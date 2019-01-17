Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molson Coors Brewing    TAP

MOLSON COORS BREWING (TAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/17 01:47:49 pm
62.045 USD   +1.28%
2018MOLSON COORS BREWING CO : quaterly earnings release
2018Corona Brewer Bets on Cannabis Startup -- WSJ
DJ
2018Molson Tries Cannabis As Beer Sales Decline -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Molson Coors Brewing : As Americans Drink Less Alcohol, Booze Makers Look Beyond the Barrel -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 01:30pm EST

By Saabira Chaudhuri and Jennifer Maloney

Americans are increasingly laying off the booze, prompting the world's biggest brewers and liquor companies to push beyond their traditional fare and roll out teas, energy drinks and nonalcoholic spirits.

New data show that U.S. alcohol volumes dropped 0.8% last year, slightly steeper than the 0.7% decline in 2017. Beer was worst hit, with volumes down 1.5% in 2018, compared with a 1.1% decline in 2017, while growth in wine and spirits slowed, according to data compiled for The Wall Street Journal by industry tracker IWSR.

The fall in alcohol volumes reflects "a growing trend toward mindful drinking or complete abstinence, particularly among the millennial cohort," says IWSR's U.S. head Brandy Rand. Wine grew by 0.4%, down from 1% the year before, while spirits climbed 1.9%, compared with 2.2% in 2017. IWSR's sales figures are based on products shipped.

In response to the slowdown, alcohol makers are trying to diversify. Molson Coors Brewing Co. has turned to kombucha, Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA sells a spiked coconut water, and Smirnoff maker Diageo PLC wants teetotalers to start mixing cocktails with a pricey, alcohol-free gin alternative.

IWSR forecasts low- and no-alcohol products in the U.S. -- still a small slice of the market -- to grow 32.1% between 2018 and 2022, triple the category's growth over the past five years.

Molson Coors, grappling with weak sales of Coors Light, wants to build out a broad portfolio of "brewed beverages," Chief Executive Mark Hunter said in an interview. That means beer, tea and perhaps even coffee, he said. The company has invested in Boulder, Co.-based Bhakti Chai Tea Co. and bought a California-based maker of kombucha -- a fizzy, fermented tea.

"We're certainly not sitting on our hands," Mr. Hunter said.

Industry executives say drinkers are increasingly concerned about health and that younger generations socialize differently from their parents, drinking less.

"Twenty years ago we didn't have coffee shops open late, and pubs and bars open for coffee," said Ben Branson, chief executive of nonalcoholic distilled spirit maker Seedlip Ltd., which is part owned by Diageo. "People are favoring experiences over 'lets go drink on a night out.'"

Americans' consumption of ethanol, or pure alcohol, has declined sharply over the past couple of decades. Alcohol consumption stood at 8.65 liters per person in 2017 -- the most recent year for which data is available -- compared with 10.34 liters in 1980, according to research firm Bernstein.

Some in the industry worry that alcohol volumes could take a further hit as marijuana is increasingly legalized.

While booze makers are partly responding by pushing pricier tipples -- helping sales by value grow despite lower volumes -- they are also scrambling to offer a wider selection of drinks. Brewers, in particular, are under pressure as consumers abandon mainstream beer.

AB InBev last year created a new global position, head of nonalcoholic beverages, to lead its efforts to diversify. Nonalcoholic drinks -- including energy drinks and nonalcoholic beers -- already make up more than 10% of the Bud brewer's volumes. In 2017, it acquired Hiball Inc., a maker of organic energy drinks. AB InBev recently began selling Budweiser Prohibition brew -- a nonalcoholic version of its flagship beer -- in Columbus and Detroit. Nonalcoholic beer volumes in the U.S. are expected to climb 9.3% over the next five years, according to research firm Euromonitor.

The beer company also has stepped up its efforts to woo consumers defecting to wine and cocktails. Its craft-style breweries in Oregon, California and New York have served as incubators for new, boozy versions of coconut water, matcha tea and agua fresca, a Mexican fruit-juice drink.

The brewer plans to later this month launch a seltzer brand, Bon & Viv, which it will advertise alongside its beers at the Super Bowl.

"People are looking for something that tastes good but also allows them to live well," Chelsea Phillips, head of marketing for AB InBev's Beyond Beer division in the U.S., said in an interview.

Volumes of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages jumped 6.1% last year, according to IWSR, driven by hard seltzers, which executives say appeal to consumers because of their low calories and sugar.

Distillers also are embracing the popularity of lower-alcohol drinks.

Late last year, Diageo launched a lower-alcohol, botanical version of Ketel One, which it said has 25% fewer calories than the regular vodka. Alcohol content is 30% compared with 40% in regular Ketel One.

Diageo Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said last year that adults opting for lower alcohol options was "an important trend over the next many years" and that the company was "putting a lot of focus behind it."

Diageo has been working to help expand Seedlip, in which it took a minority stake in 2016. The London-based brand, which can be drunk with tonic or used in cocktails, markets itself as solving the dilemma of "what to drink when you're not drinking."

Seedlip is available in 6,000 locations, including 500 in the U.S., where it recently opened its first office. The upscale brand sells three variants, which cost about $30 a bottle upward.

This spring, Seedlip plans to launch a new nonalcoholic brand called Æcorn Aperitifs, designed to be drunk before dinner. The liquid will be made from English grapes, herbs, roots and bitter botanicals, and is aimed at consumers who want a nonalcoholic option to drink with food.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com and Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 1.29% 62.63 Delayed Quote.7.16%
MOLSON COORS BREWING 1.06% 61.84 Delayed Quote.9.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLSON COORS BREWING
01:30pMOLSON COORS BREWING : As Americans Drink Less Alcohol, Booze Makers Look Beyond..
DJ
11:52aMOLSON COORS BREWING : As Americans Drink Less Alcohol, Booze Makers Look Beyond..
DJ
10:03aMOLSON COORS BREWING : Beer makers, thirsty for growth, push into cannabis marke..
AQ
09:15aMOLSON COORS BREWING : Americans Are Drinking Less Alcohol
DJ
01/15BREAKING NEWS : The Multi-Billion Dollar US and Canadian CBD-Infused Beverage Ra..
AQ
2018REGULATOR : MillerCoors can say Miller Lite has 'more taste'
AQ
2018Brewer AB InBev partners with Tilray to tap cannabis drink market
RE
2018MOLSON COORS BREWING : How Tech is Transforming the Cannabis Sector
PR
2018MOLSON COORS BREWING : OOH revenue up by 3.8 percent
AQ
2018MOLSON COORS BREWING : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 903 M
EBIT 2018 1 607 M
Net income 2018 1 163 M
Debt 2018 9 553 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 11,04
P/E ratio 2019 12,60
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 13 291 M
Chart MOLSON COORS BREWING
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Brewing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BREWING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 71,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Hunter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Coors Chairman
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Director
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLSON COORS BREWING9.08%13 291
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV7.16%119 496
AMBEV SA15.73%75 098
HEINEKEN-2.69%49 275
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD8.25%20 473
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD2.86%19 178
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.