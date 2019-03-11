Log in
MOLOGEN AG

MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2019
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.03.2019 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://www.mologen.com/de/investors/reporting-center/year/2019 English: https://www.mologen.com/en/investors/reporting-center/year/2019


11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773943  11.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
