Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molson Coors Brewing    TAP

MOLSON COORS BREWING

(TAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Molson Coors Brewing Company Investors (TAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:44pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) (“Molson Coors” or the “Company”) securities between February 14, 2017 and February 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Molson Coors investors have until April 16, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 12, 2019, Molson Coors announced that it would restate its financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 after the audit committee found errors in Molson Coors’ financial reporting. On this news, Molson Coors’ share price fell $6.17, or more than 9.4%, to close at $59.19 per share on February 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Molson Coors, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLSON COORS BREWING
05:44pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
02:46pCURRENT SHAREHOLDERS : Zamansky LLC Investigates Molson Coors Brewing Company (T..
BU
12:10pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Bre..
BU
02/14MOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/14MOLSON COORS BREWING : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Ferroglo..
PR
02/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Molson Coors ..
BU
02/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Molson Co..
BU
02/13INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
02/13MOLSON COORS BREWING : Hagens Berman Alerts Molson Coors (TAP) Investors to Inve..
PR
02/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Molson Coors ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 691 M
EBIT 2019 1 589 M
Net income 2019 1 042 M
Debt 2019 8 705 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
P/E ratio 2020 11,96
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 13 150 M
Chart MOLSON COORS BREWING
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Brewing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BREWING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Hunter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Coors Chairman
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Director
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLSON COORS BREWING16.38%13 150
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV15.93%127 588
AMBEV SA20.94%78 589
HEINEKEN12.98%56 712
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.62%22 132
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD10.43%20 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.