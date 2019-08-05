DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



05.08.2019 / 07:00

MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.mologen.com/de/investors/reporting-center/year/2019 English: https://www.mologen.com/en/investors/reporting-center/year/2019

