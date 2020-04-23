Log in
MOLOGEN AG: Revocation of admission to Prime Standard

04/23/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Strategic Company Decision
MOLOGEN AG: Revocation of admission to Prime Standard

23-Apr-2020 / 18:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mologen AG / insolvency / revocation of admission to Prime Standard

WKN: A2LQ90 I ISIN: DE000A2LQ900

Revocation of admission to Prime Standard

Berlin, April 23, 2020 - Due to its insolvency Mologen AG (WKN A2LQ90) today decided to apply for revocation of admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations (Prime Standard) with the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse. The revocation will not affect the admission to the regulated market (General Standard) in other respects.

Contact:
Christian Köhler-Ma
Insolvenzverwalter der Mologen AG
+49 (0) 30 / 700 171 500
info@gtrestructuring.com

23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Königin-Luise-Str. 27
14195 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 841788-0
Fax: 030 / 841788-50
E-mail: presse@mologen.com
Internet: www.mologen.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ900
WKN: A2LQ90
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1028801

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1028801  23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
