MOLOGEN AG

(MGNK)
  Report  
MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/05/2019 | 08:40am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.09.2019 / 14:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MOLOGEN AG
Street: Fabeckstraße 30
Postal code: 14195
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Aug 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.54 % 2.97 % 6.52 % 12,402,988
Previous notification 4.55 % 3.50 % 8.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ900 0 439,442 0.00 % 3.54 %
Total 439,442 3.54 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bond 20.01.2025 at any time until 06.01.2025 Both 133,789 1.08 %
Convertible Bond 20.01.2027 at any time until 06.01.2027 Both 235,016 1.89 %
      Total 368,805 2.97 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % %
VV Beteiligungen Gesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
ABC Beteiligungen AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Sep 2019


05.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

869225  05.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=869225&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,03 M
EBIT 2019 -15,0 M
Net income 2019 -15,2 M
Debt 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,77x
P/E ratio 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2019 436x
EV / Sales2020 -0,39x
Capitalization 12,5 M
Chart MOLOGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Mologen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLOGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00  €
Last Close Price 1,01  €
Spread / Highest target 2 395%
Spread / Average Target 1 286%
Spread / Lowest Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignasio Faus Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Krautscheid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Miller Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Baumann Chief Medical Officer
Susanne Klimek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLOGEN AG-37.50%14
GILEAD SCIENCES1.15%80 129
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.71%45 452
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.29%31 349
GENMAB34.89%13 833
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.65%8 936
