Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Molson Coors Brewing Company Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Molson Coors Brewing Company investors (“Molson Coors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAP) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2019, Molson Coors announced that it would restate its financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 after the audit committee found errors in Molson Coors’ financial reporting. On this news, Molson Coors’ share price fell $6.17, or more than 9.4%, to close at $59.19 per share on February 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

