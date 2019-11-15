MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/15/2019 | 06:05am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG
15.11.2019 / 12:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
MOLOGEN AG
Street:
Fabeckstraße 30
Postal code:
14195
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Thorsten Wagner Date of birth: 11 Aug 1972
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Global Derivative Trading GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Nov 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
18.18 %
19.28 %
37.46 %
12404052
Previous notification
24.99 %
19.40 %
44.39 %
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ900
2255645
18.18 %
Total
2255645
18.18 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Total
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
convertible bond issue
29.10.2024
Both
926162
7.47 %
convertible bond issue
20.01.2025
Both
1465088
11.81 %
Total
2391250
19.28 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Thorsten Wagner
Global Derivative Trading GmbH
18.18 %
19.28 %
37.46 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13 Nov 2019
