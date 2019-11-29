Log in
MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
11/29/2019 | 06:05pm EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.11.2019 / 00:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.11.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
12.435.774


30.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

923843  30.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=923843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,07 M
EBIT 2019 -14,5 M
Net income 2019 -14,8 M
Debt 2019 4,63 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,77x
P/E ratio 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2019 247x
EV / Sales2020 -0,06x
Capitalization 11,9 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00  €
Last Close Price 0,96  €
Spread / Highest target 2 536%
Spread / Average Target 1 364%
Spread / Lowest Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan M. Manth Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Krautscheid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Baumann Chief Medical Officer
Michael Schultz Member-Supervisory Board
Friederike Zahm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLOGEN AG-37.62%13
GILEAD SCIENCES7.31%84 917
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.80%56 588
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.51%40 622
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.69.53%20 923
GENMAB48.10%15 155
