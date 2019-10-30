MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
10/30/2019 | 02:05am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
30.10.2019 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :