Molina Healthcare : to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that management will give a presentation, followed by a question and answer session, at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 7 - 10, 2019, in San Francisco.

A live broadcast of the Company’s conference presentation will be available on Monday, January 7, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. To access the broadcast, listeners should go to the Investors section of the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com, approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 30 days from the Company’s website.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of September 30, 2018. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

