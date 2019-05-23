Log in
Molson Coors : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.41 per share, payable June 14, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 3, 2019. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class B common stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company.

In addition, Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A), declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.55 (the Canadian dollar equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors stock), payable June 14, 2019, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of record on June 3, 2019. The dividends declared in respect of the Class A and Class B exchangeable shares are eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

Overview of Molson Coors

Molson Coors has defined brewing greatness for more than two centuries. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the world’s beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharp’s Doom Bar to Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.

Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the past eight years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Molson Coors Canada Inc.

Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC). MCCI’s Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective classes of common shares of MCBC, as described in MCBC’s annual proxy statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, the trustee holder of MCBC’s special Class A voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.


