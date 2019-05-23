Molson Coors : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) today declared a regular
quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.41
per share, payable June 14, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 3,
2019. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class
B common stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company.
In addition, Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A), declared a
quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.55 (the Canadian dollar
equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors stock), payable June
14, 2019, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of record
on June 3, 2019. The dividends declared in respect of the Class A and
Class B exchangeable shares are eligible dividends for Canadian tax
purposes.
About Molson Coors Canada Inc.
Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing
Company (MCBC). MCCI’s Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer
substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective
classes of common shares of MCBC, as described in MCBC’s annual proxy
statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Specifically, the trustee holder of MCBC’s special Class A
voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast
a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A
exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.
