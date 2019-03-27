Log in
MOLOGEN AG: Dr med Stefan M. Manth appointed as new CEO of MOLOGEN AG

03/27/2019 | 09:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel
MOLOGEN AG: Dr med Stefan M. Manth appointed as new CEO of MOLOGEN AG

27-March-2019 / 14:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information pursuant to Section 17 of the regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dr med Stefan M. Manth appointed as new CEO of MOLOGEN AG

Berlin, 27 March 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900 / SIN A2L Q90) (the "Company") today appointed Dr med Stefan M. Manth, previously Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as Member of the Executive Board and new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MOLOGEN AG shortly with effect after the completion of the ongoing capital increase.

Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38
Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50
investor@mologen.com

Note about risk for future predictions
Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation.

27-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 841788-0
Fax: 030 / 841788-50
E-mail: presse@mologen.com
Internet: www.mologen.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ900
WKN: A2LQ90
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 792363

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

792363  27-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=792363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
