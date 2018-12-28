Log in
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. (MOH)

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. (MOH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/28 07:08:56 pm
113.535 USD   -0.81%
02/07MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. : annual earnings release
2017Hospitals shares surge as market absorbs Republican health bill failure
RE
2016Humana's Earnings Exceed Expectations
DJ
Molina Healthcare : to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

0
12/28/2018 | 06:17pm CET

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that management will give a presentation, followed by a question and answer session, at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 7 - 10, 2019, in San Francisco.

A live broadcast of the Company’s conference presentation will be available on Monday, January 7, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. To access the broadcast, listeners should go to the Investors section of the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com, approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 30 days from the Company’s website.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of September 30, 2018. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 783 M
EBIT 2018 1 018 M
Net income 2018 590 M
Finance 2018 2 308 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,93
P/E ratio 2019 13,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 7 160 M
Technical analysis trends MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 153 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale B. Wolf Chairman
Thomas L. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Charles Z. Fedak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.49.27%7 160
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP11.57%234 111
ANTHEM INC15.94%67 092
HUMANA13.92%38 770
CENTENE CORPORATION12.77%23 694
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS15.57%11 754
