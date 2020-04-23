DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Strategic Company Decision

MOLOGEN AG: Revocation of admission to Prime Standard



23-Apr-2020 / 18:45 CET/CEST

WKN: A2LQ90 I ISIN: DE000A2LQ900



Berlin, April 23, 2020 - Due to its insolvency Mologen AG (WKN A2LQ90) today decided to apply for revocation of admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations (Prime Standard) with the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse. The revocation will not affect the admission to the regulated market (General Standard) in other respects.



Contact:

Christian Köhler-Ma

Insolvenzverwalter der Mologen AG

+49 (0) 30 / 700 171 500

info@gtrestructuring.com

