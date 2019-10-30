Log in
Xetra  >  Mologen AG    MGNK   DE000A2LQ900

MOLOGEN AG

(MGNK)
  Report  
News 
News

MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
10/30/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.10.2019 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019 German: https://www.mologen.com/de/investors/reporting-center/year/2019 English: https://www.mologen.com/en/investors/reporting-center/year/2019


30.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773961  30.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773961&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
MOLOGEN AG-40.99%13
GILEAD SCIENCES1.44%80 711
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.08%49 870
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.88%33 763
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.59.88%19 605
GENMAB33.40%13 857
