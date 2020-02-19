Molson Coors Brewing : Overhauled Redd's Hard Apple slated for March debut

Redd's is going back to its roots and going all in on its namesake apple.

In an effort to reconnect with drinkers, the brand is sharpening its focus on its crisp apple taste, refreshing its packaging and updating its name to Redd's Hard Apple. It also is reformulating its flavor extensions to be more apple-forward.

Redd's will roll out the new look next month, along with updated flavors: Redd's Hard Apple Strawberry, Redd's Hard Apple Peach and Redd's Hard Apple Black Cherry. The launch will be supported with updated retail signage and out-of-home advertising that include the slogan, 'Sip on Something Crisp.'

'What drinkers love about Redd's is its crisp apple taste. Period,' says Matt Lafferty, marketing manager for Redd's. 'And we're making these changes to bring our refreshing and crisp apple flavor back into sharp focus.'

The brand's new packaging will include updated logos and a new visual identity with a more modern look and a redesigned apple icon that sits behind its brand name and its new tagline, 'Refreshingly Crisp.'

As part of the changes, Redd's Hard Apple also is streamlining its mix of packages, or SKUs, to focus on its best-selling configurations - its six-packs and 12-packs of bottles, which represent 80% of sales.

The overarching goal of the brand renovation is to clarify its positioning amid a vastly different flavor landscape in 2020 compared to when it launched in 2013 as Redd's Apple Ale, Lafferty says.

'When this brand launched, it helped usher in the flavor explosion we see in the market today,' he says. 'Our goal is to help Redd's clarify its proposition, more clearly communicate its apple-forward flavors and find its spot with today's drinkers.'