHIP 14.9 $ 2,766 $ 185.66 $ 2,477 $ 166.32 89.6 % $ 289 Medicaid Expansion 4.1 1,513 372.39 1,317 324.19 87.1 196 ABD 2.5 2,542 1,023.83 2,364 951.99 93.0 178 Total Medicaid 21.5 6,821 318.11 6,158 287.22 90.3 663 MMP 0.3 724 2,180.86 618 1,858.87 85.2 106 Medicare 0.3 314 1,178.58 264 992.05 84.2 50 Total Medicare 0.6 1,038 1,735.05 882 1,473.30 84.9 156 Total Medicaid and Medicare 22.1 7,859 356.59 7,040 319.43 89.6 819 Marketplace 2.6 978 373.67 532 203.34 54.4 446 24.7 $ 8,837 $ 358.40 $ 7,572 $ 307.11 85.7 % $ 1,265 __________________ (1) A member month is defined as the aggregate of each month’s ending membership for the period presented. (2) The MCR represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenue. HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA — MEDICAID AND MEDICARE Member Months Premium Revenue Medical Care Costs MCR Medical

Margin Total PMPM Total PMPM Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 California 1.6 $ 499 $ 305.40 $ 415 $ 253.85 83.1 % $ 84 Florida 0.3 126 417.10 120 399.22 95.7 6 Illinois 0.6 242 364.15 215 323.96 89.0 27 Michigan 1.1 403 376.39 332 310.08 82.4 71 Ohio 0.9 630 701.22 553 615.59 87.8 77 Puerto Rico 0.6 122 198.95 109 177.56 89.2 13 South Carolina 0.4 140 362.24 125 322.55 89.0 15 Texas 0.7 598 916.74 551 844.02 92.1 47 Washington 2.4 611 257.79 535 225.67 87.5 76 Other (1) (2) 0.7 268 394.85 236 347.43 88.0 32 9.3 $ 3,639 $ 392.52 $ 3,191 $ 344.14 87.7 % $ 448 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 California 1.8 $ 517 $ 289.80 $ 441 $ 247.36 85.4 % $ 76 Florida 1.2 377 353.81 362 339.31 95.9 15 Illinois 0.6 203 311.60 170 261.59 84.0 33 Michigan 1.2 388 342.45 331 292.20 85.3 57 New Mexico (2) 0.7 313 469.88 290 435.36 92.7 23 Ohio 1.0 535 571.08 482 514.57 90.1 53 Puerto Rico 0.9 184 188.26 165 168.20 89.3 19 South Carolina 0.4 123 350.22 107 304.20 86.9 16 Texas 0.7 576 835.66 510 740.55 88.6 66 Washington 2.2 571 252.61 526 232.49 92.0 45 Other (1) 0.5 179 322.99 152 274.59 85.0 27 11.2 $ 3,966 $ 358.23 $ 3,536 $ 319.37 89.2 % $ 430 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 California 3.3 $ 998 $ 302.59 $ 863 $ 261.66 86.5 % $ 135 Florida 0.7 288 399.86 247 343.24 85.8 41 Illinois 1.3 469 356.16 400 303.50 85.2 69 Michigan 2.2 798 369.66 658 305.00 82.5 140 Ohio 1.8 1,220 680.20 1,090 607.85 89.4 130 Puerto Rico 1.2 224 181.91 199 161.40 88.7 25 South Carolina 0.8 276 362.68 240 315.84 87.1 36 Texas 1.3 1,197 909.59 1,083 822.59 90.4 114 Washington 4.8 1,225 258.10 1,121 236.19 91.5 104 Other (1) (2) 1.3 499 383.07 414 317.56 82.9 85 18.7 $ 7,194 $ 385.82 $ 6,315 $ 338.67 87.8 % $ 879 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 California 3.6 $ 1,011 $ 281.14 $ 853 $ 237.26 84.4 % $ 158 Florida 2.2 759 352.68 707 328.26 93.1 52 Illinois 1.1 344 305.94 292 259.87 84.9 52 Michigan 2.3 764 339.56 662 294.19 86.6 102 New Mexico 1.4 632 468.00 600 444.44 95.0 32 Ohio 1.9 1,086 573.87 942 497.75 86.7 144 Puerto Rico 1.9 370 190.68 339 174.74 91.6 31 South Carolina 0.7 245 349.15 211 300.87 86.2 34 Texas 1.4 1,138 822.72 1,029 744.05 90.4 109 Washington 4.5 1,155 254.64 1,100 242.48 95.2 55 Other (1) 1.1 355 318.94 305 273.97 85.9 50 22.1 $ 7,859 $ 356.59 $ 7,040 $ 319.43 89.6 % $ 819 __________________ (1) “Other” includes the Idaho, Mississippi, New York, Utah and Wisconsin health plans, which are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results. (2) In 2019, “Other” includes the New Mexico health plan. The New Mexico health plan’s Medicaid contract terminated on December 31, 2018, and therefore its 2019 results are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results. HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA — MARKETPLACE Member

