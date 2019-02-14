Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Molson Coors Brewing Company Investors

02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Molson Coors Brewing Company investors (“Molson Coors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAP) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 12, 2019, Molson Coors announced that it would restate its financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 after the audit committee found errors in Molson Coors’ financial reporting. On this news, Molson Coors’ share price fell $6.17, or more than 9.4%, to close at $59.19 per share on February 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Molson Coors stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
