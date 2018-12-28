Molina Healthcare : to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that management will
give a presentation, followed by a question and answer session, at the 37th
Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 7 - 10,
2019, in San Francisco.
A live broadcast of the Company’s conference presentation will be
available on Monday, January 7, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific
Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. To access the broadcast, listeners
should go to the Investors section of the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com,
approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any
necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a
replay will be available for 30 days from the Company’s website.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health
care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the
state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans,
Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of
September 30, 2018. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please
visit molinahealthcare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005181/en/