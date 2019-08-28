MOLOGEN AG: Correction of a release from 30/07/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/28/2019 | 04:45am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN AG: Correction of a release from 30/07/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.08.2019 / 10:40
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
MOLOGEN AG
Street:
Fabeckstraße 30
Postal code:
14195
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: Subsequent notifications regarding convertible bonds (see item 10.)
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Thorsten Wagner Date of birth: 11 Aug 1972
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Global Derivative Trading GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jul 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
24.99 %
19.40 %
44.39 %
12,325,882
Previous notification
26.62 %
0.00 %
26.62 %
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ900
3080457
24.99 %
Total
3080457
24.99 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Total
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Convertible bond
29.10.2024
Both
926162
7.51 %
Convertible Bond
20.01.2025
Both
1465088
11.89 %
Total
2391250
19.40 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Thorsten Wagner
Global Derivative Trading GmbH
24.99 %
19.40 %
44.39 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
10. Other explanatory remarks:
In view of the administrative practice of BaFIN with regard to Section 38 (1) No. 2 WpHG, rights arising from the convertible bonds 2016/2024 and 2017/2025 are now also considered as other instruments in the correction notification.
Global Derivative Trading GmbH acquired the convertible bonds 2016/2024 on 28 November 2016, from which a total of 1,693,333 shares could have been acquired at that time. Global Derivative Trading GmbH has not yet acquired any shares from the convertible bonds 2016/2024.
Global Derivative Trading GmbH acquired the convertible bonds 2017/2025 on 20 January 2017, from which a total of 2,148,918 shares could have been acquired at that time. Global Derivative Trading GmbH has not yet acquired any shares from the convertible bonds 2017/2025.
Global Derivative Trading GmbH also acquired further convertible bonds of the issuer (convertible bonds 2019/2027) on 21 January 2019, from which a total of 161,913 shares could be acquired and which were acquired after the conversion rights had been fully exercised in the meantime.
Date
26 Aug 2019