Months Premium Revenue Medical Care Costs MCR Medical

Margin Total PMPM Total PMPM Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 California 0.2 $ 61 $ 382.22 $ 35 $ 220.31 57.6 % $ 26 Florida 0.1 50 390.03 30 236.50 60.6 20 Michigan — 10 521.67 6 308.37 59.1 4 Ohio 0.1 24 754.67 19 565.69 75.0 5 Texas 0.3 167 379.29 117 267.12 70.4 50 Washington 0.1 51 803.11 35 548.48 68.3 16 Other (1) 0.1 47 527.41 33 376.04 71.3 14 0.9 $ 410 $ 440.20 $ 275 $ 295.71 67.2 % $ 135 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 California 0.2 $ 73 $ 426.16 $ 21 $ 117.92 27.7 % $ 52 Florida 0.1 100 698.31 38 269.86 38.6 62 Michigan — 15 288.67 7 146.97 50.9 8 New Mexico — 31 418.82 18 247.06 59.0 13 Ohio — 31 518.64 23 381.46 73.6 8 Texas 0.7 222 330.12 160 238.72 72.3 62 Washington 0.2 56 787.80 41 572.48 72.7 15 Other (2) — 20 NM 6 NM NM 14 1.2 $ 548 $ 440.93 $ 314 $ 253.04 57.4 % $ 234 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 California 0.3 $ 117 $ 361.73 $ 68 $ 210.71 58.2 % $ 49 Florida 0.3 111 406.52 56 205.17 50.5 55 Michigan — 20 492.23 11 255.98 52.0 9 Ohio 0.1 54 805.96 34 505.10 62.7 20 Texas 0.9 315 341.18 226 245.82 72.0 89 Washington 0.1 98 756.26 64 490.84 64.9 34 Other (1) 0.2 92 501.13 63 344.61 68.8 29 1.9 $ 807 $ 415.94 $ 522 $ 269.14 64.7 % $ 285 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 California 0.4 $ 122 $ 334.47 $ 52 $ 141.73 42.4 % $ 70 Florida 0.3 145 468.36 22 73.13 15.6 123 Michigan 0.1 28 254.69 16 145.49 57.1 12 New Mexico 0.1 65 429.19 37 246.77 57.5 28 Ohio 0.1 57 458.48 40 319.53 69.7 17 Texas 1.4 451 318.93 306 216.83 68.0 145 Washington 0.2 95 653.89 71 486.90 74.5 24 Other (2) — 15 NM (12 ) NM NM 27 2.6 $ 978 $ 373.67 $ 532 $ 203.34 54.4 % $ 446 __________________ (1) “Other” includes the New Mexico, Utah and Wisconsin health plans, which are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results in 2019. (2) “Other” includes the Utah and Wisconsin health plans, where the Company did not participate in the Marketplace in 2018. Therefore, the ratios for 2018 periods are not meaningful (NM). HEALTH PLANS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA — TOTAL Member Months Premium Revenue Medical Care Costs MCR Medical Margin Total PMPM Total PMPM Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 California 1.8 $ 560 $ 312.21 $ 450 $ 250.87 80.4 % $ 110 Florida 0.4 176 408.99 150 350.47 85.7 26 Illinois 0.6 242 364.15 215 323.96 89.0 27 Michigan 1.1 413 378.86 338 310.05 81.8 75 Ohio 1.0 654 703.09 572 613.85 87.3 82 Puerto Rico 0.6 122 198.95 109 177.56 89.2 13 South Carolina 0.4 140 362.24 125 322.55 89.0 15 Texas 1.0 765 700.15 668 611.53 87.3 97 Washington 2.5 662 271.96 570 234.05 86.1 92 Other (1) (2) 0.8 315 410.27 269 350.76 85.5 46 10.2 $ 4,049 $ 396.87 $ 3,466 $ 339.72 85.6 % $ 583 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 California 2.0 $ 590 $ 301.73 $ 462 $ 236.04 78.2 % $ 128 Florida 1.3 477 394.38 400 331.13 84.0 77 Illinois 0.6 203 311.60 170 261.59 84.0 33 Michigan 1.2 403 340.08 338 285.78 84.0 65 New Mexico (2) 0.7 344 464.90 308 416.99 89.7 36 Ohio 1.0 566 567.96 505 506.66 89.2 61 Puerto Rico 0.9 184 188.26 165 168.20 89.3 19 South Carolina 0.4 123 350.22 107 304.20 86.9 16 Texas 1.4 798 585.50 670 492.23 84.1 128 Washington 2.4 627 268.84 567 242.80 90.3 60 Other (1) 0.5 199 360.90 158 285.65 79.1 41 12.4 $ 4,514 $ 366.57 $ 3,850 $ 312.68 85.3 % $ 664 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 California 3.6 $ 1,115 $ 307.88 $ 931 $ 257.10 83.5 % $ 184 Florida 1.0 399 401.69 303 305.23 76.0 96 Illinois 1.3 469 356.16 400 303.50 85.2 69 Michigan 2.2 818 371.91 669 304.10 81.8 149 Ohio 1.9 1,274 684.77 1,124 604.12 88.2 150 Puerto Rico 1.2 224 181.91 199 161.40 88.7 25 South Carolina 0.8 276 362.68 240 315.84 87.1 36 Texas 2.2 1,512 675.34 1,309 584.90 86.6 203 Washington 4.9 1,323 271.34 1,185 242.96 89.5 138 Other 1.5 591 397.61 477 320.90 80.7 114 20.6 $ 8,001 $ 388.66 $ 6,837 $ 332.11 85.5 % $ 1,164 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 California 4.0 $ 1,133 $ 286.07 $ 905 $ 228.44 79.9 % $ 228 Florida 2.5 904 367.18 729 296.29 80.7 175 Illinois 1.1 344 305.94 292 259.87 84.9 52 Michigan 2.4 792 335.59 678 287.23 85.6 114 New Mexico 1.5 697 464.11 637 424.58 91.5 60 Ohio 2.0 1,143 566.77 982 486.79 85.9 161 Puerto Rico 1.9 370 190.68 339 174.74 91.6 31 South Carolina 0.7 245 349.15 211 300.87 86.2 34 Texas 2.8 1,589 567.95 1,335 477.43 84.1 254 Washington 4.7 1,250 267.01 1,171 250.05 93.6 79 Other 1.1 370 333.35 293 263.24 79.0 77 24.7 $ 8,837 $ 358.40 $ 7,572 $ 307.11 85.7 % $ 1,265 __________________ (1) “Other” includes the Idaho, Mississippi, New York, Utah and Wisconsin health plans, which are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results. (2) In 2019, “Other” includes the New Mexico health plan. The New Mexico health plan’s Medicaid contract terminated on December 31, 2018, and therefore its 2019 results are not individually significant to the Company’s consolidated operating results. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA The following table provides details of the Company’s medical care costs for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Amount PMPM % of

