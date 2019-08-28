DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG

MOLOGEN AG: Correction of a release from 30/07/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.08.2019 / 10:40

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: MOLOGEN AG Street: Fabeckstraße 30 Postal code: 14195 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Subsequent notifications regarding convertible bonds (see item 10.)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Thorsten Wagner

Date of birth: 11 Aug 1972

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Global Derivative Trading GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Jul 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 24.99 % 19.40 % 44.39 % 12,325,882 Previous notification 26.62 % 0.00 % 26.62 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2LQ900 3080457 % 24.99 % Total 3080457 24.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible bond 29.10.2024 Both 926162 7.51 % Convertible Bond 20.01.2025 Both 1465088 11.89 % Total 2391250 19.40 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Thorsten Wagner % % % Global Derivative Trading GmbH 24.99 % 19.40 % 44.39 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

In view of the administrative practice of BaFIN with regard to Section 38 (1) No. 2 WpHG, rights arising from the convertible bonds 2016/2024 and 2017/2025 are now also considered as other instruments in the correction notification. Global Derivative Trading GmbH acquired the convertible bonds 2016/2024 on 28 November 2016, from which a total of 1,693,333 shares could have been acquired at that time. Global Derivative Trading GmbH has not yet acquired any shares from the convertible bonds 2016/2024. Global Derivative Trading GmbH acquired the convertible bonds 2017/2025 on 20 January 2017, from which a total of 2,148,918 shares could have been acquired at that time. Global Derivative Trading GmbH has not yet acquired any shares from the convertible bonds 2017/2025. Global Derivative Trading GmbH also acquired further convertible bonds of the issuer (convertible bonds 2019/2027) on 21 January 2019, from which a total of 161,913 shares could be acquired and which were acquired after the conversion rights had been fully exercised in the meantime.

Date

26 Aug 2019

