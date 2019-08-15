Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molson Coors Brewing    TAP

MOLSON COORS BREWING

(TAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Complaint Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:41pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) filed a derivative complaint against the company's directors and officers for breach of fiduciary duties. Molson Coors manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverages.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Molson Coors' misconduct, click here.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the derivative complaint, in October 2016, Molson Coors reported the successful completion of its acquisition of SABMiller plc's 58% stake in MillerCoors LLC, making Molson Coors the third largest global brewer and the sole owner of MillerCoors. Following the acquisition, Molson Coors' officers and directors issued a series of misleading filings with the SEC, including its 2016 and 2017 Form 10-Ks that attested to Molson Coors' accuracy of financial reporting, the disclosure of any material changes to its internal control over financial reporting, and provided a comprehensive income of $2.125 billion for each respective period. Then, on February 12, 2019, Molson Coors announced that all of its previously issued financial statements for 2016 and 2017 needed to be restated and could no longer be relied upon as a result of errors in the accounting for income taxes related to deferred tax liabilities for MillerCoors. On this news, Molson Coors' stock price fell 9.44% to close at $59.19 per share. The stock currently trades at $50.36 per share and Molson Coors has been named a defendant in a federal securities fraud suit, potentially damaging investors further.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLSON COORS BREWING
03:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Complaint Filed Against Molson ..
BU
07/31Apple, Amgen rise; Molson Coors, Dine Brands fall
AQ
07/31Consumer Cos Down on Fed View -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/31MOLSON COORS BREWING : CEO to step down as profits continue to sag in flat beer ..
AQ
07/31MOLSON COORS BREWING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
07/31MOLSON COORS BREWING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
07/31MOLSON COORS : CEO Mark Hunter Announces Retirement as of September 27, 2019; Bo..
BU
07/31MOLSON COORS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31MOLSON COORS BREWING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 613 M
EBIT 2019 1 452 M
Net income 2019 965 M
Debt 2019 8 658 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 10 931 M
Chart MOLSON COORS BREWING
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Brewing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BREWING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 58,55  $
Last Close Price 50,34  $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Hunter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Coors Chairman
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Director
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLSON COORS BREWING-10.36%10 931
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV45.93%183 842
AMBEV SA23.60%74 527
HEINEKEN20.16%58 937
CARLSBERG A/S37.16%21 022
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD14.29%20 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group