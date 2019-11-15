Log in
MOLOGEN AG

MOLOGEN AG

(MGNK)
  Report  
News 
News

MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
11/15/2019 | 06:05am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.11.2019 / 12:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MOLOGEN AG
Street: Fabeckstraße 30
Postal code: 14195
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Thorsten Wagner
Date of birth: 11 Aug 1972

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Global Derivative Trading GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 18.18 % 19.28 % 37.46 % 12404052
Previous notification 24.99 % 19.40 % 44.39 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ900 2255645 % 18.18 %
Total 2255645 18.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
convertible bond issue 29.10.2024 Both 926162 7.47 %
convertible bond issue 20.01.2025 Both 1465088 11.81 %
      Total 2391250 19.28 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Thorsten Wagner % % %
Global Derivative Trading GmbH 18.18 % 19.28 % 37.46 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Nov 2019


15.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

912871  15.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=912871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
