Robbins Arroyo LLP: Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Molson Coors Brewing Company
(NYSE: TAP) filed a class action complaint against the company for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019. Molson Coors manufactures,
markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United
States and internationally.
Molson Coors Accused of Misstating Its Financial Condition
According to the complaint, Molson filed several financial reports with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attesting that the documents
fairly represented the financial condition of the company and that the
company's internal controls were effective. It came as a surprise to
investors when Molson revealed on February 12, 2019, that its financial
statements for the years ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017,
should be restated because the company found a material weakness in its
internal control over financial reporting. The company cited errors in
the accounting for income taxes related to the deferred tax liabilities
for its partnership in MillerCoors, LLC. As a result, Molson would need
to increase its deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax expense by
$399.1 million, with a corresponding decrease in net income and earnings
per share. On this news, Molson's stock fell over 9% to close at $59.19
per share on February 12, 2019.
Molson Coors Shareholders Have Legal Options
