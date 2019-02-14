Molson Coors Brewing : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Ferroglobe PLC, Maiden Holdings, Ltd., Molson Coors Brewing Company, Perrigo Company plc, Reliance Bancshares Inc., SunTrust Banks, Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with GSM's announcement of a net $2.9 million loss for the third quarter 2018.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Maiden "failed to create and maintain sufficient underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate prices for reinsurance and avoid excessive losses."

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that the Company would restate its financial statements for 2016 and 2017.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the disclosure that the Company had received an audit finding letter from Irish tax authorities stating that IP sales transactions were improperly taxed.

Reliance Bancshares Inc. (RLBS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Reliance to Simmons First National Corp. whereby holders of Reliance Class A Common Stock will receive 0.046 shares of Class A Common Stock and $0.52 in cash.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of SunTrust to BB&T Corporation for 1.295 shares of BB&T per SunTrust share owned.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a DOJ investigation implicating two former GS managing directors in potential fraud and money laundering by 1 Malaysia Development Berhard.