Total Amount PMPM % of

Total Fee for service $ 2,594 $ 254.36 74.8 % $ 2,861 $ 232.40 74.4 % Pharmacy 429 42.06 12.4 567 46.05 14.7 Capitation 288 28.17 8.3 282 22.89 7.3 Other 155 15.13 4.5 140 11.34 3.6 $ 3,466 $ 339.72 100.0 % $ 3,850 $ 312.68 100.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Amount PMPM % of Total Amount PMPM % of Total Fee for service $ 5,108 $ 248.18 74.7 % $ 5,606 $ 227.38 74.1 % Pharmacy 842 40.88 12.3 1,150 46.66 15.2 Capitation 573 27.81 8.4 594 24.09 7.8 Other 314 15.24 4.6 222 8.98 2.9 $ 6,837 $ 332.11 100.0 % $ 7,572 $ 307.11 100.0 % The following table provides details of the Company’s medical claims and benefits payable as of the dates indicated: June 30, Dec. 31, 2019 2018 Fee-for-service claims incurred but not paid (IBNP) $ 1,346 $ 1,562 Pharmacy payable 117 115 Capitation payable 63 52 Other (1) 241 232 $ 1,767 $ 1,961 ______________________ (1) “Other” medical claims and benefits payable include amounts payable to certain providers for which the Company acts as an intermediary on behalf of various state agencies without assuming financial risk. Such receipts and payments do not impact the Company’s consolidated statements of income. As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company had recorded non-risk provider payables of approximately $112 million and $107 million, respectively. CHANGE IN MEDICAL CLAIMS AND BENEFITS PAYABLE

