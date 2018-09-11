MOLOGEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
MOLOGEN AG (MGNK)
09/11/2018 | 04:15pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.09.2018 / 16:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Krautscheid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MOLOGEN AG

b) LEI
529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2LQ900

b) Nature of the transaction
3,502 receipts subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44731  11.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
