Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mologen AG    MGNK   DE000A2LQ900

MOLOGEN AG

(MGNK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MOLOGEN AG: Correction of a release from 30/07/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 04:45am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN AG: Correction of a release from 30/07/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.08.2019 / 10:40
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MOLOGEN AG
Street: Fabeckstraße 30
Postal code: 14195
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Subsequent notifications regarding convertible bonds (see item 10.)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Thorsten Wagner
Date of birth: 11 Aug 1972

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Global Derivative Trading GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 24.99 % 19.40 % 44.39 % 12,325,882
Previous notification 26.62 % 0.00 % 26.62 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ900 3080457 % 24.99 %
Total 3080457 24.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible bond 29.10.2024 Both 926162 7.51 %
Convertible Bond 20.01.2025 Both 1465088 11.89 %
      Total 2391250 19.40 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Thorsten Wagner % % %
Global Derivative Trading GmbH 24.99 % 19.40 % 44.39 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
In view of the administrative practice of BaFIN with regard to Section 38 (1) No. 2 WpHG, rights arising from the convertible bonds 2016/2024 and 2017/2025 are now also considered as other instruments in the correction notification. Global Derivative Trading GmbH acquired the convertible bonds 2016/2024 on 28 November 2016, from which a total of 1,693,333 shares could have been acquired at that time. Global Derivative Trading GmbH has not yet acquired any shares from the convertible bonds 2016/2024. Global Derivative Trading GmbH acquired the convertible bonds 2017/2025 on 20 January 2017, from which a total of 2,148,918 shares could have been acquired at that time. Global Derivative Trading GmbH has not yet acquired any shares from the convertible bonds 2017/2025. Global Derivative Trading GmbH also acquired further convertible bonds of the issuer (convertible bonds 2019/2027) on 21 January 2019, from which a total of 161,913 shares could be acquired and which were acquired after the conversion rights had been fully exercised in the meantime.  

Date
26 Aug 2019


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

864435  28.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=864435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLOGEN AG
04:45aMOLOGEN AG : Correction of a release from 30/07/2019 according to Article 40, Se..
EQ
08/27MOLOGEN AG : 'Notice of allowance' for US patent application in respect of combi..
EQ
08/23MOLOGEN : announces implementation of new strategic program including restructur..
EQ
08/14MOLOGEN AG : Funding measures successfully implemented and important operational..
EQ
08/12MOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/05MOLOGEN AG : Announces Top Line Data of Pivotal IMPALA Study in Metastatic Color..
BU
08/05MOLOGEN : announces top line data of pivotal IMPALA study in metastatic colorect..
EQ
08/05MOLOGEN : announces top-line data of IMPALA study
EQ
08/05MOLOGEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
07/31MOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,03 M
EBIT 2019 -15,0 M
Net income 2019 -15,2 M
Debt 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,83x
P/E ratio 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2019 464x
EV / Sales2020 -0,37x
Capitalization 13,5 M
Chart MOLOGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Mologen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLOGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00  €
Last Close Price 1,09  €
Spread / Highest target 2 223%
Spread / Average Target 1 190%
Spread / Lowest Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignasio Faus Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Krautscheid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Miller Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Baumann Chief Medical Officer
Susanne Klimek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLOGEN AG-29.49%15
GILEAD SCIENCES1.20%80 179
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.01%45 817
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.66%30 792
GENMAB28.57%13 269
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.38.86%8 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group