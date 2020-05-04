Molson Coors Brewing : Q1 2020 Results & Outlook Presentation
0
05/04/2020 | 11:09am EDT
Molson Coors
Beverage Company
Q1 2020 Results & Outlook
April 30, 2020
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "aims," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "project," "will," "outlook," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historic in nature. Statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth, cost savings and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements under the heading "2020 Outlook," expectations regarding the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic on our business, future dividends, overall volume trends, consumer preferences, pricing trends, industry forces, cost reduction strategies, including our revitalization plan announced in 2019 and the estimated range of related charges and timing of cash charges, anticipated results, expectations for funding future capital expenditures and operations, debt service capabilities, timing and amounts of debt and leverage levels, shipment levels and profitability, market share and the sufficiency of capital resources. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience, and present projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors include, among others, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the impact of increased competition resulting from further consolidation of brewers, competitive pricing and product pressures; health of the beer industry and our brands in our markets; economic conditions in our markets; additional impairment charges; our ability to maintain manufacturer/distribution agreements; changes in our supply chain system; availability or increase in the cost of packaging materials; success of our joint ventures; risks relating to operations in developing and emerging markets; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, including the regulation of distribution systems; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increase in the cost of commodities used in the business; the impact of climate change and the availability and quality of water; loss or closure of a major brewery or other key facility; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, including executing and realizing cost savings; pension plan and other post-retirement benefit costs; failure to comply with debt covenants or deterioration in our credit rating; our ability to maintain good labor relations; our ability to maintain brand image, reputation and product quality; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Information
Please see our most recent earnings release or visit the investor relations page of our website - www.molsoncoors.com - to find disclosure and applicable reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this presentation.
2
Chief Executive Officer
Gavin Hattersley
Progress on Revitalization Plan in Q1
Pre-coronavirus
Progress on org restructure
Generating
Momentum with iconic
Innovation in the above
savings
core brands
premium segment
4
Q1 Performance
Main Drivers
Coronavirus
Milwaukee Incident
5
Coronavirus Impact
•
Material impact on the business
On vs. Off Premise
On vs. Off Premise Europe
North America (2019 NSR)
(2019 NSR)
•
Withdrew financial outlook for
2020 and beyond
•
Protect cash and liquidity
17%
50-55%
On Premise
On Premise
position
•Significant hit, particularly in
Off Premise
On Premise
Off Premise
On Premise
Europe, due to closing of on-
premise accounts
6
Steps We're Taking
Protecting our
employees
Additional health and safety measures in breweries and distribution centers
Cleaning, sanitization, hygiene, social distancing, temperature screenings, cloth facemasks, and hand sanitizer
Paid leave policy and program
Thank you pay incentive for essential brewery workers
Voluntary unpaid leave program
7
Supporting Our Communities Across North America and Europe
8
Shifting How We Market
Shifting media & creative to today's consumer reality
Strong presence behind our big, most trusted brands to stay top of mind
Re-thinkplaybooks for new product launches
Build on strength in economy
Acceleratinge-commerce
9
Managing the Business Moving Forward
Financial actions we've taken…
Mitigating
Reducing 2020 capital expenditures by approximately
$200M vs initial expectations
Short-Term Risk
Substantially reducing discretionary spending
Scrutinizing G&A including limiting new hiring and furloughs
Examining marketing investments and eliminating anything that will not deliver value in current environment
Additional financial actions; desire to maintain investment grade rating
&
Position for Long-Term
10
Chief Financial Officer
Tracey Joubert
Consolidated Q1 2020
NSR
NSR/HL - Brand Volume Basis
UNDERLYING EBITDA
(constant currency)
(constant currency)
(constant currency)
-8.2%
-1.6%
-15.8%
Q1'19
Q1'20
Q1'19
Q1'20
Q1'19
Q1'20
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Challenged global financial volumes and coronavirus related sales returns
Decreased NSR/HL driven by sales returns, as well as negative global mix impacts, offset by positive pricing
Brand volume decline driven largely by Europeon-premise, impacted heavily by coronavirus impacts
COGS/HL increase driven by global deleverage and inflation, offset by cost savings
MG&A lower due to revitalization plan savings and cost mitigation efforts, partly offset by higher marketing
____________________
12
Note: Non-GAAP underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated by
excluding special and other non-core items from the nearest U.S. GAAP measure. See reconciliation to nearest U.S.
GAAP measures on our website.
North America Q1 2020
NSR
NSR/HL - Brand Volume Basis
UNDERLYING EBITDA
(constant currency)
(constant currency)
(constant currency)
-7.2%
-1.3%
-11.9%
Q1'19
Q1'20
Q1'19
Q1'20
Q1'19
Q1'20
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Decreased NSR/HL driven by keg sales returns and negative mix, offset by pricing
Decline in financial volumes driven byunder-shipment position (Brewery downtime); Brand volumes up 0.4%, benefitting from trading day and pantry load in late March
COGS/HL increase driven by volume deleverage and inflation, partially offset by cost savings
MG&A lower due to revitalization plan savings andone-time benefits in G&A, partly offset by a slight increase in Marketing
On-Premiseclosure negatively impacting volume and mix post Q1
____________________
13
Note: Non-GAAP underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated by
excluding special and other non-core items from the nearest U.S. GAAP measure. See reconciliation to nearest U.S.
GAAP measures on our website.
Europe Q1 2020
NSR
NSR/HL - Brand Volume Basis
UNDERLYING EBITDA
(constant currency)
(constant currency)
(constant currency)
-13.4%
-5.2%
-131.0%
Q1'20
Q1'19
Q1'20
Q1'19
Q1'20
Q1'19
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Lower NSR/HL caused by unfavorable geographic mix, partially offset by net positive pricing
Decline in financial and brand volumes driven by coronavirus impact
COGS/HL increase driven by volume deleverage and inflation
MG&A lower as a result of cost mitigation actions
Continued significant impacts (volume and mix) from closures due to high share in theon-premise channel (50-55% of NSR*)
____________________
14
Note: Non-GAAP underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated by
excluding special and other non-core items from the nearest U.S. GAAP measure. See reconciliation to nearest U.S.
GAAP measures on our website. *NSR based on 2019 results.
Outlook
Near-term volume headwinds
Financial actions we've taken…
We expect Europe to be materially impacted due to high On-Premise business
We expect negative impacts to North America, but to a lesser degree relative to Europe
We expect negative mix due to On- premise losses
We expect that volume deleverage will put additional pressure on COGS
Desire to maintain our investment grade rating
Reducing 2020 capital expenditures by approximately $200M
Substantially reducing discretionary spending
Scrutinizing G&A including limiting new hiring and furloughs within European and N. America hospitality businesses
Significantly reducing marketing investments, eliminating anything that doesn't deliver value in current environment
Additional financial actions, if necessary, in an effort to maintain investment grade rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 15:08:04 UTC