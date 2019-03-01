Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molson Coors Brewing    TAP

MOLSON COORS BREWING

(TAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hagens Berman Alerts Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) Investors to April 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Related to Admitted Improper Accounting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 09:31am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) to the April 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Molson Coors securities between February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information about the case visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/TAP

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

TAP@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misstated Molson's financial condition in its filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that the Company's financial statements complied with the relevant accounting rules and that its internal controls were effective.

On February 12, 2019, Defendants announced Molson's financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 should be restated and investors should no longer rely on them.

This news drove the price of Molson Coors shares down $6.17, or over 10%, to close at $59.19 on February 12, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and on the extent to which Molson Coors' financial statements and senior management's statements about the effectiveness of internal controls may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Molson Coors should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email TAP@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-molson-coors-nyse-tap-investors-to-april-16-2019-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-securities-class-action-related-to-admitted-improper-accounting-300804798.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLSON COORS BREWING
09:31aHAGENS BERMAN ALERTS MOLSON COORS (N : TAP) Investors to April 16, 2019 Lead Pla..
PR
03/01MOLSON COORS BREWING : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Investment in Molson C..
PR
02/27LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
02/25TAP LAWSUIT ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
PR
02/24Bud's Super Bowl Ad Threatens to Derail Beer Alliance
DJ
02/21MOLSON COORS BREWING : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coor..
PR
02/21IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/20DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
02/20TAP LAWSUIT ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Molson Coors Brewing Company Investor..
BU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.