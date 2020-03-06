Log in
MOLSON COORS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General:  Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company - TAP

03/06/2020 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP).

On February 12, 2019, before the market opened, Molson Coors announced that its “previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 should be restated and no longer be relied upon” due to errors regarding the acquisition of its remaining interest in MillerCoors, LLC in 4Q16, and that such restatements would “increase its deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax expenses by $399.1 million, with a corresponding decrease in net income and earnings per share.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Molson Coors’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Molson Coors shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Molson Coors shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tap/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
