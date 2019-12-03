DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

MOLOGEN AG: Insolvency Filing



03-Dec-2019 / 21:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Berlin, December 3, 2019 - The Management of MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, WKN A2L Q90) (the Company) today filed for insolvency with the local court of Berlin-Charlottenburg (Amtsgericht Charlottenburg).



Important note:

