Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molson Coors Brewing    TAP

MOLSON COORS BREWING

(TAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 01:41pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019. Molson Coors manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States and internationally.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:
https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/molson-coors-brewing-co/

Molson Coors Accused of Misstating Its Financial Condition

According to the complaint, Molson filed several financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attesting that the documents fairly represented the financial condition of the company and that the company's internal controls were effective. It came as a surprise to investors when Molson revealed on February 12, 2019, that its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, should be restated because the company found a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting. The company cited errors in the accounting for income taxes related to the deferred tax liabilities for its partnership in MillerCoors, LLC. As a result, Molson would need to increase its deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax expense by $399.1 million, with a corresponding decrease in net income and earnings per share. On this news, Molson's stock fell over 9% to close at $59.19 per share on February 12, 2019.

Molson Coors Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLSON COORS BREWING
01:41pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Sued for Misleading Shar..
BU
11:42aThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mo..
BU
08:36aMOLSON COORS BREWING : Reports 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
02/15LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
02/15CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS : Zamansky LLC Investigates Molson Coors Brewing Company (T..
BU
02/15Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Bre..
BU
02/14MOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/14MOLSON COORS BREWING : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Ferroglo..
PR
02/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Molson Coors ..
BU
02/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Molson Co..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 691 M
EBIT 2019 1 582 M
Net income 2019 1 042 M
Debt 2019 8 705 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,72
P/E ratio 2020 12,17
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 13 391 M
Chart MOLSON COORS BREWING
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Brewing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BREWING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Hunter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Coors Chairman
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Director
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLSON COORS BREWING8.46%13 391
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV18.96%131 253
AMBEV SA18.34%76 674
HEINEKEN13.63%57 070
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD14.38%21 280
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD13.57%20 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.