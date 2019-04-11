MOLOGEN : Shareholder request to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting withdrawn

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MOLOGEN AG - Shareholder request to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting withdrawn



Berlin, 11 April 2019 - The Executive Board of MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, SIN A2L Q90), (the "Company") announces that both Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Global Derivative Trading GmbH withdrew their individual request to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting. These requests were published on 21 November 2018 and on 24 February 2019, respectively. The Company had invited to the extraordinary shareholder meeting on 26 February 2019, but initially cancelled and postponed the invitation with an ad-hoc notification dated 24 February 2019.

According to current planning, the ordinary shareholder meeting will take place in August 2019.

