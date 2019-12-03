Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mologen AG    MGNK   DE000A2LQ900

MOLOGEN AG

(MGNK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MOLOGEN AG: Insolvency Filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:25pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
MOLOGEN AG: Insolvency Filing

03-Dec-2019 / 21:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release
 

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.
 

MOLOGEN AG: Insolvency Filing

Berlin, December 3, 2019 - The Management of MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, WKN A2L Q90) (the Company) today filed for insolvency with the local court of Berlin-Charlottenburg (Amtsgericht Charlottenburg).
 

Important note:

This announcement constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or other jurisdictions in which an offer is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to in this announcement in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to or for the account or benefit of persons resident in Australia, Canada or Japan.
 

Contact
Mologen AG
Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 0
Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50
investor@mologen.com


Risk note on the forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release contain forward-looking terminology or the corresponding negative terminology, or versions or similar terminology that differ therefrom. These are referred to as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information given here relating to planned or future results of business segments, key financial figures, developments in the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The Company advises forward-looking investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a guide to future events. The Company does not undertake, and shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever, to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of their publication.

03-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 841788-0
Fax: 030 / 841788-50
E-mail: presse@mologen.com
Internet: www.mologen.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ900
WKN: A2LQ90
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 927589

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

927589  03-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=927589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLOGEN AG
03:25pMOLOGEN AG : Insolvency Filing
EQ
12/02MOLOGEN AG : Update on short-term financing of the Company
EQ
11/29MOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
11/22MOLOGEN AG : Issuance of a convertible bond with exclusion of shareholders' subs..
EQ
11/15MOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/12MOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/07MOLOGEN AG : Focusing on combination therapies
EQ
11/04MOLOGEN : announces start of phase IIa TITAN combination study in HIV
EQ
10/31MOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
10/30MOLOGEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,07 M
EBIT 2019 -14,5 M
Net income 2019 -14,8 M
Debt 2019 4,63 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,76x
P/E ratio 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2019 241x
EV / Sales2020 -0,07x
Capitalization 11,4 M
Chart MOLOGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Mologen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLOGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00  €
Last Close Price 0,95  €
Spread / Highest target 2 553%
Spread / Average Target 1 374%
Spread / Lowest Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan M. Manth Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Krautscheid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Baumann Chief Medical Officer
Michael Schultz Member-Supervisory Board
Friederike Zahm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLOGEN AG-38.27%13
GILEAD SCIENCES5.71%83 651
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.24%56 776
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.99%40 021
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.35%20 335
GENMAB48.01%15 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group