(Dollars in millions) The Company’s claims liability includes a provision for adverse claims deviation based on historical experience and other factors including, but not limited to, variations in claims payment patterns, changes in utilization and cost trends, known outbreaks of disease, and large claims. The Company’s reserving methodology is consistently applied across all periods presented. The amounts displayed for “Components of medical care costs related to: Prior period” represent the amount by which the original estimate of claims and benefits payable at the beginning of the period was more than the actual amount of the liability based on information (principally the payment of claims) developed since that liability was first reported. The following table presents the components of the change in medical claims and benefits payable for the periods indicated: Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, Dec. 31,

2018 2019 2018 Medical claims and benefits payable, beginning balance $ 1,961 $ 2,192 $ 2,192 Components of medical care costs related to: Current period 7,069 7,870 15,478 Prior period (1) (232 ) (298 ) (341 ) Total medical care costs 6,837 7,572 15,137 Change in non-risk and other provider payables 4 56 13 Payments for medical care costs related to: Current period 5,585 6,248 13,671 Prior period 1,450 1,652 1,710 Total paid 7,035 7,900 15,381 Medical claims and benefits payable, ending balance $ 1,767 $ 1,920 $ 1,961 Days in claims payable, fee for service (2) 48 49 53 (1) The June 30, 2018, amount includes the 2018 benefit of the 2017 Marketplace CSR reimbursement of $76 million. December 31, 2018, includes the 2018 benefit of the 2017 Marketplace CSR reimbursement of $81 million. (2) Claims payable includes primarily IBNP. It also includes certain fee-for-service payables reported in “Other” medical claims and benefits payable amounting to $35 million, $33 million and $43 million, as of June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018, respectively. SUMMARY OF NON-RUN RATE ITEMS AFFECTING CURRENT QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In millions, except per diluted share amounts) The table below summarizes the impact of certain expenses and other items that management believes are not indicative of longer-term business trends and operations. The individual items presented below increase (decrease) income before income tax expense. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amount Per

Diluted

Share (1) Amount Per

Diluted

Share (1) Amount Per

Diluted

Share (1) Amount Per

Diluted

Share (1) Restructuring costs $ (2 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (8 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (5 ) $ (0.05 ) (33 ) (0.39 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment 14 0.17 (5 ) (0.06 ) 17 0.21 (15 ) (0.21 ) $ 12 $ 0.15 $ (13 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 12 $ 0.16 $ (48 ) $ (0.60 ) ______________________ (1) Except for permanent differences between GAAP and tax (such as certain expenses that are not deductible for tax purposes), per diluted share amounts are generally calculated at the statutory income tax rate of 22.6% and 22% for 2019 and 2018, respectively. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The Company uses non-generally accepted accounting principles, or non-GAAP, financial measures as supplemental metrics in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, making financing and business decisions, and forecasting and planning for future periods. For these reasons, management believes such measures are useful supplemental measures to investors in comparing the Company’s performance to the performance of other public companies in the health care industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or superior to, GAAP measures. See further information regarding non-GAAP measures below the tables. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 196 $ 202 $ 394 $ 309 Adjustments: Depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software 22 33 47 67 Interest expense 22 32 45 65 Income tax expense 61 103 123 175 EBITDA $ 301 $ 370 $ 609 $ 616 Adjustments made to GAAP measures used to calculate the non-GAAP measures used in this news release follow: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”): Net income on a GAAP basis less depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software, interest expense and income tax expense. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful in assessing the Company’s ability to meet the cash demands of its operating units. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amount Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Diluted

Share Net income $ 196 $ 3.06 $ 202 $ 3.02 $ 394 $ 6.04 $ 309 $ 4.68 Adjustment: Amortization of intangible assets 4 0.07 5 0.08 9 0.14 10 0.16 Income tax effect (1) (1 ) (0.02 ) (1 ) (0.02 ) (2 ) (0.03 ) (2 ) (0.04 ) Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax effect 3 0.05 4 0.06 7 0.11 8 0.12 Adjusted net income $ 199 $ 3.11 $ 206 $ 3.08 $ 401 $ 6.15 $ 317 $ 4.80 ________________________ (1) Income tax effect of adjustments calculated at the blended federal and state statutory tax rate of 22.6% and 22% for 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjustments made to GAAP measures used to calculate the non-GAAP measures used in this news release follow: Adjusted net income: Net income on a GAAP basis less amortization of intangible assets, net of income tax effect calculated at the statutory tax rate. The Company believes that adjusted net income is helpful in assessing the Company’s financial performance exclusive of the non-cash impact of the amortization of purchased intangibles. Adjusted net income per diluted share: Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. 2019 REVISED GUIDANCE Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Low End High End (In millions) Net income $ 725 $ 740 Adjustments: Depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software 90 90 Interest expense 90 90 Income tax expense 230 240 EBITDA $ 1,135 $ 1,160 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005967/en/

