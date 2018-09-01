DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

MOLOGEN AG: Capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights of existing shareholders



01-Sep-2018 / 19:29 CET/CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. MOLOGEN AG: Capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights of existing shareholders Berlin, 1 September 2018 - Today the Executive Board of MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, SIN A2L Q90) ("the "Company") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, a capital increase against contribution in cash with indirect subscription rights for shareholders, utilizing the existing authorized capital (authorized capital 2018) pursuant to Section 4 para 3 of the Articles of Association. The Company's share capital shall be increased from currently EUR7,537,287 by up to EUR3,768,643 to up to EUR11,305,930 by issuing up to 3,768,643 new ordinary bearer shares with a proportional amount in the share capital of EUR1.00 per share against contribution in cash. The new shares are entitled to dividends from 1 January 2018. The new shares will be offered by a bank with the obligation to offer them to shareholders of the Company for subscription (indirect subscription right) at a 2:1 subscription ratio (two existing shares entitle to subscribe for one new share) during the subscription period at a subscription price of EUR4.70 per new share. Subject to approval of the prospectus for the offer by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin, German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), shareholders will be able to exercise their subscription rights during the subscription period, which is envisaged to run from 7 September 2018 (00:00h) to 24 September 2018 (00:00h). Shareholders will additionally be granted the option of buying any shares that are not subscribed by other shareholders (oversubscription rights). However, in principle, shareholders have no legal right to allocation of such shares as part of oversubscription. Any new shares that are not subscribed for during the subscription period shall be offered to qualified investors in selected countries as part of an international private placement. Inclusion of the new shares under the Company's existing listing (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, SIN A2L Q90) is planned for 4 October 2018. The public offering of the new shares is conditional to and purely based on a prospectus yet to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin - Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) which is currently expected for 5 September 2018. The prospectus contains detailed information including the risks related to the rights offering and will be published on MOLOGEN's website immediately after approval at www.mologen.com. Should the capital increase be placed in full, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of around EUR18 million. This amount would be partly used for the further funding of the ongoing pivotal IMPALA study with lefitolimod in the indication colorectal cancer and for the production of further clinical medication. These funds - together with the potential contribution from MOLOGEN's partner ONCOLOGIE - are currently expected to entirely finance the phase III IMPALA study until the read-out which is expected in 2020. Furthermore, another part of the funds from the capital increase is intended to be used to further develop the follow-on compound EnanDIM(R) through pre-clinical development to enable the potential start of clinical trials in 2019 aiming for clinical proof of concept in 2022. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Important note:

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38

Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50

investor@mologen.com Note about risk for future predictions

Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation. 01-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

